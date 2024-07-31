As a passionate movie enthusiast, I’ve always been drawn to the captivating world of drama movies. These cinematic masterpieces have the power to transport us to different eras, immerse us in compelling narratives, and evoke a kaleidoscope of emotions. From heart-wrenching romances to gripping courtroom battles, drama movies have a unique ability to resonate with our deepest human experiences.

In this comprehensive article, I’ll take you on a thrilling journey through the 100 best drama movies of all time, spanning various genres, cultures, and eras. Prepare to be swept away by the raw emotions, powerful performances, and thought-provoking storylines.

Best Drama Movies List

S.No. Movie Name And Year IMDB Rating 1 Sholay (1975) 8.1/10 2 Dil Chahta Hai (2001) 8.1/10 3 The Notebook (2004) 7.8/10 4 To Kill A Mockingbird (1962) 8.3/10 5 A Few Good Men (1992) 7.7/10 6 Parasite (2019) 8.5/10 7 Burning (2018) 7.5/10 8 The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 9.3/10 9 Forrest Gump (1994) 8.8/10 10 12 Angry Men (1957) 9.0/10 11 Judgment At Nuremberg (1961) 8.3/10 12 Waiting For Rain (2021) 6.7/10 13 Bad Guy (2001) 6.6/10 14 The Call (2020) 7.1/10 15 Oldboy (2003) 8.3/10 16 #Alive (2020) 6.3/10 17 Forgotten (2017) 7.4/10 18 Train To Busan (2016) 7.6/10 19 Lucid Dream (2017) 6.1/10 20 A Company Man (2012) 6.6/10 21 Schindler’s List (1993) 9.0/10 22 One Night In Miami (2020) 7.1/10 23 The Silence Of The Lambs (1991) 8.6/10 24 Zodiac (2007) 7.7/10 25 Children Of Men (2006) 7.9/10 26 Casablanca (1942) 8.5/10 27 The Godfather (1972) 9.2/10 28 Whiplash (2014) 8.5/10 29 Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (2019) 7.6/10 30 Little Women (2019) 7.8/10 31 Arrival (2016) 7.9/10 32 The Green Mile (1999) 8.6/10 33 The Truman Show (1998) 8.2/10 34 Dunkirk (2017) 7.8/10 35 Taxi Driver (1976) 8.2/10 36 The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013) 8.2/10 37 Gone Girl (2014) 8.1/10 38 Into The Wild (2007) 8.1/10 39 Primal Fear (1996) 7.7/10 40 Fracture (2007) 7.2/10 41 Music Box (1989) 7.3/10 42 The Young Savages (1961) 6.9/10 43 King And Country (1964) 7.5/10 44 The Rainmaker (1997) 7.2/10 45 Rampage (1987) 6.2/10 46 Haider (2014) 8.0/10 47 October (2018) 7.5/10 48 Wake Up Sid (2009) 7.6/10 49 Badla (2019) 7.8/10 50 Goodbye (2022) 6.7/10 51 Dolly Ki Doli (2015) 4.6/10 52 Swades (2004) 8.2/10 53 Dhamaka (2021) 6.8/10 54 Thappad (2020) 7.0/10 55 Ittefaq (2017) 7.2/10 56 Dear Zindagi (2016) 7.4/10 57 3 Idiots (2009) 8.4/10 58 Rang De Basanti (2006) 8.1/10 59 Nayak: The Real Hero (2001) 7.8/10 60 Baghban (2003) 7.4/10 61 Dil Se (1998) 7.5/10 62 Guru (2007) 7.7/10 63 Beta (1992) 6.2/10 64 Baadshah (1999) 6.8/10 65 One Day (2011) 7.0/10 66 A Walk To Remember (2002) 7.3/10 67 Me Before You (2016) 7.4/10 68 Like Crazy (2011) 6.6/10 69 The Fault In Our Stars (2014) 7.7/10 70 All The Bright Places (2020) 6.6/10 71 The Last Song (2010) 6.0/10 72 About Time (2013) 7.8/10 73 La La Land (2016) 8.0/10 74 Revolutionary Road (2008) 7.3/10 75 Before Sunrise (1995) 8.1/10 76 Jab We Met (2007) 7.9/10 77 Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) 7.2/10 78 Aashiqui 2 (2013) 7.1/10 79 Love Aaj Kal (2009) 6.8/10 80 Lootera (2013) 7.4/10 81 Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) 5.8/10 82 Veer-Zaara (2004) 7.8/10 83 Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) 7.2/10 84 Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) 7.9/10 85 Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) 7.0/10 86 Devdas (2002) 7.5/10 87 Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) 6.7/10 88 Sanam Teri Kasam (2016) 7.6/10 89 Hum Tum (2004) 7.0/10 90 Fanaa (2006) 7.1/10 91 Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) 5.8/10 92 Tere Naam (2003) 7.2/10 93 The Revenant (2015) 8.0/10 94 Greyhound (2020) 7.0/10 95 The Guilty (2021) 6.3/10 96 American Psycho (2000) 7.6/10 97 Joy (2015) 6.6/10 98 Her (2013) 8.0/10 99 2012 (2009) 5.8/10 100 Interstellar (2014) 8.7/10

1) Sholay (1975)

Sholay, a cult classic in Indian cinema, is a timeless tale of friendship, revenge, and redemption. This action-packed drama follows the lives of two former criminals, Jai and Veeru, who are hired by a retired police officer to capture a notorious dacoit, Gabbar Singh. This is surely one of the great drama movies of all time.

Lead Actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan

Supporting Artist: Amjad Khan, Sanjeev Kumar, and Asrani

Director: Ramesh Sippy

Release Date: August 15, 1975

Run Time: 3 hours and 23 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Revenue: ₹6.38 crore (equivalent to ₹175 crore or US$24 million in 2022)

Language: Hindi

2) Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Dil Chahta Hai is a coming-of-age drama that explores the complexities of modern relationships and the challenges of navigating adulthood. This film resonated with audiences across generations and is considered a landmark in contemporary Indian cinema. It follows the lives of three friends, Akash, Sid, and Sameer, as they navigate the ups and downs of life, love, and friendship. The film beautifully captures the essence of urban youth culture and the struggles of finding one’s place in the world.

Lead Actors: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna

Supporting Artist: Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Release Date: August 10, 2001

Run Time: 3 hours and 3 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Revenue: ₹25.63 crore (equivalent to ₹140 crore or US$19 million in 2022)

Language: Hindi

3) The Notebook (2004)

The Notebook is a timeless romantic drama that has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. Based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks, this film is a poignant exploration of love, sacrifice, and the enduring power of true commitment. This romance drama follows the story of Noah and Allie, two young lovers from different social classes who are torn apart by circumstances. Years later, an elderly man reads their love story from a notebook to a woman in a nursing home, revealing the depths of their unwavering devotion.

Lead Actors: Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams

Supporting Artist: James Garner, Gena Rowlands, and James Marsden

Director: Nick Cassavetes

Release Date: June 25, 2004

Run Time: 2 hours and 4 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Revenue: $115.6 million

Language: English

4) To Kill A Mockingbird (1962)

To Kill a Mockingbird is a powerful courtroom drama movie that tackles themes of racial injustice, courage, and moral integrity. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Harper Lee, this film is a timeless classic that continues to resonate with audiences of all ages. Set in the Deep South during the Great Depression, To Kill a Mockingbird follows the story of Atticus Finch, a small-town lawyer who defends a black man falsely accused of a crime. Through the eyes of his children, Scout and Jem, the film explores the harsh realities of racism and the importance of standing up for what is right.

Lead Actors: Gregory Peck, Mary Badham, and Phillip Alford

Supporting Artist: John Megna, Frank Overton, and Rosemary Murphy

Director: Robert Mulligan

Release Date: March 16, 1962

Run Time: 2 hours and 9 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Revenue: $13.7 million

Language: English

5) A Few Good Men (1992)

A Few Good Men is an intense courtroom drama that explores the complexities of military justice and the consequences of following orders. With a stellar cast and a gripping storyline, this film is a must-watch for fans of legal dramas. This movie follows the story of Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee, a young and inexperienced military lawyer who is assigned to defend two Marines accused of murdering a fellow soldier. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and corruption within the ranks of the military.

Lead Actors: Tom Cruise, Demi Moore, and Jack Nicholson

Supporting Artist: Kevin Bacon, Kiefer Sutherland, and Kevin Pollak

Director: Rob Reiner

Release Date: December 11, 1992

Run Time: 2 hours and 18 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Revenue: $243.2 million

Language: English

6) Parasite (2019)

Parasite is a genre-defying South Korean drama that seamlessly blends elements of dark comedy, social commentary, and thrilling suspense. This film is a masterclass in storytelling and a testament to the power of cinema to transcend cultural boundaries. This amazing K- Drama movie follows the story of the Kim family, a poor household that infiltrates the wealthy Park family’s home by posing as unrelated, highly qualified individuals. As the deception unfolds, the film explores themes of class struggle, greed, and the lengths people will go to for survival.

Lead Actors: Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, and Park So-dam

Supporting Artist: Lee Jung-eun, Jang Hye-jin, and Park Myung-hoon

Director: Bong Joon-ho

Release Date: May 30, 2019

Run Time: 2 hours and 12 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.5/10

Revenue: $258.7 million

Language: Korean

7) Burning (2018)

Burning is a slow-burning psychological drama that explores the complexities of human relationships and the dark depths of obsession. Based on the short story “Barn Burning” by Haruki Murakami, this film is a masterful exploration of the human psyche. This movie follows the story of Jong-su, a young man who reunites with his childhood friend, Hae-mi, after a chance encounter. As their relationship reignites, Hae-mi introduces Jong-su to her mysterious and wealthy friend, Ben. As the trio’s dynamic shifts, Jong-su becomes increasingly consumed by suspicion and jealousy, leading him down a dark and twisted path.

Lead Actors: Yoo Ah-in, Steven Yeun, and Jeon Jong-seo

Supporting Artist: Bae Soo-bin, Moon Sung-keun, and Kim Soo-kyung

Director: Lee Chang-dong

Release Date: May 17, 2018

Run Time: 2 hours and 28 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Revenue: $6.3 million

Language: Korean

8) The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Shawshank Redemption is a timeless classic that has earned a cult following among movie enthusiasts. This powerful drama explores themes of hope, resilience, and the indomitable human spirit in the face of adversity. Based on a novella by Stephen King, The Shawshank Redemption follows the story of Andy Dufresne, a banker wrongfully convicted of murder, who is sentenced to life in the notorious Shawshank State Penitentiary. Despite the harsh conditions and injustices he faces, Andy never loses hope and devises an ingenious plan to reclaim his freedom.

Lead Actors: Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman

Supporting Artist: Bob Gunton, William Sadler, and Clancy Brown

Director: Frank Darabont

Release Date: September 23, 1994

Run Time: 2 hours and 22 minutes

IMDB Rating: 9.3/10

Revenue: $28.3 million

Language: English

9) Forrest Gump (1994)

Forrest Gump is a heartwarming and poignant drama that takes audiences on a journey through some of the most significant events in American history. With its iconic performances and memorable quotes, this film has become a cultural phenomenon. This movie follows the life of a man with an intellectual disability who witnesses and inadvertently influences several historical events throughout the latter half of the 20th century. Through his unwavering optimism and pure-hearted nature, Forrest touches the lives of those around him and proves that life is truly like a box of chocolates – you never know what you’re going to get.

Lead Actors: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, and Gary Sinise

Supporting Artist: Sally Field, Mykelti Williamson, and Haley Joel Osment

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Release Date: July 6, 1994

Run Time: 2 hours and 22 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.8/10

Revenue: $677.9 million

Language: English

10) 12 Angry Men (1957)

12 Angry Men is a gripping courtroom drama that explores the complexities of the judicial system and the power of reasoned debate. This film is a masterclass in character study and a testament to the importance of critical thinking. 12 Angry Men takes place entirely within the confines of a jury room, where a group of 12 jurors must deliberate the fate of a young man accused of murder. As the discussions unfold, personal biases and preconceptions come to the forefront, and one juror’s steadfast determination to seek the truth challenges the others to re-examine the evidence and their own prejudices.

Lead Actors: Henry Fonda, Lee J. Cobb, and Ed Begley

Supporting Artist: E.G. Marshall, Jack Klugman, and Martin Balsam

Director: Sidney Lumet

Release Date: April 13, 1957

Run Time: 1 hour and 36 minutes

IMDB Rating: 9.0/10

Revenue: $4.4 million

Language: English

11) Judgment At Nuremberg (1961)

“Judgment at Nuremberg” is a powerful courtroom drama that explores the complexities of justice and moral responsibility in the aftermath of World War II. The film follows the Nuremberg trials, where four German judges are put on trial for their complicity in the atrocities committed by the Nazi regime. This thought-provoking film delves into the ethical dilemmas faced by those who were caught in the turmoil of war, raising profound questions about the nature of justice and the human capacity for both good and evil. With its powerful performances and unflinching examination of moral ambiguity, “Judgment at Nuremberg” remains a cinematic masterpiece that resonates deeply with audiences to this day.

Lead actors: Spencer Tracy, Burt Lancaster, Richard Widmark

Supporting Artist: Marlene Dietrich, Maximilian Schell, Judy Garland

Director: Stanley Kramer

Release date: December 19, 1961

Run Time: 186 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Revenue: $6.1 million

Language: English

12) Waiting For Rain (2021)

“Waiting for Rain” is a poignant drama that explores the complexities of love, loss, and the human condition. Set against the backdrop of a drought-stricken rural town, the film follows the intertwining lives of characters struggling to find meaning and connection in the face of adversity. With its stunning cinematography and nuanced performances, “Waiting for Rain” is a poetic exploration of the resilience of the human spirit. It invites viewers to reflect on the fragility of life and the enduring power of hope, even in the most challenging circumstances.

Lead actors: Lena Olin, Kalipha Touray, Natalie Tena

Supporting Artist: Noel Clarke, Charles Venn, Stevel Marc

Director: Mayye Zayed

Release date: April 16, 2021

Run Time: 95 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Revenue: $2,100,000 (US Dollars)

Language: English

13) Bad Guy (2001)

“Bad Guy” is a gritty and intense crime drama that delves into the world of organized crime and the moral dilemmas faced by those caught in its web. The film follows the story of a young man who becomes embroiled in the criminal underworld, navigating a treacherous path of loyalty, betrayal, and redemption. With its raw and unflinching portrayal of violence and moral ambiguity, “Bad Guy” is a powerful exploration of the human condition. It challenges viewers to confront their own perceptions of good and evil, leaving a lasting impression on those who dare to venture into its gritty world.

Lead actors: Kim Nam-gil, Han Ye-ri, Jo Dong-hyuk

Supporting Artist: Kim Sang-ho, Park Hyo-joo, Choi Duk-moon

Director: Kim Ki-duk

Release date: May 4, 2001

Run Time: 97 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Revenue: $62,100

Language: Korean

14) The Call (2020)

“The Call” is a gripping psychological thriller that blurs the lines between reality and fiction. The film follows a woman who receives a mysterious phone call from a stranger, setting off a chain of events that challenge her perception of the world around her. With its mind-bending twists and turns, “The Call” is a suspenseful exploration of the human psyche and the fragility of our reality.

Lead actors: Park Shin-hye, Lee Jong-suk, Kim Sung-kyun

Supporting Artist: Jeon Jong-seo, Lee El, Park Ho-san

Director: Lee Chung-hyun

Release date: November 27, 2020

Run Time: 112 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Revenue: $4.5 million

Language: Korean

15) Oldboy (2003)

“Oldboy” is a gripping and thought-provoking thriller that explores themes of revenge, redemption, and the consequences of our actions. The film follows the story of a man who is mysteriously imprisoned for 15 years and, upon his release, embarks on a relentless quest for answers and retribution. With its visceral and stylized violence, “Oldboy” is a powerful and unforgettable cinematic experience that challenges viewers to confront their own notions of justice and morality. It’s a film that leaves a lasting impression and has cemented its place as a modern classic in the world of thriller and drama movies.

Lead actors: Choi Min-sik, Yoo Ji-tae, Kang Hye-jeong

Supporting Artist: Ji Dae-han, Oh Dal-su, Park Geun-hyung

Director: Park Chan-wook

Release date: November 21, 2003

Run Time: 120 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Revenue: $15.6 million

Language: Korean

16) #Alive (2020)

“#Alive” is a gripping and suspenseful drama that takes audiences on a thrilling journey through the midst of a zombie apocalypse. The film follows the story of a young man who finds himself trapped in his apartment, forced to navigate the challenges of survival and confront the harsh realities of a world gone awry. With its intense action sequences and thought-provoking exploration of human nature, “#Alive” is a thrilling and emotionally resonant film that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. It’s a powerful reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the importance of hope in the face of adversity.

Lead actors: Yoo Ah-in, Park Shin-hye

Supporting Artist: Lee Hyun-wook, Jeon Bae-soo

Director: Cho Il-hyung

Release date: June 24, 2020

Run Time: 98 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

Revenue: $8.4 million

Language: Korean

17) Forgotten (2017)

“Forgotten” is a gripping and emotionally charged drama that explores the complexities of memory and the lengths we go to uncover the truth. The film follows the story of a man whose life is turned upside down when he discovers that his family’s past may not be what it seems, setting him on a dangerous and heart-wrenching journey to uncover the truth. With its powerful performances and intricate storytelling, “Forgotten” is a captivating and thought-provoking film that keeps audiences guessing until the very end. It’s a poignant exploration of the human condition and the lengths we go to protect the ones we love.

Lead actors: Kang Ha-neul, Moon Sung-keun, Na Young-hee

Supporting Artist: Kim Moo-yeol, Lee Soon-jae, Kim Hye-eun

Director: Jang Hang-jun

Release date: November 29, 2017

Run Time: 109 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Revenue: $4.8 million

Language: Korean

18) Train To Busan (2016)

“Train to Busan” is a thrilling and action-packed zombie drama that takes audiences on a heart-pounding journey through the midst of a viral outbreak. The film follows the story of a group of passengers on a train from Seoul to Busan, who must fight for their survival against a horde of relentless and deadly zombies. With its intense action sequences, compelling characters, and social commentary, “Train to Busan” is a thrilling and emotionally resonant film that has captivated audiences around the world. This is one of the best drama movies till date.

Lead actors: Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, Ma Dong-seok

Supporting Artist: Kim Su-an, Kim Eui-sung, Choi Woo-shik

Director: Yeon Sang-ho

Release date: July 20, 2016

Run Time: 118 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Revenue: $98.5 million

Language: Korean

19) Lucid Dream (2017)

“Lucid Dream” is a gripping South Korean psychological thriller that delves into the mind-bending world of lucid dreaming. The film follows the story of Dae-ho, a news anchor who finds himself trapped in a nightmarish cycle of dreams after his family is brutally murdered. As he navigates the blurred lines between reality and the dream realm, Dae-ho must confront his deepest fears and unravel the truth behind the tragic events that have shattered his life.

Lead actors: Gong Yoo as Dae-ho, Soo-an Kim as Yoo-hee

Supporting Artist: Hye-ra Ban as Han Yoo-jeong

Director: Joon-sung Kim

Release date: April 27, 2017

Run Time: 101 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

Revenue: $9.5 million

Language: Korean

20) A Company Man (2012)

A Company Man is a South Korean action thriller that delves into the world of corporate assassins. The protagonist, Ji Hyeong-do, is a skilled hitman deeply entrenched in his profession. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when he falls in love with a single mother and decides to leave his deadly job behind. His former employers, viewing him as a threat, hunt him down, forcing him to confront his past and fight for survival.

Lead Actors: So Ji-sub as Ji Hyeong-do

Supporting Artists: Lee Mi-yeon, Kwak Do-won, Kim Dong-jun

Director: Lim Sang-yoon

Release date: October 11, 2012 (South Korea)

Run Time: 96 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Revenue: US$7.3 million

Language: Korean

21) Schindler’s List (1993)

“Schindler’s List” is a powerful and emotionally charged historical drama that chronicles the harrowing story of Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who risked everything to save the lives of over a thousand Polish Jews during the Holocaust. Directed by Steven Spielberg, this film is a masterpiece of cinema, capturing the depths of human suffering and the remarkable acts of courage and compassion that emerged in the face of unimaginable atrocities.

Lead actors: Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley

Supporting Artist: Ralph Fiennes as Amon Goeth

Director: Steven Spielberg

Release date: December 15, 1993

Run Time: 195 minutes

IMDB Rating: 9.0/10

Revenue: $321.2 million

Language: English, Hebrew, German

22) One Night In Miami (2020)

“One Night in Miami” is a powerful and thought-provoking drama that imagines a pivotal night in 1964 when four iconic figures – Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown – gathered in a Miami hotel room to celebrate Ali’s historic victory over Sonny Liston. As the night unfolds, these trailblazers engage in a riveting conversation that explores themes of race, civil rights, and the responsibilities that come with fame and influence.

Lead actors: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr.

Supporting Artist: Lance Reddick

Director: Regina King

Release date: December 25, 2020

Run Time: 114 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Revenue: $7.1 million

Language: English

23) The Silence Of The Lambs (1991)

“The Silence of the Lambs” is a gripping psychological horror-thriller that has become a cinematic masterpiece. The film follows the story of Clarice Starling, a young FBI trainee, who seeks the guidance of the brilliant but twisted psychiatrist, Dr. Hannibal Lecter, to catch a serial killer known as “Buffalo Bill.” As Clarice delves deeper into the investigation, she finds herself in a dangerous game of cat and mouse, where the lines between good and evil blur, and the stakes are life and death.

Lead actors: Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins

Supporting Artist: Scott Glenn

Director: Directed by Jonathan Demme

Release date: February 14, 1991

Run Time: 118 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.6/10

Revenue: $272.7 million

Language: English

24) Zodiac (2007)

“Zodiac” is a gripping and meticulously crafted crime drama that delves into the chilling true story of the infamous Zodiac Killer, who terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area in the late 1960s and early 1970s. The film follows the obsessive pursuit of the killer by a team of investigators, including Robert Graysmith, a cartoonist at the San Francisco Chronicle, who becomes consumed by the case and its unsolved mysteries.

Lead actors: Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo

Supporting Artist: Brian Cox

Director: Directed by David Fincher

Release date: March 2, 2007

Run Time: 157 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Revenue: $84.8 million

Language: English

25) Children Of Men (2006)

“Children of Men” is a thought-provoking and visually stunning sci-fi drama set in a dystopian future where infertility has gripped the world, and humanity is on the brink of extinction. The film follows Theo Faron, a former activist, who becomes embroiled in a desperate mission to escort a miraculously pregnant woman to a sanctuary where the future of the human race may be preserved. This movie is surely one of the best hollywood drama movies.

Lead actors: Clive Owen, Julianne Moore

Supporting Artist: Michael Caine

Director: Directed by Alfonso Cuarón

Release date: September 22, 2006

Run Time: 109 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Revenue: $70.1 million

Language: English, Spanish, Italian

26) Casablanca (1942)

“Casablanca” is a timeless romantic drama that has etched its place in cinematic history. Set against the backdrop of World War II, the film follows Rick Blaine, a cynical American expatriate who runs a nightclub in Casablanca. When his former lover, Ilsa, walks back into his life with her husband, a renowned Czech Resistance leader, Rick finds himself caught in a web of love, sacrifice, and political intrigue that will test the depths of his character.

Lead actors: Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman

Supporting Artist: Paul Henreid

Director: Directed by Michael Curtiz

Release date: November 26, 1942

Run Time: 102 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.5/10

Revenue: $6.8 million

Language: English, French, German

27) The Godfather (1972)

“The Godfather” is a masterpiece of cinema that has become a cultural phenomenon. This epic crime drama follows the Corleone family, one of the most powerful and influential crime families in New York City. As the aging patriarch, Vito Corleone, prepares to hand over the reins of the family business to his reluctant son, Michael, a complex web of loyalty, betrayal, and violence unfolds, painting a vivid portrait of the dark underbelly of the American dream.

Lead actors: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino

Supporting Artist: James Caan

Director: Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Release date: March 24, 1972

Run Time: 175 minutes

IMDB Rating: 9.2/10

Revenue: $284.7 million

Language: English, Italian, Latin

28) Whiplash (2014)

“Whiplash” is an intense and gripping drama that explores the relentless pursuit of excellence and the price one is willing to pay for greatness. The film follows Andrew Neyman, a young and ambitious drummer who enrolls at one of the best music conservatories in the country. Under the tutelage of the brilliant but ruthless instructor, Terence Fletcher, Andrew is pushed to his limits, both physically and mentally, as he navigates the fine line between dedication and obsession.

Lead actors: Miles Teller, J.K. Simmons

Supporting Artist: Paul Reiser

Director: Directed by Damien Chazelle

Release date: October 10, 2014

Run Time: 107 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.5/10

Revenue: $49.6 million

Language: English

29) Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (2019)

“Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood,” a Quentin Tarantino masterpiece that transports us back to the golden age of Hollywood in the late 1960s. Starring the dynamic duo of Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, the film follows the story of a fading TV actor and his stunt double as they navigate the changing landscape of the industry. With a supporting cast that includes the talented Margot Robbie, this movie is a must-watch for any fan of Tarantino’s unique cinematic style.

Lead Actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt

Supporting Artist: Margot Robbie

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Release Date: 26 July 2019

Run Time: 161 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Revenue: $374.3 million

Language: English

30) Little Women (2019)

“Little Women,” is a timeless tale of sisterhood, love, and self-discovery. Directed by the talented Greta Gerwig, this adaptation of the classic novel follows the lives of the March sisters as they navigate the complexities of growing up in 19th-century America. This film is a true cinematic gem that will leave you feeling inspired and deeply moved.

Lead Actors: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh

Supporting Artist: Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep

Director: Greta Gerwig

Release Date: 25 December 2019

Run Time: 135 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Revenue: $216.6 million

Language: English

31) Arrival (2016)

In the realm of thought-provoking science fiction, “Arrival” stands out as a true masterpiece. Directed by the visionary Denis Villeneuve, the film follows the story of a linguist, played by the captivating Amy Adams, who is recruited by the military to communicate with mysterious extraterrestrial visitors. With its complex themes, stunning visuals, and powerful performances, “Arrival” is a must-see for anyone who loves a good cerebral drama.

Lead Actors: Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner

Supporting Artist: Forest Whitaker

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Release Date: 11 November 2016

Run Time: 116 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Revenue: $100.5 million

Language: English

32) The Green Mile (1999)

Stepping back in time, we have the timeless classic “The Green Mile,” a poignant and powerful drama that explores the lives of prison guards and inmates on death row. Directed by the legendary Frank Darabont, the film features an outstanding performance by Tom Hanks, who brings depth and nuance to his role as a compassionate prison guard. With its themes of justice, redemption, and the human condition, “The Green Mile” is a must-see for any drama enthusiast.

Lead Actors: Tom Hanks, Michael Clarke Duncan

Supporting Artist: David Morse, Bonnie Hunt

Director: Frank Darabont

Release Date: 10 December 1999

Run Time: 189 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.6/10

Revenue: $286.8 million

Language: English

33) The Truman Show (1998)

In the realm of thought-provoking and genre-bending dramas, “The Truman Show” stands tall. Directed by the visionary Peter Weir, the film follows the story of Truman Burbank, a man whose entire life has been broadcast to the world without his knowledge. With a captivating performance by Jim Carrey and a clever, satirical take on the nature of reality, “The Truman Show” is a true cinematic gem that will leave you questioning the boundaries of your own reality.

Lead Actors: Jim Carrey, Laura Linney

Supporting Artist: Ed Harris, Noah Emmerich

Director: Peter Weir

Release Date: 5 June 1998

Run Time: 103 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Revenue: $264.1 million

Language: English

34) Dunkirk (2017)

When it comes to war dramas, few films can match the intensity and emotional impact of “Dunkirk.” Directed by the masterful Christopher Nolan, the film chronicles the harrowing evacuation of Allied troops from the beaches of Dunkirk during World War II. With its stunning cinematography, nerve-wracking tension, and powerful performances, “Dunkirk” is a cinematic experience that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Lead Actors: Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden

Supporting Artist: Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, Kenneth Branagh

Director: Christopher Nolan

Release Date: 21 July 2017

Run Time: 106 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Revenue: $526.9 million

Language: English

35) Taxi Driver (1976)

In the realm of gritty, character-driven dramas, “Taxi Driver” stands as a true masterpiece. Directed by the legendary Martin Scorsese, the film follows the story of Travis Bickle, a lonely and alienated taxi driver who becomes increasingly unhinged and obsessed with cleaning up the streets of New York City. With a career-defining performance by Robert De Niro and a haunting, atmospheric score, “Taxi Driver” is a must-see for any fan of classic cinema.

Lead Actors: Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster

Supporting Artist: Cybill Shepherd, Albert Brooks

Director: Martin Scorsese

Release Date: 8 February 1976

Run Time: 114 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Revenue: $28.3 million

Language: English

36) The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013)

For those who crave a high-octane, adrenaline-fueled drama, “The Wolf of Wall Street” is a must-see. Directed by the inimitable Martin Scorsese, the film chronicles the rise and fall of Jordan Belfort, a charismatic stockbroker who built a financial empire through fraud and corruption. With a stellar performance by Leonardo DiCaprio and a supporting cast that includes Jonah Hill and Margot Robbie, “The Wolf of Wall Street” is a cinematic experience that will leave you both entertained and unsettled.

Lead Actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill

Supporting Artist: Margot Robbie, Kyle Chandler

Director: Martin Scorsese

Release Date: 25 December 2013

Run Time: 180 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Revenue: $392 million

Language: English

37) Gone Girl (2014)

In the realm of psychological thrillers, “Gone Girl” stands out as a true masterpiece. Directed by the acclaimed David Fincher, the film follows the story of a woman who mysteriously disappears, leaving her husband as the prime suspect. With its twists and turns, complex characters, and stunning cinematography, “Gone Girl” is a must-see for any fan of suspenseful and thought-provoking drama.

Lead Actors: Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike

Supporting Artist: Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry

Director: David Fincher

Release Date: 3 October 2014

Run Time: 149 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Revenue: $369.3 million

Language: English

38) Into The Wild (2007)

For those who crave a more introspective and contemplative drama, “Into the Wild” is a true gem. Directed by the talented Sean Penn, the film follows the true story of Christopher McCandless, a young man who abandons his comfortable life to embark on a journey of self-discovery in the Alaskan wilderness. With a captivating performance by Emile Hirsch and a stunning natural backdrop, “Into the Wild” is a must-see for anyone who loves a good character-driven drama.

Lead Actors: Emile Hirsch, Marcia Gay Harden

Supporting Artist: William Hurt, Jena Malone

Director: Sean Penn

Release Date: 21 September 2007

Run Time: 148 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Revenue: $56.7 million

Language: English

39) Primal Fear (1996)

Primal Fear is a gripping legal thriller that delves into the complexities of the human psyche. Directed by Gregory Hoblit, this film stars Edward Norton in his breakout role as Aaron Stampler, a shy and unassuming altar boy accused of a brutal murder. Richard Gere shines as the charismatic defense attorney, Martin Vail, who takes on the case and uncovers a shocking truth. With its twists and turns, Primal Fear will keep you on the edge of your seat, questioning the boundaries of sanity and morality.

Lead Actors: Edward Norton, Richard Gere

Supporting Artist: Laura Linney

Director: Gregory Hoblit

Release Date: April 3, 1996

Run Time: 129 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Revenue: $56.1 million

Language: English

40) Fracture (2007)

Fracture is a captivating legal thriller that pits a brilliant engineer against a cunning prosecutor. Directed by Gregory Hoblit, the film stars Anthony Hopkins as Ted Crawford, a man who confesses to murdering his wife, and Ryan Gosling as the young and ambitious assistant district attorney, Willy Beachum, who takes on the case. With its intricate plot twists and the clash of wits between the two lead characters, Fracture will leave you guessing until the very end.

Lead Actors: Anthony Hopkins, Ryan Gosling

Supporting Artist: David Strathairn

Director: Gregory Hoblit

Release Date: April 20, 2007

Run Time: 113 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Revenue: $39 million

Language: English

41) Music Box (1989)

Directed by Costa-Gavras, Music Box is a powerful and thought-provoking drama that explores the legacy of the Holocaust. The film stars Jessica Lange as Ann Talbot, a Chicago attorney who takes on the case of her father, Mike Laszlo (Armin Mueller-Stahl), who is accused of being a war criminal from World War II. As Ann delves deeper into the case, she is forced to confront her own beliefs and the haunting secrets of her family’s past.

Lead Actors: Jessica Lange, Armin Mueller-Stahl

Supporting Artist: Frederic Forrest

Director: Costa-Gavras

Release Date: December 15, 1989

Run Time: 124 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Revenue: $34.3 million

Language: English

42) The Young Savages (1961)

Directed by John Frankenheimer, The Young Savages is a powerful drama that delves into the themes of justice, revenge, and the complexities of urban life. The film stars Burt Lancaster as Hank Bell, a district attorney who is tasked with prosecuting a group of teenage gang members accused of murdering a blind Puerto Rican boy. As Hank investigates the case, he is forced to confront his own biases and the harsh realities of the city’s social and economic divisions.

Lead Actors: Burt Lancaster, Shelley Winters

Supporting Artist: Dina Merrill

Director: John Frankenheimer

Release Date: March 29, 1961

Run Time: 103 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

Revenue: $1.75 million

Language: English

43) King And Country (1964)

King and Country is a powerful and thought-provoking drama set during World War I. Directed by Joseph Losey, the film stars Dirk Bogarde as Private Hamp, a soldier who is court-martialed for desertion. The film explores the complex moral and ethical dilemmas faced by soldiers during wartime, as well as the inherent flaws and injustices within the military justice system.

Lead Actors: Dirk Bogarde, Tom Courtenay

Supporting Artist: Leo McKern

Director: Joseph Losey

Release Date: May 13, 1964

Run Time: 88 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Revenue: £117,358

Language: English

44) The Rainmaker (1997)

The Rainmaker is a compelling legal drama directed by Francis Ford Coppola, based on the novel by John Grisham. The film stars Matt Damon as Rudy Baylor, a young and idealistic lawyer who takes on a case against a powerful insurance company that has denied coverage to a family in need. With its powerful performances and exploration of the complexities of the legal system, The Rainmaker is a must-see for fans of courtroom dramas.

Lead Actors: Matt Damon, Danny DeVito

Supporting Artist: Claire Danes

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Release Date: November 21, 1997

Run Time: 135 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Revenue: $45.9 million

Language: English

45) Rampage (1987)

Rampage is a gripping psychological thriller directed by William Friedkin. The film stars Michael Biehn as Bill Williamson, a seemingly ordinary man who embarks on a violent rampage against the establishment. With its intense and unsettling portrayal of the descent into madness, Rampage is a powerful exploration of the human psyche and the consequences of unchecked rage.

Lead Actors: Michael Biehn, Alex McArthur

Supporting Artist: Nicholas Campbell

Director: William Friedkin

Release Date: May 15, 1987

Run Time: 102 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

Revenue: $2.3 million

Language: English

46) Haider (2014)

Haider is a Shakespearean adaptation set against the backdrop of the Kashmir conflict. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, this gripping drama follows the story of Haider, a young man who returns home to find his father mysteriously disappeared. As he unravels the truth, he is drawn into a web of political intrigue and personal vengeance. This is a good drama movie if you are a drama enthusiast.

Lead Actors: Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, Kay Kay Menon

Supporting Artist: Shraddha Kapoor

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Release Date: 2 October 2014

Run Time: 160 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.0/10

Revenue: ₹47.71 crore

Language: Hindi

47) October (2018)

October is a poignant drama that explores the depths of human emotions and the power of empathy. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film follows the story of Dan, a hotel management trainee, who finds himself unexpectedly caring for his fellow trainee, Shiuli.

Lead Actors: Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu

Supporting Artist: Gitanjali Rao

Director: Shoojit Sircar

Release Date: 13 April 2018

Run Time: 115 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Revenue: ₹20.04 crore

Language: Hindi

48) Wake Up Sid (2009)

Wake Up Sid is a coming-of-age drama that follows the story of Sid, a privileged and directionless young man, who undergoes a personal transformation after meeting Aisha, an aspiring writer. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film explores themes of self-discovery, relationships, and the challenges of growing up.

Lead Actors: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma

Supporting Artist: Rahul Khanna, Supriya Pathak

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Release Date: 2 October 2009

Run Time: 130 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Revenue: ₹33.9 crore

Language: Hindi

49) Badla (2019)

Badla is a gripping courtroom drama directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film follows the story of Naina, a successful businesswoman who finds herself embroiled in a murder case. As she navigates the complexities of the legal system, she must confront her own past and the web of lies that surrounds her.

Lead Actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu

Supporting Artist: Tony Luke, Manav Kaul

Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Release Date: 8 March 2019

Run Time: 118 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Revenue: ₹87.39 crore

Language: Hindi

50) Goodbye (2022)

Goodbye is a poignant drama that explores the themes of grief, family, and the complexities of human relationships. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film follows the story of the Bhalla family as they navigate the loss of their matriarch and the challenges that come with it.

Lead Actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna

Supporting Artist: Pavail Gulati, Sunil Grover

Director: Vikas Bahl

Release Date: 7 October 2022

Run Time: 135 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Revenue: ₹10.87 crore

Language: Hindi

51) Dolly Ki Doli (2015)

Dolly Ki Doli is a unique drama that blends elements of romance, comedy, and social commentary. Directed by Abhishek Dogra, the film follows the story of Dolly, a con artist who marries men and then robs them on their wedding night. As she navigates her unconventional life, she must confront the consequences of her actions and the emotional toll it takes on her.

Lead Actors: Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao

Supporting Artist: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma

Director: Abhishek Dogra

Release Date: 23 January 2015

Run Time: 132 minutes

IMDB Rating: 4.6/10

Revenue: ₹23.37 crore

Language: Hindi

52) Swades (2004)

Swades is a powerful drama that explores the themes of identity, patriotism, and the pursuit of personal growth. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film follows the story of Mohan Bhargava, a successful NASA scientist who returns to his native India to find his childhood nanny. As he navigates the complexities of his homeland, he is forced to confront his own beliefs and the role he can play in the development of his country.

Lead Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi

Supporting Artist: Kishori Ballal, Daya Shankar Pandey

Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Release Date: 17 December 2004

Run Time: 210 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Revenue: ₹28.25 crore

Language: Hindi

53) Dhamaka (2021)

Dhamaka is a high-octane drama that blends elements of suspense, action, and social commentary. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the film follows the story of Arjun Pathak, a news anchor who finds himself caught in a web of deceit and personal turmoil after a terrorist attack. As he navigates the complexities of the situation, he must confront his own demons and the ethical dilemmas that come with his profession.

Lead Actors: Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur

Supporting Artist: Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar

Director: Ram Madhvani

Release Date: 19 November 2021

Run Time: 123 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Revenue: ₹41.96 crore

Language: Hindi

54) Thappad (2020)

Thappad is a powerful drama that explores the themes of domestic violence, gender equality, and the societal norms that perpetuate patriarchal structures. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film follows the story of Amrita, a housewife who decides to file for divorce after her husband slaps her in public.

Lead Actors: Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati

Supporting Artist: Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi

Director: Anubhav Sinha

Release Date: 28 February 2020

Run Time: 142 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Revenue: ₹21.54 crore

Language: Hindi

55) Ittefaq (2017)

Ittefaq is a gripping thriller-drama that keeps you on the edge of your seat. Directed by Abhay Chopra, the film follows the story of Vikram, a murder suspect, and Maya, a witness to the crime, as they navigate a web of lies and deception. With its twists and turns, Ittefaq is a must-watch for fans of the genre.

Lead Actors: Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Akshaye Khanna

Supporting Artist: Mandira Bedi, Nirmal Rishi

Director: Abhay Chopra

Release Date: 3 November 2017

Run Time: 106 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Revenue: ₹39.12 crore

Language: Hindi

56) Dear Zindagi (2016)

“Dear Zindagi” is a poignant and introspective drama that delves into the depths of mental health and self-discovery. Directed by Gauri Shinde, the film follows the story of Kaira, a budding cinematographer struggling with personal and professional challenges. When she meets the unconventional therapist, Dr. Jehangir Khan, played by the ever-charismatic Shah Rukh Khan, she embarks on a journey of self-exploration and healing.

Lead Actors: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan

Supporting Artist: Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kapoor

Director: Gauri Shinde

Release Date: 23 November 2016

Run Time: 151 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Revenue: ₹76.13 crore

Language: Hindi

57) 3 Idiots (2009)

“3 Idiots” is a heartwarming and thought-provoking drama that explores the complexities of the Indian education system and the pressure faced by students. Directed by the talented Rajkumar Hirani, the film follows the misadventures of Rancho, Raju, and Farhan, three engineering students who challenge the conventional norms of success and pursue their passions.

Lead Actors: Aamir Khan, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi

Supporting Artist: Boman Irani, Kareena Kapoor

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Release Date: 25 December 2009

Run Time: 170 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.4/10

Revenue: ₹202.89 crore

Language: Hindi

58) Rang De Basanti (2006)

“Rang De Basanti” is a powerful and politically charged drama that blends historical events with contemporary social issues. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film follows the story of a group of friends who become inspired by the revolutionary spirit of India’s past and take on the corruption and injustice in their own lives.

Lead Actors: Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Soha Ali Khan

Supporting Artist: Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Release Date: 26 January 2006

Run Time: 157 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Revenue: ₹39.12 crore

Language: Hindi

59) Nayak: The Real Hero (2001)

“Nayak: The Real Hero” is a political drama that explores the themes of corruption, power, and the role of the common man in bringing about change. Directed by S. Shankar, the film follows the story of Shivaji Rao, a journalist who is challenged to become the Chief Minister of the state for one day, and his subsequent efforts to expose the deep-rooted corruption in the system.

Lead Actors: Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji

Supporting Artist: Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal

Director: S. Shankar

Release Date: 7 September 2001

Run Time: 170 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Revenue: ₹21.04 crore

Language: Hindi

60) Baghban (2003)

“Baghban” is a heartwarming family drama that explores the themes of love, sacrifice, and the importance of familial bonds. Directed by Ravi Chopra, the film follows the story of Raj and Pooja, a couple who dedicate their lives to their children, only to be neglected and abandoned in their old age.

Lead Actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini

Supporting Artist: Salman Khan, Aman Verma

Director: Ravi Chopra

Release Date: 3 October 2003

Run Time: 165 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Revenue: ₹34.50 crore

Language: Hindi

61) Dil Se (1998)

“Dil Se” is a captivating romantic drama that explores the complexities of love, obsession, and the political turmoil in India. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film follows the story of a radio journalist, Amar, who becomes infatuated with a mysterious woman, Meghna, against the backdrop of a separatist movement in the Northeast.

Lead Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala

Supporting Artist: Preity Zinta, Raghuvir Yadav

Director: Mani Ratnam

Release Date: 11 September 1998

Run Time: 163 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Revenue: ₹15.97 crore

Language: Hindi

62) Guru (2007)

“Guru” is a biographical drama that chronicles the rise and fall of a self-made business tycoon, Gurukant Desai. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film explores the themes of ambition, power, and the price one pays for success.

Lead Actors: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Supporting Artist: Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan

Director: Mani Ratnam

Release Date: 12 January 2007

Run Time: 166 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Revenue: ₹68.17 crore

Language: Hindi

63) Beta (1992)

“Beta” is a classic family drama that explores the themes of sibling rivalry, filial duty, and the clash between traditional and modern values. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film follows the story of Raju, a young man who becomes embroiled in a power struggle with his stepbrother, Vijay, over the family’s inheritance.

Lead Actors: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit

Supporting Artist: Anupam Kher, Aruna Irani

Director: Indra Kumar

Release Date: 18 September 1992

Run Time: 175 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

Revenue: ₹16.50 crore

Language: Hindi

64) Baadshah (1999)

“Baadshah” is a delightful blend of action, comedy, and drama that follows the story of Baadshah, a private investigator who gets caught up in a web of intrigue and romance. Directed by Abbas–Mustan, the film showcases the charismatic performance of Shah Rukh Khan and the stunning chemistry between the lead actors.

Lead Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Twinkle Khanna

Supporting Artist: Amrish Puri, Satish Shah

Director: Abbas–Mustan

Release Date: 12 February 1999

Run Time: 172 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Revenue: ₹25.75 crore

Language: Hindi

65) One Day (2011)

“One Day” is a poignant and bittersweet drama that explores the lives of two friends, Emma and Dexter, over the course of 20 years. Directed by Lone Scherfig, the film follows their ups and downs, as they navigate the complexities of love, career, and personal growth.

Lead Actors: Anne Hathaway, Jim Sturgess

Supporting Artist: Patricia Clarkson, Ken Stott

Director: Lone Scherfig

Release Date: 19 August 2011

Run Time: 108 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Revenue: $13.8 million

Language: English

66) A Walk To Remember (2002)

This 2002 drama film, based on the novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks, is a poignant and moving story about the power of love and the importance of cherishing every moment. The film follows the story of Landon Carter, a high school jock who is forced to participate in the school drama production as punishment for his rebellious behavior. There, he meets Jamie Sullivan, a quiet and studious girl who is battling a terminal illness. As Landon and Jamie’s unlikely friendship blossoms into a deep and meaningful romance, they must confront the challenges of their situation and learn to cherish the time they have together. It’s a must-watch for any fan of drama movies.

Lead Actors: Shane West, Mandy Moore

Supporting Artist: Peter Coyote, Daryl Hannah

Director: Adam Shankman

Release Date: January 25, 2002

Run Time: 101 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Revenue: $47.5 million

Language: English

67) Me Before You (2016)

This 2016 romantic drama, based on the novel of the same name by Jojo Moyes, is a poignant and moving story about the transformative power of love and the importance of living life to the fullest. The film follows the story of Louisa “Lou” Clark, a young woman who takes a job as a caretaker for Will Traynor, a successful banker who became quadriplegic after a motorcycle accident. As Lou and Will’s unlikely friendship blossoms into a deep and meaningful romance, they must confront the challenges of their situation and learn to cherish the time they have together.

Lead Actors: Emilia Clarke, Sam Claflin

Supporting Artist: Jenna Coleman, Charles Dance

Director: Thea Sharrock

Release Date: June 3, 2016

Run Time: 110 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Revenue: $151.7 million

Language: English

68) Like Crazy (2011)

This 2011 romantic drama is a poignant and moving story about the challenges of long-distance relationships and the power of love to transcend borders. The film follows the story of Anna and Jacob, two college students who fall in love despite the fact that Anna is a British citizen and Jacob is an American. When Anna’s visa expires, the couple is forced to navigate the challenges of a long-distance relationship, as they try to keep their love alive despite the obstacles they face.

Lead Actors: Felicity Jones, Anton Yelchin

Supporting Artist: Jennifer Lawrence, Charlie Bewley

Director: Drake Doremus

Release Date: October 28, 2011

Run Time: 89 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Revenue: $3.4 million

Language: English

69) The Fault In Our Stars (2014)

This 2014 drama film, based on the novel of the same name by John Green, is a poignant and moving story about the power of love and the importance of living life to the fullest, even in the face of adversity. The film follows the story of Hazel Grace Lancaster, a teenage girl who is living with cancer, and Augustus Waters, a fellow cancer survivor who she meets at a support group. As Hazel and Augustus’s friendship blossoms into a deep and meaningful romance, they must confront the challenges of their situation and learn to cherish the time they have together.

Lead Actors: Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort

Supporting Artist: Nat Wolff, Laura Dern

Director: Josh Boone

Release Date: June 6, 2014

Run Time: 126 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Revenue: $307.2 million

Language: English

70) All The Bright Places (2020)

This 2020 drama film, based on the novel of the same name by Jennifer Niven, is a poignant and moving story about the power of love to heal and the importance of mental health awareness. The film follows the story of Violet Markey and Theodore Finch, two high school students who form an unlikely friendship after they meet on the ledge of the school’s bell tower. As Violet and Theodore navigate the challenges of their personal lives, including Violet’s grief over the loss of her sister and Theodore’s struggles with mental health issues, they find solace and strength in each other.

Lead Actors: Elle Fanning, Justice Smith

Supporting Artist: Keegan-Michael Key, Alexandra Shipp

Director: Brett Haley

Release Date: February 28, 2020

Run Time: 108 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Revenue: N/A

Language: English

71) The Last Song (2010)

This 2010 drama film, based on the novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks, is a poignant and moving story about the power of family, the healing power of love, and the importance of forgiveness. The film follows the story of Ronnie and her younger brother, Jonah, who are sent to spend the summer with their estranged father in a small Georgia town. As Ronnie struggles to come to terms with her parents’ divorce and her own personal struggles, she meets Will, a local boy who helps her to find her way. Together, Ronnie and Will navigate the challenges of their relationship and learn to forgive and heal.

Lead Actors: Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Supporting Artist: Greg Kinnear, Kelly Preston

Director: Julie Anne Robinson

Release Date: 2010

Run Time: 107 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.0/10

Revenue: $89.0 million

Language: English

72) About Time (2013)

This 2013 romantic drama, written and directed by Richard Curtis, is a charming and heartwarming story about the power of time travel and the importance of cherishing every moment. The film follows the story of Tim Lake, a young man who discovers that the men in his family have the ability to travel through time. As Tim uses his newfound power to improve his life and find love, he learns that the true magic of time travel lies in the ability to cherish the present moment and the people you love.

Lead Actors: Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams

Supporting Artist: Bill Nighy, Margot Robbie

Director: Richard Curtis

Release Date: November 1, 2013

Run Time: 123 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Revenue: $87.1 million

Language: English

73) La La Land (2016)

This 2016 musical drama, written and directed by Damien Chazelle, is a visually stunning and emotionally powerful story about the pursuit of dreams and the sacrifices we make for love. The film follows the story of Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a jazz musician, as they navigate the challenges of pursuing their dreams in the City of Angels. As their relationship blossoms, they must confront the sacrifices they must make in order to achieve their goals, and the impact those choices have on their love.

Lead Actors: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone

Supporting Artist: John Legend, Rosemarie DeWitt

Director: Damien Chazelle

Release Date: December 9, 2016

Run Time: 128 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.0/10

Revenue: $151.1 million

Language: English

74) Revolutionary Road (2008)

This 2008 drama film, based on the novel of the same name by Richard Yates, is a poignant and powerful story about the disillusionment of the American Dream and the importance of personal fulfillment. The film follows the story of Frank and April Wheeler, a young couple living in 1950s suburban Connecticut who are struggling to find meaning and fulfillment in their lives. As they confront the realities of their unfulfilling lives and the compromises they’ve made, they must grapple with the consequences of their choices and the impact they have on their relationship.

Lead Actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet

Supporting Artist: Kathy Bates, Michael Shannon

Director: Sam Mendes

Release Date: December 26, 2008

Run Time: 119 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Revenue: $35.4 million

Language: English

75) Before Sunrise (1995)

This 1995 romantic drama, directed by Richard Linklater, is a captivating and poignant story about the power of chance encounters and the magic of human connection. The film follows the story of Jesse and Celine, two strangers who meet on a train and decide to spend the evening together in Vienna. As they wander the streets of the city, they engage in a series of deep and meaningful conversations, exploring themes of love, life, and the nature of human connection.

Lead Actors: Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy

Supporting Artist: None

Director: Richard Linklater

Release Date: January 27, 1995

Run Time: 101 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Revenue: $5.5 million

Language: English, German

76) Jab We Met (2007)

“Jab We Met” is a delightful Bollywood romantic drama that follows the story of Aditya, a brooding businessman who crosses paths with the bubbly and talkative Geet. As their journey takes them across the Indian countryside, the two characters embark on a transformative adventure that will tug at your heartstrings.

Lead Actors: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor

Supporting Artists: Dara Singh, Pavan Malhotra

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Release Date: 26 October 2007

Runtime: 138 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Revenue: ₹39.06 crore

Language: Hindi

77) Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

“Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” is a captivating coming-of-age drama that explores the lives of four friends as they navigate the complexities of adulthood. From the joys of friendship to the challenges of personal growth, this film takes the audience on an emotional journey that is both relatable and visually stunning.

Lead Actors: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

Supporting Artists: Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Release Date: 31 May 2013

Runtime: 155 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Revenue: ₹188.57 crore

Language: Hindi

78) Aashiqui 2 (2013)

“Aashiqui 2” is a powerful romantic drama that explores the tumultuous relationship between a talented but troubled singer and his rising star of a partner. With its poignant storyline, captivating performances, and soulful music, this film will leave you deeply invested in the characters’ journey.

Lead Actors: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor

Supporting Artists: Shaad Randhawa, Mahesh Thakur

Director: Mohit Suri

Release Date: 26 April 2013

Runtime: 133 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Revenue: ₹109.94 crore

Language: Hindi

79) Love Aaj Kal (2009)

“Love Aaj Kal” is a romantic drama that interweaves two parallel love stories set in different eras, exploring the timeless nature of love and the ways in which it evolves over time. With its engaging narrative and relatable characters, this film offers a unique perspective on the complexities of modern relationships.

Lead Actors: Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone

Supporting Artists: Rishi Kapoor, Giselli Monteiro

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Release Date: 31 July 2009

Runtime: 138 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Revenue: ₹64.83 crore

Language: Hindi

80) Lootera (2013)

“Lootera” is a visually stunning period drama that blends elements of romance, mystery, and tragedy. Set in the 1950s, the film follows the story of a con artist who falls in love with his unsuspecting mark, leading to a complex and emotionally charged narrative.

Lead Actors: Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha

Supporting Artists: Vikrant Massey, Aditi Rao Hydari

Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Release Date: 5 July 2013

Runtime: 133 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Revenue: ₹23.80 crore

Language: Hindi

81) Shuddh Desi Romance (2013)

“Shuddh Desi Romance” is a refreshingly honest and quirky romantic drama that explores the complexities of modern relationships. With its relatable characters, unconventional narrative, and touches of humor, this film offers a unique perspective on love and commitment.

Lead Actors: Sushant Singh Rajput, Parineeti Chopra

Supporting Artists: Rishi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor

Director: Maneesh Sharma

Release Date: 6 September 2013

Runtime: 133 minutes

IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

Revenue: ₹36.52 crore

Language: Hindi

82) Veer-Zaara (2004)

“Veer-Zaara” is a sweeping romantic drama that spans decades and borders, telling the story of a forbidden love between an Indian Air Force officer and a Pakistani woman. With its grand scale, emotional depth, and captivating performances, this film is a true cinematic masterpiece.

Lead Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta

Supporting Artists: Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan

Director: Yash Chopra

Release Date: 12 November 2004

Runtime: 192 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Revenue: ₹76.75 crore

Language: Hindi

83) Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)

“Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi” is a heartwarming romantic drama that follows the story of a shy and unassuming man who transforms himself to win the affection of his wife. With its endearing characters, charming humor, and touching moments, this film is a delightful exploration of love and self-discovery.

Lead Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma

Supporting Artists: Vinay Pathak, Neelu Kohli

Director: Aditya Chopra

Release Date: 12 December 2008

Runtime: 170 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Revenue: ₹151.47 crore

Language: Hindi

84) Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

“Kal Ho Naa Ho” is a poignant and bittersweet drama that follows the story of a man who befriends his neighbor and her family, only to face a heartbreaking secret. With its memorable characters, soulful music, and powerful emotional moments, this film is a true cinematic gem.

Lead Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta

Supporting Artists: Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan

Director: Nikhil Advani

Release Date: 28 November 2003

Runtime: 186 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Revenue: ₹39.06 crore

Language: Hindi

85) Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)

“Dil To Pagal Hai” is a vibrant and energetic romantic drama that explores the complexities of love and friendship. With its captivating dance numbers, engaging storyline, and stellar performances, this film is a true Bollywood classic that has stood the test of time.

Lead Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit

Supporting Artists: Karisma Kapoor, Akshay Kumar

Director: Yash Chopra

Release Date: 30 October 1997

Runtime: 179 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Revenue: ₹59.15 crore

Language: Hindi

86) Devdas (2002)

“Devdas” is a classic bollywood drama film that has stood the test of time. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this epic tale of unrequited love and tragic consequences is a cinematic masterpiece. The film follows the story of Devdas, a wealthy young man who is torn between his love for his childhood sweetheart, Paro, and his desire to please his family. As their forbidden love is torn apart by societal expectations and family dynamics, the audience is taken on an emotional rollercoaster that culminates in a heartbreaking conclusion.

Lead Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit

Supporting Artist: Jackie Shroff

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Release Date: 10 July 2002

Run Time: 183 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Revenue: ₹39.16 crore

Language: Hindi

87) Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

“Jab Tak Hai Jaan” is a romantic drama that explores the complexities of love, loss, and redemption. Directed by the legendary Yash Chopra, the film tells the story of Samar, a bomb disposal expert who falls in love with Meera, a young woman who is haunted by her past. As their relationship blossoms, they must confront the challenges that come with their vastly different backgrounds and the secrets that threaten to tear them apart.

Lead Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma

Supporting Artist: Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh

Director: Yash Chopra

Release Date: 13 November 2012

Run Time: 176 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Revenue: ₹124.72 crore

Language: Hindi

88) Sanam Teri Kasam (2016)

“Sanam Teri Kasam” is a heartwarming romantic drama that explores the power of love and the sacrifices one must make to truly cherish it. The film follows the story of Inder, a brooding and cynical young man, and Saru, a vibrant and optimistic girl who is determined to break down his walls. As their unlikely romance blossoms, they must confront their own fears and the disapproval of their families to fight for their love.

Lead Actors: Harshvardhan Rane, Mawra Hocane

Supporting Artist: Vijay Raaz, Supriya Pathak

Director: Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru

Release Date: 5 February 2016

Run Time: 134 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Revenue: ₹8.5 crore

Language: Hindi

89) Hum Tum (2004)

“Hum Tum” is a delightful romantic comedy-drama that follows the story of Karan and Rhea, two individuals who initially dislike each other but are brought together by fate. As they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship, the audience is treated to a charming and witty exploration of love, friendship, and personal growth.

Lead Actors: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji

Supporting Artist: Rishi Kapoor, Kirron Kher

Director: Kunal Kohli

Release Date: 28 May 2004

Run Time: 155 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Revenue: ₹36.25 crore

Language: Hindi

90) Fanaa (2006)

“Fanaa” is a captivating drama that blends elements of romance, suspense, and political intrigue. The film follows the story of Zooni, a blind Kashmiri woman, and Rehan, a tour guide who she falls in love with. As their relationship deepens, they are forced to confront the dark secrets and loyalties that threaten to tear them apart.

Lead Actors: Aamir Khan, Kajol

Supporting Artist: Rishi Kapoor, Kirron Kher

Director: Kunal Kohli

Release Date: 26 May 2006

Run Time: 165 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Revenue: ₹67.52 crore

Language: Hindi

91) Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

“Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” is a poignant drama that explores the complexities of love, friendship, and personal growth. The film follows the story of Alizeh, a free-spirited young woman, and Ayan, a heartbroken musician, as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship. As they confront their own fears and insecurities, the audience is drawn into a captivating exploration of the human experience.

Lead Actors: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Supporting Artist: Fawad Khan

Director: Karan Johar

Release Date: 28 October 2016

Run Time: 158 minutes

IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

Revenue: ₹112.45 crore

Language: Hindi

92) Tere Naam (2003)

“Tere Naam” is a heartbreaking drama that explores the themes of love, obsession, and mental health. The film follows the story of Radhe, a young man who becomes consumed by his love for Pooja, a woman who rejects him. As Radhe’s obsession spirals out of control, the audience is taken on an emotional journey that delves into the depths of the human psyche.

Lead Actors: Salman Khan, Bhumika Chawla

Supporting Artist: Ravi Kishan

Director: Satish Kaushik

Release Date: 29 August 2003

Run Time: 156 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Revenue: ₹28.5 crore

Language: Hindi

93) The Revenant (2015)

“The Revenant” is a gripping drama that follows the story of Hugh Glass, a fur trapper who is left for dead after a bear attack. Directed by the acclaimed Alejandro G. Iñárritu, the film is a visually stunning and emotionally intense exploration of the human will to survive in the face of overwhelming adversity.

Lead Actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy

Supporting Artist: Domhnall Gleeson, Will Poulter

Director: Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Release Date: 2015

Run Time: 156 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.0/10

Revenue: $533 million

Language: English

94) Greyhound (2020)

“Greyhound” is a thrilling drama that takes audiences on a tense and gripping journey across the Atlantic Ocean during World War II. Directed by Aaron Schneider and starring Tom Hanks, the film follows the story of a U.S. Navy captain who must navigate his ship and its crew through a treacherous gauntlet of German U-boats.

Lead Actors: Tom Hanks

Supporting Artist: Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan

Director: Aaron Schneider

Release Date: 10 July 2020

Run Time: 91 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Revenue: $44.1 million

Language: English

95) The Guilty (2021)

“The Guilty” is a gripping psychological drama that takes place entirely within the confines of a 911 call center. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jake Gyllenhaal, the film follows the story of a police officer who is assigned to desk duty and must confront his own demons as he tries to help a caller in distress.

Lead Actors: Jake Gyllenhaal

Supporting Artist: Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough

Director: Antoine Fuqua

Release Date: 1 October 2021

Run Time: 90 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

Revenue: $33.7 million

Language: English

96) American Psycho (2000)

“American Psycho” is a psychological thriller that delves into the dark, twisted mind of Patrick Bateman, a wealthy investment banker who leads a double life as a serial killer. Directed by Mary Harron, this film is a chilling exploration of the materialistic and narcissistic aspects of the 1980s Wall Street culture, as well as the complexities of human nature.

Lead Actors: Christian Bale, Jared Leto, Reese Witherspoon

Supporting Artists: Willem Dafoe, Chloë Sevigny

Director: Mary Harron

Release Date: April 14, 2000

Runtime: 101 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Revenue: $34.3 million

Language: English

97) Joy (2015)

“Joy” is a biographical drama film that tells the inspiring story of Joy Mangano, a single mother who becomes a successful entrepreneur by inventing the self-wringing Miracle Mop. Directed by David O. Russell, the film explores the challenges and triumphs of Joy’s journey, as she navigates the male-dominated business world and fights to protect her invention.

Lead Actors: Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Bradley Cooper

Supporting Artists: Edgar Ramírez, Diane Ladd, Virginia Madsen

Director: David O. Russell

Release Date: 2015

Runtime: 124 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Revenue: $101.2 million

Language: English

98) Her (2013)

“Her” is a thought-provoking science-fiction drama that explores the complex relationship between a man and his artificial intelligence operating system. Directed by Spike Jonze, the film examines the nature of human connection, love, and the impact of technology on our emotional lives.

Lead Actors: Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson

Supporting Artists: Amy Adams, Rooney Mara, Olivia Wilde

Director: Spike Jonze

Release Date: December 18, 2013

Runtime: 126 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.0/10

Revenue: $47.7 million

Language: English

99) 2012 (2009)

“2012” is a disaster drama film that depicts the catastrophic events that occur as a result of a series of natural disasters triggered by the alignment of the planets. Directed by Roland Emmerich, the film follows a diverse group of characters as they navigate the chaos and struggle to survive the impending apocalypse.

Lead Actors: John Cusack, Amanda Peet, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Supporting Artists: Oliver Platt, Thandie Newton, Danny Glover

Director: Roland Emmerich

Release Date: November 13, 2009

Runtime: 158 minutes

IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

Revenue: $769.7 million

Language: English

100) Interstellar (2014)

“Interstellar” is a sweeping science-fiction drama that explores the themes of love, sacrifice, and the human drive to explore the unknown. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film follows a former NASA pilot who is recruited to pilot a dangerous mission through a newly discovered wormhole in search of habitable planets that could sustain humanity.

Lead Actors: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain

Supporting Artists: Michael Caine, Casey Affleck, Mackenzie Foy

Director: Christopher Nolan

Release Date: November 7, 2014

Runtime: 169 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.7/10

Revenue: $677.5 million

Language: English

Conclusion

As I’ve shared with you, the world of drama movies is a vast and captivating one, filled with stories that have the power to move, inspire, and challenge us. From the psychological depth of “American Psycho” to the heartwarming resilience of “Joy,” these 100 are surely the best drama movies that the genre has to offer.

If you’re looking to embark on an emotional cinematic journey, be sure to add these must-see drama movies to your watchlist. Whether you’re in the mood for a thought-provoking exploration of the human condition or a heartwarming tale of triumph, these films are sure to leave a lasting impression on you. So, what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn, settle in, and get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions!

