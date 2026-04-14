The Gilgo Beach murders seemed to be a case that would go unsolved forever and would ever remain in people’s minds because of its many subplots; disappearances, bodies on a deserted coast, years or leads that led nowhere, and waiting for answers, until recently!

What happened recently, you ask? There was enough evidence to arrest Rex Heuermann for committing the murders.

Rex Heuermann has pleaded guilty to being a perpetrator as part of the largest serial murder investigation in the U.S.

If you are now starting to see the name Rex Heuermann and wondering “What is the Gilgo Beach case?”, “Who is Rex Heuermann?”, and, “How did police finally link the dots on him?” Here are the complete facts.

Who Is Rex Heuermann?

Rex Heuermann is 62 years old and resides in Massapequa Park, Long Island, New York. He was a typical suburbia husband, father of two children, and worked in New York City.

His completion of a “normal” life contrasted with other very ugly accusations that he was being charged of by the police. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney noted that Heuermann “walked among us play-acting as a normal suburban dad,” while allegedly targeting women over multiple years.

What Is The Gilgo Beach Case You’ve Been Hearing About Everywhere?

The case became national news in December 2010, when police searching for missing woman Shannan Gilbert near Gilgo Beach discovered the remains of four women wrapped in burlap along Ocean Parkway on Long Island.

The four women became known as the Gilgo Four!

They are Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, and Amber Lynn Costello.

As investigators stretched their probe into the area longer, more bodies were revealed over time, demonstrating a more considerable and larger pattern.

The Gilgo Beach Case Investigation: More Victims Uncovered

The additional victims include Jessica Taylor, Valerie Mack, Karen Vergata, and Sandra Costilla.

In spring 2011, body parts of numerous victims were found near Ocean Parkway, and the bodies of a two-year-old girl named Tatiana Dykes (daughter of Tanya Jackson) was also discovered.

Authorities also discovered the remains of an Asian male victim, who still has not been publicly identified.

Sandra Costilla: One of The Very First Recognised Victims Of Rex Heuermann

The timeline of this case dates back decades.

The remains of Sandra Costilla, a 28-year-old woman originally from Trinidad and Tobago, were discovered in a wooded area in Southampton, Long Island, in November 1993.

Sandra lived in Ridgewood in Queens until the year 1992. Authorities believe she was killed sometime between November 19th and November 20th, 1993.

Prosecutors later indicated that she was most likely one of Heuermann’s earliest victims. Unlike many others connected to this case, Costilla was not ever presented as a prostitute by officials.

Via genetic genealogy, Karen Vergata was positively identified as “Fire Island Jane Doe” after being the subject of extensive search until she was genetically matched in the beginning of 2022. This was thought out to be the biggest breakthrough in this investigation. Vergata was reported to have been an escort in Manhattan at the time of her disappearance in February 1996.

Borough President Tanya Jackson, a U.S. Army veteran from Brooklyn, NY, has not been located since June 1997. Jackson’s body was discovered by the medical staff at the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles in January 2007, where she was positively identified as “Peaches” because of a tattoo on her body.

Jackson was positively identified in May 2025. Jackson’s child, Tatiana Dykes, was only 2 years old when her mother was found.

The discovery of Jackson’s remains in 2007 still resonates as one of the most heart-wrenching plots of the case.

Jessica Taylor, 20, was last seen alive at the Port Authority Bus Terminal and was originally found to have died between July 21 and July 26, 2003, after living in New York City.

Valerie Mack allegedly worked as an escort in Philadelphia and last saw her family in spring/summertime 2000 (Port Republic, New Jersey), when she was 24 years old.

Amber Lynn Costello was 27 years old and lived in West Babylon Long Island when she went missing on September 2, 2010. Officials say she struggled with heroin addiction while working as an escort to fund her habit.

Why It Took So Long for the Case to Be Resolved

Despite media coverage at the national level, the case was stalled out over too many years.

Many families waited in a situation where they could not get any resolution. They suffered terribly.

In 2022, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney created a task force specifically to solve the Gilgo Beach murders.

The decision to create the task force was pivotal.

How Investigators Linked Rex Heuermann In The Gilgo Beach Case

The police said the final breakthrough of evidence was a combination of witness statements, digital evidence, and forensic science.

One excruciating piece of evidence came from a green Chevrolet Avalanche that was associated with the victim (Amber Lynn Costello) as a client, and it was spotted near the time of her disappearance.

Officers utilized:

• Cell phone tower data to track people contacting and using cell phones at the time of victim disappearances

• Analysis of disposable burner phones believed to contact women

• Patterns of movement to various locations used by the killer

• DNA evidence from any items that were thrown away.

The DNA in question was recovered from pizza crusts and boxes, which connected Heuermann to Amber Lynn Costello and the Gilgo Beach murders.

Shocking Evidence Found During a Search: The Gilgo Beach case

Searching his home and electronic devices, lawyers stated that more chilling planning materials were located during the search than were originally anticipated. These included descriptions of “pre-prep” and “post-event” checklists.

According to prosecutors, the documents outlined methodical planning connected to killings, which Heuermann allegedly referred to as “hunts.”

Arrest and Guilty Plea In The Gilgo Beach Case

Rex Heuermann was arrested on July 13, 2023 at an intersection in Midtown Manhattan.

Later, in one of the largest courtroom moments of the case, he pleaded guilty to killing Amber Lynn Costello and seven other women, making an official total of eight women.

When the judge asked Heuermann whether he was pleading guilty of his own free will and voluntarily, he responded in the affirmative.

He is now facing many years of imprisonment without chance for parole, with an expected sentencing of June 17, 2023.

Many family members supported an agreement to this guilty plea rather than having to endure the stress of a long-grinding trial.

Many attorneys believed that plenty of these women were the mothers of young children who were struggling to care for their families and found it necessary to take part in escorting so that they would have money to provide for them.

Elizabeth Baczkiel, Jessica Taylor’s mother, stated this decision had relieved her entire family from stress related to Jessica’s killing and she accepted the plea without question.

The guilty plea marks one of several crucial events regarding this case; it must be recalled that this is a case which has left families hoping for final results for nearly four decades. Many family members now have hope for some long overdue accountability.