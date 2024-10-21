Hosting a house party and looking for ways to keep the energy high and the fun flowing? Whether you’re planning a casual get-together, a birthday celebration, or an adults-only night in, house party games are the ultimate way to break the ice and guarantee a great time. From laugh-out-loud challenges to engaging competitions, having a few games at your house party can turn any gathering into an unforgettable experience. No matter the occasion, these games at home for a birthday party or laid-back evening with friends will bring out everyone’s playful side and ensure your party is one to remember!

House Party Games

Here are 10 super fun house party games that will liven up your gathering, with step-by-step instructions on how to play each!

1. Charades

A classic game to kickstart the fun!

How to Play:

Divide everyone into two teams. One person from each team picks a slip with a phrase or word (without showing anyone). That person has to act out the word/phrase without speaking, while their team tries to guess it. If the team guesses right within a minute, they get a point. The team with the most points wins.

2. Beer Pong (or Water Pong)

Get competitive while having some fun with drinks!

How to Play:

Arrange 6-10 plastic cups in a pyramid shape at each end of a long table. Fill the cups halfway with beer or any drink. Players take turns tossing ping pong balls into the opposing team’s cups. If the ball lands in a cup, the opposing team must drink the content of that cup. First team to eliminate all the cups wins!

3. Never Have I Ever

Perfect for getting to know your friends’ juicy secrets!

How to Play:

Everyone holds up 10 fingers. Each person takes turns saying “Never have I ever [insert activity].” If anyone has done that activity, they put a finger down. The last person with fingers still up is the winner.

4. Mafia

A mystery and strategy game that gets everyone involved.

How to Play:

Choose a narrator and assign roles secretly (2 mafia, 1 doctor, 1 detective, and the rest as townspeople). The narrator guides the game, where the mafia try to “kill” townspeople during the “night” while the doctor can save one person, and the detective can guess who the mafia is. During the “day,” everyone debates and votes on who they think the mafia is. The game continues until the mafia are caught or the townspeople are outnumbered.

5. Heads Up

Fast-paced guessing game using a mobile app or cards.

How to Play:

One person holds up a card or phone to their forehead (without looking at it). The other players give clues to help them guess what’s on the card. They have 60 seconds to guess as many as possible. Whoever guesses the most wins!

6. Two Truths and a Lie

Great for mingling and breaking the ice!

How to Play:

Each person says two truths and one lie about themselves. The group has to guess which one is the lie. The person with the best bluffing skills wins!

7. Pictionary

Draw your way to victory!

How to Play:

Divide into teams. One player draws an object or phrase while their team tries to guess what it is. The team that guesses the most drawings correctly within a minute wins!

8. Flip Cup

A fast-paced drinking relay game!

How to Play:

Set up a row of plastic cups (one for each player), filled with a drink. Players take turns chugging their drink and then trying to flip their cup upside down by flicking the rim with their fingers. First team to flip all their cups wins!

9. Truth or Dare

A spicy way to test courage or honesty!

How to Play:

Sit in a circle and take turns asking “Truth or dare?” If someone picks “truth,” ask them a revealing question. If they pick “dare,” challenge them to complete a task. No skipping questions or dares – it’s all about bravery!

10. Murder Mystery

Bring out your inner detective!

How to Play:

Assign roles (one murderer, one detective, and everyone else as guests) at the start of the game. Throughout the evening, the murderer secretly “kills” people by tapping them. The detective has to solve the crime by figuring out who the murderer is before too many players are “killed.”

11. Wink Murder

One person is secretly chosen as the “murderer.” The murderer “kills” by winking at players. If a player is winked at, they must “die” dramatically. The detective has to figure out who the murderer is before everyone is out!

How to Play:

Gather everyone in a circle. Choose one person to be the “murderer” secretly. The murderer “kills” people by winking at them without being noticed. If a player is winked at, they must wait a few seconds before “dying” dramatically. The detective (either chosen or voted) tries to figure out who the murderer is. The game continues until the murderer is caught or all players are “dead.”

12. Taboo

Players describe a word without saying a list of forbidden words. The other team tries to guess the word. The team with the most correct guesses wins.

How to Play:

Divide players into two teams. One player from each team will give clues. A player draws a card with a word on it and must describe the word to their team without using any of the “taboo” words listed on the card. The team has to guess the word within a minute. If the word is guessed correctly, the team gets a point. The opposing team checks that no taboo words are used. The team with the most points after all cards are played wins.

13. Truth or Drink

Players ask each other daring questions. If a player doesn’t want to answer, they have to take a drink. This can get fun as the questions become more personal!

How to Play:

Players sit in a circle. One player asks another a revealing or daring question. The person being asked can either answer truthfully or take a drink. The game continues with each player taking turns asking questions to anyone in the group. As the game progresses, questions can become more personal or daring, adding to the fun!

14. Minute to Win It Games

Set up quick 60-second challenges, like stacking cups or balancing objects. Whoever completes the challenge in a minute wins.

How to Play:

Prepare 60-second challenges using household items (e.g., stack 10 cups, balance 5 pencils on the back of your hand, etc.). Each player has 60 seconds to complete the task. If they finish within the time limit, they score a point. If not, they’re out for that round. The person with the most points after all challenges wins!

15. Bingo

Create personalized Bingo cards with fun activities or behaviors (e.g., “someone spills a drink” or “someone takes a selfie”). Mark off each square when it happens, and the first to get five in a row wins.

How to Play:

Create custom Bingo cards with events or actions likely to happen at the party (e.g., “someone spills a drink,” “someone takes a group selfie”). Hand out the Bingo cards and a marker to each guest. As these events happen, players mark off the corresponding squares on their cards. The first player to get five in a row yells “Bingo!” and wins a prize.

Games At Home For Birthday Party

Here are awesome birthday party games you can play at home to make the celebration super fun and memorable!

1. Musical Chairs

A birthday classic that never fails to entertain!

How to Play:

Set up chairs in a circle (one fewer than the number of players). Play music while the players walk around the chairs. When the music stops, everyone has to quickly sit down. The person left standing is out. Remove one chair and repeat until there’s one winner.

2. Balloon Pop

Bursting balloons has never been so fun!

How to Play:

Write fun dares or small prizes on slips of paper, place them inside balloons, and blow them up. Players take turns popping a balloon to reveal their challenge or reward. Complete the task or enjoy the prize inside!

3. Pin the Tail on the Donkey

An old-school party game with a funny twist.

How to Play:

Blindfold the players and give them a paper “tail” with a tack or sticky tape. Spin them around a few times, then guide them towards a poster of a tailless donkey. The player who pins the tail closest to the correct spot wins.

4. Treasure Hunt

Turn your house into an adventure!

How to Play:

Hide small treasures (candies, toys, etc.) around the house. Write clues leading from one location to another, with the final clue leading to the grand prize. The player or team that solves the clues and finds the treasure first wins.

5. Freeze Dance

Get everyone moving and laughing!

How to Play:

Play some fun music, and everyone has to dance. When the music stops, players must freeze in place. Anyone who moves while the music is off is out. Last one dancing wins!

6. Spoon Race

A silly race that’s perfect for both kids and adults!

How to Play:

Give each player a spoon and a small object (like a marble or a small ball). Players race from one point to another while balancing the object on the spoon. If the object falls off, they must start over. First to finish wins!

7. Hot Potato

A fast-paced game that’s full of laughter!

How to Play:

Players sit in a circle and pass around a “hot potato” (a ball or stuffed toy) while music plays. When the music stops, whoever is holding the “potato” is out. Keep going until there’s only one player left – they’re the winner!

8. Candy Guessing Game

A game with a sweet reward!

How to Play:

Fill a jar with candies or small treats and have everyone guess how many are inside. The person with the closest guess wins the jar of candy as a prize!

9. Simon Says

An easy game that’s great for all ages.

How to Play:

One person is chosen to be “Simon” and gives commands like “Simon says touch your nose.” Players must follow the commands, but only if they start with “Simon says.” If Simon gives a command without saying “Simon says,” anyone who follows it is out. Last player standing wins!

10. Cup Stacking Race

For a competitive and fast-paced challenge!

How to Play:

Give each player a set of plastic cups. Players race to stack and unstack the cups into a pyramid formation as fast as they can. First one to finish without knocking over their pyramid wins!

11. Celebrity Heads

Write the names of celebrities or famous characters on sticky notes and stick them to players’ foreheads. Players take turns asking yes/no questions to figure out who they are.

How to Play:

Write names of celebrities, characters, or famous people on sticky notes and stick one on each player’s forehead. Each player takes turns asking yes/no questions to figure out who they are. Keep asking until a player correctly guesses their identity. The game ends when all players have guessed their identities, and the player who guessed theirs with the fewest questions wins.

12. Egg Toss

In pairs, players toss a raw egg back and forth, stepping further apart after each toss. The pair that manages to toss the egg without breaking it for the longest wins!

How to Play:

Pair players into teams of two. Give each team a raw egg. Players stand close to each other and toss the egg back and forth. After each successful toss, players take a step back, increasing the distance. The game continues until the egg breaks. The last team with an unbroken egg wins.

13. Spin the Bottle

Place a bottle in the center of the group. Players take turns spinning the bottle, and whoever it points to must do a fun or embarrassing dare.

How to Play:

Players sit in a circle with an empty bottle in the center. One player spins the bottle. Whoever the bottle points to must perform a fun or embarrassing dare, suggested by the group. After the dare is completed, the next person spins the bottle. Continue until everyone has had a turn or until the group decides to stop.

14. Reverse Charades

Instead of one person acting for the group, the whole group acts out the word or phrase while one player guesses what it is. It’s chaotic but hilarious!

How to Play:

Split players into teams. One team acts, while one player from the opposing team guesses. The team collectively acts out a word or phrase, trying to communicate it without speaking. The single guesser must figure out what the word or phrase is within a minute. The team that guesses the most correctly within the time limit wins.

15. Tug of War

Divide into two teams and use a rope for an indoor (careful with space!) or outdoor tug of war match. The team that pulls the other over the line wins!

How to Play:

Divide the group into two teams. Line up the teams on either side of a long rope. Mark a centerline on the floor. At the signal, both teams pull the rope. The goal is to pull the other team across the centerline. The team that pulls the other team across the line wins.

House Games For Adults

Here are entertaining house party games for adults that will ensure your next gathering is full of laughter, competition, and fun!

1. Drunk Jenga

Add a boozy twist to the classic block-stacking game!

How to Play:

Write funny dares or drinking challenges on each Jenga block (like “take two sips” or “swap seats with the person to your right”). Each player takes turns pulling a block and doing whatever it says. The game continues until the tower falls, and the person who topples it has to take a shot!

2. Kings (King’s Cup)

A fun drinking card game with lots of variety!

How to Play:

Spread a deck of cards face down in a circle around a large cup. Players take turns drawing cards. Each card has a specific rule (e.g., 2 means “you,” 5 means “guys drink,” etc.). The game continues until all the cards are drawn. The person who picks the final king must drink the concoction in the cup!

3. What Do You Meme?

A hilarious game for meme lovers!

How to Play:

Players are given a set of caption cards. One player draws a random meme card, and everyone else plays the funniest caption from their hand. The person who drew the meme card picks the funniest caption, and the winner gets the meme card. The player with the most meme cards at the end wins!

4. Cards Against Humanity

Perfect for an evening of dark humor and inappropriate jokes.

How to Play:

Each player gets 10 white cards with various phrases or words. One player picks a black card with a fill-in-the-blank prompt, and the others play their funniest or most outrageous white card in response. The person who drew the black card picks the best (or worst) answer. The winner collects the black card, and the game continues.

5. Two Truths and a Lie (Spicy Edition)

Great for bonding and uncovering fun facts!

How to Play:

Each person takes turns sharing two truths and one lie about themselves. The group guesses which statement is the lie. Add an adult twist by making the truths and lies a bit more revealing or scandalous.

6. Shot Roulette

Put your luck to the test with this drinking game!

How to Play:

Fill shot glasses with different liquids – some are alcohol, and others are non-alcoholic (like water or juice). Spin a roulette wheel or just a bottle, and whichever glass it lands on, the player has to take the shot. Repeat until the shots are gone, and players can guess what they drank!

7. Most Likely To

A fun way to get to know what your friends really think about each other!

How to Play:

One person says a “Most likely to…” statement (e.g., “Most likely to go skydiving”). Everyone points to the person they think fits the statement best. The person with the most votes must take a drink!

8. Movie Drinking Game

Perfect for a cozy night in with a favorite movie.

How to Play:

Pick a movie (preferably one with repetitive elements, like a popular comedy or an action flick). Set rules for when to drink (e.g., drink every time a character says their catchphrase or every time there’s a car chase). Watch, drink, and enjoy!

9. Poker

A classic card game that mixes skill and luck!

How to Play:

Set up a poker table with chips (you can play with money or just for fun). Deal each player two cards, and go through rounds of betting, raising, or folding as community cards are revealed. The player with the best five-card hand wins the round.

10. Would You Rather (Dirty Edition)

Spice up the conversation with daring and hilarious questions!

How to Play:

Players take turns asking “Would you rather…” questions with adult or naughty options. Everyone has to choose which option they’d prefer, even if both are embarrassing or tough. Laugh and debate as you reveal your choices!

11. 5 Second Rule

Players have 5 seconds to name three things in a given category (like “name 3 types of cocktails”). It sounds easy but gets tricky under pressure!

How to Play:

A player draws a card and reads a prompt (e.g., “Name 3 types of cheese”). The player has 5 seconds to answer. If they answer in time, they get a point. If not, the next player tries the same prompt. The game continues, and the player with the most points wins.

12. Drunken Pictionary

Draw and guess words, but with a twist! If your team doesn’t guess correctly, you drink. The more you drink, the worse the drawings get, making it hilarious!

How to Play:

Divide players into two teams. One player from each team draws a word or phrase, while their team guesses. If the team doesn’t guess correctly, they take a drink. The game continues with alternating teams, and the team with the most correct guesses wins.

13. Flip, Sip, or Strip

Flip a coin. If it lands on heads, you take a sip. If it lands on tails, you remove a piece of clothing. Fun for a daring crowd!

How to Play:

Players sit in a circle. One player flips a coin. If it lands on heads, the player takes a sip of their drink. If it lands on tails, they remove a piece of clothing. The game continues around the circle until players choose to stop or there are no more clothes to remove!

14. Beer Pong Battleship

Set up two grids of cups like the board game Battleship. Players take turns calling out coordinates and trying to sink each other’s “ships” by throwing ping pong balls into the cups.

How to Play:

Set up two grids of cups in the shape of Battleship game boards, using cups as “ships.” Players take turns throwing ping pong balls at the opposing team’s grid to “sink” their ships. When a ball lands in a cup, that “ship” is sunk, and the player drinks the contents. The first player to sink all their opponent’s ships wins.

15. Shot Glass Tic-Tac-Toe

Play Tic-Tac-Toe with shot glasses. Each time a player places an “X” or “O,” they have to drink the shot in that space. The more shots taken, the funnier the game gets!

How to Play:

Set up a Tic-Tac-Toe board with shot glasses. Players take turns placing their “X” or “O” (shots) on the board. Each time a player places their shot, they must drink it. The first player to get three in a row wins.

Conclusion

Incorporating house games for adults into your next party is the perfect way to elevate the fun factor and keep everyone entertained. Whether you’re going for a competitive vibe or just want to share some laughs, these house party games are the key to making your gathering unforgettable. With endless options to suit every crowd, you’ll have no trouble finding the right games at your house party that will leave everyone talking long after the night ends. So get ready, grab your friends, and let the fun begin!

