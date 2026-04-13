When the whole “tech phase” was bowled upon us like a Bumrah spin no one sees coming, first we were promised convenience, then we were promised connection, then we were promised disruption, and now, here we are in 2026, and it mostly just promises to summarize your emails, write your captions, generate your presentations, generate your meal plans, fix your grammar, and generate your headshots.

And wait, you’d think that it’s taking all the burden off right, but wait, it’s all leaving us more exhausted than before!

We are all very “Mai toh thakk gayi bhaisaab” coded in this AI stricken world.

So, What Is AI Fatigue?

Welcome to the era of “AI-Fatigue.” This is a weird new condition where everybody uses AI, everybody talks about AI, there’s an abundance of AI product launches, and there’s just so much AI being forced into random everyday products; but also, most people are screaming into pillows because of it.

AAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH (yell it, don’t just read it).

It’s not that people hate AI but that many people use AI on a daily basis and they gotta use LOTS OF IT!

There are a ton of areas where AI is checking people’s lives, from coding, brainstorming, editing, customer service, scheduling, to automating repetitive tasks, etc.

The problem is that like a hyper-excited intern who continues showing up at a bunch of places nobody invited them to, AI often self-invites itself.

Need toothpaste? Of course we have “toothpaste with AI”.

Need a notes app? Of course we have an “AI note app.”

Need some peace in your life? Sorry, can’t help you there.

AI-Fatigue is the mental exhaustion people face from constantly being exposed to AI tools, AI marketing, AI content and AI expectations.

How do we know AI is exhausting?

Well, poll (not the political kind) after poll is saying the same thing every time.

* In the last 12 months, a ton of chatbots have popped up; and they’re irritating.

* AI-generated writing is way more painful to edit than non-AI-written stuff.

* We feel like we have to use AI to keep up with our jobs, it’s exhausting.

* We never trust AI’s output; we spend a lot of time checking to make sure it’s right.

* We’ve heard, “AI is going to change everything,” 900 times this week alone!

We Need to Power Nap to Combat AI Burnout

What we mean by this is that it seems like virtually everyone is venting on the internet because they can’t find peace, and because of their work’s requirement to use AI.

A recent study reported that 54% of people in the U.S. absolutely don’t want to hear about AI anymore. In our opinion, that’s a massive number, considering people typically can hear about anything new until the 4th podcast episode.

The impact of AI on our work can’t be understated, particularly if you’re constantly managing it, as opposed to simply using it.

Many studies from the workplace show that employees become more mentally exhausted when they’re managing, or responsible for AI; this is referred to as something called “AI brain fry.”

Researchers found that workers who were monitored heavily by AI had increased levels of mental effort (and, as a result, increased levels of fatigue), and also an increase in overload, due in large part due to the fact that their traditional workload hadn’t really decreased, they simply had a “second” workload managing the robot. That’s how it feels to most of us.

The exhausting part of AI comes from:

1.There are a LOT of tools out there, but we still can’t find peace

There are all these tools out there for say, AI writing, AI image generation, AI note-taking, AI web browser, AI meeting assistant, AI recruitment (yes, those too), AI tutoring, AI companionship, AI search engines and AI keyboard (and I’m sure AI refrigerator too).

So, every company released a sparkle button with no real clapping connection!

They’ve also forced you to choose between 17 different programs that promise to “save time,” but actually take over (an unproductive hour) to compare.

2. AI Needs a Baby Sitter

This toddler-age scam is something no one talks about loudly enough; many of these so-called AI applications don’t remove work, they just shift your work to you.

With most AI apps, you are not writing new content for the world. You are reviewing (again), comparing (again), correcting (again), prompting (again), checking for correctness (again), changing the tone (again), fixing odd phrases, and deleting wording such as “in today’s fast-paced world…,” but guess what else, most people will have to do that (in some form) to meet their content needs.

For example, in the November 2021 issue of Harvard Business Review, there was an article that addressed how AI can often create more work than it would normally eliminate.

So, while it might now also take a lot less time to put together a draft, you probably lost some of your mind?

3. Too Much Hype

There are a thousand new AI apps each month that are presented as doing everything from bringing about the end of the world to reinventing how every other company and industry do business.

Overall, when everything is presented as revolutionary in nature, nothing feels like it in the true sense.

4. The Human Brain is Limited, Dude

Most humans were not designed to review 1,000 different streams of computer-generated text for accuracy or content selection every day.

All this reviewing, double-checking, triple-checking, changing work load, etc., generates massive cognitive load. The reason many humans feel tired without knowing why is that they don’t realize that this “work” is mentally taxing in an invisible way compared to “traditional” physical labor. It’s like spending 6 hours figuring out what to watch on Netflix and then having to recover from that exhaustion!

Companies Are Making It Worse: AI Fatigue

Some companies have implemented AI as a tool to support workers. That’s a good thing.

Others have implemented AI as a “threat in disguise” wrapped in “good news.”

“Use these 7 new tools.”

“Be more productive.”

“Do more with less.”

“Why are you still tired?”

But wait! Is AI bad then?

No, that’s the twist!

AI can actually be very helpful to users if it’s used right. It can help reduce the amount of repetitive admin work you do day-to-day, help with accessibility legislation, help you speed up your research, write first drafts, and free up people for tasks of higher value.

So the problem with AI is not AI itself. The problem is (in no particular order): bad implementation, overexposure, lazy hype, poor design and a tendency to treat every problem in the world like it requires a chat bot.

How To Reduce Fatigue From AI Without Moving To The Woods

Use Less Tools More Efficiently

Limit yourself to 1 or 2 tools that help you. You don’t need a 14 application AI toolkit.

Don’t Value Highly Productivity

If you save 20 minutes using AI, you should use those 20 minutes to enjoy yourself. You don’t have to use those 20 minutes to do more work.

Keep Your Human Skills Up

Occasionally write, think and research manually. Use your brain as if it is a high-end piece of equipment!

Don’t Fall For The Hype

You do not have to be interested in every AI launch event.

Ask One Important Question

“Does this tool solve a real problem that I have?”

If the answer is “no,” then close that tab.

AI fatigue is the first emotional return of the “AI revolution.” People aren’t rejecting innovation; they are rejecting its overuse.

And let’s be honest, that’s kinda fair.