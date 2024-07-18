As an avid movie lover, I’ve always been drawn to the excitement and adrenaline rush of adventure films. There’s something about being transported to a different time, place, or reality that just captivates me. And when it comes to finding the best adventure movies, Netflix is a treasure trove of thrilling offerings.

From the depths of the jungle to the peaks of the mountains, these Best Movies On Netflix take us on a journey filled with danger, discovery, and the triumph of the human spirit. Whether you’re a fan of heart-pounding action, pulse-racing suspense, or simply a love for the great outdoors, the adventure movies on Netflix have something for everyone.

So, let’s dive in and explore the 45 best adventure movies that are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat!

1. The Revenant (2015)

Lead Actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Domhnall Gleeson

Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Domhnall Gleeson Supporting Actors: Will Poulter, Forrest Goodluck, Paul Anderson

Will Poulter, Forrest Goodluck, Paul Anderson Director: Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Alejandro G. Iñárritu Release Date: December 25, 2015

December 25, 2015 Runtime: 156 minutes

156 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.0

8.0 Revenue: $533 million

$533 million Language: English

In the 1820s, a fur trapper is mauled by a bear and left for dead by his companions. He survives and sets out on a journey of revenge and survival in the unforgiving wilderness of the American frontier. This is one of the best adventure movies on netflix.

2. Inception (2010)

Lead Actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Ellen Page, Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Leonardo DiCaprio, Ellen Page, Joseph Gordon-Levitt Supporting Actors: Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Michael Caine

Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Michael Caine Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Release Date: July 16, 2010

July 16, 2010 Runtime: 148 minutes

148 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.8

8.8 Revenue: $828 million

$828 million Language: English

A skilled thief is offered a chance to regain his old life as payment for a task considered to be impossible: “inception”, the implantation of another person’s idea into a target’s subconscious. This is one of the Best Hollywood Adventure Movies.

3. Everest (2015)

Lead actors: Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin, Jake Gyllenhaal, Keira Knightley

Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin, Jake Gyllenhaal, Keira Knightley Supporting Artists: John Hawkes, Sam Worthington, Emily Watson

John Hawkes, Sam Worthington, Emily Watson Director: Baltasar Kormákur

Baltasar Kormákur Release date: September 18, 2015 (USA)

September 18, 2015 (USA) Run Time: 121 minutes

121 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Revenue: $203.4 million

$203.4 million Language: English

The film follows two expedition groups led by experienced climbers Rob Hall and Scott Fischer as they attempt to summit the world’s highest peak. However, they encounter severe weather conditions and logistical challenges that lead to a tragic chain of events.

4. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Lead Actors: Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Bob Gunton

Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Bob Gunton Supporting Actors: William Sadler, Clancy Brown, Gil Bellows

William Sadler, Clancy Brown, Gil Bellows Director: Frank Darabont

Frank Darabont Release Date: September 23, 1994

September 23, 1994 Runtime: 142 minutes

142 minutes IMDB Rating: 9.3

9.3 Revenue: $58.3 million

$58.3 million Language: English

Two imprisoned men bond over several years, finding solace and eventual redemption through acts of common decency.

5. Interstellar (2014)

Lead Actors: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain

Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain Supporting Actors: Michael Caine, Mackenzie Foy, Timothée Chalamet

Michael Caine, Mackenzie Foy, Timothée Chalamet Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Release Date: November 5, 2014

November 5, 2014 Runtime: 169 minutes

169 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.6

8.6 Revenue: $677.5 million

$677.5 million Language: English

A team of explorers travels through a wormhole in space in an attempt to ensure humanity’s survival. This is one of the best movies on netflix adventure.

6. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Lead Actors: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen

Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen Supporting Actors: Sean Astin, Cate Blanchett, John Rhys-Davies

Sean Astin, Cate Blanchett, John Rhys-Davies Director: Peter Jackson

Peter Jackson Release Date: December 19, 2001

December 19, 2001 Runtime: 178 minutes

178 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.8

8.8 Revenue: $887.8 million

$887.8 million Language: English

A hobbit, his wizard friend, and a group of companions embark on a quest to destroy an ancient ring and save Middle-earth from the Dark Lord.

7. Dunkirk (2017)

Lead Actors: Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden

Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden Supporting Actors: Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, James D’Arcy

Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, James D’Arcy Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Release Date: July 21, 2017

July 21, 2017 Runtime: 106 minutes

106 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.8

7.8 Revenue: $526.9 million

$526.9 million Language: English

Allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire, Canada, and France are surrounded by the German army and evacuated during a fierce battle in World War II. This is one of the Best Action Movies On Netflix.

8. Gladiator (2000)

Lead Actors: Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen

Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen Supporting Actors: Oliver Reed, Richard Harris, Derek Jacobi

Oliver Reed, Richard Harris, Derek Jacobi Director: Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott Release Date: May 5, 2000

May 5, 2000 Runtime: 155 minutes

155 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.5

8.5 Revenue: $457.6 million

$457.6 million Language: English

A former Roman General sets out to exact vengeance against the corrupt emperor who murdered his family and sent him into slavery. This is one of the Best Action Movies Of All Time.

9. The Martian (2015)

Lead Actors: Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Kristen Wiig

Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Kristen Wiig Supporting Actors: Jeff Daniels, Michael Peña, Kate Mara

Jeff Daniels, Michael Peña, Kate Mara Director: Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott Release Date: October 2, 2015

October 2, 2015 Runtime: 144 minutes

144 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.0

8.0 Revenue: $630 million

$630 million Language: English

An astronaut becomes stranded on Mars and must rely on his ingenuity to find a way to signal to Earth that he is alive and can be rescued.

10. Fury (2014)

Lead Actors: Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf, Logan Lerman

Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf, Logan Lerman Supporting Actors: Michael Peña, Jon Bernthal, Jason Isaacs

Michael Peña, Jon Bernthal, Jason Isaacs Director: David Ayer

David Ayer Release Date: October 17, 2014

October 17, 2014 Runtime: 134 minutes

134 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $211.8 million

$211.8 million Language: English

A battle-hardened army sergeant commands a Sherman tank and its five-man crew on a deadly mission behind enemy lines during World War II. This is one of the great adventure movies on netflix.

11. The Hunger Games (2012)

Lead Actors: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth Supporting Actors: Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Lenny Kravitz

Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Lenny Kravitz Director: Gary Ross

Gary Ross Release Date: March 23, 2012

March 23, 2012 Runtime: 142 minutes

142 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.2

7.2 Revenue: $694.3 million

$694.3 million Language: English

In a dystopian future, a young girl volunteers to take her younger sister’s place in the Hunger Games, a televised fight to the death in which two teenagers from each of the twelve Districts of Panem are chosen at random to compete. This is one of the Best Thriller Movies On Netflix.

12. Snowpiercer (2013)

Lead Actors: Chris Evans, Song Kang-ho, Tilda Swinton

Chris Evans, Song Kang-ho, Tilda Swinton Supporting Actors: Jamie Bell, Octavia Spencer, John Hurt

Jamie Bell, Octavia Spencer, John Hurt Director: Bong Joon-ho

Bong Joon-ho Release Date: August 1, 2013

August 1, 2013 Runtime: 126 minutes

126 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.1

7.1 Revenue: $86.8 million

$86.8 million Language: English

In a future where a failed climate-change experiment kills all life on the planet except for a lucky few who boarded the Snowpiercer, a train that travels around the globe, a new class system emerges.

13. The Maze Runner (2014)

Lead Actors: Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster

Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster Supporting Actors: Ki Hong Lee, Blake Cooper, Dexter Darden

Ki Hong Lee, Blake Cooper, Dexter Darden Director: Wes Ball

Wes Ball Release Date: September 19, 2014

September 19, 2014 Runtime: 113 minutes

113 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.8

6.8 Revenue: $348.3 million

$348.3 million Language: English

Thomas is deposited in a community of boys after his memory is erased, soon learning they’re all trapped in a maze that will require him to join forces with fellow “runners” for a shot at escape.

14. The Lost City (2022)

Lead Actors: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe

Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe Supporting Actors: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison Director: Aaron Nee, Adam Nee

Aaron Nee, Adam Nee Release Date: March 25, 2022

March 25, 2022 Runtime: 112 minutes

112 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.1

6.1 Revenue: $105.1 million

$105.1 million Language: English

A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a jungle adventure. This is one of the best jungle adventure movies on netflix.

15. Unorthodox (2020)

Lead Actors: Shira Haas, Amit Rahav, Jeff Wilbusch

Shira Haas, Amit Rahav, Jeff Wilbusch Supporting Actors: Alex Reid, Dina Doron, Ronit Asheri

Alex Reid, Dina Doron, Ronit Asheri Director: Maria Schrader

Maria Schrader Release Date: March 26, 2020

March 26, 2020 Runtime: 233 minutes

233 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.9

7.9 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: Yiddish, English, German

A young woman flees her ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in Brooklyn and starts a new life in Berlin, where she pursues her passion for music while struggling to reconcile her past and present.

16. Okja (2017)

Lead Actors: Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano, Ahn Seo-hyun

Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano, Ahn Seo-hyun Supporting Actors: Byun Hee-bong, Yoon Je-moon, Shirley Henderson

Byun Hee-bong, Yoon Je-moon, Shirley Henderson Director: Bong Joon-ho

Bong Joon-ho Release Date: June 28, 2017

June 28, 2017 Runtime: 120 minutes

120 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: Korean, English

A young girl risks everything to prevent a powerful, multinational company from kidnapping her best friend – a massive animal named Okja.

17. Beasts of No Nation (2015)

Lead Actors: Idris Elba, Abraham Attah, Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye

Idris Elba, Abraham Attah, Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye Supporting Actors: Ama K. Abebrese, Opeyemi Fagbohungbe, Fred Amugi

Ama K. Abebrese, Opeyemi Fagbohungbe, Fred Amugi Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Cary Joji Fukunaga Release Date: October 16, 2015

October 16, 2015 Runtime: 137 minutes

137 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.7

7.7 Revenue: $90,777

$90,777 Language: Akan, English

A drama based on the experiences of Agu, a child soldier fighting in the civil war of an unnamed African country. This is one of the Best Hollywood Action Movies.

18. Enola Holmes (2020)

Lead Actors: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin

Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin Supporting Actors: Helena Bonham Carter, Louis Partridge, Burn Gorman

Helena Bonham Carter, Louis Partridge, Burn Gorman Director: Harry Bradbeer

Harry Bradbeer Release Date: September 23, 2020

September 23, 2020 Runtime: 123 minutes

123 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.6

6.6 Revenue: $51.1 million

$51.1 million Language: English

Set in 1884 England, the story follows Enola Holmes, who is the younger sister of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes, and Mycroft Holmes. Raised by her unconventional mother Eudoria Holmes, Enola grows up to be a spirited and intelligent young woman with a knack for solving mysteries.

19. Project X (2012)

Lead actors: Thomas Mann, Oliver Cooper, Jonathan Daniel Brown

Thomas Mann, Oliver Cooper, Jonathan Daniel Brown Supporting Artist: Kirby Bliss Blanton, Alexis Knapp, Miles Teller

Kirby Bliss Blanton, Alexis Knapp, Miles Teller Director: Nima Nourizadeh

Nima Nourizadeh Release date: March 2, 2012 (USA)

March 2, 2012 (USA) Run Time: 88 minutes

88 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Revenue: $102.7 million

$102.7 million Language: English

Project X is a found-footage comedy film about three high school seniors who throw an epic party that spirals out of control.

20. Fatherhood (2021)

Lead actors: Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart Supporting Artist: Alfre Woodard, Melody Hurd, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise

Alfre Woodard, Melody Hurd, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise Director: Paul Weitz

Paul Weitz Release date: June 18, 2021 (USA)

June 18, 2021 (USA) Run Time: 109 minutes

109 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Revenue: Not specified publicly

Not specified publicly Language: English

Fatherhood (2021) is a drama film based on the 2011 memoir Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love by Matthew Logelin, following a widowed new father who raises his daughter on his own.

21. Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle (2018)

Lead actors: Rohan Chand (as Mowgli), Christian Bale, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cate Blanchett, Naomie Harris, Andy Serkis

Rohan Chand (as Mowgli), Christian Bale, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cate Blanchett, Naomie Harris, Andy Serkis Supporting Artist: Peter Mullan, Tom Hollander, Eddie Marsan, Jack Reynor

Peter Mullan, Tom Hollander, Eddie Marsan, Jack Reynor Director: Andy Serkis

Andy Serkis Release date: November 29, 2018 (limited release), December 7, 2018 (Netflix)

November 29, 2018 (limited release), December 7, 2018 (Netflix) Run Time: 104 minutes

104 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Revenue: Not specified publicly (released on Netflix)

Not specified publicly (released on Netflix) Language: English

The film explores the life of Mowgli, a human boy raised by wolves in the jungles of India. As Mowgli grows up, he navigates between the world of animals and humans, grappling with his identity and place in the world. This adventure netflix movie delves into themes of belonging, identity, and the complex relationships between humans and nature, offering a fresh perspective on the beloved tale. This is one of the best Animated Movies On Netflix.

22. Vikings (2013)

Lead actors: Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, Clive Standen, Gustaf Skarsgård

Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, Clive Standen, Gustaf Skarsgård Supporting Artist: Alexander Ludwig, Alyssa Sutherland, Ben Robson

Alexander Ludwig, Alyssa Sutherland, Ben Robson Creator: Michael Hirst

Michael Hirst First episode date: March 3, 2013

March 3, 2013 Number of seasons: 6

6 IMDB Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Language: English

It explores themes of power, ambition, betrayal, and the clash of cultures as Ragnar and his fellow Vikings raid and trade across Europe. The show is known for its compelling characters, intricate plotlines, and its portrayal of Viking society and mythology.

23. Annihilation (2018)

Lead actors: Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny, Oscar Isaac

Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny, Oscar Isaac Director: Alex Garland

Alex Garland Release date: February 23, 2018 (USA)

February 23, 2018 (USA) Run Time: 115 minutes

115 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Revenue: $43.1 million

$43.1 million Language: English

The story revolves around a biologist named Lena, played by Natalie Portman, who joins an expedition into a mysterious environmental disaster zone known as “The Shimmer.” Inside, the laws of nature seem altered, with mutated landscapes and creatures. As Lena and her team delve deeper, they encounter psychological and physical challenges that blur their sense of reality and identity.

24. Space Sweepers (2021)

Lead actors: Song Joong-ki, Kim Tae-ri, Jin Seon-kyu, Yoo Hae-jin

Song Joong-ki, Kim Tae-ri, Jin Seon-kyu, Yoo Hae-jin Supporting Artist: Park Ye-rin, Richard Armitage, Kim Mu-yeol

Park Ye-rin, Richard Armitage, Kim Mu-yeol Director: Jo Sung-hee

Jo Sung-hee Release date: February 5, 2021 (Netflix)

February 5, 2021 (Netflix) Run Time: 136 minutes

136 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Language: Korean

Set in the year 2092, the story follows the crew of the spaceship Victory, who work as space scavengers, collecting space debris in Earth’s orbit. Their lives take an unexpected turn when they discover a humanoid robot named Dorothy who is believed to be a weapon of mass destruction. As they race against time to protect Dorothy from falling into the wrong hands, they uncover hidden truths about their own pasts and the fate of humanity.

25. Passengers (2016)

Lead actors: Chris Pratt, Jennifer Lawrence

Chris Pratt, Jennifer Lawrence Supporting Artist: Michael Sheen, Laurence Fishburne

Michael Sheen, Laurence Fishburne Director: Morten Tyldum

Morten Tyldum Release date: December 21, 2016 (USA)

December 21, 2016 (USA) Run Time: 116 minutes

116 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Revenue: $303.1 million

$303.1 million Language: English

The story is set aboard the spaceship Avalon, on a 120-year journey to a distant colony planet known as Homestead II. During the voyage, a malfunction awakens engineer Jim Preston, from his hibernation pod 90 years too early. Stranded alone on the ship with only android bartender Arthur for company, Jim faces the prospect of spending the rest of his life alone.

26. Kate (2021)

Lead actors: Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Mary Elizabeth Winstead Supporting Artist: Woody Harrelson, Tadanobu Asano, Michiel Huisman

Woody Harrelson, Tadanobu Asano, Michiel Huisman Director: Cedric Nicolas-Troyan

Cedric Nicolas-Troyan Release date: September 10, 2021 (Netflix)

September 10, 2021 (Netflix) Run Time: 106 minutes

106 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Revenue: Not specified publicly (released on Netflix)

Not specified publicly (released on Netflix) Language: English

The story follows the titular character, Kate, who is a ruthless assassin working in Tokyo. After being poisoned on her latest mission and given only 24 hours to live, Kate embarks on a mission of revenge against her enemies while simultaneously seeking out those responsible for her impending death.

27. Snow White and the Huntsman (2012)

Lead actors: Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron

Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron Supporting Artist: Sam Claflin, Sam Spruell, Ian McShane, Bob Hoskins, Ray Winstone, Nick Frost

Sam Claflin, Sam Spruell, Ian McShane, Bob Hoskins, Ray Winstone, Nick Frost Director: Rupert Sanders

Rupert Sanders Release date: June 1, 2012 (USA)

June 1, 2012 (USA) Run Time: 127 minutes

127 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Revenue: $396.6 million

$396.6 million Language: English

In a kingdom ruled by the ruthless Queen Ravenna, Snow White, grows up imprisoned in a tower after the death of her father, the king. When Snow White escapes into the enchanted Dark Forest, Queen Ravenna hires a skilled Huntsman, to track her down.

28. Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)

Lead actors: Brendan Fraser, Josh Hutcherson, Anita Briem

Brendan Fraser, Josh Hutcherson, Anita Briem Supporting Artist: Seth Meyers, Jean-Michel Paré, Jane Wheeler

Seth Meyers, Jean-Michel Paré, Jane Wheeler Director: Eric Brevig

Eric Brevig Release date: July 11, 2008 (USA)

July 11, 2008 (USA) Run Time: 93 minutes

93 minutes IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Revenue: $242 million

$242 million Language: English

The story follows Professor Trevor Anderson, who embarks on a journey to Iceland with his nephew Sean, following clues left by Trevor’s brother Max, who disappeared years earlier. Accompanied by their guide Hannah Ásgeirsson, they venture deep into a volcanic landscape, discovering a hidden passage that leads them on an extraordinary adventure into the Earth’s core.

29. San Andreas (2015)

Lead actors: Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino

Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino Supporting Artist: Alexandra Daddario, Ioan Gruffudd, Archie Panjabi, Paul Giamatti

Alexandra Daddario, Ioan Gruffudd, Archie Panjabi, Paul Giamatti Director: Brad Peyton

Brad Peyton Release date: May 29, 2015 (USA)

May 29, 2015 (USA) Run Time: 114 minutes

114 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.0/10

6.0/10 Revenue: $474 million

$474 million Language: English

The story revolves around Ray Gaines, a helicopter rescue pilot with the Los Angeles Fire Department. As a series of devastating earthquakes hit California, Ray embarks on a dangerous journey to save his estranged wife Emma, and their daughter Blake, who are trapped in San Francisco amidst the chaos.

30. Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds (2017)

Lead actors: Ha Jung-woo, Cha Tae-hyun, Ju Ji-hoon, Kim Hyang-gi

Ha Jung-woo, Cha Tae-hyun, Ju Ji-hoon, Kim Hyang-gi Supporting Artist: Lee Jung-jae, Kim Dong-wook, Do Kyung-soo (D.O.), Oh Dal-su

Lee Jung-jae, Kim Dong-wook, Do Kyung-soo (D.O.), Oh Dal-su Director: Kim Yong-hwa

Kim Yong-hwa Release date: December 20, 2017 (South Korea)

December 20, 2017 (South Korea) Run Time: 139 minutes

139 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Revenue: $109.8 million

$109.8 million Language: Korean

The story centers around firefighter Kim Ja-hong, who dies unexpectedly while trying to save a child. He finds himself in the afterlife where he is greeted by three guardians: Gang-rim, Haewonmak, and Lee Deok-choon. They inform him that he will undergo seven trials over 49 days to determine if he deserves to be reincarnated or go to the afterlife.

These adventure film on netflix will transport you to new worlds and immerse you in unforgettable experiences.