Ready for a spine-tingling movie night? Netflix has got you covered with some of the best disturbing movies that’ll make your skin crawl. From classic best horror movies to modern psychological thrillers, there’s something for every brave soul looking to test their limits. These films aren’t just scary – they’re the kind that sticks with you long after the credits roll, leaving you questioning every creak in your house.

Get ready to dive into our top 15 picks of the most disturbing films available on Netflix right now.

1. The Exorcist (1973)

The story kicks off in Georgetown, Washington D.C., where actress Chris MacNeil and her daughter Regan are living in a rented house. Things take a creepy turn when Regan starts exhibiting bizarre behavior, from violent outbursts to speaking in a deep, guttural voice. As Regan’s condition worsens, medical tests fail to provide answers, leading Chris to seek help from Father Karras, a priest struggling with his own faith. The situation escalates when Chris’s friend is found dead near Regan’s window, his head turned backward. Convinced of demonic possession, Chris pleads for an exorcism. Father Merrin, an experienced exorcist, is called in to assist Karras. What follows is a heart-stopping battle between good and evil, filled with shocking scenes that pushed the boundaries of special effects for its time. This is one of the disturbing horror movies on Netflix.

2. Hereditary (2018)

The film kicks off with a seemingly normal family dealing with loss. But things take a terrifying turn when Charlie, the youngest child, meets a gruesome end in a scene that’ll make you gasp. As the family’s world crumbles, we’re thrown into a whirlwind of supernatural occurrences, hidden cults, and demonic possessions. This is one of the best horror stories.

3. The Platform (2019)

The story kicks off with Goreng, our main guy, waking up in a concrete cell on level 48. Here’s the deal: once a day, a platform loaded with grub descends through the prison, stopping for two minutes on each level. The catch? The higher-ups feast first, leaving the lower levels to fight over scraps. As Goreng bounces between levels each month, he witnesses the dark side of human nature. From cannibalism to violent outbursts, it’s a wild ride through the depths of desperation. The film throws in twists like a mysterious woman named Miharu and her hidden child, keeping viewers on their toes till the very end. This is one of the most disturbing movies ever.

Also Read: Best bollywood horror movies

4. Sinister (2012)

Meet Ellison Oswalt, a true crime writer who’s desperate to reclaim his 15 minutes of fame. He moves his family into a house where a grisly murder took place, hoping to crack the case and write a bestseller. But things take a seriously dark turn when he finds a box of home movies in the attic. Spoiler alert: they’re not your average family videos. As Ellison digs deeper, he uncovers a string of gruesome murders spanning decades, all linked by a creepy symbol and a mysterious figure. Enter Bughuul, the ancient Babylonian deity with a taste for children’s souls. Talk about nightmare fuel!

Also Read: Funny scary movies

5. The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)

ADVERTISEMENT

The story kicks off when a pristine female body is found at a grisly crime scene. As Tommy and Austin dig deeper, they uncover increasingly bizarre and disturbing details. Jane’s body is a paradox – fresh blood but cloudy eyes, shattered bones but no external wounds. Things take a supernatural turn as strange events plague the morgue. The radio acts up, corpses vanish, and unseen forces terrorize our protagonists. As they piece together Jane’s gruesome past, they realize they’ve stumbled upon something far more sinister than a regular autopsy. The film builds to a heart-pounding climax as Tommy and Austin fight to survive the night and uncover the truth behind Jane Doe. Get ready for a rollercoaster of scares and surprises! This is one of the most violent movies on Netflix.

Also Read: Scary movies Japanese

6. Gerald’s Game (2017)

Based on Stephen King’s novel, this flick follows Jessie and Gerald Burlingame as they try to spice up their marriage at a secluded lake house. Things take a wild turn when Gerald suffers a heart attack during their kinky game, leaving Jessie handcuffed to the bed. Talk about a nightmare! As Jessie fights for survival, she’s forced to confront her inner demons and a mysterious figure known as the “Space Cowboy”. The movie dives deep into Jessie’s psyche, with hallucinations of Gerald and a more confident version of herself guiding her through the ordeal. It’s a mind-bending journey that’ll keep you guessing until the very end.

Also Read: best horror movies on amazon prime

7. The Ritual (2017)

The story kicks off with a tragic robbery gone wrong, leaving one friend dead and Luke wracked with guilt. Six months later, the surviving pals embark on a Swedish hiking trip in memory of their fallen mate. But things take a creepy turn when they stumble upon a gutted elk hanging in the trees. Talk about a bad omen! As they venture deeper into the woods, strange symbols and nightmares plague the group. They seek shelter in an eerie cabin, only to wake up to more bizarre occurrences. The lads soon find themselves lost, hunted by an unseen force, and facing their deepest fears. This is one of the most brutal movies on Netflix.

Also Read: scary movies about dolls

8. Apostle (2018)

Set in 1905, this twisted tale follows Thomas Richardson, an ex-missionary turned opium addict, as he infiltrates a creepy cult to rescue his kidnapped sister. Thomas arrives on the remote Welsh island of Erisden, posing as a convert to join the mysterious cult led by Prophet Malcolm. But things quickly go south as he uncovers dark secrets, including a goddess who demands blood sacrifices for bountiful harvests. As Thomas digs deeper, he finds himself caught in a web of lies, murder, and supernatural shenanigans. Will he save his sister and escape the island, or become the next sacrifice? This is one of the best horror thriller movies.

9. Veronica (2017)

ADVERTISEMENT

Set in 1991 Madrid, this creepy tale follows 15-year-old Veronica as she accidentally summons a demon during a solar eclipse. Talk about a school day gone wrong! The story kicks off with Veronica and her pals using an Ouija board to contact her late dad. But instead of a heartwarming family reunion, they end up unleashing a demonic entity. Oops! Things quickly spiral out of control as Veronica experiences terrifying paranormal phenomena that start affecting her younger siblings. As her friends and family grow skeptical, Veronica turns to a chain-smoking nun nicknamed “Sister Death” for help. But can she outsmart the demon before it’s too late? This intense ride will keep you on the edge of your seat until the very end!

Also Read: Korean scary movies

10. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

The story kicks off on August 18, 1973, with a grave robber creating a grisly display in a Texas cemetery. Five young pals, including Sally Hardesty and her brother Franklin, embark on a road trip that takes a seriously wrong turn. They pick up a creepy hitchhiker who attacks Franklin and leaves a bloody mark on their van. Low on gas, they stop at an abandoned house where things go from bad to worse. This is one of the most disturbing movies on Netflix.

Also Read: Best Horror Webseries

11. Incantation (2022)

This mind-bending tale follows Li Ronan, a woman cursed after breaking a religious taboo, as she tries to protect her six-year-old daughter, Dodo, from the consequences of her actions. The story kicks off with Ronan begging viewers to memorize a creepy insignia and chant an incantation, supposedly to lift the curse on Dodo. Six years earlier, a pregnant Ronan and her pals break a serious taboo while filming a ritual in a remote mountain village. They stumble upon a child sacrifice and a forbidden tunnel, leading to some seriously disturbing deaths. Fast forward to the present, and Ronan’s trying to reconnect with Dodo. But things go south fast as a malevolent presence starts messing with the kid . As Ronan digs deeper, she uncovers a twisted truth about the curse and makes a desperate move to save her daughter. This is one of the clown scary movies.

12. The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

This flick follows Steven, a heart surgeon in Cincinnati, who gets tangled up with Martin, a creepy teen with a vendetta. Things go from weird to downright bonkers when Martin puts a curse on Steven’s family, forcing him to make an impossible choice. Steven’s world turns upside down when his kids start getting mysteriously ill. Martin drops the bomb: Steven must kill a family member to break the curse, or they’ll all kick the bucket. Talk about a tough decision! As the family suffers from paralysis and bleeding eyes, Steven gets desperate. In a wild twist, he blindfolds himself and plays a deadly game of spin-the-bottle with a rifle. Poor Bob ends up biting the dust. The movie wraps up with an awkward diner scene that’ll leave you feeling all kinds of uneasy. This is one of the disturbing movies on Netflix.

Also Read: Best short horror stories

13. Goodnight Mommy (2014)

ADVERTISEMENT

Twin brothers Elias and Lukas are in for a shock when they reunite with their mum after a long time apart. But here’s the kicker – she’s got her whole face wrapped up like a mummy! Things get weird fast. Mum’s acting all cold and distant, refusing to sing their bedtime lullaby and even tossing out Elias’ drawing. The boys start to suspect this bandaged lady isn’t their real mum at all. They try to escape, but end up duct-taping her to the bed! As the truth unravels, we’re hit with a jaw-dropping twist that’ll leave you reeling.

Also Read: Best Horror TV Shows

14. Terrifier 2 (2022)

This sequel follows Art the Clown, a sadistic killer resurrected after the Miles County Massacre, as he terrorizes a new set of victims. This story revolves around Sienna Shaw, a teenager preparing her angel warrior Halloween costume. Her brother Jonathan becomes obsessed with Art after finding sketches in their late father’s book. On Halloween, Art unleashes a brutal killing spree, targeting Sienna’s friends and family. The siblings face off against the seemingly unkillable clown in a haunted attraction, leading to a shocking resurrection and a gruesome finale. This is one of the most disturbing movies of all time and one of the gore horror movies.

15. It Follows (2014)

This creepy gem follows Jay, a high-school student who gets more than she bargained for after a date night gone wrong. Director David Robert Mitchell serves up a fresh take on the classic horror formula, with a dash of 80s nostalgia and a side of supernatural STDs. Jay’s world turns upside down after a seemingly normal hookup with Hugh. Turns out, he’s passed on a curse that has her being stalked by a shape-shifting entity only she can see. Talk about a bad date! The catch? This slow-walking nightmare won’t stop until it catches Jay or she passes it on to someone else through sex. As Jay and her friends try to outsmart the entity, they’re in for a wild ride filled with creepy old ladies, half-naked attackers, and plenty of heart-pounding moments.

From classic tales of possession to modern psychological thrillers, these best disturbing movies on Netflix push the boundaries of fear and discomfort. They explore dark themes, confront inner demons, and leave viewers questioning long after the credits roll.

Also Read: horror tv series on netflix