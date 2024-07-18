As an avid movie lover, I’ve always been drawn to the excitement and adrenaline rush of adventure films. There’s something about being transported to a different time, place, or reality that just captivates me. And when it comes to finding the best adventure movies, Netflix is a treasure trove of thrilling offerings.
From the depths of the jungle to the peaks of the mountains, these Best Movies On Netflix take us on a journey filled with danger, discovery, and the triumph of the human spirit. Whether you’re a fan of heart-pounding action, pulse-racing suspense, or simply a love for the great outdoors, the adventure movies on Netflix have something for everyone.
So, let’s dive in and explore the 45 best adventure movies that are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat!
1. The Revenant (2015)
- Lead Actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Domhnall Gleeson
- Supporting Actors: Will Poulter, Forrest Goodluck, Paul Anderson
- Director: Alejandro G. Iñárritu
- Release Date: December 25, 2015
- Runtime: 156 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.0
- Revenue: $533 million
- Language: English
In the 1820s, a fur trapper is mauled by a bear and left for dead by his companions. He survives and sets out on a journey of revenge and survival in the unforgiving wilderness of the American frontier. This is one of the best adventure movies on netflix.
2. Inception (2010)
- Lead Actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Ellen Page, Joseph Gordon-Levitt
- Supporting Actors: Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Michael Caine
- Director: Christopher Nolan
- Release Date: July 16, 2010
- Runtime: 148 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.8
- Revenue: $828 million
- Language: English
A skilled thief is offered a chance to regain his old life as payment for a task considered to be impossible: “inception”, the implantation of another person’s idea into a target’s subconscious. This is one of the Best Hollywood Adventure Movies.
3. Everest (2015)
- Lead actors: Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin, Jake Gyllenhaal, Keira Knightley
- Supporting Artists: John Hawkes, Sam Worthington, Emily Watson
- Director: Baltasar Kormákur
- Release date: September 18, 2015 (USA)
- Run Time: 121 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.1/10
- Revenue: $203.4 million
- Language: English
The film follows two expedition groups led by experienced climbers Rob Hall and Scott Fischer as they attempt to summit the world’s highest peak. However, they encounter severe weather conditions and logistical challenges that lead to a tragic chain of events.
4. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
- Lead Actors: Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Bob Gunton
- Supporting Actors: William Sadler, Clancy Brown, Gil Bellows
- Director: Frank Darabont
- Release Date: September 23, 1994
- Runtime: 142 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 9.3
- Revenue: $58.3 million
- Language: English
Two imprisoned men bond over several years, finding solace and eventual redemption through acts of common decency.
5. Interstellar (2014)
- Lead Actors: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain
- Supporting Actors: Michael Caine, Mackenzie Foy, Timothée Chalamet
- Director: Christopher Nolan
- Release Date: November 5, 2014
- Runtime: 169 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.6
- Revenue: $677.5 million
- Language: English
A team of explorers travels through a wormhole in space in an attempt to ensure humanity’s survival. This is one of the best movies on netflix adventure.
6. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
- Lead Actors: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen
- Supporting Actors: Sean Astin, Cate Blanchett, John Rhys-Davies
- Director: Peter Jackson
- Release Date: December 19, 2001
- Runtime: 178 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.8
- Revenue: $887.8 million
- Language: English
A hobbit, his wizard friend, and a group of companions embark on a quest to destroy an ancient ring and save Middle-earth from the Dark Lord.
7. Dunkirk (2017)
- Lead Actors: Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden
- Supporting Actors: Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, James D’Arcy
- Director: Christopher Nolan
- Release Date: July 21, 2017
- Runtime: 106 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.8
- Revenue: $526.9 million
- Language: English
Allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire, Canada, and France are surrounded by the German army and evacuated during a fierce battle in World War II. This is one of the Best Action Movies On Netflix.
8. Gladiator (2000)
- Lead Actors: Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen
- Supporting Actors: Oliver Reed, Richard Harris, Derek Jacobi
- Director: Ridley Scott
- Release Date: May 5, 2000
- Runtime: 155 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.5
- Revenue: $457.6 million
- Language: English
A former Roman General sets out to exact vengeance against the corrupt emperor who murdered his family and sent him into slavery. This is one of the Best Action Movies Of All Time.
9. The Martian (2015)
- Lead Actors: Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Kristen Wiig
- Supporting Actors: Jeff Daniels, Michael Peña, Kate Mara
- Director: Ridley Scott
- Release Date: October 2, 2015
- Runtime: 144 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.0
- Revenue: $630 million
- Language: English
An astronaut becomes stranded on Mars and must rely on his ingenuity to find a way to signal to Earth that he is alive and can be rescued.
10. Fury (2014)
- Lead Actors: Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf, Logan Lerman
- Supporting Actors: Michael Peña, Jon Bernthal, Jason Isaacs
- Director: David Ayer
- Release Date: October 17, 2014
- Runtime: 134 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.6
- Revenue: $211.8 million
- Language: English
A battle-hardened army sergeant commands a Sherman tank and its five-man crew on a deadly mission behind enemy lines during World War II. This is one of the great adventure movies on netflix.
11. The Hunger Games (2012)
- Lead Actors: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth
- Supporting Actors: Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Lenny Kravitz
- Director: Gary Ross
- Release Date: March 23, 2012
- Runtime: 142 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.2
- Revenue: $694.3 million
- Language: English
In a dystopian future, a young girl volunteers to take her younger sister’s place in the Hunger Games, a televised fight to the death in which two teenagers from each of the twelve Districts of Panem are chosen at random to compete. This is one of the Best Thriller Movies On Netflix.
12. Snowpiercer (2013)
- Lead Actors: Chris Evans, Song Kang-ho, Tilda Swinton
- Supporting Actors: Jamie Bell, Octavia Spencer, John Hurt
- Director: Bong Joon-ho
- Release Date: August 1, 2013
- Runtime: 126 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.1
- Revenue: $86.8 million
- Language: English
In a future where a failed climate-change experiment kills all life on the planet except for a lucky few who boarded the Snowpiercer, a train that travels around the globe, a new class system emerges.
13. The Maze Runner (2014)
- Lead Actors: Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster
- Supporting Actors: Ki Hong Lee, Blake Cooper, Dexter Darden
- Director: Wes Ball
- Release Date: September 19, 2014
- Runtime: 113 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.8
- Revenue: $348.3 million
- Language: English
Thomas is deposited in a community of boys after his memory is erased, soon learning they’re all trapped in a maze that will require him to join forces with fellow “runners” for a shot at escape.
14. The Lost City (2022)
- Lead Actors: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe
- Supporting Actors: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison
- Director: Aaron Nee, Adam Nee
- Release Date: March 25, 2022
- Runtime: 112 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.1
- Revenue: $105.1 million
- Language: English
A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a jungle adventure. This is one of the best jungle adventure movies on netflix.
15. Unorthodox (2020)
- Lead Actors: Shira Haas, Amit Rahav, Jeff Wilbusch
- Supporting Actors: Alex Reid, Dina Doron, Ronit Asheri
- Director: Maria Schrader
- Release Date: March 26, 2020
- Runtime: 233 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.9
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: Yiddish, English, German
A young woman flees her ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in Brooklyn and starts a new life in Berlin, where she pursues her passion for music while struggling to reconcile her past and present.
16. Okja (2017)
- Lead Actors: Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano, Ahn Seo-hyun
- Supporting Actors: Byun Hee-bong, Yoon Je-moon, Shirley Henderson
- Director: Bong Joon-ho
- Release Date: June 28, 2017
- Runtime: 120 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.5
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: Korean, English
A young girl risks everything to prevent a powerful, multinational company from kidnapping her best friend – a massive animal named Okja.
17. Beasts of No Nation (2015)
- Lead Actors: Idris Elba, Abraham Attah, Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye
- Supporting Actors: Ama K. Abebrese, Opeyemi Fagbohungbe, Fred Amugi
- Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga
- Release Date: October 16, 2015
- Runtime: 137 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.7
- Revenue: $90,777
- Language: Akan, English
A drama based on the experiences of Agu, a child soldier fighting in the civil war of an unnamed African country. This is one of the Best Hollywood Action Movies.
18. Enola Holmes (2020)
- Lead Actors: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin
- Supporting Actors: Helena Bonham Carter, Louis Partridge, Burn Gorman
- Director: Harry Bradbeer
- Release Date: September 23, 2020
- Runtime: 123 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.6
- Revenue: $51.1 million
- Language: English
Set in 1884 England, the story follows Enola Holmes, who is the younger sister of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes, and Mycroft Holmes. Raised by her unconventional mother Eudoria Holmes, Enola grows up to be a spirited and intelligent young woman with a knack for solving mysteries.
19. Project X (2012)
- Lead actors: Thomas Mann, Oliver Cooper, Jonathan Daniel Brown
- Supporting Artist: Kirby Bliss Blanton, Alexis Knapp, Miles Teller
- Director: Nima Nourizadeh
- Release date: March 2, 2012 (USA)
- Run Time: 88 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.6/10
- Revenue: $102.7 million
- Language: English
Project X is a found-footage comedy film about three high school seniors who throw an epic party that spirals out of control.
20. Fatherhood (2021)
- Lead actors: Kevin Hart
- Supporting Artist: Alfre Woodard, Melody Hurd, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise
- Director: Paul Weitz
- Release date: June 18, 2021 (USA)
- Run Time: 109 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.7/10
- Revenue: Not specified publicly
- Language: English
Fatherhood (2021) is a drama film based on the 2011 memoir Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love by Matthew Logelin, following a widowed new father who raises his daughter on his own.
21. Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle (2018)
- Lead actors: Rohan Chand (as Mowgli), Christian Bale, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cate Blanchett, Naomie Harris, Andy Serkis
- Supporting Artist: Peter Mullan, Tom Hollander, Eddie Marsan, Jack Reynor
- Director: Andy Serkis
- Release date: November 29, 2018 (limited release), December 7, 2018 (Netflix)
- Run Time: 104 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.5/10
- Revenue: Not specified publicly (released on Netflix)
- Language: English
The film explores the life of Mowgli, a human boy raised by wolves in the jungles of India. As Mowgli grows up, he navigates between the world of animals and humans, grappling with his identity and place in the world. This adventure netflix movie delves into themes of belonging, identity, and the complex relationships between humans and nature, offering a fresh perspective on the beloved tale. This is one of the best Animated Movies On Netflix.
22. Vikings (2013)
- Lead actors: Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, Clive Standen, Gustaf Skarsgård
- Supporting Artist: Alexander Ludwig, Alyssa Sutherland, Ben Robson
- Creator: Michael Hirst
- First episode date: March 3, 2013
- Number of seasons: 6
- IMDB Rating: 8.5/10
- Language: English
It explores themes of power, ambition, betrayal, and the clash of cultures as Ragnar and his fellow Vikings raid and trade across Europe. The show is known for its compelling characters, intricate plotlines, and its portrayal of Viking society and mythology.
23. Annihilation (2018)
- Lead actors: Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny, Oscar Isaac
- Director: Alex Garland
- Release date: February 23, 2018 (USA)
- Run Time: 115 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.8/10
- Revenue: $43.1 million
- Language: English
The story revolves around a biologist named Lena, played by Natalie Portman, who joins an expedition into a mysterious environmental disaster zone known as “The Shimmer.” Inside, the laws of nature seem altered, with mutated landscapes and creatures. As Lena and her team delve deeper, they encounter psychological and physical challenges that blur their sense of reality and identity.
24. Space Sweepers (2021)
- Lead actors: Song Joong-ki, Kim Tae-ri, Jin Seon-kyu, Yoo Hae-jin
- Supporting Artist: Park Ye-rin, Richard Armitage, Kim Mu-yeol
- Director: Jo Sung-hee
- Release date: February 5, 2021 (Netflix)
- Run Time: 136 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.6/10
- Language: Korean
Set in the year 2092, the story follows the crew of the spaceship Victory, who work as space scavengers, collecting space debris in Earth’s orbit. Their lives take an unexpected turn when they discover a humanoid robot named Dorothy who is believed to be a weapon of mass destruction. As they race against time to protect Dorothy from falling into the wrong hands, they uncover hidden truths about their own pasts and the fate of humanity.
25. Passengers (2016)
- Lead actors: Chris Pratt, Jennifer Lawrence
- Supporting Artist: Michael Sheen, Laurence Fishburne
- Director: Morten Tyldum
- Release date: December 21, 2016 (USA)
- Run Time: 116 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.0/10
- Revenue: $303.1 million
- Language: English
The story is set aboard the spaceship Avalon, on a 120-year journey to a distant colony planet known as Homestead II. During the voyage, a malfunction awakens engineer Jim Preston, from his hibernation pod 90 years too early. Stranded alone on the ship with only android bartender Arthur for company, Jim faces the prospect of spending the rest of his life alone.
26. Kate (2021)
- Lead actors: Mary Elizabeth Winstead
- Supporting Artist: Woody Harrelson, Tadanobu Asano, Michiel Huisman
- Director: Cedric Nicolas-Troyan
- Release date: September 10, 2021 (Netflix)
- Run Time: 106 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.5/10
- Revenue: Not specified publicly (released on Netflix)
- Language: English
The story follows the titular character, Kate, who is a ruthless assassin working in Tokyo. After being poisoned on her latest mission and given only 24 hours to live, Kate embarks on a mission of revenge against her enemies while simultaneously seeking out those responsible for her impending death.
27. Snow White and the Huntsman (2012)
- Lead actors: Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron
- Supporting Artist: Sam Claflin, Sam Spruell, Ian McShane, Bob Hoskins, Ray Winstone, Nick Frost
- Director: Rupert Sanders
- Release date: June 1, 2012 (USA)
- Run Time: 127 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.1/10
- Revenue: $396.6 million
- Language: English
In a kingdom ruled by the ruthless Queen Ravenna, Snow White, grows up imprisoned in a tower after the death of her father, the king. When Snow White escapes into the enchanted Dark Forest, Queen Ravenna hires a skilled Huntsman, to track her down.
28. Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)
- Lead actors: Brendan Fraser, Josh Hutcherson, Anita Briem
- Supporting Artist: Seth Meyers, Jean-Michel Paré, Jane Wheeler
- Director: Eric Brevig
- Release date: July 11, 2008 (USA)
- Run Time: 93 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 5.8/10
- Revenue: $242 million
- Language: English
The story follows Professor Trevor Anderson, who embarks on a journey to Iceland with his nephew Sean, following clues left by Trevor’s brother Max, who disappeared years earlier. Accompanied by their guide Hannah Ásgeirsson, they venture deep into a volcanic landscape, discovering a hidden passage that leads them on an extraordinary adventure into the Earth’s core.
29. San Andreas (2015)
- Lead actors: Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino
- Supporting Artist: Alexandra Daddario, Ioan Gruffudd, Archie Panjabi, Paul Giamatti
- Director: Brad Peyton
- Release date: May 29, 2015 (USA)
- Run Time: 114 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.0/10
- Revenue: $474 million
- Language: English
The story revolves around Ray Gaines, a helicopter rescue pilot with the Los Angeles Fire Department. As a series of devastating earthquakes hit California, Ray embarks on a dangerous journey to save his estranged wife Emma, and their daughter Blake, who are trapped in San Francisco amidst the chaos.
30. Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds (2017)
- Lead actors: Ha Jung-woo, Cha Tae-hyun, Ju Ji-hoon, Kim Hyang-gi
- Supporting Artist: Lee Jung-jae, Kim Dong-wook, Do Kyung-soo (D.O.), Oh Dal-su
- Director: Kim Yong-hwa
- Release date: December 20, 2017 (South Korea)
- Run Time: 139 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.3/10
- Revenue: $109.8 million
- Language: Korean
The story centers around firefighter Kim Ja-hong, who dies unexpectedly while trying to save a child. He finds himself in the afterlife where he is greeted by three guardians: Gang-rim, Haewonmak, and Lee Deok-choon. They inform him that he will undergo seven trials over 49 days to determine if he deserves to be reincarnated or go to the afterlife.
These adventure film on netflix will transport you to new worlds and immerse you in unforgettable experiences.