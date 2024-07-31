As a die-hard Bollywood enthusiast, I can’t help but be drawn to the adrenaline-fueled world of adventure movies. From high-octane action sequences to daring stunts and breathtaking landscapes, these best adventure hindi movies have a way of transporting us to realms where the extraordinary becomes the norm. In this article, we’ll embark on a thrilling journey through the top 50 unforgettable adventure movies that have graced the silver screen, leaving an indelible mark on our hearts and minds.

Adventure movies in Bollywood are more than just entertainment; they are a celebration of human resilience, courage, and the indomitable spirit that defies the odds. These bollywood best adventure movies challenge us to step out of our comfort zones, embrace the unknown, and embrace the thrill of the chase. Whether it’s scaling treacherous mountains, navigating treacherous jungles, or battling formidable foes, these adventure movies remind us that life is an adventure waiting to be lived to the fullest.

So, buckle up, dear readers, as we embark on an exhilarating cinematic odyssey that will leave you breathless, inspired, and craving for more. Get ready to unleash your inner thrill-seeker with the adventure movies of bollywood!

List Of Adventure Movies

Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

“Dil Dhadakne Do” is a 2015 family drama that takes audiences on an unforgettable adventure across the Mediterranean. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie follows the dysfunctional Mehra family as they embark on a luxurious cruise to celebrate their patriarch’s 80th birthday. As the journey progresses, secrets are unveiled, and each family member embarks on a path of self-discovery, challenging societal norms and embracing their true selves.

Lead actors: Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma

Supporting Artist: Farhan Akhtar, Rahul Bose

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Release date: June 5, 2015

Run Time: 2h 50m

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Revenue: ₹76.9 crore

Language: Hindi

Chennai Express (2013)

In the hilarious and action-packed “Chennai Express,” Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone embark on a wild and adventurous journey across India. As a Mumbai-based man finds himself entangled with a Tamil family, the duo must navigate cultural clashes, hilarious misunderstandings, and high-octane chase sequences. With its perfect blend of comedy, romance, and thrills, “Chennai Express” is a rollercoaster ride that will keep you entertained from start to finish.

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone

Supporting Artist: Nayanthara, Sathyaraj

Director: Rohit Shetty

Release date: August 9, 2013

Run Time: 147 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

Revenue: ₹423 crore

Language: Hindi

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

“Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” (ZNMD) is a 2011 adventure-drama film that beautifully captures the essence of living life to the fullest. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie follows three friends who embark on a life-changing road trip across Spain. As they indulge in adrenaline-pumping activities like skydiving, deep-sea diving, and running with the bulls, they also confront their deepest fears and rediscover the true meaning of friendship.

Lead actors: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin

Supporting Artist: Ariadna Cabrol, Naseeruddin Shah

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Release date: July 15, 2011

Run Time: 2h 33m

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Revenue: ₹153.6 crore

Language: Hindi

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

“Dil Chahta Hai” is a 2001 coming-of-age film that redefined the concept of friendship and adventure in Bollywood. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the movie follows the lives of three friends as they navigate the complexities of modern urban relationships. The film’s real adventure lies in the characters’ emotional journeys, as they embark on a road trip across India, confronting their fears, desires, and the harsh realities of life.

Lead actors: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni

Supporting Artist: Dimple Kapadia, Rajat Kapoor

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Release date: August 10, 2001

Run Time: 3h 3m

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Revenue: ₹26.8 crore

Language: Hindi

Jab We Met (2007)

“Jab We Met” is a 2007 romantic comedy that infuses a healthy dose of adventure into its narrative. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film follows the unlikely pairing of a depressed businessman and a quirky, free-spirited young woman who embark on a cross-country journey together. As they traverse the diverse landscapes of India, they not only discover themselves but also find an unexpected connection that challenges their preconceived notions about life and love.

Lead actors: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Supporting Artist: Tarun Arora, Dara Singh

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Release date: October 26, 2007

Run Time: 2h 18m

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Revenue: ₹60.7 crore

Language: Hindi

Kick (2014)

In the high-octane world of “Kick,” Salman Khan portrays Devi Lal Singh, a fearless and thrill-seeking individual who lives life on the edge. This adrenaline-fueled adventure takes us on a rollercoaster ride as Devi embarks on a series of daring heists and stunts, all in pursuit of the ultimate kick. With jaw-dropping action sequences and a gripping storyline, “Kick” is a testament to the power of living life to the fullest.

Lead actors: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez

Supporting Artist: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Randeep Hooda

Director: Sajid Nadiadwala

Release date: July 25, 2014

Run Time: 146 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.0/10

Revenue: ₹344 crore

Language: Hindi

Haider (2014)

Inspired by Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy “Hamlet,” “Haider” takes us on a gripping journey through the tumultuous landscape of Kashmir. Shahid Kapoor delivers a powerful performance as the titular character, a young man caught in the crosshairs of a violent conflict. With its haunting storytelling and unforgettable characters, “Haider” is a poignant exploration of love, revenge, and the human condition in the face of adversity.

Lead actors: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor

Supporting Artist: Tabu, Kay Kay Menon

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Release date: October 2, 2014

Run Time: 162 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.0/10

Revenue: ₹60 crore

Language: Hindi, Kashmiri

Highway (2014)

“Highway” is a captivating tale that explores the depths of human resilience and the transformative power of adventure. This film follows the journey of a young woman who, after being abducted, embarks on a life-altering road trip across the stunning landscapes of northern India. As she traverses through the rugged terrains and encounters people from diverse walks of life, her perspective on life undergoes a profound shift.

Lead actors: Randeep Hooda, Alia Bhatt

Supporting Artist: Durgesh Kumar

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Release date: February 21, 2014

Run Time: 133 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Revenue: ₹27.70 crore

Language: Hindi

Dhoom 3 (2013)

The “Dhoom” franchise has become synonymous with high-octane action and thrills, and “Dhoom 3” takes it to new heights. Aamir Khan stars as a daring and enigmatic circus performer seeking revenge, while Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra reprise their roles as the dynamic cop duo. With jaw-dropping stunts, mind-bending heists, and a gripping cat-and-mouse chase, “Dhoom 3” is a rollercoaster ride that will leave you breathless.

Lead actors: Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif

Supporting Artist: Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra

Director: Vijay Krishna Acharya

Release date: December 20, 2013

Run Time: 172 minutes

IMDB Rating: 5.4/10

Revenue: ₹542 crore

Language: Hindi

Ra.One (2011)

In the realm of “Ra.One,” Shah Rukh Khan takes us on a journey into the world of cutting-edge technology and virtual reality. As a videogame designer, he creates a villainous character that unexpectedly comes to life, threatening the safety of his family. With stunning visual effects and heart-pounding action sequences, “Ra.One” blurs the lines between reality and fantasy, offering a unique and thrilling adventure.

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor

Supporting Artist: Arjun Rampal, Tom Wu

Director: Anubhav Sinha

Release date: October 26, 2011

Run Time: 156 minutes

IMDB Rating: 4.8/10

Revenue: ₹240 crore

Language: Hindi

Bang Bang (2014)

“Bang Bang” is a high-octane, globetrotting adventure that takes viewers on a wild ride across exotic locations. Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif sizzle on-screen as a mismatched pair caught up in a web of espionage and action. With breathtaking stunts, jaw-dropping chase sequences, and a healthy dose of humor, “Bang Bang” is a rollercoaster ride that never lets up.

Lead actors: Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif

Supporting Artist: Danny Denzongpa, Jimmy Shergill

Director: Siddharth Anand

Release date: October 2, 2014

Run Time: 156 minutes

IMDB Rating: 5.6/10

Revenue: ₹340 crore

Language: Hindi

Airlift (2016)

Based on the true story of the evacuation of Indians from Kuwait during the Gulf War, “Airlift” is a gripping and emotional adventure that showcases the resilience of the human spirit. Akshay Kumar delivers a powerful performance as Ranjit Katyal, a businessman who becomes an unlikely hero in the face of adversity. With its tense and suspenseful storytelling, “Airlift” is a testament to the courage and determination required to overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles.

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur

Supporting Artist: Kumud Mishra, Purab Kohli

Director: Raja Krishna Menon

Release date: January 22, 2016

Run Time: 130 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Revenue: ₹128 crore

Language: Hindi

A Flying Jatt (2016)

In the world of “A Flying Jatt,” Tiger Shroff takes on the role of a superhero with a unique twist. As a young man blessed with supernatural powers, he must navigate the challenges of balancing his newfound abilities with his everyday life. With stunning visual effects and high-flying action sequences, “A Flying Jatt” is a fun and entertaining adventure that celebrates the power of heroism and self-discovery.

Lead actors: Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez

Supporting Artist: Nathan Jones, Kay Kay Menon

Director: Remo D’Souza

Release date: August 25, 2016

Run Time: 152 minutes

IMDB Rating: 3.1/10

Revenue: ₹40 crore

Language: Hindi

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Based on the true events of the 2016 surgical strike by the Indian Armed Forces, “Uri: The Surgical Strike” is a gripping and intense military adventure that pays tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of our soldiers. Vicky Kaushal delivers a standout performance as a fearless commando, leading a covert operation deep into enemy territory. With its realistic portrayal of combat and nail-biting suspense, “Uri” is a powerful reminder of the courage and resilience of those who defend our nation.

Lead actors: Vicky Kaushal, Mohit Raina

Supporting Artist: Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam

Director: Aditya Dhar

Release date: January 11, 2019

Run Time: 138 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Revenue: ₹342 crore

Language: Hindi

Fighter (2022)

Set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force, this high-octane film follows the journey of an aspiring pilot who must overcome personal challenges and intense training to become a fighter pilot. With jaw-dropping aerial sequences and a gripping storyline, “H2-Fighter” soars above expectations, capturing the spirit of bravery and resilience.

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone

Supporting Artist: Rajit Kapur

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Release date: August 15, 2022

Run Time: 2 hours 45 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

Revenue: ₹450 crore (worldwide)

Language: Hindi

Kesari (2019)

“Kesari” is a powerful and inspiring adventure that pays homage to the incredible bravery of the 21 Sikh soldiers who fought against 10,000 Afghan tribesmen in the Battle of Saragarhi. Akshay Kumar delivers a commanding performance as Havildar Ishar Singh, leading his outnumbered troops in a heroic stand that has gone down in history. With its stunning cinematography and intense battle sequences, “Kesari” is a testament to the indomitable spirit of those who fight for honor and duty.

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra

Supporting Artist: Suvinder Vicky, Saran Shakthi

Director: Anurag Singh

Release date: March 21, 2019

Run Time: 150 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Revenue: ₹203 crore

Language: Hindi

Karwaan (2018)

“Karwaan” is a heartwarming and offbeat adventure that follows the journey of three unlikely companions as they embark on a road trip across India. Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mithila Palkar deliver charming performances as they navigate the ups and downs of their unconventional journey. With its quirky humor, stunning landscapes, and poignant moments of self-discovery, “Karwaan” is a delightful and refreshing take on the road trip genre.

Lead actors: Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan

Supporting Artist: Mithila Palkar, Kriti Kharbanda

Director: Akarsh Khurana

Release date: August 3, 2018

Run Time: 98 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Revenue: ₹25 crore

Language: Hindi

Mission Majnu (2023)

Set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, “Mission Majnu” promises to be an exhilarating spy thriller that takes viewers on a high-stakes adventure. Sidharth Malhotra stars as a RAW agent tasked with a covert mission in Pakistan, while Rashmika Mandanna makes her Bollywood debut as his love interest. With its gripping storyline, intense action sequences, and a talented ensemble cast, “Mission Majnu” is poised to be a thrilling addition to the genre of espionage films.

Lead actors: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna

Supporting Artist: Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi

Director: Shantanu Bagchi

Release date: January 20, 2023

Run Time: 130 minutes (estimated)

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Revenue:₹40 crore (estimated)

Language: Hindi

Barfi (2012)

“Barfi” is a heartwarming and unconventional adventure that follows the life of a deaf-mute young man, played by Ranbir Kapoor, as he navigates the challenges of love and life. With its charming storytelling, exceptional performances, and a touch of magical realism, “Barfi” takes viewers on an emotional and visually stunning journey. From the bustling streets of Kolkata to the serene hills of Darjeeling, this film is a delightful and unforgettable experience.

Lead actors: Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra

Supporting Artist: Ileana D’Cruz, Saurabh Shukla

Director: Anurag Basu

Release date: September 14, 2012

Run Time: 151 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Revenue: ₹175 crore

Language: Hindi

Baadshaho (2017)

Set in the backdrop of the Emergency era in India, “Baadshaho” is a high-octane heist adventure that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Ajay Devgn leads an ensemble cast as they embark on a daring mission to steal a truckload of gold from the army. With its stylish action sequences, intense drama, and a touch of dark humor, “Baadshaho” is a thrilling ride through a turbulent period in Indian history.

Lead actors: Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz

Supporting Artist: Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta

Director: Milan Luthria

Release date: September 1, 2017

Run Time: 136 minutes

IMDB Rating: 4.9/10

Revenue: ₹78 crore

Language: Hindi

Happy New Year (2014)

In the high-stakes world of “Happy New Year,” Shah Rukh Khan assembles a team of misfits for an elaborate heist during the Dance Dance Revolution competition in Dubai. With its over-the-top action sequences, dazzling dance numbers, and a healthy dose of humor, this film is a rollercoaster ride of entertainment. Featuring an ensemble cast of Bollywood superstars, “Happy New Year” is a quintessential Bollywood masala film that promises to keep you entertained from start to finish.

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone

Supporting Artist: Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani

Director: Farah Khan

Release date: October 24, 2014

Run Time: 179 minutes

IMDB Rating: 5.0/10

Revenue: ₹374 crore

Language: Hindi

Qarib Qarib Singlle (2017)

“Qarib Qarib Singlle” is a delightful and heartwarming adventure that follows the journey of two strangers who embark on an unexpected road trip across India. Irrfan Khan and Parvathy Thiruvothu deliver charming performances as they navigate the ups and downs of their unconventional journey, discovering love, friendship, and self-discovery along the way. With its quirky humor, stunning landscapes, and poignant moments, “Qarib Qarib Singlle” is a delightful and refreshing take on the romantic comedy genre.

Lead actors: Irrfan Khan, Parvathy Thiruvothu

Supporting Artist: Neha Dhupia, Brijendra Kala

Director: Tanuja Chandra

Release date: November 10, 2017

Run Time: 125 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Revenue: ₹10 crore

Language: Hindi

Go Goa Gone (2013)

In the hilarious and unconventional “Go Goa Gone,” a group of friends find themselves in the midst of a zombie apocalypse during their vacation in Goa. Kunal Khemu and Vir Das lead an ensemble cast as they navigate the chaos and hilarity of trying to survive the undead invasion. With its clever blend of horror and comedy, “Go Goa Gone” is a refreshing and entertaining take on the zombie genre, offering a unique and thrilling adventure.

Lead actors: Kunal Khemu, Vir Das

Supporting Artist: Anand Tiwari, Puja Gupta

Director: Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K.

Release date: May 10, 2013

Run Time: 102 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Revenue: ₹18 crore

Language: Hindi

Batla House (2019)

Based on the controversial Batla House encounter case, this film is a gripping and intense adventure that follows the life of a police officer caught in the crosshairs of a high-stakes operation. John Abraham delivers a powerful performance as the lead, portraying the complexities and challenges faced by law enforcement in the pursuit of justice. With its realistic portrayal of events and intense action sequences, “Batla House” is a thought-provoking and thrilling exploration of a pivotal moment in Indian history.

Lead actors: John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur

Supporting Artist: Ravi Kishan, Rajesh Sharma

Director: Nikkhil Advani

Release date: August 15, 2019

Run Time: 144 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Revenue: ₹92 crore

Language: Hindi

Raees (2017)

In the gritty and intense “Raees,” Shah Rukh Khan delivers a captivating performance as a bootlegger who rises to power in the criminal underworld of Gujarat. With its raw and realistic portrayal of the illegal liquor trade, intense action sequences, and a gripping storyline, “Raees” takes viewers on a thrilling adventure through the dark underbelly of society. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s supporting role as a determined police officer adds depth and complexity to this intense crime drama.

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan

Supporting Artist: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Director: Rahul Dholakia

Release date: January 25, 2017

Run Time: 143 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Revenue: ₹290 crore

Language: Hindi

Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

“Ek Tha Tiger” is a high-octane spy thriller that follows the adventures of a RAW agent, played by Salman Khan, as he navigates the dangerous world of espionage and international intrigue. Katrina Kaif stars as his love interest, adding a touch of romance to the intense action sequences and thrilling plot twists. With its globetrotting locations, intense fight scenes, and a gripping storyline, “Ek Tha Tiger” is a must-watch for fans of the action-adventure genre.

Lead actors: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif

Supporting Artist: Ranvir Shorey, Girish Karnad

Director: Kabir Khan

Release date: August 15, 2012

Run Time: 132 minutes

IMDB Rating: 5.6/10

Revenue: ₹198 crore

Language: Hindi

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

As the sequel to the blockbuster “Ek Tha Tiger,” “Tiger Zinda Hai” continues the adventures of the iconic spy duo, Tiger and Zoya. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles, delivering electrifying performances and sizzling chemistry on-screen. With its high-stakes action sequences, intense drama, and a globetrotting storyline, this film takes viewers on a thrilling ride across exotic locations, keeping them on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

Lead actors: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif

Supporting Artist: Paresh Rawal, Angad Bedi

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Release date: December 22, 2017

Run Time: 161 minutes

IMDB Rating: 5.9/10

Revenue: ₹339 crore

Language: Hindi

Karan Arjun (1995)

“Karan Arjun” is a classic Bollywood adventure that blends elements of action, drama, and reincarnation. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan deliver electrifying performances as two brothers who are reborn to seek revenge for their past lives. With its intense action sequences, powerful performances, and a gripping storyline, “Karan Arjun” is a must-watch for fans of the genre, offering a unique and thrilling adventure that transcends time and space.

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan

Supporting Artist: Raakhee, Kajol

Director: Rakesh Roshan

Release date: January 13, 1995

Run Time: 183 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Revenue: ₹28 crore

Language: Hindi

Sholay (1975)

Widely regarded as one of the greatest Bollywood films of all time, “Sholay” is a timeless adventure that has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra deliver iconic performances as two small-time crooks hired to capture a notorious bandit. With its unforgettable characters, intense action sequences, and a gripping storyline, “Sholay” is a cinematic masterpiece that has stood the test of time, captivating audiences for generations.

Lead actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra

Supporting Artist: Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan

Director: Ramesh Sippy

Release date: August 15, 1975

Run Time: 198 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Revenue: ₹15 crore

Language: Hindi

Jagga Jasoos (2017)

“Jagga Jasoos” is a whimsical and visually stunning adventure that follows the story of a young detective on a quest to find his missing father. Ranbir Kapoor delivers a charming performance as the titular character, while Katrina Kaif adds her own flair as his quirky companion. With its imaginative storytelling, vibrant musical numbers, and a touch of magical realism, “Jagga Jasoos” offers a unique and delightful cinematic experience that will captivate audiences of all ages.

Lead actors: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif

Supporting Artist: Adah Sharma, Saurabh Shukla

Director: Anurag Basu

Release date: July 14, 2017

Run Time: 161 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

Revenue: ₹86 crore

Language: Hindi

Bharat (2019)

“Bharat” is an epic adventure that spans multiple decades, following the journey of a man named Bharat as he navigates the tumultuous events of India’s post-independence era. Salman Khan delivers a powerful performance in the lead role, showcasing his versatility as an actor. With its grand scale, stunning visuals, and a gripping storyline that explores themes of love, sacrifice, and patriotism, “Bharat” is a cinematic experience that will leave a lasting impression on viewers.

Lead actors: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif

Supporting Artist: Disha Patani, Sunil Grover

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Release date: June 5, 2019

Run Time: 167 minutes

IMDB Rating: 4.7/10

Revenue: ₹325 crore

Language: Hindi

Chalte Chalte (2003)

“Chalte Chalte” is a heartwarming and emotional adventure that follows the journey of two strangers who embark on a road trip across Greece. Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji deliver charming performances as they navigate the ups and downs of their unconventional journey, discovering love, friendship, and self-discovery along the way. With its stunning locations, witty dialogues, and poignant moments, “Chalte Chalte” is a delightful and refreshing take on the romantic comedy genre.

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji

Supporting Artist: Satish Shah, Jas Arora

Director: Aziz Mirza

Release date: June 13, 2003

Run Time: 157 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

Revenue: ₹35 crore

Language: Hindi

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

“Andaz Apna Apna” is a cult classic that has become a beloved part of Bollywood’s comedic legacy. Aamir Khan and Salman Khan deliver hilarious performances as two down-on-their-luck individuals who find themselves embroiled in a series of misadventures and mishaps. With its witty dialogues, slapstick humor, and unforgettable characters, “Andaz Apna Apna” is a must-watch for fans of the genre, offering a unique and entertaining adventure that will leave you in stitches.

Lead actors: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan

Supporting Artist: Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Release date: November 4, 1994

Run Time: 156 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.0/10

Revenue: ₹3 crore

Language: Hindi

Gully Boy (2019)

“Gully Boy” is a gritty and inspiring adventure that takes viewers into the world of underground rap and hip-hop in the slums of Mumbai. Ranveer Singh delivers a powerful performance as Murad, a young man who finds his voice and purpose through his passion for music. With its raw and authentic portrayal of life in the gullies, intense performances, and a pulsating soundtrack, “Gully Boy” is a must-watch for fans of the genre, offering a unique and compelling exploration of the power of art and self-expression.

Lead actors: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

Supporting Artist: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Release date: February 14, 2019

Run Time: 156 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Revenue: ₹139 crore

Language: Hindi

Dil Se (1998)

“Dil Se” is a poetic and visually stunning adventure that explores the complex themes of love, sacrifice, and political turmoil. Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala deliver powerful performances as two individuals caught in the crosshairs of a tumultuous conflict. With its breathtaking cinematography, haunting musical score, and a gripping storyline, “Dil Se” is a cinematic masterpiece that will leave a lasting impression on viewers.

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala

Supporting Artist: Preity Zinta, Mita Vashisht

Director: Mani Ratnam

Release date: August 21, 1998

Run Time: 163 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Revenue: ₹26 crore

Language: Hindi

Swades (2004)

“Swades” is a heartwarming and inspiring adventure that follows the journey of a NASA scientist who returns to his roots in India and discovers the true meaning of life and purpose. Shah Rukh Khan delivers a powerful performance as the lead character, showcasing his versatility as an actor. With its poignant storytelling, stunning visuals, and a compelling exploration of themes such as patriotism, social responsibility, and self-discovery, “Swades” is a cinematic gem that will leave a lasting impact on viewers.

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi

Supporting Artist: Smita Jaykar, Rajesh Vivek

Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Release date: December 17, 2004

Run Time: 189 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Revenue: ₹34 crore

Language: Hindi

Lagaan (2001)

“Lagaan” is a cinematic masterpiece that has become a beloved part of Bollywood’s rich heritage. Set in the late 19th century, the film follows the story of a group of villagers who challenge their British rulers to a high-stakes game of cricket, with their freedom on the line. Aamir Khan delivers an iconic performance as the lead character, leading an ensemble cast in this epic adventure. With its gripping storytelling, stunning visuals, and a powerful exploration of themes such as resistance, unity, and perseverance, “Lagaan” is a must-watch for fans of the genre and cinephiles alike.

Lead actors: Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh

Supporting Artist: Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne

Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Release date: June 15, 2001

Run Time: 224 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Revenue: ₹27 crore

Language: Hindi

Dhoom (2004)

“Dhoom” is a 2004 action-adventure film that set the stage for one of Bollywood’s most successful franchises. Directed by Sanjay Gadhvi, this electrifying movie revolves around a daring group of motorcycle-riding thieves who pull off audacious heists, leaving the police in a state of bewilderment. With its slick cinematography, heart-pounding chase sequences, and a pulsating soundtrack, “Dhoom” redefined the action genre in Indian cinema.

Lead actors: John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Esha Deol

Supporting Artist: Rimi Sen

Director: Sanjay Gadhvi

Release date: August 27, 2004

Run Time: 2h 33m

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Revenue: ₹51.7 crore

Language: Hindi

Rang De Basanti (2006)

“Rang De Basanti” is a 2006 critically acclaimed film that seamlessly blends historical drama with modern-day adventure. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the movie follows a group of friends who are tasked with recreating the lives of Indian freedom fighters for a film project. As they delve deeper into the stories of these revolutionaries, they find themselves inspired to take a stand against injustice and corruption, embarking on a daring adventure of their own.

Lead actors: Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Kunal Kapoor

Supporting Artist: Alice Patten, Waheeda Rehman

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Release date: January 26, 2006

Run Time: 2h 37m

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Revenue: ₹60.3 crore

Language: Hindi

Bunty Aur Babli (2005)

“Bunty Aur Babli” is a 2005 comedy-adventure film that takes audiences on a rollicking ride across India. Directed by Shaad Ali, the movie follows the exploits of a small-town couple who become con artists, pulling off daring heists and outsmarting the authorities at every turn. With its witty humor, vibrant cinematography, and captivating performances, “Bunty Aur Babli” celebrates the spirit of adventure and the pursuit of dreams.

Lead actors: Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji

Supporting Artist: Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Director: Shaad Ali

Release date: May 27, 2005

Run Time: 2h 36m

IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

Revenue: ₹47.9 crore

Language: Hindi

Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021)

“Bunty Aur Babli 2” is the 2021 sequel to the beloved 2005 hit, “Bunty Aur Babli.” Directed by Varun V. Sharma, this adventure-comedy follows a new generation of con artists who take inspiration from the legendary Bunty and Babli. As they embark on a series of daring heists, they find themselves embroiled in a high-stakes game of cat-and-mouse with the original duo, leading to a thrilling chase across modern-day India.

Lead actors: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh

Supporting Artist: Pankaj Tripathi

Director: Varun V. Sharma

Release date: November 19, 2022

Run Time: 2h 29m

IMDB Rating: 4.1/10

Revenue: ₹26.5 crore

Language: Hindi

Don (2006)

“Don” is a 2006 action-adventure film that redefined the genre with its sleek style and gripping narrative. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the movie follows the story of an undercover police officer who assumes the identity of a notorious criminal, leading to a thrilling game of deception and high-stakes adventure. With its slick cinematography, pulsating soundtrack, and electrifying action sequences, “Don” keeps audiences on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra

Supporting Artist: Arjun Rampal, Boman Irani

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Release date: October 20, 2006

Run Time: 2h 51m

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Revenue: ₹107.6 crore

Language: Hindi

Krrish (2006)

“Krrish” is a 2006 superhero film that brought the genre to the forefront of Indian cinema. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the movie follows the story of a young man who inherits extraordinary abilities from his scientist father. As he embraces his newfound powers, he embarks on a thrilling adventure to save the world from evil forces, showcasing jaw-dropping action sequences and groundbreaking visual effects.

Lead actors: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra

Supporting Artist: Rekha, Naseeruddin Shah

Director: Rakesh Roshan

Release date: June 23, 2006

Run Time: 2h 52m

IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

Revenue: ₹118.3 crore

Language: Hindi

Lakshya (2004)

“Lakshya” is a 2004 coming-of-age military adventure film that explores the themes of self-discovery and patriotism. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the movie follows the journey of a young man who joins the Indian Army to find purpose in his life. As he undergoes rigorous training and faces life-threatening situations on the battlefield, he undergoes a profound transformation, discovering his true potential and the meaning of honor and sacrifice.

Lead actors: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta

Supporting Artist: Om Puri, Amitabh Bachchan

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Release date: June 18, 2004

Run Time: 3h 6m

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Revenue: ₹24.5 crore

Language: Hindi

Dhamaal (2007)

“Dhamaal” is a 2007 slapstick comedy film that takes audiences on a hilarious adventure filled with misadventures and mishaps. Directed by Indra Kumar, the movie follows a group of friends who stumble upon a map leading to hidden treasure. As they embark on a quest to find the riches, they find themselves embroiled in a series of comical mishaps, chased by eccentric characters, and learning valuable lessons about greed and friendship along the way.

Lead actors: Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Riteish Deshmukh

Supporting Artist: Aashish Chaudhary, Asrani

Director: Indra Kumar

Release date: September 21, 2007

Run Time: 2h 30m

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Revenue: ₹51.3 crore

Language: Hindi

Queen (2014)

“Queen” is a 2014 coming-of-age adventure film that celebrates the power of self-discovery and personal growth. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the movie follows the story of a shy and sheltered young woman who embarks on a solo journey across Europe after being unceremoniously dumped by her fiancé. As she navigates the unfamiliar landscapes and cultures, she undergoes a remarkable transformation, finding her inner strength and embracing life’s adventures with open arms.

Lead actors: Kangana Ranaut

Supporting Artist: Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon

Director: Vikas Bahl

Release date: March 7, 2014

Run Time: 2h 26m

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Revenue: ₹108.4 crore

Language: Hindi

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

“Bajrangi Bhaijaan” is a 2015 cross-cultural adventure film that tugs at the heartstrings while taking audiences on an unforgettable journey. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie follows the story of a kind-hearted man who embarks on a mission to reunite a mute Pakistani girl with her family, crossing borders and overcoming numerous obstacles along the way. With its heartwarming tale of humanity and compassion, “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” showcases the power of love to transcend boundaries and cultural divides.

Lead actors: Salman Khan, Harshaali Malthotra

Supporting Artist: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Director: Kabir Khan

Release date: July 17, 2015

Run Time: 2h 43m

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Revenue: ₹626.5 crore

Language: Hindi

Chak De! India (2007)

“Chak De! India” is a 2007 sports adventure film that celebrates the indomitable spirit of teamwork and perseverance. Directed by Shimit Amin, the movie follows the journey of a disgraced hockey player who becomes the coach of the Indian women’s national hockey team. As they navigate through societal prejudices, personal struggles, and intense training sessions, the team undergoes a remarkable transformation, inspiring audiences with their determination and unwavering pursuit of victory.

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Malvade, Sagarika Ghatge

Supporting Artist: Shilpa Shukla, Jaideep Ahlawat

Director: Shimit Amin

Release date: August 10, 2007

Run Time: 2h 33m

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Revenue: ₹64.1 crore

Language: Hindi

Dhoom 2 (2006)

“Dhoom 2” is the 2006 sequel to the blockbuster action-adventure film “Dhoom.” Directed by Sanjay Gadhvi, this installment takes the franchise to new heights with its edge-of-your-seat thrills and jaw-dropping stunts. The movie follows the exploits of a daring thief who pulls off audacious heists, leading to a high-stakes game of cat-and-mouse with a relentless police officer. With its slick cinematography, pulsating soundtrack, and mind-blowing action sequences, “Dhoom 2” keeps audiences on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

Lead actors: Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra

Supporting Artist: Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen

Director: Sanjay Gadhvi

Release date: November 24, 2006

Run Time: 2h 31m

IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

Revenue: ₹76.7 crore

Language: Hindi

Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

“Jab Tak Hai Jaan” is a 2012 romantic adventure film that takes audiences on an epic journey through the depths of love, sacrifice, and destiny. Directed by the legendary Yash Chopra, the movie weaves a captivating tale of a young man who becomes entangled in a world of espionage and danger, all while navigating the complexities of love and personal relationships. With its heart-stopping action sequences, emotionally charged performances, and a poignant exploration of the lengths one would go for love, “Jab Tak Hai Jaan” leaves an indelible mark on the hearts of viewers.

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma

Supporting Artist: Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor

Director: Yash Chopra

Release date: November 13, 2012

Run Time: 2h 56m

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Revenue: ₹120.7 crore

Language: Hindi

Conclusion: Celebrating The Thrill Of Adventure In Hindi Cinema

As we reach the end of this thrilling journey through the top 50 adventure movies of Bollywood, one thing becomes abundantly clear: Hindi cinema has a remarkable ability to transport us to realms of excitement, adventure, and self-discovery. From high-octane action sequences to heartwarming tales of personal growth, these adventure movies have captivated audiences with their unique blend of entertainment, emotion, and cultural richness.

Whether it’s the adrenaline-pumping motorcycle chases of “Dhoom,” the breathtaking landscapes of “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,” or the empowering journey of self-discovery in “Queen,” these bollywood best adventure movies have left an indelible mark on our collective psyche. They remind us of the boundless potential of the human spirit and the incredible adventures that await us when we embrace life with open arms.

So, as you embark on your own adventures, let these best adventure movies serve as a source of inspiration and a reminder that the world is filled with endless possibilities. Embrace the thrill, chase your dreams, and never stop exploring the wonders that life has to offer. After all, as the great Hindi cinema has taught us, the true adventure lies within.

