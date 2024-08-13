Hey there, horror fans! Are you ready for a zombie-filled Netflix binge? We’ve got a treat for you today! We’re diving into the world of undead mayhem with our top picks for zombie films on Netflix. From gore horror movies to new twists on the genre, there’s something for every horror lover. So grab your popcorn (and maybe a cricket bat, just in case) because we’re about to unleash a horde of brain-eating goodness!

In this list, we’re covering everything from big-budget blockbusters to indie gems. We’ve got action-packed thrillers, funny scary movies, and even some international flicks that’ll give you a global taste of zombie terror. Whether you’re into slow shamblers or fast runners, we’ve got you covered. So let’s jump in and explore these must-watch zombie flicks that’ll have you checking over your shoulder and sleeping with the lights on!

1) Resident Evil

Alright, horror fans, let’s dive into the OG zombie flick that started it all on the big screen! “Resident Evil” is a wild ride that’ll have you on the edge of your seat. We’ve got Milla Jovovich as Alice, waking up in a creepy mansion with no memory. Talk about a bad morning, right? Things get crazy when she’s dragged into an underground lab called the ‘Hive’. Turns out, a nasty virus has turned everyone into zombies. Oops! Now Alice and her crew have to fight their way out before they’re trapped forever. We’ve got zombie dogs, lickers, and a super-smart computer causing trouble. It’s like the video game come to life, but with its own twists and turns. Trust me, you won’t know what’s coming next!

2) Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

We’ve got Milla Jovovich back as Alice, ready to kick some serious undead butt. This time, she’s on a mission to save humanity with an antidote hidden in Raccoon City. Talk about a ticking clock – she’s only got 48 hours! The action’s non-stop, with Alice dodging zombies and Umbrella Corp baddies left and right. We’ve got some wild chase scenes, a skyscraper showdown, and plot twists that’ll make your head spin. It’s a bit chaotic, but isn’t that what we love about zombie flicks?

3) I Am Legend

Will Smith stars as Robert Neville, a scientist who’s immune to a virus that’s turned most of humanity into nocturnal mutants. Talk about a bad day at the office! Set in a deserted New York City, Neville’s on a mission to find a cure while dodging these nasty creatures. It’s like a one-man show with Smith carrying the film, alongside his loyal dog Sam. The tension builds as Neville battles loneliness and the constant threat of the infected. With stunning visuals of an empty Big Apple and heart-pounding action, this flick’s a must-watch for any horror lover. It’s a fresh take on the zombie genre that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat!

4) Day Shift

Jamie Foxx stars as Bud, a pool cleaner by day, vampire hunter by night. This flick’s got it all – action, comedy, and bloodsuckers galore! Set in sunny LA, Bud’s on a mission to make ends meet by collecting vampire fangs for cash. He teams up with the hilariously uptight Seth (Dave Franco) for some buddy-cop vibes. With Snoop Dogg joining the fun, it’s a vampire-slaying party! The action’s over-the-top, the jokes are silly, and the vampires? Well, they’re not your typical Dracula types. It’s like “From Dusk Till Dawn” meets “John Wick” – a perfect Friday night Netflix binge!

5) Legion

This 2010 flick is a crazy mix of action and horror that’ll have you on the edge of your seat. We’ve got Paul Bettany leading a stellar cast in a story that’s all about protecting a baby during the apocalypse. Talk about a tough babysitting gig! The plot? It’s bonkers! We’re talking angels gone rogue, possessed people running amok, and a group of survivors trying to save the world’s last hope. It’s like “The Terminator” meets “The Exorcist” with a dash of biblical drama. Sure, critics weren’t too hot on it, but who cares? It made bank at the box office and even spawned a TV show called “Dominion.” If you’re up for some apocalyptic chaos, “Legion” is your jam!

6) Ravenous

Set in rural Quebec, this isn’t your typical brain-munching fest. We’ve got a group of survivors dodging hungry zombies in a quiet, eerie countryside. The twist? These zombies aren’t just mindless shamblers – they’ve got some weird quirks that’ll freak you out! The film’s all about tension, not action. It’s like “The Walking Dead” meets artsy French cinema. We’ve got stunning visuals, creepy silence, and zombies that sometimes act… well, almost human. They build strange totems and have these haunting stare-offs with the living. It’s proper spine-chilling stuff!

7) Zom 100: Bucket List Of The Dead

This flick’s a total game-changer, mixing laughs and scares in the coolest way. We’ve got Akira, a burnt-out office worker who’s suddenly living his best life… during a zombie apocalypse! Instead of freaking out, he’s like, “No more work? Sweet!” He whips up a bucket list of 100 things to do before becoming a zombie. It’s hilarious watching him tick off crazy stuff like fancy dinners and haunted houses while dodging the undead. But here’s the kicker – amidst all the chaos, we’re actually learning about living life to the fullest. Talk about a fun twist on zombie movies!

8) Don’t Kill Me

We’ve got Mirta, played by Alice Pagani, who’s in for a wild ride. She and her boyfriend Robin take a drug together and, oops, they both die! But wait, Mirta wakes up in her grave. Talk about a bad trip! Now she’s stuck between being alive and dead, craving human flesh and her ex’s touch. Gross, right? She’s got to dodge this creepy cult called “the Benedetti” who wants her dead… again. The romance? It’s more like Mirta pining for Robin while she decomposes. Yikes!

9) Zombieland

This flick’s a total blast from start to finish. We’ve got Jesse Eisenberg as Columbus, a nerdy survivor with his hilarious list of rules. But the real star? Woody Harrelson as Tallahassee, dropping one-liners like they’re hot. The script’s a knockout, mixing gore and laughs perfectly. It’s less horror, more dark action comedy – think “Deadpool” with zombies. We follow Columbus through this crazy world, and his take on things is just too funny. Oh, and there’s a mystery cameo that’ll blow your mind! Trust us, this is one zombie road trip you don’t want to miss.

10) Zombieland: Double Tap

It’s been 10 years since we last saw our quirky quartet, and they’re back with more laughs and zombie-slaying action. We’ve got Jesse Eisenberg as the neurotic Columbus, Woody Harrelson bringing the sass as Tallahassee, Emma Stone’s deadpan Wichita, and Abigail Breslin as Little Rock. This time, they’re on a road trip from the White House to Graceland, facing off against evolved zombies and meeting new survivors. Watch out for Zoey Deutch as Madison – she’s a total scene-stealer! It’s a fun reunion that captures the spirit of the original, with plenty of zombie-killing mayhem to keep us entertained.

11) Cargo

We’ve got Martin Freeman as Andy, a dad on a mission to save his baby girl in the outback. It’s not your typical brain-munching fest, though. This flick’s got heart, focusing on the survivors rather than the zombies. The twist? Infected folks have 48 hours before they turn. Talk about a ticking time bomb! Freeman’s performance is top-notch, showing the fear and courage of a parent in crisis. It’s a bit slow-paced, but the stunning Aussie landscapes and emotional depth make up for it.

12) Army Of The Dead

We’ve got Dave Bautista leading a crew of misfits on a heist that’s crazier than hitting the jackpot! Picture this: $200 million in a vault, a ticking clock before the city gets nuked, and oh yeah, a horde of zombies in the way. Talk about high stakes! Snyder’s thrown in some twists that’ll make your head spin. We’re talking smart zombies, robot zombies, and even a zombie tiger!

13) Valley Of The Dead

Set during the Spanish Civil War, this movie’s got it all – Nazis, zombies, and unlikely allies! We’ve got a ragtag group of enemies forced to team up against a horde of flesh-eaters created by some crazy Nazi experiments. Talk about a plot twist! The film’s got a bit of everything – action, comedy, and even some historical drama. It’s like “The Walking Dead” meets “Inglourious Basterds”! With blood sprays galore and a diverse cast of characters, including a gun-toting nun (how cool is that?), this movie’s a fresh take on the zombie apocalypse. It’s not your typical brain-munching fest, but trust us, it’s worth a watch!

14) World War Z

We’ve got Brad Pitt as Gerry Lane, a UN investigator racing against time to stop a zombie pandemic. This isn’t your grandma’s zombie movie – these infected are fast, smart, and seriously scary! The action kicks off in Philly and takes us on a globe-trotting adventure. From South Korea to Jerusalem, Gerry’s fighting to save humanity while dodging hordes of the undead. The 3D effects? Totally worth it! This movie’s a non-stop thrill ride that’ll have you on the edge of your seat.

15) #Alive

A tech-savvy gamer is stuck in his apartment during a zombie outbreak. Talk about a bad day, right? This movie kicks off fast, throwing us right into the action. Jun-u’s fighting to survive with dwindling food and a serious case of cabin fever. But wait, there’s hope! He spots another survivor, Yu-bin (Park Shin-hye), across the way. Together, they’ve got to outsmart some seriously creepy zombies. Trust us, this one’s a wild ride you won’t want to miss!

Conclusion

To wrap up, our journey through these 15 zombie flicks on Netflix has shown the wide range of undead entertainment available. From classic horror to action-packed thrillers and even comedies, there’s something for every fan of the genre. These films not only offer scares and thrills but also explore deeper themes of survival, humanity, and society in crisis.

Whether you’re in the mood for a heart-pounding apocalyptic adventure or a lighthearted take on the zombie outbreak, this list has got you covered. So grab your snacks, dim the lights, and get ready to dive into these must-watch zombie films. Just remember, when the credits roll, check under your bed – you never know when the undead might come knocking!