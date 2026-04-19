In a dramatic evidence of the evolution of global power balance, France and the United Kingdom have led the way in an international effort to reopen the Strait of Hormuz following the blockade of the waterway by the ongoing war between the United States and Israel against Iran.

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have gathered representatives from dozens of countries in Paris to discuss how to restore safe passage through one of the most important corridors for global energy supply. Reportedly, this initiative will be called the Strait of Hormuz Maritime Freedom of Navigation Initiative and will be described as a defensive multilateral mission rather than an escalation of military activity.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most strategically important shipping channels in the world, with roughly 20% of all oil transported globally shipping through this narrow passage between the Persian Gulf and the world’s oceans. Since Iran has effectively closed the strait since the declaration of war, there have been concerns about the possible interruption of supply to global oil markets, skyrocketing costs of shipping insurance, and further destabilisation of the world economy.

There are many countries not directly involved in the armed conflict who have been forced to deal with this crisis that they did not create. This sense of urgency appears to have created a sense of urgency with respect to the Paris summit.

In comments prior to the summit, Macron indicated that this expected operation will have a focus on the protection of shipping routes, and on ensuring the safety of commercial shipping. Reports suggest that France has stated that the nature of operations conducted by the coalition will be purely defensive, there would be no use or profit from warlike actions; and that the operations will commence “as soon as conditions for security permit to do so.”

Labour Leader Starmer Comments On World Economy’s Current State To Ransom By Iran

Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, has also taken an extremely firm stance against Iran regarding their abusive control over and weaponizing of the Strait of Hormuz; and has accused them of damaging economies far beyond the region with their coercive and aggressive actions to utilize and control the shipping route to affect the world’s economy.

The Strait is currently closed and, therefore, to be reopened unconditionally, immediately, and without restrictions, is ‘the collective responsibility of the global community’ because all nations must work cooperatively together to restore the free flow of global energy and all forms of trade.

Starmer also referred to Tehran as “holding the world’s economy to ransom,” and the continued rhetoric suggests frustration is growing among the European capitals about the possible risks of inflation and supply chain interruptions.

Trump Criticizes Allies, Refuses To Assume Leadership Role

Some reports suggest that the new initiative is a direct response to U.S. president Trump’s refusal to assume a leadership role to reopen the route. Trump is reported to have said that it was “not the United States’ job” to reopen the/or “secure” the Strait of Hormuz and criticized U.S. allies to support their efforts to reopen the Strait and other operations in the Gulf region. Trump is quoted to have called the alliance members, “cowards,” stated that NATO “was not there when we needed it,” and told England, “you don’t even have a navy!”

Military planning behind the scenes have already begun.

France and Britain have been having meetings resembling that of the previous “coalition of the willing” model used to coordinate assistance to Ukraine if a ceasefire were to happen.

According to Col. Guillaume Vernet, French military spokesperson, the mission is “still in construction”.

According to the office of Macron, participating nations will be asked to contribute to the mission at “each nation’s own respective level of abilities”, meaning a flexible coalition where nations will offer whatever means are available to them including naval vessels, reconnaissance systems, logistics, etc.

A French official, who has requested anonymous representation, commented on the operational requirements to consider adapting the mission, “What matters is that ship operators have all the means at their disposal to be sure their vessels will not be hit if they pass through the strait. That may require intelligence, mine-clearing capabilities, military escorts, communication procedures with coastal states, etc.”

To sum up, this isn’t simply about deploying ships, it is creating a full framework for ensuring the safety of ships operating in a secured maritime environment.

Why Mine-Clearing Could Be More Important Than Battleships

The experts believe that mine clearing, threat detection and early warning systems may receive higher levels of priority versus direct confrontation on the open ocean with naval vessels within the area. Sidharth Kaushal, an expert in naval strategy at the Royal United Services Institute, believes that the primary functions for the European Union, if they decide to protect the Strait of Hormuz against Iranian activity, will likely be mine clearance and establishing warning systems for threats at sea.

“You need huge numbers of vessels for that sort of thing, which nobody has,” he stated.

The comments made by Sidharth Kaushal about the nature of escorting vessels in the Strait of Hormuz reinforce the fact that achieving the goal of providing secure passage through the strait for commercial goods coming from and going to Asia and Europe would require an enormous amount of naval power that most countries do not have.

European Leaders Want Independent Positioning from US

Ellie Geranmayeh, Deputy Director for Middle East and North Africa Programs with the European Council on Foreign Relations, has indicated that, in addition to their other motives, European nations also have the idea that this is an opportunity to establish themselves politically independent of the United States.

“They would be a better party to do this than the United States, because once you have U.S. military doing this and lingering on Iranian shores, it creates a potential arena for Iran and the U.S. to have miscalculations and get back into a sort of military tension,” Geranmayeh stated.

Additionally, this comment further identifies the responsible party in establishing security in the Strait of Hormuz as being the European nations rather than those in Washington.

Dozens of Nations Involved, But Military Resources in Question.

Reports indicate that France and the UK have held over 40 diplomatic and military conferences with delegate countries about establishing security for the Strait of Hormuz, although only a few of those attendees will contribute military assets.

According to the French Embassy in the UK, there are currently an estimated 30 countries represented at the Paris conference on security in the strait of Hormuz, including countries from the Middle East and Asia. The complete list of nations will not be available until the end of the Paris conference. The attendance of German Chancellor Franz-Walter Steinmeier and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will be personal while others are expected to attend remotely.

The UK is looking at the possibility of using mine-hunting UAVs on a vessel known as RFA Lyme Bay to conduct operations in the Strait of Hormuz.

Europe’s New Assessment of Their Military-Security Capabilities

The United Kingdom’s engagement in the Strait of Hormuz crisis is no longer primarily about oil; it is now about determining if the European Union is able to coordinate its military resources, diplomacy, and other aspects of national security independently of the United States.

If successful, these efforts by European countries could result in reopening this essential commercial shipping route.

If unsuccessful, the global economy could incur a substantial financial burden.