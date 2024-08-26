Hey there, fellow thrill-seekers! Have you been on the edge of your seat since finishing Alice in Borderland? Well, you’re in luck because we’ve got a treasure trove of series like Alice in Borderland that’ll keep your heart racing and your mind buzzing. From survival games to mind-bending sci-fi, we’ve scoured the streaming world to bring you the best of the best.

Get ready to dive into a world of shows similar to Alice in Borderland, where danger lurks around every corner and nothing is as it seems. We’ve got everything from the nail-biting tension of Squid Game to the zombie-filled chaos of All of Us Are Dead. Whether you’re into dystopian futures, psychological thrillers, or just can’t get enough of those addictive Netflix series, we’ve got you covered. So grab your snacks, settle in, and let’s explore these epic adventures together!

1) The Returned

Hey there, fellow thrill-seekers! Let’s dive into “The Returned,” a show that’ll give you those Alice in Borderland vibes. Picture this: people who’ve been dead for years suddenly show up, not aged a day. Creepy, right? It’s got that eerie atmosphere that’ll keep you hooked, just like Alice in Borderland did. The show explores how this bizarre situation affects the town and its residents. Trust me, it’s a wild ride!

2) The Mist

This show’s based on Stephen King’s novella, so you know it’s gonna be wild! Picture this: a small town gets engulfed by a mysterious mist. Sounds creepy, right? Well, it gets worse! The mist’s hiding some seriously nasty creatures. It’s all about survival, just like our fave Alice in Borderland. We follow a group of people trapped in a shopping mall, trying to stay alive. Talk about intense!

Streaming Platform- Netflix

3) Channel Zero

This anthology show’s got a different creepy story each season, and trust me, it’s wild! You get urban legends coming to life, creepy pasta stories jumping off the screen. Each season dives into a new nightmare, from killer tooth fairies to haunted houses. It’s like Alice in Borderland meets your worst fears. The show’s got that eerie vibe that’ll keep you up at night, wondering what’s real and what’s not.

4) The Uncanny Counter

A group of demon hunters with cool superpowers, pretending to be noodle shop workers by day. How wild is that? These “Counters” are on a mission to take down evil spirits causing havoc in our world. It’s like your favourite action-packed game, but with ghosts and noodles!

Streaming Platform- Netflix

5) My Name

A young woman goes undercover as a cop to avenge her father’s death. It’s like “The Departed” meets “Kill Bill,” but with a Korean twist! The action scenes are intense, and the plot twists will keep you guessing. Trust me, you’ll be hooked from the first episode.

Streaming Platform- Netflix

6) The 8 Show

Eight contestants are trapped in a mysterious game show where the stakes are life and death. It’s like “Squid Game” meets “Big Brother,” but with a twisted sci-fi twist. The challenges are intense, and the plot twists will keep you guessing. I was on the edge of my seat the whole time!

Streaming Platform- Netflix

7) The Future Diary

This Japanese anime is a wild ride that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat! Picture this: a bunch of people with diaries that can predict the future, all competing in a deadly game to become God. It’s like “Squid Game” meets “Death Note,” but with a supernatural twist! The plot twists are insane, and the characters are unforgettable. Trust me, you’ll be binge-watching this one!

8) 1899

A ship full of migrants heading to New York in 1899 stumbles upon another vessel that’s been missing for months. Suddenly, everything goes bonkers! It’s like “Titanic” meets “Lost,” but with a steampunk twist. The plot twists had me scratching my head and begging for more!

Streaming Platform- Netflix

9) Dark

You will see a small German town where kids are disappearing, secrets are unravelling, and time itself is playing tricks. It’s like a puzzle box that keeps opening new layers with each episode. You’ll be scratching your head, connecting dots, and gasping at revelations. It’s a wild ride through different timelines that’ll keep you guessing till the very end. So grab your snacks, settle in, and prepare to have your mind blown!

Streaming Platform- Netflix

10) The Silent Sea

I’ve got another mind-bending show that’s giving me serious “Alice in Borderland” vibes. It’s called “The Silent Sea,” and it’s out of this world! Picture this: a team of elite scientists on a secret mission to an abandoned lunar base.The plot’s full of twists and turns that’ll keep you guessing. I was on the edge of my seat the whole time!

Streaming Platform- Netflix

11) Wayward Pines

“Wayward Pines” is a psychological thriller series centred around Secret Service agent Ethan Burke, who arrives in the mysterious town of Wayward Pines, Idaho, searching for two missing colleagues. As he uncovers dark secrets and confronts bizarre occurrences, Ethan realises that escape may be impossible, leading to shocking revelations about the town’s true nature.

12) Panic

It’s all about high school grads competing in a dangerous game for a chance to escape their small town. Talk about high stakes! Picture this: a bunch of teens risking it all in a series of crazy challenges. It’s like “The Hunger Games” meets “Riverdale,” but with a small-town twist. The tension is so thick you could cut it with a knife, and I was hooked from the first episode!

Streaming Platform- Amazon Prime Video

13) The Purge

Imagine a world where for 12 hours, all crime is legal. Crazy, right? That’s “The Purge” for you! It’s all about survival, just like our fave Alice in Borderland. We follow different characters each season as they try to make it through the night without becoming someone’s target. It’s intense, it’s gritty, and it’ll keep you on the edge of your seat!

14) Squid Game

Let’s chat about “Squid Game,” the show that took the world by storm. It’s like Alice in Borderland on steroids! Desperate folks competing in deadly children’s games for a massive cash prize. It’s intense, it’s gory, and it’ll have you biting your nails! The games are simple, but the stakes are sky-high. One wrong move, and it’s game over – literally!

Streaming Platform- Netflix

15) 3%

A world where only 3% of the population gets to live in paradise. The catch? You’ve got to pass a series of brutal tests to make it. It’s like a high-stakes game show, but with your life on the line. We follow a group of 20-year-olds as they compete for a spot in the “Offshore” utopia. It’s edge-of-your-seat stuff!

Streaming Platform- Netflix

16) Sweet Home

A world where people are turned into monsters based on their deepest desires. Crazy, right? We follow Cha Hyun-soo, a high school loner, as he and his neighbours try to survive in their apartment building. It’s like a zombie apocalypse, but way weirder and more personal. You’ll be on the edge of your seat, wondering who’ll turn next!

Streaming Platform- Netflix

17) Kingdom

Picture this: Joseon-era Korea meets flesh-eating zombies. Wild, right? We follow Crown Prince Lee Chang as he battles not just the undead, but also political intrigue. It’s like Game of Thrones meets The Walking Dead, but with gorgeous period costumes and stunning Korean landscapes. You’ll be on the edge of your seat, rooting for our heroes to survive both the zombies and the corrupt officials! So grab your snacks, maybe a sword (just in case), and get ready for some seriously thrilling period drama with an undead twist!

Streaming Platform- Netflix

18) Hellbound

Picture this: people getting death notices from otherworldly beings, then bam! They’re dragged to hell by terrifying creatures. It’s like a twisted game of tag, but with demons! We follow a society thrown into chaos as these supernatural events unfold. It’s edge-of-your-seat stuff that’ll have you questioning fate, justice, and maybe even your own beliefs.

Streaming Platform- Netflix

19) All Of Us Are Dead

Picture this: a zombie outbreak in a South Korean high school. It’s like “The Breakfast Club” meets “The Walking Dead”! We follow a group of students fighting to survive as their classmates turn into flesh-eating monsters. It’s intense, it’s gory, and it’ll have you rooting for these kids to make it out alive!

Streaming Platform- Netflix

20) Liar Game

“Liar Game” is a popular Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Shinobu Kaitani. It revolves around a psychological game where participants must deceive each other to win large sums of money. The story follows Nao Kanzaki, a naive girl who finds herself caught in this high-stakes game, and her partner, Akiyama Shinichi, a con artist who helps her navigate the challenges. The series explores themes of trust, betrayal, and the complexities of human psychology.

21) Gantz

People are dying and then being resurrected to play a deadly game hunting aliens in Tokyo. Wild, right? We follow Kei Kurono, a teenager who goes from totally unlikable to an epic hero. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions and gore that’ll keep you hooked!

22) Stranger Things

A small town where kids on bikes uncover government conspiracies and battle interdimensional monsters. It’s like “E.T.” meets “The Goonies,” but way creepier! We follow a group of lovable misfits as they try to save their friend and their town from the “Upside Down.” It’s packed with 80s references, cool synth music, and enough suspense to keep you up all night!

Streaming Platform- Netflix

23) Black Mirror

Dive into the world where our gadgets and apps turn against us. Creepy, right? Each episode shows us a different dystopian future, tackling modern-day problems in mind-bending ways. It’s like peeking into a crystal ball, but instead of fortune-telling, we’re getting a wake-up call about our tech-obsessed society.

Streaming Platform- Netflix

24) The Peripheral

A world where virtual reality and time travel collide. It’s like stepping into a video game, but with real-life consequences! We follow Flynne Fisher as she discovers a secret connection to an alternate future. It’s edge-of-your-seat stuff that’ll have you questioning reality!

Streaming Platform- Amazon Prime Video

25) From

Picture this: a town where everyone is trapped, and nightmarish creatures come out after dark. It’s like “Stranger Things” meets “The Twilight Zone”! We follow a bunch of folks trying to figure out how to escape this weird place while avoiding becoming monster chow. It’s edge-of-your-seat stuff that’ll have you checking under your bed before lights out! So grab your flashlight (you might need it), and get ready for a wild ride that’ll make you think twice about taking any shortcuts through small towns!

26) Foundation

“Foundation” is a sci-fi series based on Isaac Asimov’s acclaimed novels. It follows the rise and fall of civilizations, focusing on mathematician Hari Seldon’s predictive science of psychohistory. As he seeks to save humanity from impending doom, a diverse group navigates political intrigue, rebellion, and the quest for knowledge across the galaxy.

Conclusion

Phew! What a wild ride through the world of mind-bending TV shows! We’ve covered everything from zombie outbreaks to time-travelling adventures, and I don’t know about you, but I’m ready to binge-watch them all. Whether you’re into dystopian futures, supernatural thrills, or just can’t get enough of those addictive survival games, there’s something here for every thrill-seeker.

Remember, these shows are like Alice in Borderland’s cooler cousins – they’ll keep you on the edge of your seat, make you question reality, and probably give you trust issues (in the best way possible). So grab your snacks, clear your schedule, and dive into these epic series. Just don’t blame me if you end up staying up all night!