2020 has been hard on all of us. Just 6 months into this year, we've witnessed all sorts of things that are making us believe that doomsday is around the corner.

January: ww3

February: Australia’s wildfires

March: covid-19

April: quarantine

May: anonymous

June: Ebola epidemic



I honestly won’t surprised if

dinosaurs make a return next month — 🦹🏻‍♀️ (@deadinside_18) June 11, 2020

From the ongoing pandemic, to protests, to wildfires and volcanic eruptions, there's just too much that's been happening. It seems like, 2020 will go down in history as the most eventful year.

On that note, here's 2020 in pictures.

The coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan left the city looking like a ghost town. Residents of Wuhan were under lockdown and no one was allowed to step outside without protective gear,

After, Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was killed in a drone strike by the U.S, many feared that President Trump was leading the U.S into a third world war.

Multiple protests and destriction of property took place in North-Eat Delhi, in February over the controversial CAA and NRC. The riots broke out between Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and pro-CAA protestors.

Bush fires in Australia engulfed millions of acres of land and burnt millions of animals to death. A state of emergency was declared in New South Wales as the wildfires continued.

While India was already protesting against the controversial CAA, we got the news of an armed attack on the students and teachers of JNU. This further led to violence and bloodshed when students came out on the streets to protest.

Ukrainian airplane crashed in Iran, killing 176 passengers on board. The crash took place minutes after take-off. Later, Iran claimed that they shot the plane unintentionally.

Many countries went into lockdown, including India, after the coronavirus outbreak spread to other countries. Now, the virus has affected more than 188 countries, with over 7.27 million confirmed cases.

After the lockdown came into effect in India, migrant workers were forced to walk hundreds of miles to reach their hometown. They were out of jobs, food and shelter.

The Pentagon, officially released three short videos showing "unidentified aerial phenomena". These videos were shot by Navy pilots.

Since April, residents of Delhi-NCR have witnessed nine earthquakes. The most recent jolt was felt on 8th June with an epicentre at Gurugram, Haryana.

In May, it was reported that giant insects called “ murder hornets ” were spotted in Washington state in the U.S. It was claimed that, if stung multiple times, a person could die from the murder hornet.

An explosive volcanic eruption in Indonesia's Krakatoa volcano sent plumes of smoke, lava and ash into the air 13 feet high.

major gas leak from a chemical plant in Vizag, in May, killed over 8 and hospitalized over 300 people, including children. More than 5,000 were reported sick.

Amphan, the super cyclone that made its descent in May, had devastating affects in several parts of West Bengal and Odisha, killing more than 72 people.

PIA plane with over 100 passengers crashed in a residential area near Karachi Airport, just minutes before landing. Flight 8303 was going from Lahore to Karachi.

After 27 years, locust swarms from Pakistan entered Rajstahan, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and several parts of U.P causing major damage to over 200,000 hectares of standing cotton, crops and vegetables.

Heavy rains in Assam led to rise in the water levels of River Brahmaputra, causing floods in at least 7 districts. Nearly 2 lakh people were affected by the floods.

In June, cyclone Nisarga made its landfall on the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat. It was the first-ever cyclonic storm recorded in history, to hit Mumbai.

The death of George Floyd, an African-American man, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, sparked massive protests across America. People took to the streets to protest against police brutality.

Russia declared a state of emergency after 20,000 tonnes of diesel oil leaked into a river within the Arctic Circle. The spill is said to be one of the worst accidents in the country.

Recently, an explosion at the natural oil well in Assam's Baghjan led to fire that spread to nearby areas. Numerous animals have died and countless are suffering since the spill started.

A volcanic eruption in Ecuador, left several cities covered in ash. The Sangay volcano erupted in the Amazon region on 9th June.

Lonar Lake, a 50,000-year-old lake in Maharashtra turned pink in colour overnight. However, experts say, the salinity and the behaviour of algae might have caused the water to turn pink in colour.

Violent clashes between India and China at the LAC in Ladakh killed over 20 Indian soldiers and injured many. The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long LAC. China has also claimed Arunachal Pradesh to be a part of southern Tibet.

2020, please be kind! We've had enough!