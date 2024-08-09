Looking to add a little monstrous mayhem to your movie nights? Netflix has a fantastic array of creature features that are perfect for anyone craving a good scare or just some classic monster fun. From classic Hollywood monster movies to modern Horror movies, there’s something for every fan of the genre.

In this list, we’re diving into the 20 best monster movies on Netflix that’ll have you peeking through your fingers. We’ve rounded up a mix of top monster movies, including some hidden gems and crowd-pleasers. So, let’s get this creature feature party started!

1. The Ritual (2017)

“The Ritual” kicks off with a lads’ night gone wrong. Five mates plan a trip, but tragedy strikes when Rob’s killed during a store robbery. Guilt-ridden, the surviving four embark on a Swedish hiking adventure in Rob’s memory. Things take a creepy turn when they veer off-trail into dense forest. Stumbling upon a gutted elk and weird symbols, they seek shelter in a cabin filled with cult-like artefacts. Nightmares plague the group, and soon they’re hunted by a terrifying creature. It’s not just any monster – it’s a Jötunn, an ancient Norse god that feeds on suffering. Talk about a holiday gone south! This is one of the

good monster movies on Netflix.

2. Bird Box (2018)

“Bird Box” is one of the nail-biting best creature movies on Netflix that’ll have you peeking through your fingers! This post-apocalyptic horror flick follows Sandra Bullock as Malorie, a mum-to-be fighting to survive in a world where looking at mysterious entities drives people bonkers. Talk about a bad hair day! The movie kicks off with mass suicides spreading like wildfire, forcing survivors to blindfold themselves to stay sane. Malorie ends up in a house with a ragtag group, including the dreamy Tom. Fast forward five years, and it’s a wild ride down the river as Malorie tries to get her kids to safety. This monster movie on Netflix is a must-watch for horror fans!

3. A Quiet Place (2018)

Talk about a nail-biter! “A Quiet Place” is a good monster movie that brings a fresh twist to the monster movie genre. Set in a world where making noise equals instant death, this flick follows the Abbott family as they tiptoe through life. Imagine trying to stay silent 24/7 – yikes! The baddies? Blind aliens with super-hearing and armor that’d make a tank jealous. Our heroes communicate using sign language and sand paths to avoid crunchy leaves. It’s like the world’s deadliest game of “The Floor is Lava,” but with sound! This is one of the best creature movies.

4. Vampires vs. the Bronx (2020)

Talk about a wild ride! “Vampires vs. the Bronx” serves up a tasty mix of horror and laughs. Miguel, aka Lil’ Mayor, stumbles upon a vampire invasion while trying to save his local bodega. With his mates Luis (the Puerto Rican Harry Potter) and Bobby, they’re up against bloodsuckers and gentrification. These vamps aren’t just after blood – they’re buying up the hood! The boys channel their inner Blade, armed with garlic and holy water. It’s a hilarious, heart-pounding adventure that’ll have you rooting for the Bronx crew. This is one of the best horror creature movies.

5. Okja (2017)

Okja’s a wild ride that’ll have you rooting for a super-sized pig! This is one of the jaw dropping Korean scary movies. It follows Mija, a South Korean farm girl, and her BFF Okja, a genetically engineered “super pig”. When the Mirando Corporation comes knocking to take Okja to New York, Mija’s not having it. She teams up with the Animal Liberation Front for a globe-trotting adventure to save her porky pal. It’s a rollercoaster of laughs, tears, and edge-of-your-seat action. This is one of the best monster movie netflix.

6. King Kong (2005)

Peter Jackson’s “King Kong” remake is a visual feast that breathes new life into the classic tale. Set during the Great Depression, the film follows struggling vaudeville performer Ann Darrow, played by Naomi Watts, as she’s whisked away on a perilous adventure. Jack Black brings a quirky charm to Carl Denham, the ambitious filmmaker who leads the expedition to the mysterious Skull Island. The real star, though? The big ape himself was brought to life through Andy Serkis’ incredible motion-capture performance. This Kong isn’t just a monster – he’s got heart, and his bond with Ann is surprisingly touching.

7. Godzilla (2014)

Hold onto your popcorn, folks! Godzilla’s back and he’s not here to play. This monster movie on Netflix kicks off with a bang in 1954, as the big guy gets lured to Bikini Atoll for a nuclear showdown. Fast forward to 1999, and Monarch scientists stumble upon a massive skeleton and some seriously sus spores. Things get wild when a giant winged bug bursts out of a chrysalis, causing chaos. Enter Godzilla, the OG alpha predator, ready to rumble with these MUTOs (Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organisms).

8. Van Helsing (2004)

Hugh Jackman stars as the titular monster-hunter in this action-packed creature feature. Van Helsing, a professional monster-killer with a mysterious past, teams up with Friar Carl (David Wenham) to tackle supernatural threats. Their adventure kicks off with a showdown against Mr. Hyde at Notre Dame before heading to Transylvania. There, they encounter Anna Valerious (Kate Beckinsale), the last of a family sworn to defeat Dracula. The trio faces off against flying vampiresses, werewolves, and Frankenstein’s monster in a wild romp through Gothic horror tropes.

9. The Mist (2017)

Stephen King’s chilling novella gets a TV makeover in this spine-tingling series. Set in Bridgeville, Maine, the show kicks off with a family torn apart by a shocking crime. But that’s just the appetiser! A mysterious mist rolls into town, bringing with it a smorgasbord of creepy creatures. Suddenly, it’s every man for himself as the rules of society crumble faster than a sandcastle in a tsunami. Trapped in a shopping mall, church, and hospital, the townsfolk face their worst nightmares. This is one of the best gore horror movies.

10. Bleach (2018)

Ichigo Kurosaki, a 15-year-old with the ability to see ghosts, meets Rukia Kuchiki, a Soul Reaper who guides spirits and purifies Hollows. When a Hollow attacks Ichigo’s family, Rukia transfers her powers to him. Ichigo becomes a substitute Soul Reaper, hunting Hollows while Rukia regains her strength. Things get complicated when Rukia’s brother, Byakuya, and his lieutenant, Renji, arrive to retrieve her. Meanwhile, Ichigo’s classmate Uryū Ishida, a Quincy, challenges him to a Hollow-hunting competition. This is one of the best funny scary movies.

11. Godzilla Minus One (2023)

This is one of those horror thriller movies which is set in post-WWII Japan. “Godzilla Minus One” follows Kōichi Shikishima, a former kamikaze pilot grappling with survivor’s guilt. After a terrifying encounter with Godzilla on Odo Island, Shikishima returns to a devastated Tokyo. He forms a makeshift family with Noriko Ōishi and orphaned baby Akiko. When a mutated Godzilla resurfaces, Shikishima joins a daring plan to defeat the monster. The film blends heart-pounding action with emotional depth, exploring themes of redemption and healing. This is one of the best creature horror movies. This is one of the Scary movies Japanese.

12. Troll (2022)

This Norwegian monster flick is a wild ride! When a giant troll wakes up from its mountain nap, all hell breaks loose. Nora, a paleontologist with a knack for mythology, teams up with a ragtag crew to unravel the mystery. They soon realise this isn’t just your average big baddie – it’s a lost creature trying to find its way home. As the troll stomps towards Oslo, our heroes face a tough choice: help the misunderstood monster or join the military’s plan to nuke it? This one is better than the best horror movies on amazon prime.

13. Under Paris (2024)

“Under Paris” serves up a wild shark tale with a French twist! Bérénice Bejo stars as Sophia, a marine biologist haunted by a tragic encounter with Lilith, a mutant shark. Fast forward three years, and Sophia’s giving aquarium tours in Paris. But hold up! Lilith’s back and she’s swimming in the Seine! With a triathlon on the horizon, Sophia teams up with eco-warriors and a skeptical cop to stop the shark. Cue the corrupt mayor, ignoring warnings like it’s “Jaws” all over again. Expect blood, buoys, and blown-up bridges as Lilith crashes the party. This is one of the best monster films.

14. Monster Run (2020)

“Monster Run” follows Ji Mo, a young woman who can see monsters invisible to others. Released from a psych ward, she tries to lead a normal life but gets caught up in a magical world. Enter Meng Ge, a gruff monster hunter who destroys Ji Mo’s workplace to capture a creature. It turns out Ji Mo’s the chosen guardian of a reality-bending gateway. This is one of the best horror monster movies.

15. I Am Legend (2020)

Will Smith stars as Robert Neville, a brilliant scientist and the last man standing in New York City after a virus wipes out humanity. By day, he scavenges for supplies and searches for other survivors. By night, he hides from the infected “Darkseekers” – vampire-like mutants who crave human flesh. With only his loyal dog Sam for company, Neville works tirelessly to find a cure using his immune blood. It’s a heart-wrenching tale of isolation, hope, and sacrifice. This is one of the best horror movies on Netflix.

16. #Alive (2020)

Oh Joon-woo’s gaming sesh takes a wild turn when zombies crash the party! Trapped in his apartment, this tech-savvy survivor uses drones and social media to stay alive. But when the power goes out and food runs low, things get dicey. Enter Kim Yoo-bin, the axe-wielding neighbor who’s got survival skills for days. Together, they face off against infected firefighters, creepy strangers, and hordes of hungry zombies. It’s a high-stakes game of cat and mouse with a helicopter finale that’ll have you on the edge of your seat!

17. The Silence (2019)

Talk about a wild ride! The Andrews family’s world turns upside down when prehistoric vesps (think pterosaur-like beasties) escape from a cave and wreak havoc. Ally, a deaf teen, becomes the family’s secret weapon in this noise-hating monster apocalypse. They hit the road, dodging vesps and crazy cultists along the way. It’s like “A Quiet Place” meets “Mad Max”! The family faces tough choices, heartbreaking losses, and a nail-biting showdown with a creepy reverend.

18. The Cloverfield Paradox (2018)

Hold onto your space helmets, folks! It’s 2028, and Earth’s energy crisis has gone bonkers. Enter the Cloverfield Station crew, ready to zap infinite energy with their fancy Shepard particle accelerator. But oops! They accidentally trigger the Cloverfield Paradox, sending them to a parallel universe. It will tell you horror stories that will leave you in splits.

19. Spectral (2016)

In this sci-fi thriller, a DARPA researcher teams up with Special Forces to tackle ghostly entities wreaking havoc in war-torn Moldova. These “Aratare” are invisible, deadly, and impervious to bullets. Our heroes discover the apparitions are made of Bose-Einstein condensate and can’t pass through iron or ceramic. Cue a mad dash to create ceramic armor and pulse weapons! The team battles their way to a power plant, where they uncover the shocking truth behind these supernatural foes.

20. Chernobyl 1986 (2021)

Talk about a nuclear-powered love story! Alexey, a Pripyat firefighter, reconnects with his ex Olga, only to discover he’s a dad. Oops! Just as he’s about to bail for Kyiv, boom! Chernobyl explodes. Our hero rushes to the rescue, surviving the initial radiation blast. But the real kicker? A potential steam explosion that could nuke Europe! Alexey’s the man with the plan, but he’s hesitant until his son falls ill. #DadMode activated! After a failed attempt and a nail-biting rescue mission, Alexey saves the day but pays the ultimate price.

Conclusion

These hollywood creature movies not only showcase impressive special effects but also delve into deeper themes, exploring human nature in the face of extraordinary threats.

