When the workday gets a bit too routine, there’s nothing like a few indoor games for adults in the office to boost morale, break the ice, and encourage teamwork. These games are designed specifically for office settings, so they require little to no equipment, making them easy to organize on the spot. From classic icebreakers like Two Truths and a Lie to team-building activities like the Office Trivia or Scavenger Hunt, these fun indoor games for adults are perfect for bringing colleagues together. Whether you’re looking to kick off a team event, celebrate a special occasion, or simply enjoy a break from the daily grind, this list of indoor games for adults is sure to add some much-needed fun to the workplace!

Indoor Games for Adults

Here are some fun and engaging indoor games for adults that are sure to add a dose of entertainment to your party.

1. Charades

A classic that never gets old! Charades is a guessing game where players act out a word or phrase without speaking, while others guess.

How to Play:

Split into two teams. A player from one team acts out a word/phrase while their teammates guess. Set a timer for each round (typically 1 minute). The team with the most correct guesses wins.

2. Trivia Quiz

Test your knowledge across various topics with a competitive trivia game!

How to Play:

Split into teams or play individually. Have a quizmaster read out questions from different categories. Each correct answer scores a point. The highest score at the end wins.

3. Two Truths and a Lie

A fun icebreaker game where you share facts about yourself, with one twist!

How to Play:

Each player takes turns saying two truths and one lie about themselves. Others guess which statement is the lie. Rotate turns, learning fun facts about each other.

4. Mafia

A game of strategy, deception, and drama as you try to identify the Mafia in your midst.

How to Play:

Players are assigned roles (Mafia, Detective, or Citizen) in secret. Each “night,” the Mafia chooses a player to “eliminate.” During the “day,” players discuss who they think the Mafia is. Repeat until the Mafia is identified or they outnumber the others.

5. Pictionary

A drawing game where words are brought to life on paper, no artistic skills required!

How to Play:

Split into teams. One player draws a word while their team guesses. Set a timer for each round. Points go to the team with the most correct guesses.

6. 20 Questions

A game of guessing and deduction where you have 20 questions to figure out an object.

How to Play:

One player thinks of an object. The others ask up to 20 yes/no questions to guess it. If the object is guessed within 20 questions, the questioners win!

7. Bingo

A simple, luck-based game that’s perfect for a relaxed group setting.

How to Play:

Distribute Bingo cards with random numbers. The caller announces numbers, and players mark them if present. The first player to complete a row shouts “Bingo!” and wins.

8. Never Have I Ever

A revealing game where players discover new things about each other.

How to Play:

Players take turns saying “Never have I ever…” followed by something they haven’t done. Anyone who has done that thing takes a sip or raises their hand. The game continues until players run out of questions or fun!

9. Minute to Win It

A series of 60-second challenges that are fun and fast-paced!

How to Play:

Prepare a list of short, one-minute challenges. Each player competes to complete the tasks within a minute. The player who wins the most challenges wins the game.

10. Who Am I?

A guessing game where players wear a name card and ask questions to figure out who they are.

How to Play:

Write down famous names and tape one to each player’s forehead. Players ask yes/no questions to figure out their identity. The first player to guess correctly wins!

Indoor party games for adults

Here’s a list of indoor party games for adults that are sure to bring excitement, laughs, and a bit of friendly competition to your gathering!

1. Beer Pong

This iconic drinking game requires a bit of skill and a lot of fun!

How to Play:

Arrange 10 cups in a pyramid shape at each end of a table. Fill each cup with a drink of choice. Players from each team take turns trying to land the ball in the opposing team’s cups. If successful, the other team drinks the cup’s contents and removes it. The first team to eliminate all of the other side’s cups wins.

2. Flip Cup

A fast-paced team relay race where players chug from a plastic cup, then flip it over by flicking the rim.

How to Play:

Line up plastic cups filled with a drink on a table for each team. Each player drinks their cup, then attempts to flip it upside down with one flick. Only when a player successfully flips their cup can the next teammate begin. The first team to have all players successfully flip their cups wins.

3. Musical Chairs

This nostalgic game works surprisingly well for adults, especially when you crank up the party tunes. Players walk around a circle of chairs, and when the music stops, everyone races to sit down.

How to Play:

Arrange chairs in a circle with one less chair than the number of players. Play music, and players walk around the chairs. When the music stops, players must find a chair to sit on. The person left standing is eliminated, and one chair is removed. Continue until there’s one winner.

4. Kings

A card-based drinking game with different rules assigned to each card.

How to Play:

Place a deck of cards face down around an empty cup in the center of the table. Players take turns drawing cards, each with a specific rule or action (e.g., “2 means you,” “3 means me,” “4 is for floor,” etc.). When a King is drawn, the player pours a drink into the central cup. The game continues until all four Kings are drawn, and the player who draws the last King drinks the concoction.

5. Shot Roulette

A game for those who love a bit of suspense!

How to Play:

Set up a roulette wheel with numbered shot glasses. Players take turns spinning the wheel. Whichever number it lands on, they drink the corresponding shot. You can fill some glasses with harmless drinks and others with surprises for extra fun.

6. Drunk Jenga

Take traditional Jenga up a notch by writing dares or rules on each block. When a player pulls a block, they have to complete the task written on it, adding a fun twist to the classic game.

How to Play:

Set up a standard Jenga tower. Write challenges or dares on each block, like “take two sips” or “switch seats with someone.” Players take turns pulling blocks and following the instructions on them. The game continues until the tower collapses.

7. Drunk Charades

Just like regular Charades, but with a boozy twist! Players act out a word or phrase for their team to guess. The added challenge? Everyone takes a sip after each round, making the game increasingly funny.

How to Play:

Divide players into two teams. A player from one team draws a card with a word or phrase to act out. Their team has a minute to guess. If they guess correctly, the other team takes a sip; if not, their team drinks. Switch teams and continue until everyone’s had a turn.

8. Truth or Drink

An adult twist on Truth or Dare, this game involves asking each other personal questions. If someone refuses to answer, they take a sip instead. Perfect for breaking the ice and learning new things about friends!

How to Play:

Players take turns asking each other questions. If someone doesn’t want to answer, they take a sip. Continue until you run out of questions or drinks!

9. Cards Against Humanity

This hilarious card game is filled with outrageous statements that players complete with equally ridiculous answers. Perfect for groups who don’t mind a bit of dark humor and outrageous fun!

How to Play:

Each player draws a hand of white cards. The designated “Card Czar” reads a black card with a prompt, and everyone else picks the funniest white card to complete the phrase. The Card Czar picks the winning answer, and that player scores a point. Rotate roles, and the player with the most points at the end wins.

10. Balloon Pop

Add an element of surprise with this game! Balloons are filled with dares or prizes, and players pop them one by one to see what they get. It’s easy to set up and always leads to laughs and surprises.

How to Play:

Write dares or prizes on small pieces of paper and insert them into balloons before inflating. Arrange the balloons in a pile. Players take turns popping a balloon and must complete the dare or enjoy the prize inside. Continue until all balloons are popped.

Games for large groups of adults indoor

Here are indoor games for large groups of adults that will keep everyone entertained and engaged. These games are perfect for gatherings where you have a big crowd and want to ensure everyone is involved!

1. Human Knot

A team-building game that’s perfect for larger groups, where players stand in a circle, grab random hands, and try to untangle themselves without letting go. It’s a great icebreaker and guaranteed to bring lots of laughs.

How to Play:

Everyone stands in a circle and holds hands with two different people (not standing next to them). The group must then work together to untangle into a circle without letting go of each other’s hands. Success is achieved when everyone is back in a single circle, untangled.

2. Scavenger Hunt

This game is versatile and can be adapted to any location! Divide into teams and race against the clock to find specific items or complete tasks. Perfect for groups that love a bit of adventure.

How to Play:

Create a list of items or tasks that teams need to find or complete. Split the group into teams and give each team a list. Set a time limit, and the team that completes the most tasks or finds the most items wins. Add challenges or clues to make it more exciting!

3. Werewolf

A game of strategy, bluffing, and deduction, ideal for large groups. Players are assigned roles like Werewolf, Villager, or Seer, and must figure out who the Werewolves are before they eliminate everyone.

How to Play:

Assign roles secretly (using cards or slips of paper). Players close their eyes for the “night phase,” where the Werewolves eliminate one player. During the “day phase,” players discuss and try to guess who the Werewolves are. Repeat until all Werewolves are eliminated or they outnumber the Villagers.

4. Speed Networking

This fast-paced game is perfect for large groups who may not all know each other well. Players pair up and have a set amount of time to ask each other questions before switching partners.

How to Play:

Prepare a list of fun, quick questions. Players pair up and have a set amount of time (e.g., 2 minutes) to ask each other questions. When time is up, they rotate to a new partner. Continue until everyone has met most of the other players.

5. Icebreaker Bingo

Icebreaker Bingo is a fun and interactive way for players to get to know each other. Players have Bingo cards with unique traits or experiences listed, and they must find someone in the group who matches each square.

How to Play:

Give each player a Bingo card with different traits (e.g., “has traveled to three countries,” “loves spicy food”). Players move around the room and find others who match the descriptions. Once a player fills a row (or the whole card), they yell “Bingo!” and win a prize.

6. Group Charades

Charades is always a crowd-pleaser, and Group Charades takes it up a notch. Teams act out a word or phrase together, while the other teams guess. It’s chaotic, hilarious, and perfect for big groups.

How to Play:

Divide the group into teams. One team draws a word or phrase and acts it out together, while other teams try to guess. Set a timer for each round. Award points for correct guesses, and the team with the most points at the end wins.

7. Murder Mystery

A dramatic game where each player has a role in a fictional mystery, with one person secretly playing the “murderer.” The rest of the group must work together to solve the case and figure out who did it.

How to Play:

Assign roles to each player (Victim, Suspects, Detective, and Murderer). Give each player background information and clues. Players work together to solve the mystery by interviewing each other and discussing clues. The game ends when the group guesses who the murderer is or if the murderer remains undetected.

8. Telephone Game

This game is all about communication and is perfect for large groups. Players sit in a circle, and a message is whispered from person to person. By the end, it’s hilarious to see how much the message has changed!

How to Play:

Players sit in a circle. One player starts by whispering a message to the person next to them. The message is passed around the circle until it reaches the last person. The last person says the message aloud, and everyone compares it to the original to see how it changed.

9. Pass the Parcel

A fun game that involves music, suspense, and surprises! Players pass a parcel around while music plays, and when the music stops, the player holding it removes a layer to reveal a prize or challenge.

How to Play:

Wrap a small prize in several layers of wrapping paper. Players sit in a circle and pass the parcel as music plays. When the music stops, the player holding the parcel removes a layer. Continue until the final layer is unwrapped, and the winner claims the prize.

10. Trivia Quiz Battle

For those who love a challenge, this game divides the group into teams for a quiz competition covering various topics. It’s educational, competitive, and a great way to keep everyone involved.

How to Play:

Divide the group into teams. Prepare a list of trivia questions on different topics. Teams take turns answering questions for points. The team with the highest score at the end wins.

Indoor games for adults without equipment

Here are indoor games for adults that require no equipment—perfect for spontaneous fun or when you’re in a place without access to supplies. These games are engaging, easy to play, and work well in any indoor setting!

1. 20 Questions

A guessing game where players ask yes-or-no questions to figure out what someone is thinking. It’s a simple and fun way to pass the time.

How to Play:

One player thinks of an object, place, or person. The other players take turns asking yes-or-no questions to guess what it is. They have up to 20 questions to figure it out. If they guess correctly within 20 questions, they win!

2. Human Knot

A group game where players work together to untangle themselves from a human knot. It’s challenging, collaborative, and a great icebreaker.

How to Play:

Players stand in a circle and grab hands with two different people (not next to them). Without letting go, players must untangle themselves to form a single circle. The game ends when everyone is untangled or if they give up!

3. Charades

A classic game of acting and guessing, where players act out a word or phrase while others guess what it is. It’s always a crowd-pleaser and perfect for any group.

How to Play:

Divide into two teams. A player from one team acts out a word or phrase without speaking. Their team has one minute to guess correctly. Alternate between teams, and the team with the most correct guesses wins.

4. Mafia

A game of mystery and deduction, where players take on secret roles like Mafia, Detective, or Citizen. The goal is to identify the Mafia before they eliminate everyone else.

How to Play:

Assign roles to players in secret. During the “night” phase, the Mafia chooses a player to eliminate. During the “day” phase, players discuss who they think the Mafia is. The game continues until all Mafia members are identified or they outnumber the others.

5. Two Truths and a Lie

A simple and revealing icebreaker game where each player shares three statements about themselves—two truths and one lie. The group then guesses which statement is the lie.

How to Play:

Each player takes turns saying two truths and one lie about themselves. The others guess which statement is the lie. Rotate turns, learning fun facts about each other along the way.

6. Would You Rather

A fun game where players take turns asking each other “Would you rather…” questions. It sparks interesting discussions and often leads to funny choices!

How to Play:

One player asks a “Would you rather…” question. The others choose their answers and explain why. Take turns asking questions, and learn something new about each other.

7. Never Have I Ever

A revealing game where players discover things about each other through statements beginning with “Never have I ever…” If someone has done the thing, they raise a hand or take a sip (if it’s a drinking version).

How to Play:

Players take turns saying “Never have I ever…” followed by something they haven’t done. Anyone who has done it raises a hand (or takes a sip if you’re playing the drinking version). Continue until players run out of statements.

8. Story Relay

A creative storytelling game where each player adds to an ongoing story. It’s spontaneous and can get hilariously out of hand!

How to Play:

One player starts with a sentence or two. The next player adds to the story with another sentence or two. Continue around the circle, with each player building on the previous person’s contribution. See how crazy the story becomes!

9. Who Am I?

A guessing game where players ask yes-or-no questions to figure out the famous person or character they’re pretending to be. It’s engaging and easy to play anywhere.

How to Play:

Each player secretly thinks of a famous person or character. They ask the group yes-or-no questions to figure out who they are. The first person to guess correctly wins.

10. Psychiatrist

A game of deduction where one player, the “Psychiatrist,” tries to figure out a secret pattern or rule the rest of the group is following. It’s intriguing and gets people thinking.

How to Play:

Choose one player to be the Psychiatrist, and send them out of the room. The group decides on a “condition” (e.g., everyone answers as if they’re the person on their left). The Psychiatrist returns and asks yes-or-no questions to figure out the condition. The game ends when the Psychiatrist correctly identifies the rule.

Games to play with friends indoor adults

Here’s a list of indoor games for adults to play with friends that will bring fun, laughs, and maybe a bit of competition. Perfect for a casual night in or a lively gathering, these games ensure everyone has a good time!

1. Would You Rather

A game of tough choices, “Would You Rather” reveals your friends’ hidden preferences and sparks great discussions. You’ll be surprised by some of the answers!

How to Play:

Players take turns asking “Would you rather…” questions. Each person must choose one of the options and explain their choice. Take turns asking questions, and enjoy the conversation!

2. Cards Against Humanity

This hilarious card game is filled with absurd and funny prompts. Players complete fill-in-the-blank statements with their funniest responses, leading to outrageous combinations.

How to Play:

Each player is dealt a set of white cards. A player reads a black card prompt, and everyone else submits a response card. The reader chooses the funniest response, and that player wins the round. Rotate roles, and the player with the most points at the end wins.

3. Two Truths and a Lie

A fun icebreaker game where you get to learn surprising facts about your friends. Each player makes three statements, and the others have to guess which one is the lie.

How to Play:

Each player takes turns saying two truths and one lie about themselves. The others guess which statement is the lie. Rotate turns, sharing fun or unexpected facts along the way!

4. Charades

A classic game of acting and guessing that always leads to laughs. Each player acts out a word or phrase for their team to guess, without speaking.

How to Play:

Split into teams. A player from one team acts out a word or phrase within a set time limit. Their team tries to guess it before the time runs out. Alternate teams, and the team with the most correct guesses wins.

5. Never Have I Ever

Discover surprising facts about your friends with this revealing game! Players make statements about things they’ve never done, and others respond if they have done those things.

How to Play:

Players take turns saying “Never have I ever…” followed by something they haven’t done. Anyone who has done that thing raises a hand or takes a sip (if playing the drinking version). Continue around the circle, learning about each other as you go!

6. Truth or Dare

A classic party game that never gets old! Players choose between answering a question truthfully or completing a daring challenge. It’s an ideal game for adventurous groups.

How to Play:

Players take turns asking each other “Truth or Dare?” If they choose “Truth,” they must answer a question honestly. If they choose “Dare,” they have to complete a challenge. Rotate around the group for as many rounds as desired.

7. Psychiatrist

This game of deduction involves one player trying to figure out a secret pattern the rest of the group is following. It’s an engaging way to test your friends’ problem-solving skills.

How to Play:

Choose one player as the “Psychiatrist” and have them leave the room. The group decides on a pattern (like answering questions as the person to their right would). The Psychiatrist returns and asks questions to figure out the pattern. The game ends when the Psychiatrist correctly identifies the rule.

8. Who Am I?

A guessing game where each player has to figure out the name of a famous person or character that they’ve been assigned. It’s easy, fun, and can lead to some hilarious moments.

How to Play:

Write down the names of famous people or characters and give one to each player without them seeing it. Players take turns asking yes-or-no questions to figure out who they are. The first player to correctly guess their identity wins.

9. Pictionary

A drawing game where players sketch words or phrases, and their teammates try to guess what they’re drawing. It’s creative, fast-paced, and always gets everyone laughing.

How to Play:

Divide into teams and set up a timer. A player draws a card with a word or phrase and has one minute to sketch it out. Their team tries to guess what it is before time runs out. Alternate teams, and the team with the most correct guesses wins.

10. Mafia

A role-playing game of mystery and deception, where players are secretly assigned roles like Mafia, Detective, or Citizen. The goal is to identify the Mafia members before they “eliminate” everyone else.

How to Play:

Assign roles secretly (using slips of paper). During the “night,” the Mafia eliminates a player. During the “day,” players discuss and vote to eliminate who they think is the Mafia. Continue until all Mafia members are identified or they outnumber the others.

Indoor games for adults in the office

Here are indoor games for adults that can be played in the office, perfect for team-building, breaking up the workday, or celebrating a special occasion. These games are simple, don’t require much setup, and help bring coworkers closer together.

1. Office Trivia

A quiz-style game featuring questions about the office, company history, or team members. It’s a great way to learn new things about your workplace and have some friendly competition.

How to Play:

Prepare a set of trivia questions about the company, your team, or general knowledge. Divide into teams, and have a quizmaster ask the questions. Each correct answer earns points, and the team with the most points at the end wins. You can add small prizes for extra motivation!

2. Two Truths and a Lie

A classic icebreaker where players share two truths and one lie about themselves. Coworkers then try to guess which statement is false. It’s an easy game that reveals fun facts about your colleagues.

How to Play:

Each player takes turns sharing three statements about themselves: two true, one false. The group guesses which one is the lie. Rotate turns, allowing everyone a chance to share.

3. Office Bingo

A fun twist on Bingo, where each square represents common office happenings or personality traits, like “has a pet” or “prefers coffee over tea.” This game is great for meetings or team events.

How to Play:

Create Bingo cards with office-related squares (like “arrives early,” “loves coffee,” “has a desk plant”). Players circulate, finding coworkers who match the descriptions, marking the boxes as they go. The first person to complete a row shouts “Bingo!” and wins a prize.

4. Paper Toss

A simple and fun game where players try to throw crumpled paper balls into a trash bin from a distance. It’s great for breaking up the day with some light-hearted competition.

How to Play:

Set up a trash bin a few feet away from a designated throwing line. Give each player three paper balls, and they take turns aiming for the bin. Award points for each successful shot, and the player with the most points wins.

5. Would You Rather: Office Edition

A fun conversation game that involves making hypothetical choices between two options. It’s an easy game that lets people share their preferences and learn more about each other.

How to Play:

Players take turns asking each other “Would you rather…” questions. Others respond with their choices and explain why. You can customize questions to fit an office theme (e.g., “Would you rather work from home forever or never have another meeting?”).

6. Desk Charades

Just like regular Charades, but office-themed! Players act out work-related words or phrases while others guess. It’s a great game to play during lunch breaks or team-building events.

How to Play:

Prepare a list of office-related words or phrases (like “conference call” or “typing an email”). Divide into teams, and each team takes turns acting out a word. The team has a set amount of time to guess, and each correct answer scores points. Rotate teams, and the team with the most points wins.

7. Scavenger Hunt

A simple office scavenger hunt can be a fun way to get everyone moving and working together. Players search for specific items around the office or complete small tasks to win points.

How to Play:

Create a list of office-related items to find or tasks to complete (like “find a blue pen” or “take a selfie with a team member”). Split into teams, and give each team the list. Set a time limit, and the team that completes the most tasks wins. You can offer small prizes to the winning team.

8. Two-Minute Story

This storytelling game challenges players to create a story based on a random topic in just two minutes. It’s perfect for sparking creativity and can lead to some hilarious results.

How to Play:

Write down random topics on slips of paper (like “a day at the beach” or “a surprise visitor at the office”). Each player picks a topic and has two minutes to tell a story based on it. You can add a voting component where coworkers vote for the most creative story.

9. Psychiatrist

A game of deduction where one player, the “Psychiatrist,” must figure out a secret condition the rest of the group is pretending to have. It’s fun, challenging, and perfect for engaging everyone.

How to Play:

One person leaves the room and becomes the “Psychiatrist.” The rest of the group decides on a condition (like answering questions as if they’re the person to their left). The Psychiatrist returns and asks questions to identify the condition. The game continues until the Psychiatrist guesses the rule correctly.

10. Guess the Emoji

Players use emojis to describe a work-related scenario or phrase, and others have to guess what it is. It’s a quick, fun game that gets everyone involved and thinking creatively.

How to Play:

One player describes a common work phrase or event using only emojis. Others guess what they think the emojis represent. Rotate turns, allowing everyone a chance to create emoji phrases.

Conclusion

Adding some indoor games for adults in the office to the schedule is a fantastic way to foster camaraderie, inspire creativity, and even relieve stress among coworkers. These office-friendly games for indoors offer something for everyone—whether it’s testing knowledge with Office Trivia, sparking creativity with Two-Minute Story, or promoting collaboration through a Scavenger Hunt. By incorporating these games to play with friends indoors (in this case, coworkers) into the workday, you’ll find that everyone feels more connected and energized. So, the next time you’re looking to add a bit of excitement to the office, try out some of these indoor games for adults and see how they can transform your workplace atmosphere!

