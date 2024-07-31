As a passionate movie enthusiast, I’ve always been drawn to the captivating world of drama movies. These cinematic masterpieces have the power to transport us to different eras, immerse us in compelling narratives, and evoke a kaleidoscope of emotions. From heart-wrenching romances to gripping courtroom battles, drama movies have a unique ability to resonate with our deepest human experiences.
In this comprehensive article, I’ll take you on a thrilling journey through the 100 best drama movies of all time, spanning various genres, cultures, and eras. Prepare to be swept away by the raw emotions, powerful performances, and thought-provoking storylines.
Best Drama Movies List
|S.No.
|Movie Name And Year
|IMDB Rating
|1
|Sholay (1975)
|8.1/10
|2
|Dil Chahta Hai (2001)
|8.1/10
|3
|The Notebook (2004)
|7.8/10
|4
|To Kill A Mockingbird (1962)
|8.3/10
|5
|A Few Good Men (1992)
|7.7/10
|6
|Parasite (2019)
|8.5/10
|7
|Burning (2018)
|7.5/10
|8
|The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
|9.3/10
|9
|Forrest Gump (1994)
|8.8/10
|10
|12 Angry Men (1957)
|9.0/10
|11
|Judgment At Nuremberg (1961)
|8.3/10
|12
|Waiting For Rain (2021)
|6.7/10
|13
|Bad Guy (2001)
|6.6/10
|14
|The Call (2020)
|7.1/10
|15
|Oldboy (2003)
|8.3/10
|16
|#Alive (2020)
|6.3/10
|17
|Forgotten (2017)
|7.4/10
|18
|Train To Busan (2016)
|7.6/10
|19
|Lucid Dream (2017)
|6.1/10
|20
|A Company Man (2012)
|6.6/10
|21
|Schindler’s List (1993)
|9.0/10
|22
|One Night In Miami (2020)
|7.1/10
|23
|The Silence Of The Lambs (1991)
|8.6/10
|24
|Zodiac (2007)
|7.7/10
|25
|Children Of Men (2006)
|7.9/10
|26
|Casablanca (1942)
|8.5/10
|27
|The Godfather (1972)
|9.2/10
|28
|Whiplash (2014)
|8.5/10
|29
|Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (2019)
|7.6/10
|30
|Little Women (2019)
|7.8/10
|31
|Arrival (2016)
|7.9/10
|32
|The Green Mile (1999)
|8.6/10
|33
|The Truman Show (1998)
|8.2/10
|34
|Dunkirk (2017)
|7.8/10
|35
|Taxi Driver (1976)
|8.2/10
|36
|The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013)
|8.2/10
|37
|Gone Girl (2014)
|8.1/10
|38
|Into The Wild (2007)
|8.1/10
|39
|Primal Fear (1996)
|7.7/10
|40
|Fracture (2007)
|7.2/10
|41
|Music Box (1989)
|7.3/10
|42
|The Young Savages (1961)
|6.9/10
|43
|King And Country (1964)
|7.5/10
|44
|The Rainmaker (1997)
|7.2/10
|45
|Rampage (1987)
|6.2/10
|46
|Haider (2014)
|8.0/10
|47
|October (2018)
|7.5/10
|48
|Wake Up Sid (2009)
|7.6/10
|49
|Badla (2019)
|7.8/10
|50
|Goodbye (2022)
|6.7/10
|51
|Dolly Ki Doli (2015)
|4.6/10
|52
|Swades (2004)
|8.2/10
|53
|Dhamaka (2021)
|6.8/10
|54
|Thappad (2020)
|7.0/10
|55
|Ittefaq (2017)
|7.2/10
|56
|Dear Zindagi (2016)
|7.4/10
|57
|3 Idiots (2009)
|8.4/10
|58
|Rang De Basanti (2006)
|8.1/10
|59
|Nayak: The Real Hero (2001)
|7.8/10
|60
|Baghban (2003)
|7.4/10
|61
|Dil Se (1998)
|7.5/10
|62
|Guru (2007)
|7.7/10
|63
|Beta (1992)
|6.2/10
|64
|Baadshah (1999)
|6.8/10
|65
|One Day (2011)
|7.0/10
|66
|A Walk To Remember (2002)
|7.3/10
|67
|Me Before You (2016)
|7.4/10
|68
|Like Crazy (2011)
|6.6/10
|69
|The Fault In Our Stars (2014)
|7.7/10
|70
|All The Bright Places (2020)
|6.6/10
|71
|The Last Song (2010)
|6.0/10
|72
|About Time (2013)
|7.8/10
|73
|La La Land (2016)
|8.0/10
|74
|Revolutionary Road (2008)
|7.3/10
|75
|Before Sunrise (1995)
|8.1/10
|76
|Jab We Met (2007)
|7.9/10
|77
|Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)
|7.2/10
|78
|Aashiqui 2 (2013)
|7.1/10
|79
|Love Aaj Kal (2009)
|6.8/10
|80
|Lootera (2013)
|7.4/10
|81
|Shuddh Desi Romance (2013)
|5.8/10
|82
|Veer-Zaara (2004)
|7.8/10
|83
|Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)
|7.2/10
|84
|Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)
|7.9/10
|85
|Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)
|7.0/10
|86
|Devdas (2002)
|7.5/10
|87
|Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)
|6.7/10
|88
|Sanam Teri Kasam (2016)
|7.6/10
|89
|Hum Tum (2004)
|7.0/10
|90
|Fanaa (2006)
|7.1/10
|91
|Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)
|5.8/10
|92
|Tere Naam (2003)
|7.2/10
|93
|The Revenant (2015)
|8.0/10
|94
|Greyhound (2020)
|7.0/10
|95
|The Guilty (2021)
|6.3/10
|96
|American Psycho (2000)
|7.6/10
|97
|Joy (2015)
|6.6/10
|98
|Her (2013)
|8.0/10
|99
|2012 (2009)
|5.8/10
|100
|Interstellar (2014)
|8.7/10
1) Sholay (1975)
Sholay, a cult classic in Indian cinema, is a timeless tale of friendship, revenge, and redemption. This action-packed drama follows the lives of two former criminals, Jai and Veeru, who are hired by a retired police officer to capture a notorious dacoit, Gabbar Singh. This is surely one of the great drama movies of all time.
Lead Actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan
Supporting Artist: Amjad Khan, Sanjeev Kumar, and Asrani
Director: Ramesh Sippy
Release Date: August 15, 1975
Run Time: 3 hours and 23 minutes
IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
Revenue: ₹6.38 crore (equivalent to ₹175 crore or US$24 million in 2022)
Language: Hindi
2) Dil Chahta Hai (2001)
Dil Chahta Hai is a coming-of-age drama that explores the complexities of modern relationships and the challenges of navigating adulthood. This film resonated with audiences across generations and is considered a landmark in contemporary Indian cinema. It follows the lives of three friends, Akash, Sid, and Sameer, as they navigate the ups and downs of life, love, and friendship. The film beautifully captures the essence of urban youth culture and the struggles of finding one’s place in the world.
Lead Actors: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna
Supporting Artist: Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia
Director: Farhan Akhtar
Release Date: August 10, 2001
Run Time: 3 hours and 3 minutes
IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
Revenue: ₹25.63 crore (equivalent to ₹140 crore or US$19 million in 2022)
Language: Hindi
3) The Notebook (2004)
The Notebook is a timeless romantic drama that has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. Based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks, this film is a poignant exploration of love, sacrifice, and the enduring power of true commitment. This romance drama follows the story of Noah and Allie, two young lovers from different social classes who are torn apart by circumstances. Years later, an elderly man reads their love story from a notebook to a woman in a nursing home, revealing the depths of their unwavering devotion.
Lead Actors: Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams
Supporting Artist: James Garner, Gena Rowlands, and James Marsden
Director: Nick Cassavetes
Release Date: June 25, 2004
Run Time: 2 hours and 4 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.8/10
Revenue: $115.6 million
Language: English
4) To Kill A Mockingbird (1962)
To Kill a Mockingbird is a powerful courtroom drama movie that tackles themes of racial injustice, courage, and moral integrity. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Harper Lee, this film is a timeless classic that continues to resonate with audiences of all ages. Set in the Deep South during the Great Depression, To Kill a Mockingbird follows the story of Atticus Finch, a small-town lawyer who defends a black man falsely accused of a crime. Through the eyes of his children, Scout and Jem, the film explores the harsh realities of racism and the importance of standing up for what is right.
Lead Actors: Gregory Peck, Mary Badham, and Phillip Alford
Supporting Artist: John Megna, Frank Overton, and Rosemary Murphy
Director: Robert Mulligan
Release Date: March 16, 1962
Run Time: 2 hours and 9 minutes
IMDB Rating: 8.3/10
Revenue: $13.7 million
Language: English
5) A Few Good Men (1992)
A Few Good Men is an intense courtroom drama that explores the complexities of military justice and the consequences of following orders. With a stellar cast and a gripping storyline, this film is a must-watch for fans of legal dramas. This movie follows the story of Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee, a young and inexperienced military lawyer who is assigned to defend two Marines accused of murdering a fellow soldier. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and corruption within the ranks of the military.
Lead Actors: Tom Cruise, Demi Moore, and Jack Nicholson
Supporting Artist: Kevin Bacon, Kiefer Sutherland, and Kevin Pollak
Director: Rob Reiner
Release Date: December 11, 1992
Run Time: 2 hours and 18 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.7/10
Revenue: $243.2 million
Language: English
6) Parasite (2019)
Parasite is a genre-defying South Korean drama that seamlessly blends elements of dark comedy, social commentary, and thrilling suspense. This film is a masterclass in storytelling and a testament to the power of cinema to transcend cultural boundaries. This amazing K- Drama movie follows the story of the Kim family, a poor household that infiltrates the wealthy Park family’s home by posing as unrelated, highly qualified individuals. As the deception unfolds, the film explores themes of class struggle, greed, and the lengths people will go to for survival.
Lead Actors: Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, and Park So-dam
Supporting Artist: Lee Jung-eun, Jang Hye-jin, and Park Myung-hoon
Director: Bong Joon-ho
Release Date: May 30, 2019
Run Time: 2 hours and 12 minutes
IMDB Rating: 8.5/10
Revenue: $258.7 million
Language: Korean
7) Burning (2018)
Burning is a slow-burning psychological drama that explores the complexities of human relationships and the dark depths of obsession. Based on the short story “Barn Burning” by Haruki Murakami, this film is a masterful exploration of the human psyche. This movie follows the story of Jong-su, a young man who reunites with his childhood friend, Hae-mi, after a chance encounter. As their relationship reignites, Hae-mi introduces Jong-su to her mysterious and wealthy friend, Ben. As the trio’s dynamic shifts, Jong-su becomes increasingly consumed by suspicion and jealousy, leading him down a dark and twisted path.
Lead Actors: Yoo Ah-in, Steven Yeun, and Jeon Jong-seo
Supporting Artist: Bae Soo-bin, Moon Sung-keun, and Kim Soo-kyung
Director: Lee Chang-dong
Release Date: May 17, 2018
Run Time: 2 hours and 28 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.5/10
Revenue: $6.3 million
Language: Korean
8) The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
The Shawshank Redemption is a timeless classic that has earned a cult following among movie enthusiasts. This powerful drama explores themes of hope, resilience, and the indomitable human spirit in the face of adversity. Based on a novella by Stephen King, The Shawshank Redemption follows the story of Andy Dufresne, a banker wrongfully convicted of murder, who is sentenced to life in the notorious Shawshank State Penitentiary. Despite the harsh conditions and injustices he faces, Andy never loses hope and devises an ingenious plan to reclaim his freedom.
Lead Actors: Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman
Supporting Artist: Bob Gunton, William Sadler, and Clancy Brown
Director: Frank Darabont
Release Date: September 23, 1994
Run Time: 2 hours and 22 minutes
IMDB Rating: 9.3/10
Revenue: $28.3 million
Language: English
9) Forrest Gump (1994)
Forrest Gump is a heartwarming and poignant drama that takes audiences on a journey through some of the most significant events in American history. With its iconic performances and memorable quotes, this film has become a cultural phenomenon. This movie follows the life of a man with an intellectual disability who witnesses and inadvertently influences several historical events throughout the latter half of the 20th century. Through his unwavering optimism and pure-hearted nature, Forrest touches the lives of those around him and proves that life is truly like a box of chocolates – you never know what you’re going to get.
Lead Actors: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, and Gary Sinise
Supporting Artist: Sally Field, Mykelti Williamson, and Haley Joel Osment
Director: Robert Zemeckis
Release Date: July 6, 1994
Run Time: 2 hours and 22 minutes
IMDB Rating: 8.8/10
Revenue: $677.9 million
Language: English
10) 12 Angry Men (1957)
12 Angry Men is a gripping courtroom drama that explores the complexities of the judicial system and the power of reasoned debate. This film is a masterclass in character study and a testament to the importance of critical thinking. 12 Angry Men takes place entirely within the confines of a jury room, where a group of 12 jurors must deliberate the fate of a young man accused of murder. As the discussions unfold, personal biases and preconceptions come to the forefront, and one juror’s steadfast determination to seek the truth challenges the others to re-examine the evidence and their own prejudices.
Lead Actors: Henry Fonda, Lee J. Cobb, and Ed Begley
Supporting Artist: E.G. Marshall, Jack Klugman, and Martin Balsam
Director: Sidney Lumet
Release Date: April 13, 1957
Run Time: 1 hour and 36 minutes
IMDB Rating: 9.0/10
Revenue: $4.4 million
Language: English
11) Judgment At Nuremberg (1961)
“Judgment at Nuremberg” is a powerful courtroom drama that explores the complexities of justice and moral responsibility in the aftermath of World War II. The film follows the Nuremberg trials, where four German judges are put on trial for their complicity in the atrocities committed by the Nazi regime. This thought-provoking film delves into the ethical dilemmas faced by those who were caught in the turmoil of war, raising profound questions about the nature of justice and the human capacity for both good and evil. With its powerful performances and unflinching examination of moral ambiguity, “Judgment at Nuremberg” remains a cinematic masterpiece that resonates deeply with audiences to this day.
Lead actors: Spencer Tracy, Burt Lancaster, Richard Widmark
Supporting Artist: Marlene Dietrich, Maximilian Schell, Judy Garland
Director: Stanley Kramer
Release date: December 19, 1961
Run Time: 186 minutes
IMDB Rating: 8.3/10
Revenue: $6.1 million
Language: English
12) Waiting For Rain (2021)
“Waiting for Rain” is a poignant drama that explores the complexities of love, loss, and the human condition. Set against the backdrop of a drought-stricken rural town, the film follows the intertwining lives of characters struggling to find meaning and connection in the face of adversity. With its stunning cinematography and nuanced performances, “Waiting for Rain” is a poetic exploration of the resilience of the human spirit. It invites viewers to reflect on the fragility of life and the enduring power of hope, even in the most challenging circumstances.
Lead actors: Lena Olin, Kalipha Touray, Natalie Tena
Supporting Artist: Noel Clarke, Charles Venn, Stevel Marc
Director: Mayye Zayed
Release date: April 16, 2021
Run Time: 95 minutes
IMDB Rating: 6.7/10
Revenue: $2,100,000 (US Dollars)
Language: English
13) Bad Guy (2001)
“Bad Guy” is a gritty and intense crime drama that delves into the world of organized crime and the moral dilemmas faced by those caught in its web. The film follows the story of a young man who becomes embroiled in the criminal underworld, navigating a treacherous path of loyalty, betrayal, and redemption. With its raw and unflinching portrayal of violence and moral ambiguity, “Bad Guy” is a powerful exploration of the human condition. It challenges viewers to confront their own perceptions of good and evil, leaving a lasting impression on those who dare to venture into its gritty world.
Lead actors: Kim Nam-gil, Han Ye-ri, Jo Dong-hyuk
Supporting Artist: Kim Sang-ho, Park Hyo-joo, Choi Duk-moon
Director: Kim Ki-duk
Release date: May 4, 2001
Run Time: 97 minutes
IMDB Rating: 6.6/10
Revenue: $62,100
Language: Korean
14) The Call (2020)
“The Call” is a gripping psychological thriller that blurs the lines between reality and fiction. The film follows a woman who receives a mysterious phone call from a stranger, setting off a chain of events that challenge her perception of the world around her. With its mind-bending twists and turns, “The Call” is a suspenseful exploration of the human psyche and the fragility of our reality.
Lead actors: Park Shin-hye, Lee Jong-suk, Kim Sung-kyun
Supporting Artist: Jeon Jong-seo, Lee El, Park Ho-san
Director: Lee Chung-hyun
Release date: November 27, 2020
Run Time: 112 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.1/10
Revenue: $4.5 million
Language: Korean
15) Oldboy (2003)
“Oldboy” is a gripping and thought-provoking thriller that explores themes of revenge, redemption, and the consequences of our actions. The film follows the story of a man who is mysteriously imprisoned for 15 years and, upon his release, embarks on a relentless quest for answers and retribution. With its visceral and stylized violence, “Oldboy” is a powerful and unforgettable cinematic experience that challenges viewers to confront their own notions of justice and morality. It’s a film that leaves a lasting impression and has cemented its place as a modern classic in the world of thriller and drama movies.
Lead actors: Choi Min-sik, Yoo Ji-tae, Kang Hye-jeong
Supporting Artist: Ji Dae-han, Oh Dal-su, Park Geun-hyung
Director: Park Chan-wook
Release date: November 21, 2003
Run Time: 120 minutes
IMDB Rating: 8.3/10
Revenue: $15.6 million
Language: Korean
16) #Alive (2020)
“#Alive” is a gripping and suspenseful drama that takes audiences on a thrilling journey through the midst of a zombie apocalypse. The film follows the story of a young man who finds himself trapped in his apartment, forced to navigate the challenges of survival and confront the harsh realities of a world gone awry. With its intense action sequences and thought-provoking exploration of human nature, “#Alive” is a thrilling and emotionally resonant film that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. It’s a powerful reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the importance of hope in the face of adversity.
Lead actors: Yoo Ah-in, Park Shin-hye
Supporting Artist: Lee Hyun-wook, Jeon Bae-soo
Director: Cho Il-hyung
Release date: June 24, 2020
Run Time: 98 minutes
IMDB Rating: 6.3/10
Revenue: $8.4 million
Language: Korean
17) Forgotten (2017)
“Forgotten” is a gripping and emotionally charged drama that explores the complexities of memory and the lengths we go to uncover the truth. The film follows the story of a man whose life is turned upside down when he discovers that his family’s past may not be what it seems, setting him on a dangerous and heart-wrenching journey to uncover the truth. With its powerful performances and intricate storytelling, “Forgotten” is a captivating and thought-provoking film that keeps audiences guessing until the very end. It’s a poignant exploration of the human condition and the lengths we go to protect the ones we love.
Lead actors: Kang Ha-neul, Moon Sung-keun, Na Young-hee
Supporting Artist: Kim Moo-yeol, Lee Soon-jae, Kim Hye-eun
Director: Jang Hang-jun
Release date: November 29, 2017
Run Time: 109 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.4/10
Revenue: $4.8 million
Language: Korean
18) Train To Busan (2016)
“Train to Busan” is a thrilling and action-packed zombie drama that takes audiences on a heart-pounding journey through the midst of a viral outbreak. The film follows the story of a group of passengers on a train from Seoul to Busan, who must fight for their survival against a horde of relentless and deadly zombies. With its intense action sequences, compelling characters, and social commentary, “Train to Busan” is a thrilling and emotionally resonant film that has captivated audiences around the world. This is one of the best drama movies till date.
Lead actors: Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, Ma Dong-seok
Supporting Artist: Kim Su-an, Kim Eui-sung, Choi Woo-shik
Director: Yeon Sang-ho
Release date: July 20, 2016
Run Time: 118 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.6/10
Revenue: $98.5 million
Language: Korean
19) Lucid Dream (2017)
“Lucid Dream” is a gripping South Korean psychological thriller that delves into the mind-bending world of lucid dreaming. The film follows the story of Dae-ho, a news anchor who finds himself trapped in a nightmarish cycle of dreams after his family is brutally murdered. As he navigates the blurred lines between reality and the dream realm, Dae-ho must confront his deepest fears and unravel the truth behind the tragic events that have shattered his life.
Lead actors: Gong Yoo as Dae-ho, Soo-an Kim as Yoo-hee
Supporting Artist: Hye-ra Ban as Han Yoo-jeong
Director: Joon-sung Kim
Release date: April 27, 2017
Run Time: 101 minutes
IMDB Rating: 6.1/10
Revenue: $9.5 million
Language: Korean
20) A Company Man (2012)
A Company Man is a South Korean action thriller that delves into the world of corporate assassins. The protagonist, Ji Hyeong-do, is a skilled hitman deeply entrenched in his profession. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when he falls in love with a single mother and decides to leave his deadly job behind. His former employers, viewing him as a threat, hunt him down, forcing him to confront his past and fight for survival.
Lead Actors: So Ji-sub as Ji Hyeong-do
Supporting Artists: Lee Mi-yeon, Kwak Do-won, Kim Dong-jun
Director: Lim Sang-yoon
Release date: October 11, 2012 (South Korea)
Run Time: 96 minutes
IMDB Rating: 6.6/10
Revenue: US$7.3 million
Language: Korean
21) Schindler’s List (1993)
“Schindler’s List” is a powerful and emotionally charged historical drama that chronicles the harrowing story of Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who risked everything to save the lives of over a thousand Polish Jews during the Holocaust. Directed by Steven Spielberg, this film is a masterpiece of cinema, capturing the depths of human suffering and the remarkable acts of courage and compassion that emerged in the face of unimaginable atrocities.
Lead actors: Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley
Supporting Artist: Ralph Fiennes as Amon Goeth
Director: Steven Spielberg
Release date: December 15, 1993
Run Time: 195 minutes
IMDB Rating: 9.0/10
Revenue: $321.2 million
Language: English, Hebrew, German
22) One Night In Miami (2020)
“One Night in Miami” is a powerful and thought-provoking drama that imagines a pivotal night in 1964 when four iconic figures – Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown – gathered in a Miami hotel room to celebrate Ali’s historic victory over Sonny Liston. As the night unfolds, these trailblazers engage in a riveting conversation that explores themes of race, civil rights, and the responsibilities that come with fame and influence.
Lead actors: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr.
Supporting Artist: Lance Reddick
Director: Regina King
Release date: December 25, 2020
Run Time: 114 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.1/10
Revenue: $7.1 million
Language: English
23) The Silence Of The Lambs (1991)
“The Silence of the Lambs” is a gripping psychological horror-thriller that has become a cinematic masterpiece. The film follows the story of Clarice Starling, a young FBI trainee, who seeks the guidance of the brilliant but twisted psychiatrist, Dr. Hannibal Lecter, to catch a serial killer known as “Buffalo Bill.” As Clarice delves deeper into the investigation, she finds herself in a dangerous game of cat and mouse, where the lines between good and evil blur, and the stakes are life and death.
Lead actors: Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins
Supporting Artist: Scott Glenn
Director: Directed by Jonathan Demme
Release date: February 14, 1991
Run Time: 118 minutes
IMDB Rating: 8.6/10
Revenue: $272.7 million
Language: English
24) Zodiac (2007)
“Zodiac” is a gripping and meticulously crafted crime drama that delves into the chilling true story of the infamous Zodiac Killer, who terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area in the late 1960s and early 1970s. The film follows the obsessive pursuit of the killer by a team of investigators, including Robert Graysmith, a cartoonist at the San Francisco Chronicle, who becomes consumed by the case and its unsolved mysteries.
Lead actors: Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo
Supporting Artist: Brian Cox
Director: Directed by David Fincher
Release date: March 2, 2007
Run Time: 157 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.7/10
Revenue: $84.8 million
Language: English
25) Children Of Men (2006)
“Children of Men” is a thought-provoking and visually stunning sci-fi drama set in a dystopian future where infertility has gripped the world, and humanity is on the brink of extinction. The film follows Theo Faron, a former activist, who becomes embroiled in a desperate mission to escort a miraculously pregnant woman to a sanctuary where the future of the human race may be preserved. This movie is surely one of the best hollywood drama movies.
Lead actors: Clive Owen, Julianne Moore
Supporting Artist: Michael Caine
Director: Directed by Alfonso Cuarón
Release date: September 22, 2006
Run Time: 109 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
Revenue: $70.1 million
Language: English, Spanish, Italian
26) Casablanca (1942)
“Casablanca” is a timeless romantic drama that has etched its place in cinematic history. Set against the backdrop of World War II, the film follows Rick Blaine, a cynical American expatriate who runs a nightclub in Casablanca. When his former lover, Ilsa, walks back into his life with her husband, a renowned Czech Resistance leader, Rick finds himself caught in a web of love, sacrifice, and political intrigue that will test the depths of his character.
Lead actors: Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman
Supporting Artist: Paul Henreid
Director: Directed by Michael Curtiz
Release date: November 26, 1942
Run Time: 102 minutes
IMDB Rating: 8.5/10
Revenue: $6.8 million
Language: English, French, German
27) The Godfather (1972)
“The Godfather” is a masterpiece of cinema that has become a cultural phenomenon. This epic crime drama follows the Corleone family, one of the most powerful and influential crime families in New York City. As the aging patriarch, Vito Corleone, prepares to hand over the reins of the family business to his reluctant son, Michael, a complex web of loyalty, betrayal, and violence unfolds, painting a vivid portrait of the dark underbelly of the American dream.
Lead actors: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino
Supporting Artist: James Caan
Director: Directed by Francis Ford Coppola
Release date: March 24, 1972
Run Time: 175 minutes
IMDB Rating: 9.2/10
Revenue: $284.7 million
Language: English, Italian, Latin
28) Whiplash (2014)
“Whiplash” is an intense and gripping drama that explores the relentless pursuit of excellence and the price one is willing to pay for greatness. The film follows Andrew Neyman, a young and ambitious drummer who enrolls at one of the best music conservatories in the country. Under the tutelage of the brilliant but ruthless instructor, Terence Fletcher, Andrew is pushed to his limits, both physically and mentally, as he navigates the fine line between dedication and obsession.
Lead actors: Miles Teller, J.K. Simmons
Supporting Artist: Paul Reiser
Director: Directed by Damien Chazelle
Release date: October 10, 2014
Run Time: 107 minutes
IMDB Rating: 8.5/10
Revenue: $49.6 million
Language: English
29) Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (2019)
“Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood,” a Quentin Tarantino masterpiece that transports us back to the golden age of Hollywood in the late 1960s. Starring the dynamic duo of Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, the film follows the story of a fading TV actor and his stunt double as they navigate the changing landscape of the industry. With a supporting cast that includes the talented Margot Robbie, this movie is a must-watch for any fan of Tarantino’s unique cinematic style.
Lead Actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt
Supporting Artist: Margot Robbie
Director: Quentin Tarantino
Release Date: 26 July 2019
Run Time: 161 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.6/10
Revenue: $374.3 million
Language: English
30) Little Women (2019)
“Little Women,” is a timeless tale of sisterhood, love, and self-discovery. Directed by the talented Greta Gerwig, this adaptation of the classic novel follows the lives of the March sisters as they navigate the complexities of growing up in 19th-century America. This film is a true cinematic gem that will leave you feeling inspired and deeply moved.
Lead Actors: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh
Supporting Artist: Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep
Director: Greta Gerwig
Release Date: 25 December 2019
Run Time: 135 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.8/10
Revenue: $216.6 million
Language: English
31) Arrival (2016)
In the realm of thought-provoking science fiction, “Arrival” stands out as a true masterpiece. Directed by the visionary Denis Villeneuve, the film follows the story of a linguist, played by the captivating Amy Adams, who is recruited by the military to communicate with mysterious extraterrestrial visitors. With its complex themes, stunning visuals, and powerful performances, “Arrival” is a must-see for anyone who loves a good cerebral drama.
Lead Actors: Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner
Supporting Artist: Forest Whitaker
Director: Denis Villeneuve
Release Date: 11 November 2016
Run Time: 116 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
Revenue: $100.5 million
Language: English
32) The Green Mile (1999)
Stepping back in time, we have the timeless classic “The Green Mile,” a poignant and powerful drama that explores the lives of prison guards and inmates on death row. Directed by the legendary Frank Darabont, the film features an outstanding performance by Tom Hanks, who brings depth and nuance to his role as a compassionate prison guard. With its themes of justice, redemption, and the human condition, “The Green Mile” is a must-see for any drama enthusiast.
Lead Actors: Tom Hanks, Michael Clarke Duncan
Supporting Artist: David Morse, Bonnie Hunt
Director: Frank Darabont
Release Date: 10 December 1999
Run Time: 189 minutes
IMDB Rating: 8.6/10
Revenue: $286.8 million
Language: English
33) The Truman Show (1998)
In the realm of thought-provoking and genre-bending dramas, “The Truman Show” stands tall. Directed by the visionary Peter Weir, the film follows the story of Truman Burbank, a man whose entire life has been broadcast to the world without his knowledge. With a captivating performance by Jim Carrey and a clever, satirical take on the nature of reality, “The Truman Show” is a true cinematic gem that will leave you questioning the boundaries of your own reality.
Lead Actors: Jim Carrey, Laura Linney
Supporting Artist: Ed Harris, Noah Emmerich
Director: Peter Weir
Release Date: 5 June 1998
Run Time: 103 minutes
IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
Revenue: $264.1 million
Language: English
34) Dunkirk (2017)
When it comes to war dramas, few films can match the intensity and emotional impact of “Dunkirk.” Directed by the masterful Christopher Nolan, the film chronicles the harrowing evacuation of Allied troops from the beaches of Dunkirk during World War II. With its stunning cinematography, nerve-wracking tension, and powerful performances, “Dunkirk” is a cinematic experience that will leave you on the edge of your seat.
Lead Actors: Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden
Supporting Artist: Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, Kenneth Branagh
Director: Christopher Nolan
Release Date: 21 July 2017
Run Time: 106 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.8/10
Revenue: $526.9 million
Language: English
35) Taxi Driver (1976)
In the realm of gritty, character-driven dramas, “Taxi Driver” stands as a true masterpiece. Directed by the legendary Martin Scorsese, the film follows the story of Travis Bickle, a lonely and alienated taxi driver who becomes increasingly unhinged and obsessed with cleaning up the streets of New York City. With a career-defining performance by Robert De Niro and a haunting, atmospheric score, “Taxi Driver” is a must-see for any fan of classic cinema.
Lead Actors: Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster
Supporting Artist: Cybill Shepherd, Albert Brooks
Director: Martin Scorsese
Release Date: 8 February 1976
Run Time: 114 minutes
IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
Revenue: $28.3 million
Language: English
36) The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013)
For those who crave a high-octane, adrenaline-fueled drama, “The Wolf of Wall Street” is a must-see. Directed by the inimitable Martin Scorsese, the film chronicles the rise and fall of Jordan Belfort, a charismatic stockbroker who built a financial empire through fraud and corruption. With a stellar performance by Leonardo DiCaprio and a supporting cast that includes Jonah Hill and Margot Robbie, “The Wolf of Wall Street” is a cinematic experience that will leave you both entertained and unsettled.
Lead Actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill
Supporting Artist: Margot Robbie, Kyle Chandler
Director: Martin Scorsese
Release Date: 25 December 2013
Run Time: 180 minutes
IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
Revenue: $392 million
Language: English
37) Gone Girl (2014)
In the realm of psychological thrillers, “Gone Girl” stands out as a true masterpiece. Directed by the acclaimed David Fincher, the film follows the story of a woman who mysteriously disappears, leaving her husband as the prime suspect. With its twists and turns, complex characters, and stunning cinematography, “Gone Girl” is a must-see for any fan of suspenseful and thought-provoking drama.
Lead Actors: Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike
Supporting Artist: Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry
Director: David Fincher
Release Date: 3 October 2014
Run Time: 149 minutes
IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
Revenue: $369.3 million
Language: English
38) Into The Wild (2007)
For those who crave a more introspective and contemplative drama, “Into the Wild” is a true gem. Directed by the talented Sean Penn, the film follows the true story of Christopher McCandless, a young man who abandons his comfortable life to embark on a journey of self-discovery in the Alaskan wilderness. With a captivating performance by Emile Hirsch and a stunning natural backdrop, “Into the Wild” is a must-see for anyone who loves a good character-driven drama.
Lead Actors: Emile Hirsch, Marcia Gay Harden
Supporting Artist: William Hurt, Jena Malone
Director: Sean Penn
Release Date: 21 September 2007
Run Time: 148 minutes
IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
Revenue: $56.7 million
Language: English
39) Primal Fear (1996)
Primal Fear is a gripping legal thriller that delves into the complexities of the human psyche. Directed by Gregory Hoblit, this film stars Edward Norton in his breakout role as Aaron Stampler, a shy and unassuming altar boy accused of a brutal murder. Richard Gere shines as the charismatic defense attorney, Martin Vail, who takes on the case and uncovers a shocking truth. With its twists and turns, Primal Fear will keep you on the edge of your seat, questioning the boundaries of sanity and morality.
Lead Actors: Edward Norton, Richard Gere
Supporting Artist: Laura Linney
Director: Gregory Hoblit
Release Date: April 3, 1996
Run Time: 129 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.7/10
Revenue: $56.1 million
Language: English
40) Fracture (2007)
Fracture is a captivating legal thriller that pits a brilliant engineer against a cunning prosecutor. Directed by Gregory Hoblit, the film stars Anthony Hopkins as Ted Crawford, a man who confesses to murdering his wife, and Ryan Gosling as the young and ambitious assistant district attorney, Willy Beachum, who takes on the case. With its intricate plot twists and the clash of wits between the two lead characters, Fracture will leave you guessing until the very end.
Lead Actors: Anthony Hopkins, Ryan Gosling
Supporting Artist: David Strathairn
Director: Gregory Hoblit
Release Date: April 20, 2007
Run Time: 113 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.2/10
Revenue: $39 million
Language: English
41) Music Box (1989)
Directed by Costa-Gavras, Music Box is a powerful and thought-provoking drama that explores the legacy of the Holocaust. The film stars Jessica Lange as Ann Talbot, a Chicago attorney who takes on the case of her father, Mike Laszlo (Armin Mueller-Stahl), who is accused of being a war criminal from World War II. As Ann delves deeper into the case, she is forced to confront her own beliefs and the haunting secrets of her family’s past.
Lead Actors: Jessica Lange, Armin Mueller-Stahl
Supporting Artist: Frederic Forrest
Director: Costa-Gavras
Release Date: December 15, 1989
Run Time: 124 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.3/10
Revenue: $34.3 million
Language: English
42) The Young Savages (1961)
Directed by John Frankenheimer, The Young Savages is a powerful drama that delves into the themes of justice, revenge, and the complexities of urban life. The film stars Burt Lancaster as Hank Bell, a district attorney who is tasked with prosecuting a group of teenage gang members accused of murdering a blind Puerto Rican boy. As Hank investigates the case, he is forced to confront his own biases and the harsh realities of the city’s social and economic divisions.
Lead Actors: Burt Lancaster, Shelley Winters
Supporting Artist: Dina Merrill
Director: John Frankenheimer
Release Date: March 29, 1961
Run Time: 103 minutes
IMDB Rating: 6.9/10
Revenue: $1.75 million
Language: English
43) King And Country (1964)
King and Country is a powerful and thought-provoking drama set during World War I. Directed by Joseph Losey, the film stars Dirk Bogarde as Private Hamp, a soldier who is court-martialed for desertion. The film explores the complex moral and ethical dilemmas faced by soldiers during wartime, as well as the inherent flaws and injustices within the military justice system.
Lead Actors: Dirk Bogarde, Tom Courtenay
Supporting Artist: Leo McKern
Director: Joseph Losey
Release Date: May 13, 1964
Run Time: 88 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.5/10
Revenue: £117,358
Language: English
44) The Rainmaker (1997)
The Rainmaker is a compelling legal drama directed by Francis Ford Coppola, based on the novel by John Grisham. The film stars Matt Damon as Rudy Baylor, a young and idealistic lawyer who takes on a case against a powerful insurance company that has denied coverage to a family in need. With its powerful performances and exploration of the complexities of the legal system, The Rainmaker is a must-see for fans of courtroom dramas.
Lead Actors: Matt Damon, Danny DeVito
Supporting Artist: Claire Danes
Director: Francis Ford Coppola
Release Date: November 21, 1997
Run Time: 135 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.2/10
Revenue: $45.9 million
Language: English
45) Rampage (1987)
Rampage is a gripping psychological thriller directed by William Friedkin. The film stars Michael Biehn as Bill Williamson, a seemingly ordinary man who embarks on a violent rampage against the establishment. With its intense and unsettling portrayal of the descent into madness, Rampage is a powerful exploration of the human psyche and the consequences of unchecked rage.
Lead Actors: Michael Biehn, Alex McArthur
Supporting Artist: Nicholas Campbell
Director: William Friedkin
Release Date: May 15, 1987
Run Time: 102 minutes
IMDB Rating: 6.2/10
Revenue: $2.3 million
Language: English
46) Haider (2014)
Haider is a Shakespearean adaptation set against the backdrop of the Kashmir conflict. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, this gripping drama follows the story of Haider, a young man who returns home to find his father mysteriously disappeared. As he unravels the truth, he is drawn into a web of political intrigue and personal vengeance. This is a good drama movie if you are a drama enthusiast.
Lead Actors: Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, Kay Kay Menon
Supporting Artist: Shraddha Kapoor
Director: Vishal Bhardwaj
Release Date: 2 October 2014
Run Time: 160 minutes
IMDB Rating: 8.0/10
Revenue: ₹47.71 crore
Language: Hindi
47) October (2018)
October is a poignant drama that explores the depths of human emotions and the power of empathy. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film follows the story of Dan, a hotel management trainee, who finds himself unexpectedly caring for his fellow trainee, Shiuli.
Lead Actors: Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu
Supporting Artist: Gitanjali Rao
Director: Shoojit Sircar
Release Date: 13 April 2018
Run Time: 115 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.5/10
Revenue: ₹20.04 crore
Language: Hindi
48) Wake Up Sid (2009)
Wake Up Sid is a coming-of-age drama that follows the story of Sid, a privileged and directionless young man, who undergoes a personal transformation after meeting Aisha, an aspiring writer. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film explores themes of self-discovery, relationships, and the challenges of growing up.
Lead Actors: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma
Supporting Artist: Rahul Khanna, Supriya Pathak
Director: Ayan Mukerji
Release Date: 2 October 2009
Run Time: 130 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.6/10
Revenue: ₹33.9 crore
Language: Hindi
49) Badla (2019)
Badla is a gripping courtroom drama directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film follows the story of Naina, a successful businesswoman who finds herself embroiled in a murder case. As she navigates the complexities of the legal system, she must confront her own past and the web of lies that surrounds her.
Lead Actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu
Supporting Artist: Tony Luke, Manav Kaul
Director: Sujoy Ghosh
Release Date: 8 March 2019
Run Time: 118 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.8/10
Revenue: ₹87.39 crore
Language: Hindi
50) Goodbye (2022)
Goodbye is a poignant drama that explores the themes of grief, family, and the complexities of human relationships. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film follows the story of the Bhalla family as they navigate the loss of their matriarch and the challenges that come with it.
Lead Actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna
Supporting Artist: Pavail Gulati, Sunil Grover
Director: Vikas Bahl
Release Date: 7 October 2022
Run Time: 135 minutes
IMDB Rating: 6.7/10
Revenue: ₹10.87 crore
Language: Hindi
51) Dolly Ki Doli (2015)
Dolly Ki Doli is a unique drama that blends elements of romance, comedy, and social commentary. Directed by Abhishek Dogra, the film follows the story of Dolly, a con artist who marries men and then robs them on their wedding night. As she navigates her unconventional life, she must confront the consequences of her actions and the emotional toll it takes on her.
Lead Actors: Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao
Supporting Artist: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma
Director: Abhishek Dogra
Release Date: 23 January 2015
Run Time: 132 minutes
IMDB Rating: 4.6/10
Revenue: ₹23.37 crore
Language: Hindi
52) Swades (2004)
Swades is a powerful drama that explores the themes of identity, patriotism, and the pursuit of personal growth. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film follows the story of Mohan Bhargava, a successful NASA scientist who returns to his native India to find his childhood nanny. As he navigates the complexities of his homeland, he is forced to confront his own beliefs and the role he can play in the development of his country.
Lead Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi
Supporting Artist: Kishori Ballal, Daya Shankar Pandey
Director: Ashutosh Gowariker
Release Date: 17 December 2004
Run Time: 210 minutes
IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
Revenue: ₹28.25 crore
Language: Hindi
53) Dhamaka (2021)
Dhamaka is a high-octane drama that blends elements of suspense, action, and social commentary. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the film follows the story of Arjun Pathak, a news anchor who finds himself caught in a web of deceit and personal turmoil after a terrorist attack. As he navigates the complexities of the situation, he must confront his own demons and the ethical dilemmas that come with his profession.
Lead Actors: Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur
Supporting Artist: Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar
Director: Ram Madhvani
Release Date: 19 November 2021
Run Time: 123 minutes
IMDB Rating: 6.8/10
Revenue: ₹41.96 crore
Language: Hindi
54) Thappad (2020)
Thappad is a powerful drama that explores the themes of domestic violence, gender equality, and the societal norms that perpetuate patriarchal structures. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film follows the story of Amrita, a housewife who decides to file for divorce after her husband slaps her in public.
Lead Actors: Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati
Supporting Artist: Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi
Director: Anubhav Sinha
Release Date: 28 February 2020
Run Time: 142 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.0/10
Revenue: ₹21.54 crore
Language: Hindi
55) Ittefaq (2017)
Ittefaq is a gripping thriller-drama that keeps you on the edge of your seat. Directed by Abhay Chopra, the film follows the story of Vikram, a murder suspect, and Maya, a witness to the crime, as they navigate a web of lies and deception. With its twists and turns, Ittefaq is a must-watch for fans of the genre.
Lead Actors: Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Akshaye Khanna
Supporting Artist: Mandira Bedi, Nirmal Rishi
Director: Abhay Chopra
Release Date: 3 November 2017
Run Time: 106 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.2/10
Revenue: ₹39.12 crore
Language: Hindi
56) Dear Zindagi (2016)
“Dear Zindagi” is a poignant and introspective drama that delves into the depths of mental health and self-discovery. Directed by Gauri Shinde, the film follows the story of Kaira, a budding cinematographer struggling with personal and professional challenges. When she meets the unconventional therapist, Dr. Jehangir Khan, played by the ever-charismatic Shah Rukh Khan, she embarks on a journey of self-exploration and healing.
Lead Actors: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan
Supporting Artist: Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kapoor
Director: Gauri Shinde
Release Date: 23 November 2016
Run Time: 151 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.4/10
Revenue: ₹76.13 crore
Language: Hindi
57) 3 Idiots (2009)
“3 Idiots” is a heartwarming and thought-provoking drama that explores the complexities of the Indian education system and the pressure faced by students. Directed by the talented Rajkumar Hirani, the film follows the misadventures of Rancho, Raju, and Farhan, three engineering students who challenge the conventional norms of success and pursue their passions.
Lead Actors: Aamir Khan, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi
Supporting Artist: Boman Irani, Kareena Kapoor
Director: Rajkumar Hirani
Release Date: 25 December 2009
Run Time: 170 minutes
IMDB Rating: 8.4/10
Revenue: ₹202.89 crore
Language: Hindi
58) Rang De Basanti (2006)
“Rang De Basanti” is a powerful and politically charged drama that blends historical events with contemporary social issues. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film follows the story of a group of friends who become inspired by the revolutionary spirit of India’s past and take on the corruption and injustice in their own lives.
Lead Actors: Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Soha Ali Khan
Supporting Artist: Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni
Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
Release Date: 26 January 2006
Run Time: 157 minutes
IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
Revenue: ₹39.12 crore
Language: Hindi
59) Nayak: The Real Hero (2001)
“Nayak: The Real Hero” is a political drama that explores the themes of corruption, power, and the role of the common man in bringing about change. Directed by S. Shankar, the film follows the story of Shivaji Rao, a journalist who is challenged to become the Chief Minister of the state for one day, and his subsequent efforts to expose the deep-rooted corruption in the system.
Lead Actors: Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji
Supporting Artist: Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal
Director: S. Shankar
Release Date: 7 September 2001
Run Time: 170 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.8/10
Revenue: ₹21.04 crore
Language: Hindi
60) Baghban (2003)
“Baghban” is a heartwarming family drama that explores the themes of love, sacrifice, and the importance of familial bonds. Directed by Ravi Chopra, the film follows the story of Raj and Pooja, a couple who dedicate their lives to their children, only to be neglected and abandoned in their old age.
Lead Actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini
Supporting Artist: Salman Khan, Aman Verma
Director: Ravi Chopra
Release Date: 3 October 2003
Run Time: 165 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.4/10
Revenue: ₹34.50 crore
Language: Hindi
61) Dil Se (1998)
“Dil Se” is a captivating romantic drama that explores the complexities of love, obsession, and the political turmoil in India. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film follows the story of a radio journalist, Amar, who becomes infatuated with a mysterious woman, Meghna, against the backdrop of a separatist movement in the Northeast.
Lead Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala
Supporting Artist: Preity Zinta, Raghuvir Yadav
Director: Mani Ratnam
Release Date: 11 September 1998
Run Time: 163 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.5/10
Revenue: ₹15.97 crore
Language: Hindi
62) Guru (2007)
“Guru” is a biographical drama that chronicles the rise and fall of a self-made business tycoon, Gurukant Desai. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film explores the themes of ambition, power, and the price one pays for success.
Lead Actors: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Supporting Artist: Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan
Director: Mani Ratnam
Release Date: 12 January 2007
Run Time: 166 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.7/10
Revenue: ₹68.17 crore
Language: Hindi
63) Beta (1992)
“Beta” is a classic family drama that explores the themes of sibling rivalry, filial duty, and the clash between traditional and modern values. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film follows the story of Raju, a young man who becomes embroiled in a power struggle with his stepbrother, Vijay, over the family’s inheritance.
Lead Actors: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit
Supporting Artist: Anupam Kher, Aruna Irani
Director: Indra Kumar
Release Date: 18 September 1992
Run Time: 175 minutes
IMDB Rating: 6.2/10
Revenue: ₹16.50 crore
Language: Hindi
64) Baadshah (1999)
“Baadshah” is a delightful blend of action, comedy, and drama that follows the story of Baadshah, a private investigator who gets caught up in a web of intrigue and romance. Directed by Abbas–Mustan, the film showcases the charismatic performance of Shah Rukh Khan and the stunning chemistry between the lead actors.
Lead Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Twinkle Khanna
Supporting Artist: Amrish Puri, Satish Shah
Director: Abbas–Mustan
Release Date: 12 February 1999
Run Time: 172 minutes
IMDB Rating: 6.8/10
Revenue: ₹25.75 crore
Language: Hindi
65) One Day (2011)
“One Day” is a poignant and bittersweet drama that explores the lives of two friends, Emma and Dexter, over the course of 20 years. Directed by Lone Scherfig, the film follows their ups and downs, as they navigate the complexities of love, career, and personal growth.
Lead Actors: Anne Hathaway, Jim Sturgess
Supporting Artist: Patricia Clarkson, Ken Stott
Director: Lone Scherfig
Release Date: 19 August 2011
Run Time: 108 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.0/10
Revenue: $13.8 million
Language: English
66) A Walk To Remember (2002)
This 2002 drama film, based on the novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks, is a poignant and moving story about the power of love and the importance of cherishing every moment. The film follows the story of Landon Carter, a high school jock who is forced to participate in the school drama production as punishment for his rebellious behavior. There, he meets Jamie Sullivan, a quiet and studious girl who is battling a terminal illness. As Landon and Jamie’s unlikely friendship blossoms into a deep and meaningful romance, they must confront the challenges of their situation and learn to cherish the time they have together. It’s a must-watch for any fan of drama movies.
Lead Actors: Shane West, Mandy Moore
Supporting Artist: Peter Coyote, Daryl Hannah
Director: Adam Shankman
Release Date: January 25, 2002
Run Time: 101 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.3/10
Revenue: $47.5 million
Language: English
67) Me Before You (2016)
This 2016 romantic drama, based on the novel of the same name by Jojo Moyes, is a poignant and moving story about the transformative power of love and the importance of living life to the fullest. The film follows the story of Louisa “Lou” Clark, a young woman who takes a job as a caretaker for Will Traynor, a successful banker who became quadriplegic after a motorcycle accident. As Lou and Will’s unlikely friendship blossoms into a deep and meaningful romance, they must confront the challenges of their situation and learn to cherish the time they have together.
Lead Actors: Emilia Clarke, Sam Claflin
Supporting Artist: Jenna Coleman, Charles Dance
Director: Thea Sharrock
Release Date: June 3, 2016
Run Time: 110 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.4/10
Revenue: $151.7 million
Language: English
68) Like Crazy (2011)
This 2011 romantic drama is a poignant and moving story about the challenges of long-distance relationships and the power of love to transcend borders. The film follows the story of Anna and Jacob, two college students who fall in love despite the fact that Anna is a British citizen and Jacob is an American. When Anna’s visa expires, the couple is forced to navigate the challenges of a long-distance relationship, as they try to keep their love alive despite the obstacles they face.
Lead Actors: Felicity Jones, Anton Yelchin
Supporting Artist: Jennifer Lawrence, Charlie Bewley
Director: Drake Doremus
Release Date: October 28, 2011
Run Time: 89 minutes
IMDB Rating: 6.6/10
Revenue: $3.4 million
Language: English
69) The Fault In Our Stars (2014)
This 2014 drama film, based on the novel of the same name by John Green, is a poignant and moving story about the power of love and the importance of living life to the fullest, even in the face of adversity. The film follows the story of Hazel Grace Lancaster, a teenage girl who is living with cancer, and Augustus Waters, a fellow cancer survivor who she meets at a support group. As Hazel and Augustus’s friendship blossoms into a deep and meaningful romance, they must confront the challenges of their situation and learn to cherish the time they have together.
Lead Actors: Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort
Supporting Artist: Nat Wolff, Laura Dern
Director: Josh Boone
Release Date: June 6, 2014
Run Time: 126 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.7/10
Revenue: $307.2 million
Language: English
70) All The Bright Places (2020)
This 2020 drama film, based on the novel of the same name by Jennifer Niven, is a poignant and moving story about the power of love to heal and the importance of mental health awareness. The film follows the story of Violet Markey and Theodore Finch, two high school students who form an unlikely friendship after they meet on the ledge of the school’s bell tower. As Violet and Theodore navigate the challenges of their personal lives, including Violet’s grief over the loss of her sister and Theodore’s struggles with mental health issues, they find solace and strength in each other.
Lead Actors: Elle Fanning, Justice Smith
Supporting Artist: Keegan-Michael Key, Alexandra Shipp
Director: Brett Haley
Release Date: February 28, 2020
Run Time: 108 minutes
IMDB Rating: 6.6/10
Revenue: N/A
Language: English
71) The Last Song (2010)
This 2010 drama film, based on the novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks, is a poignant and moving story about the power of family, the healing power of love, and the importance of forgiveness. The film follows the story of Ronnie and her younger brother, Jonah, who are sent to spend the summer with their estranged father in a small Georgia town. As Ronnie struggles to come to terms with her parents’ divorce and her own personal struggles, she meets Will, a local boy who helps her to find her way. Together, Ronnie and Will navigate the challenges of their relationship and learn to forgive and heal.
Lead Actors: Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth
Supporting Artist: Greg Kinnear, Kelly Preston
Director: Julie Anne Robinson
Release Date: 2010
Run Time: 107 minutes
IMDB Rating: 6.0/10
Revenue: $89.0 million
Language: English
72) About Time (2013)
This 2013 romantic drama, written and directed by Richard Curtis, is a charming and heartwarming story about the power of time travel and the importance of cherishing every moment. The film follows the story of Tim Lake, a young man who discovers that the men in his family have the ability to travel through time. As Tim uses his newfound power to improve his life and find love, he learns that the true magic of time travel lies in the ability to cherish the present moment and the people you love.
Lead Actors: Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams
Supporting Artist: Bill Nighy, Margot Robbie
Director: Richard Curtis
Release Date: November 1, 2013
Run Time: 123 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.8/10
Revenue: $87.1 million
Language: English
73) La La Land (2016)
This 2016 musical drama, written and directed by Damien Chazelle, is a visually stunning and emotionally powerful story about the pursuit of dreams and the sacrifices we make for love. The film follows the story of Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a jazz musician, as they navigate the challenges of pursuing their dreams in the City of Angels. As their relationship blossoms, they must confront the sacrifices they must make in order to achieve their goals, and the impact those choices have on their love.
Lead Actors: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone
Supporting Artist: John Legend, Rosemarie DeWitt
Director: Damien Chazelle
Release Date: December 9, 2016
Run Time: 128 minutes
IMDB Rating: 8.0/10
Revenue: $151.1 million
Language: English
74) Revolutionary Road (2008)
This 2008 drama film, based on the novel of the same name by Richard Yates, is a poignant and powerful story about the disillusionment of the American Dream and the importance of personal fulfillment. The film follows the story of Frank and April Wheeler, a young couple living in 1950s suburban Connecticut who are struggling to find meaning and fulfillment in their lives. As they confront the realities of their unfulfilling lives and the compromises they’ve made, they must grapple with the consequences of their choices and the impact they have on their relationship.
Lead Actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet
Supporting Artist: Kathy Bates, Michael Shannon
Director: Sam Mendes
Release Date: December 26, 2008
Run Time: 119 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.3/10
Revenue: $35.4 million
Language: English
75) Before Sunrise (1995)
This 1995 romantic drama, directed by Richard Linklater, is a captivating and poignant story about the power of chance encounters and the magic of human connection. The film follows the story of Jesse and Celine, two strangers who meet on a train and decide to spend the evening together in Vienna. As they wander the streets of the city, they engage in a series of deep and meaningful conversations, exploring themes of love, life, and the nature of human connection.
Lead Actors: Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy
Supporting Artist: None
Director: Richard Linklater
Release Date: January 27, 1995
Run Time: 101 minutes
IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
Revenue: $5.5 million
Language: English, German
76) Jab We Met (2007)
“Jab We Met” is a delightful Bollywood romantic drama that follows the story of Aditya, a brooding businessman who crosses paths with the bubbly and talkative Geet. As their journey takes them across the Indian countryside, the two characters embark on a transformative adventure that will tug at your heartstrings.
Lead Actors: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor
Supporting Artists: Dara Singh, Pavan Malhotra
Director: Imtiaz Ali
Release Date: 26 October 2007
Runtime: 138 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
Revenue: ₹39.06 crore
Language: Hindi
77) Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)
“Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” is a captivating coming-of-age drama that explores the lives of four friends as they navigate the complexities of adulthood. From the joys of friendship to the challenges of personal growth, this film takes the audience on an emotional journey that is both relatable and visually stunning.
Lead Actors: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone
Supporting Artists: Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin
Director: Ayan Mukerji
Release Date: 31 May 2013
Runtime: 155 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.2/10
Revenue: ₹188.57 crore
Language: Hindi
78) Aashiqui 2 (2013)
“Aashiqui 2” is a powerful romantic drama that explores the tumultuous relationship between a talented but troubled singer and his rising star of a partner. With its poignant storyline, captivating performances, and soulful music, this film will leave you deeply invested in the characters’ journey.
Lead Actors: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor
Supporting Artists: Shaad Randhawa, Mahesh Thakur
Director: Mohit Suri
Release Date: 26 April 2013
Runtime: 133 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.1/10
Revenue: ₹109.94 crore
Language: Hindi
79) Love Aaj Kal (2009)
“Love Aaj Kal” is a romantic drama that interweaves two parallel love stories set in different eras, exploring the timeless nature of love and the ways in which it evolves over time. With its engaging narrative and relatable characters, this film offers a unique perspective on the complexities of modern relationships.
Lead Actors: Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone
Supporting Artists: Rishi Kapoor, Giselli Monteiro
Director: Imtiaz Ali
Release Date: 31 July 2009
Runtime: 138 minutes
IMDB Rating: 6.8/10
Revenue: ₹64.83 crore
Language: Hindi
80) Lootera (2013)
“Lootera” is a visually stunning period drama that blends elements of romance, mystery, and tragedy. Set in the 1950s, the film follows the story of a con artist who falls in love with his unsuspecting mark, leading to a complex and emotionally charged narrative.
Lead Actors: Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha
Supporting Artists: Vikrant Massey, Aditi Rao Hydari
Director: Vikramaditya Motwane
Release Date: 5 July 2013
Runtime: 133 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.4/10
Revenue: ₹23.80 crore
Language: Hindi
81) Shuddh Desi Romance (2013)
“Shuddh Desi Romance” is a refreshingly honest and quirky romantic drama that explores the complexities of modern relationships. With its relatable characters, unconventional narrative, and touches of humor, this film offers a unique perspective on love and commitment.
Lead Actors: Sushant Singh Rajput, Parineeti Chopra
Supporting Artists: Rishi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor
Director: Maneesh Sharma
Release Date: 6 September 2013
Runtime: 133 minutes
IMDB Rating: 5.8/10
Revenue: ₹36.52 crore
Language: Hindi
82) Veer-Zaara (2004)
“Veer-Zaara” is a sweeping romantic drama that spans decades and borders, telling the story of a forbidden love between an Indian Air Force officer and a Pakistani woman. With its grand scale, emotional depth, and captivating performances, this film is a true cinematic masterpiece.
Lead Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta
Supporting Artists: Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan
Director: Yash Chopra
Release Date: 12 November 2004
Runtime: 192 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.8/10
Revenue: ₹76.75 crore
Language: Hindi
83) Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)
“Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi” is a heartwarming romantic drama that follows the story of a shy and unassuming man who transforms himself to win the affection of his wife. With its endearing characters, charming humor, and touching moments, this film is a delightful exploration of love and self-discovery.
Lead Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma
Supporting Artists: Vinay Pathak, Neelu Kohli
Director: Aditya Chopra
Release Date: 12 December 2008
Runtime: 170 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.2/10
Revenue: ₹151.47 crore
Language: Hindi
84) Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)
“Kal Ho Naa Ho” is a poignant and bittersweet drama that follows the story of a man who befriends his neighbor and her family, only to face a heartbreaking secret. With its memorable characters, soulful music, and powerful emotional moments, this film is a true cinematic gem.
Lead Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta
Supporting Artists: Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan
Director: Nikhil Advani
Release Date: 28 November 2003
Runtime: 186 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
Revenue: ₹39.06 crore
Language: Hindi
85) Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)
“Dil To Pagal Hai” is a vibrant and energetic romantic drama that explores the complexities of love and friendship. With its captivating dance numbers, engaging storyline, and stellar performances, this film is a true Bollywood classic that has stood the test of time.
Lead Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit
Supporting Artists: Karisma Kapoor, Akshay Kumar
Director: Yash Chopra
Release Date: 30 October 1997
Runtime: 179 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.0/10
Revenue: ₹59.15 crore
Language: Hindi
86) Devdas (2002)
“Devdas” is a classic bollywood drama film that has stood the test of time. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this epic tale of unrequited love and tragic consequences is a cinematic masterpiece. The film follows the story of Devdas, a wealthy young man who is torn between his love for his childhood sweetheart, Paro, and his desire to please his family. As their forbidden love is torn apart by societal expectations and family dynamics, the audience is taken on an emotional rollercoaster that culminates in a heartbreaking conclusion.
Lead Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit
Supporting Artist: Jackie Shroff
Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Release Date: 10 July 2002
Run Time: 183 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.5/10
Revenue: ₹39.16 crore
Language: Hindi
87) Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)
“Jab Tak Hai Jaan” is a romantic drama that explores the complexities of love, loss, and redemption. Directed by the legendary Yash Chopra, the film tells the story of Samar, a bomb disposal expert who falls in love with Meera, a young woman who is haunted by her past. As their relationship blossoms, they must confront the challenges that come with their vastly different backgrounds and the secrets that threaten to tear them apart.
Lead Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma
Supporting Artist: Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh
Director: Yash Chopra
Release Date: 13 November 2012
Run Time: 176 minutes
IMDB Rating: 6.7/10
Revenue: ₹124.72 crore
Language: Hindi
88) Sanam Teri Kasam (2016)
“Sanam Teri Kasam” is a heartwarming romantic drama that explores the power of love and the sacrifices one must make to truly cherish it. The film follows the story of Inder, a brooding and cynical young man, and Saru, a vibrant and optimistic girl who is determined to break down his walls. As their unlikely romance blossoms, they must confront their own fears and the disapproval of their families to fight for their love.
Lead Actors: Harshvardhan Rane, Mawra Hocane
Supporting Artist: Vijay Raaz, Supriya Pathak
Director: Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru
Release Date: 5 February 2016
Run Time: 134 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.6/10
Revenue: ₹8.5 crore
Language: Hindi
89) Hum Tum (2004)
“Hum Tum” is a delightful romantic comedy-drama that follows the story of Karan and Rhea, two individuals who initially dislike each other but are brought together by fate. As they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship, the audience is treated to a charming and witty exploration of love, friendship, and personal growth.
Lead Actors: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji
Supporting Artist: Rishi Kapoor, Kirron Kher
Director: Kunal Kohli
Release Date: 28 May 2004
Run Time: 155 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.0/10
Revenue: ₹36.25 crore
Language: Hindi
90) Fanaa (2006)
“Fanaa” is a captivating drama that blends elements of romance, suspense, and political intrigue. The film follows the story of Zooni, a blind Kashmiri woman, and Rehan, a tour guide who she falls in love with. As their relationship deepens, they are forced to confront the dark secrets and loyalties that threaten to tear them apart.
Lead Actors: Aamir Khan, Kajol
Supporting Artist: Rishi Kapoor, Kirron Kher
Director: Kunal Kohli
Release Date: 26 May 2006
Run Time: 165 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.1/10
Revenue: ₹67.52 crore
Language: Hindi
91) Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)
“Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” is a poignant drama that explores the complexities of love, friendship, and personal growth. The film follows the story of Alizeh, a free-spirited young woman, and Ayan, a heartbroken musician, as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship. As they confront their own fears and insecurities, the audience is drawn into a captivating exploration of the human experience.
Lead Actors: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Supporting Artist: Fawad Khan
Director: Karan Johar
Release Date: 28 October 2016
Run Time: 158 minutes
IMDB Rating: 5.8/10
Revenue: ₹112.45 crore
Language: Hindi
92) Tere Naam (2003)
“Tere Naam” is a heartbreaking drama that explores the themes of love, obsession, and mental health. The film follows the story of Radhe, a young man who becomes consumed by his love for Pooja, a woman who rejects him. As Radhe’s obsession spirals out of control, the audience is taken on an emotional journey that delves into the depths of the human psyche.
Lead Actors: Salman Khan, Bhumika Chawla
Supporting Artist: Ravi Kishan
Director: Satish Kaushik
Release Date: 29 August 2003
Run Time: 156 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.2/10
Revenue: ₹28.5 crore
Language: Hindi
93) The Revenant (2015)
“The Revenant” is a gripping drama that follows the story of Hugh Glass, a fur trapper who is left for dead after a bear attack. Directed by the acclaimed Alejandro G. Iñárritu, the film is a visually stunning and emotionally intense exploration of the human will to survive in the face of overwhelming adversity.
Lead Actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy
Supporting Artist: Domhnall Gleeson, Will Poulter
Director: Alejandro G. Iñárritu
Release Date: 2015
Run Time: 156 minutes
IMDB Rating: 8.0/10
Revenue: $533 million
Language: English
94) Greyhound (2020)
“Greyhound” is a thrilling drama that takes audiences on a tense and gripping journey across the Atlantic Ocean during World War II. Directed by Aaron Schneider and starring Tom Hanks, the film follows the story of a U.S. Navy captain who must navigate his ship and its crew through a treacherous gauntlet of German U-boats.
Lead Actors: Tom Hanks
Supporting Artist: Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan
Director: Aaron Schneider
Release Date: 10 July 2020
Run Time: 91 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.0/10
Revenue: $44.1 million
Language: English
95) The Guilty (2021)
“The Guilty” is a gripping psychological drama that takes place entirely within the confines of a 911 call center. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jake Gyllenhaal, the film follows the story of a police officer who is assigned to desk duty and must confront his own demons as he tries to help a caller in distress.
Lead Actors: Jake Gyllenhaal
Supporting Artist: Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough
Director: Antoine Fuqua
Release Date: 1 October 2021
Run Time: 90 minutes
IMDB Rating: 6.3/10
Revenue: $33.7 million
Language: English
96) American Psycho (2000)
“American Psycho” is a psychological thriller that delves into the dark, twisted mind of Patrick Bateman, a wealthy investment banker who leads a double life as a serial killer. Directed by Mary Harron, this film is a chilling exploration of the materialistic and narcissistic aspects of the 1980s Wall Street culture, as well as the complexities of human nature.
Lead Actors: Christian Bale, Jared Leto, Reese Witherspoon
Supporting Artists: Willem Dafoe, Chloë Sevigny
Director: Mary Harron
Release Date: April 14, 2000
Runtime: 101 minutes
IMDB Rating: 7.6/10
Revenue: $34.3 million
Language: English
97) Joy (2015)
“Joy” is a biographical drama film that tells the inspiring story of Joy Mangano, a single mother who becomes a successful entrepreneur by inventing the self-wringing Miracle Mop. Directed by David O. Russell, the film explores the challenges and triumphs of Joy’s journey, as she navigates the male-dominated business world and fights to protect her invention.
Lead Actors: Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Bradley Cooper
Supporting Artists: Edgar Ramírez, Diane Ladd, Virginia Madsen
Director: David O. Russell
Release Date: 2015
Runtime: 124 minutes
IMDB Rating: 6.6/10
Revenue: $101.2 million
Language: English
98) Her (2013)
“Her” is a thought-provoking science-fiction drama that explores the complex relationship between a man and his artificial intelligence operating system. Directed by Spike Jonze, the film examines the nature of human connection, love, and the impact of technology on our emotional lives.
Lead Actors: Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson
Supporting Artists: Amy Adams, Rooney Mara, Olivia Wilde
Director: Spike Jonze
Release Date: December 18, 2013
Runtime: 126 minutes
IMDB Rating: 8.0/10
Revenue: $47.7 million
Language: English
99) 2012 (2009)
“2012” is a disaster drama film that depicts the catastrophic events that occur as a result of a series of natural disasters triggered by the alignment of the planets. Directed by Roland Emmerich, the film follows a diverse group of characters as they navigate the chaos and struggle to survive the impending apocalypse.
Lead Actors: John Cusack, Amanda Peet, Chiwetel Ejiofor
Supporting Artists: Oliver Platt, Thandie Newton, Danny Glover
Director: Roland Emmerich
Release Date: November 13, 2009
Runtime: 158 minutes
IMDB Rating: 5.8/10
Revenue: $769.7 million
Language: English
100) Interstellar (2014)
“Interstellar” is a sweeping science-fiction drama that explores the themes of love, sacrifice, and the human drive to explore the unknown. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film follows a former NASA pilot who is recruited to pilot a dangerous mission through a newly discovered wormhole in search of habitable planets that could sustain humanity.
Lead Actors: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain
Supporting Artists: Michael Caine, Casey Affleck, Mackenzie Foy
Director: Christopher Nolan
Release Date: November 7, 2014
Runtime: 169 minutes
IMDB Rating: 8.7/10
Revenue: $677.5 million
Language: English
Conclusion
As I’ve shared with you, the world of drama movies is a vast and captivating one, filled with stories that have the power to move, inspire, and challenge us. From the psychological depth of “American Psycho” to the heartwarming resilience of “Joy,” these 100 are surely the best drama movies that the genre has to offer.
If you’re looking to embark on an emotional cinematic journey, be sure to add these must-see drama movies to your watchlist. Whether you’re in the mood for a thought-provoking exploration of the human condition or a heartwarming tale of triumph, these films are sure to leave a lasting impression on you. So, what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn, settle in, and get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions!
Read More
Comedy Movies Hollywood– Watch the latest comedy blockbusters for a rib-tickling experience!
Best Fantasy Movies– Embark on a magical journey with the best fantasy films! Read More!
Best Animated Films– Experience the wonder of animation with our top picks of animated masterpieces! Click Here!
Best heist movies– Get ready for high-stakes thrillers and cunning capers in the best heist movies! Click here to read more!
Animated Movies Quotes– Relive iconic moments with inspiring quotes from your favorite animated films!
Amazing Animated TV Shows for Adults– Discover captivating animated TV shows tailored for adult audiences!
Best Gangster Movies To Watch– Dive into the underworld with our selection of gripping gangster movies!
Adventure movies of Hollywood– Embark on adrenaline-pumping adventures with the best Hollywood has to offer!
Best Documentary Movies– Uncover real-life stories and fascinating truths with the best documentary films!
Best Old Hindi Movies– Revisit the golden era of Bollywood with timeless classics! Read More!
Feel Good Bollywood Movies– Experience heartwarming stories and uplifting moments with feel-good Bollywood movies!
Best Asian Action Movies Of All Time– Witness the mastery of Asian cinema with the best action movies of all time!
Best Hollywood Action Movies– Prepare for non-stop thrills with the best of Hollywood’s action-packed blockbusters!
Best Action Movies Of All Time– Experience the epitome of action cinema with timeless classics!
Best Action-Comedy Movies– Get the best of both worlds with action-packed comedy flicks that will leave you in stitches!
Best Bollywood Thriller Movies– Experience nail-biting suspense and intense drama with the best Bollywood thrillers!
Best Movies On Netflix– Discover a world of entertainment with our top picks on Netflix!
Best Hollywood Adventure Movies– Embark on epic journeys and thrilling escapades with the best adventure movies Hollywood has to offer!
Best Action Movies On Netflix– Unleash the adrenaline with our selection of action-packed movies on Netflix!