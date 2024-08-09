Looking for a thrill that’ll keep you up at night? Netflix has got you covered with a treasure trove of Korean horror movies that are bound to make your skin crawl and your heart race. From ghostly apparitions to flesh-eating zombies, these flicks are packed with all the scares you want. Get ready to dive into a world of Korean horror films that’ll make your heart race and your palms sweat. We’ve rounded up the best korean horror movies on netflix, including some top-notch Korean thriller movies and even a Korean zombie movie Netflix that’ll have you checking under your bed.

So, grab your popcorn (and maybe a nightlight) as we take you through 30 Korean horror movies on Netflix that are guaranteed to haunt your dreams!

1. Umma (2022)

Amanda, a Korean-American beekeeper, lives off-grid with her daughter Chrissy. When Amanda’s estranged mom dies, her ashes arrive with a side of vengeful spirit. Cue creepy visions and a kumiho chicken-eater! As Amanda battles her inner demons (literally), she risks becoming the abusive mother she once fled. Haunted by her abusive past, she struggles to keep her daughter close while fighting off her mother’s angry ghost. It’s a wild ride of possession, forgiveness, and rediscovering roots. This is one of the best korean thriller movies on Netflix.

2. Incantation (2022)

Li Ronan’s got a spooky problem: she broke a religious taboo six years ago, and now her daughter Dodo’s paying the price. Ronan’s past comes back to haunt her when she reunites with Dodo. Flashbacks reveal a disastrous paranormal investigation with her ex and his cousin. They messed with the wrong clan, and now there’s a creepy curse to deal with. Dodo’s getting sicker, and Ronan’s desperate to save her. But here’s the twist: the “blessing” Ronan’s been asking viewers to chant? It’s actually spreading the curse! This is one of the best horror thriller movies.

3. #Alive (2020)

This South Korean zombie flick serves up a tech-savvy twist on survival horror. Oh Joon-woo, a gamer dude, finds himself trapped in his apartment when the undead takes over Seoul. Talk about a bad day to be home alone! He’s got to level up his survival skills fast, using drones, social media, and his gaming smarts to stay alive. Joon-woo’s solo zombie-fighting party gets crashed by Kim Yoo-bin, a badass survivor from across the way. They team up, MacGyver some crazy contraptions, and face off against infected firefighters and creepy neighbors. It’s a wild ride of balcony-hopping, drone-flying action as they fight to stay. This is one of the best korean zombie movies.

4. Okja (2017)

In this korean horror on Netflix, Mija, a young South Korean girl, forms an unbreakable bond with Okja, her genetically engineered superpig. But their peaceful life gets turned upside down when the Mirando Corporation comes to claim their “prize-winning” pig. Mija’s not about to let her best friend become bacon without a fight. She embarks on a globe-trotting rescue mission, teaming up with the quirky Animal Liberation Front along the way. From Seoul’s bustling streets to New York’s concrete jungle, it’s a rollercoaster of emotions and close calls. Will Mija save Okja from becoming the next big thing in fast food?

5. The Call (2020)

This South Korean thriller serves up a mind-bending time-travel twist! Seo-yeon stumbles upon a retro cordless phone that connects her to Young-sook, living in the same house 20 years ago. What starts as a friendly chat turns into a sinister game of cat and mouse across time. The duo’s timeline-altering shenanigans kick off when Young-sook saves Seo-yeon’s dad from a fatal fire. But this good deed unleashes a butterfly effect of chaos. Young-sook goes from victim to villain, becoming a serial killer who torments Seo-yeon for decades. It’s a wild ride of shifting realities, plot twists, and a shocking mid-credits scene that’ll leave you gobsmacked! This is one of the best gore horror movies.

6. Kingdom: Ashin of the North (2021)

This special episode of Kingdom serves up a chilling origin story that’ll have you on the edge of your seat! Ashin’s tale is a rollercoaster of tragedy and revenge. Growing up in a Jurchen village, her world gets flipped when her dad becomes a spy for Joseon. Things go south fast when her village is massacred, leaving her as the sole survivor. Ashin’s quest for vengeance takes a dark turn when she discovers the resurrection plant. She uses it to create an army of zombies, setting the stage for the chaos in the Kingdom. Talk about a girl with a grudge!

7. Unlocked (2023)

This South Korean thriller serves up a chilling tale of digital stalking gone wild. Na Mi, a social media-savvy photographer, loses her phone on a bus. Little does she know, the guy who “returns” it has added spyware. He even poses as a helpful tech guy to gain her trust. Meanwhile, Detective Ji Man investigates a series of murders, unaware the killer is posing as his own son. The tension ramps up as Na Mi fights for survival against the psycho stalker.

8. The Whole Truth (2021)

This Thai horror flick serves up a chilling family mystery that’ll have you peeking through walls! Pim and Putt, two siblings with a single mom, find themselves staying at their grandparents’ house after their mother ends up in a coma. Things get weird when they discover a mysterious hole in the wall. The siblings start seeing some seriously spooky stuff through the hole, including a black-faced girl and a decaying house. As they dig deeper, they uncover dark family secrets involving their mom, Mai, and a tragic past.

9. Silenced (2011)

This South Korean thriller tackles a heavy topic with gut-wrenching realism. Kang In-ho, a new art teacher at a school for Deaf children, uncovers a dark secret. The students are enduring physical and sexual abuse at the hands of the staff. In-ho teams up with human rights activist Seo Yoo-jin to expose the crimes, but they face a massive cover-up. The abusers use their connexions to get light sentences, leaving the victims devastated. The film climaxes with a heartbreaking scene involving Min-su, one of the victims, and his abuser. It ends with a powerful protest, as In-ho chants for justice amidst chaos.

10. Time to Hunt (2020)

If we talk about Korean scary movies, then this one serves up a dystopian heist gone wrong. Jun-seok’s out of prison and ready to score big. With his buddies Jang-ho and Ki-hoon, they target an illegal gambling den for some sweet US dollars. The heist goes down, but they snag more than cash – some incriminating hard drives too. Enter Han, a cop-turned-killer hired to get those drives back. It’s a cat-and-mouse game as Han hunts the crew across Korea. Bullets fly, cars crash, and friends fall. Will Jun-seok make it to Taiwan, or is Han hot on his heels? This is one of the best korean horror movies on Netflix.

11. May the Devil Take You (2018)

Alfie’s estranged dad, Lesmana, falls into a mysterious coma. She visits his old villa, unleashing supernatural chaos. Turns out, Dad made a satanic deal for wealth, costing lives. Alfie’s step-siblings get possessed, and a creepy basement reveals dark truths. It’s a wild ride of demonic priestesses, haunted dolls, and family drama. Alfie battles to save her family and break the curse, facing off against her possessed sister Maya in a fiery showdown. This is one of the best horror movies.

12. Eerie (2018)

Pat Consolacion, the guidance counsellor at an old Catholic girls’ school, finds herself in the middle of a spooky mystery when a student dies unexpectedly. As she digs deeper, she uncovers a century-old secret and a monster lurking in the shadows. She meets Eri, a former student who’s been haunting the school for years. Meanwhile, the strict Mother Alice is giving off major sus vibes. As Pat investigates, she faces threats to her job and her life. Will she crack the case and save the students, or become the next victim?

13. Svaha: The Sixth Finger (2019)

This South Korean thriller serves up a wild ride of cults, creepy twins, and ancient prophecies. Pastor Park, a professional cult-buster, stumbles into a twisted case involving Dongbanggyo, a mysterious Buddhist-adjacent group. Meanwhile, a girl’s body turns up in concrete, kicking off a police investigation. The story kicks off with the birth of twins – Geum-hwa and her monstrous sister. Fast forward to the present day, Pastor Park digs into Dongbanggyo’s secrets while bodies pile up. He uncovers a prophecy about a “snake” destined to kill “the light”. As Park connects the dots, a sinister plot involving immortality and child sacrifices comes to light.

14. Goedam (2020)

This South Korean horror anthology series brings urban legends to life after dark. Eight spine-chilling tales unfold, each with its own creepy twist. From a guilt-ridden student to a taxi ride gone wrong, the stories keep viewers on edge. A livestream party turns sinister, while a detective enters a new dimension to solve a case. There’s even a shaman who faces the consequences of forbidden black magic.

15. Sell Your Haunted House (2021)

This K-drama serves up a spooky blend of real estate and exorcism! Hong Ji-ah, a real estate broker with a ghostly twist, runs Daebak Real Estate. Her unique selling point? She’ll cleanse your property of pesky spirits! Enter Oh In-beom, a con artist who’s been using ghosts to make a quick buck. These two unlikely partners team up to solve a 20-year-old mystery involving their deceased relatives. It’s a wild ride of property deals and paranormal activity!

16. Forgotten (2017)

This South Korean thriller serves up a mind-bending tale of memory loss and hidden truths. Jin-seok moves into a new home with his family, but things get weird when his brother Yoo-seok vanishes for 19 days. When Yoo-seok returns, Jin-seok notices something’s off. Jin-seok’s world turns upside down as he uncovers a shocking truth – it’s not 1997, but 2017! He’s actually 41, not 21, and caught in an elaborate scheme to uncover a 20-year-old murder. As memories resurface, Jin-seok faces a dark past involving desperate choices, family tragedy, and a mysterious online offer.

17. Secrets in the Hot Spring (2018)

If we talk about funny scary movies, then this Taiwanese comedy horror flick serves up a spooky staycation gone wrong! Chieh Hsiao-Chin returns to his family’s dilapidated hotel with pals Lu Chun and Princess, only to find it’s more “Bates Motel” than “Holiday Inn”. The gang faces ghostly encounters and silly shenanigans as they try to unravel the hotel’s mysteries. While the movie nails the creepy vibes and builds suspense, it sometimes trips over its own jokes. It’s a rollercoaster of scares and laughs that might not win awards but keeps you entertained. This is one of the best asian horror movies on Netflix.

18. Re/Member (2022)

Six high schoolers find themselves stuck reliving July 5th, facing a gruesome fate each night in their school chapel. Their mission? Find the scattered body parts of a murdered girl before a creepy “Red Person” takes them out. As the teens piece together the grisly puzzle, they form unexpected bonds. Asuka and Takahiro’s budding romance adds a touch of sweetness to the gore. But watch out for that post-credit scene – it might just turn everything on its head!

19. Lucid Dream (2017)

This South Korean thriller, directed by Kim Joon-Sung, stars Go Soo and Sol Kyung-gu. The film follows Dae-ho, an investigative journalist whose son was abducted three years ago. With help from a detective and psychiatrist friend, Dae-ho uses lucid dreaming techniques to revisit his memories of the incident. While the premise sounds intriguing, the execution falls short. The movie relies heavily on clichés and on-the-nose dialogue, drawing unfavorable comparisons to Christopher Nolan’s Inception. Despite its potential, Lucid Dream struggles to engage viewers, often underestimating its audience with unnecessary explanations and predictable plot devices.

20. Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror (2022)

This true-crime documentary sheds light on a shocking South Korean case where online chat room operators blackmailed young women into sending explicit videos. The film dives into the dark world of digital exploitation, focusing on a scheme that unfolded on Telegram from around 2018. Victims, including minors, were lured with phishing links or job promises, then coerced into creating dehumanizing content. The perpetrators, who referred to their victims as “slaves,” shared the footage with paying customers, showcasing how technology can enable horrific crimes against women.

21. The Bridge Curse: Ritual (2023)

This Taiwanese horror flick, a sequel to the 2020 film “The Bridge Curse,” brings a tech twist to the ghostly genre. Ting, trying to finish her comatose brother Kai’s video game, ropes in her friends to help. But this isn’t just any game – it’s a haunted campus exploration that might hold the key to finding Kai’s spirit. As they delve deeper, the line between the game and reality becomes fuzzy. A mysterious security guard pops up, adding to the intrigue. What starts as a game-completion mission turns into a full-on ghost-busting adventure. Will they solve the curse or become its next victims? #GamingGoneGhostly

22. Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds (2017)

This South Korean fantasy flick takes us on a wild ride through the afterlife! Firefighter Kim Ja-hong kicks the bucket and gets a VIP escort to the great beyond. His spirit guides have to help him pass seven trials in 49 days. Talk about a tight deadline! Along the way, they face off against ghouls, deal with family drama, and uncover some seriously dark secrets. It’s like a supernatural courtroom drama meets a family therapy session. Will Ja-hong make the cut for reincarnation? And what’s the deal with his brother’s vengeful spirit? #GhostlyGrudges

23. The Chase (2017)

This South Korean thriller blends dark humor with grisly murders, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. Grumpy landlord Shim Deok-su teams up with ex-detective Pyung-Dal to solve a series of killings in their neighborhood. When tenants start turning up dead, Deok-su and Pyung-Dal uncover a sinister pattern echoing crimes from 30 years ago. The plot thickens as they race to save Ji-Eun, a kidnapped mill worker. With twists galore, they discover the killer might be hiding in plain sight. Will they crack the case before it’s too late? #SerialKillerShowdown

24. Hospital (2020)

“Hospital” is a South Korean medical drama that follows the lives of five best friends working in a hospital. The show delves into the personal and professional lives of doctors and nurses, exploring their relationships, growth, and the impact they have on patients. From ping pong tournaments to life-altering decisions, “Hospital” offers a unique blend of humor and drama. This is one of the best Korean ghost movies.

25. Kill Boksoon (2023)

This Netflix thriller serves up a wild ride with Jeon Do-yeon as Gil Boksoon, a single mom with a killer day job – literally! Boksoon’s got a 100% success rate in her deadly gig, but her toughest mission? Navigating life with her teenage daughter, Jae-young. Talk about work-life balance! The film kicks off with a bonkers scene featuring Boksoon in a nurse cosplay, showing off her unhinged skills.

26. Badland Hunters (2024)

Set in a post-apocalyptic Seoul, this South Korean thriller serves up a wild ride of survival and mad science. Nam-san, a tough-as-nails hunter, scavenges the ruins with his buddy Ji-wan to keep their village alive. But when Su-na gets snatched by a bonkers scientist, Dr. Yang Gi-su, things get real messy.

27. The Bridge Curse (2020)

This Taiwanese horror flick brings urban legends to life! Based on a spooky tale from Tunghai University, it follows a group of students testing a ghostly campus bridge myth. Every four years, a vengeful spirit haunts the bridge, targeting those who count 14 steps at midnight. The movie jumps between timelines, showing gruesome fates of curious students. A journalist digs into the mystery, uncovering a dark history of assault and dealing with evil. While it’s got the right spooky ingredients, some critics felt it could’ve been scarier.

28. Ballerina (2023)

This one of the best South Korean thrillers serves up a gripping tale of revenge and friendship. Ok-ju, a former bodyguard, reconnects with her old friend Min-hee. Their joyful reunion takes a dark turn when Min-hee is found dead, leaving a cryptic plea for vengeance. Ok-ju embarks on a brutal mission to track down the sadistic Chef Choi, a drug lord running a sinister operation involving young women. Armed with her elite skills, Ok-ju faces off against a dangerous gang in bone-crunching action sequences. From neon-lit streets to a mystical mansion, she leaves a trail of bodies in her wake.

29. Zom 100: Bucket List Of The Dead (2023)

This wild ride blends humor, horror, and self-discovery in a zombie apocalypse setting. Akira Tendo, a 24-year-old stuck in a soul-crushing job, finds an unexpected silver lining when zombies take over Tokyo. Instead of panicking, he creates a bucket list to live life to the fullest before potentially joining the undead. Joined by his comedian-wannabe buddy Kencho, the blunt Shizuka, and Japan-obsessed German Beatrix, Akira embarks on a wild journey. From fancy dining to rollercoaster rides, they tick off bucket list items while dodging zombies. This is one of the best scary movies Japanese.

30. Death Whisperer (2023)

A Thai-Chinese farming family with six kids gets caught up in some seriously spooky stuff when a mysterious woman in black starts haunting their daughters. Things go from bad to worse when Yam falls ill with creepy symptoms. Eldest son Yak, a former soldier, rushes home to face the supernatural threat. The family’s in for a wild ride as they try to figure out what “Tee Yod” means – turns out, it’s not even a real phrase! This is one of the best clown scary movies.

Conclusion

These south Korean horror films have an influence on audiences worldwide, sending chills down spines and leaving lasting impressions long after the credits roll.

