Hey there, movie love! Feeling low lately? Don’t worry, we’ve got just the thing to cheer you up. Amazon Prime is packed with feel-good movies that’ll have you grinning from ear to ear in no time. Whether you’re after a heartwarming romance, a laugh-out-loud comedy, or an inspirational tale, there’s something for everyone on this streaming giant.

Ready to dive into a world of cinematic joy? We’ve rounded up the best 40+ feel-good movies on Amazon Prime that are guaranteed to lift your spirits. From quirky indie gems to star-studded blockbusters, these films are perfect for those days when you need a little pick-me-up.

1. Brittany Runs a Marathon (2019)

This movie follows the journey of Brittany Forgler, a 27-year-old woman living in New York City who is stuck in a cycle of unhealthy habits and self-deprecation. After a wake-up call from her doctor, she decides to take control of her life by setting a simple goal: to run a block. This small step leads to bigger ambitions as she decides to train for the New York City Marathon. Along the way, Brittany faces physical and emotional challenges, confronts her insecurities, and learns the value of self-worth and perseverance. The movie is a heartwarming and humorous exploration of personal transformation, celebrating the idea that change is possible, one step at a time. This is one of the feel good movies on prime.

2. The Idea of You (2024)

It follows Solène Marchand, a 39-year-old mother who, after a chance encounter, embarks on an unexpected romance with Hayes Campbell, a 24-year-old member of the world’s biggest boy band. The relationship begins when Solène reluctantly takes her daughter to a music festival and meets the charismatic young star. As their connection grows, Solène grapples with the challenges of dating someone much younger, the scrutiny of the public eye, and the impact on her relationship with her daughter. This is one of the best Feel Good Movies & Shows.

3. Road House (2024)

It is an action-packed drama that follows James Dalton, a highly skilled but enigmatic bouncer, who is hired to clean up the Double Deuce, a rowdy and dangerous bar in a small town. Known for his calm demeanor and expertise in martial arts, Dalton quickly clashes with the local crime boss, Brad Wesley, who controls the town through intimidation and corruption. As Dalton begins to restore order at the bar, he faces escalating violence and personal attacks from Wesley and his goons.

4. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (2021)

This musical drama follows Jamie New, a 16-year-old teenager from Sheffield who dreams of becoming a drag queen. Despite facing bullying and disapproval, particularly from his estranged father and some classmates, Jamie receives unwavering support from his loving mother and his best friend, Pritti. As he prepares to debut as his drag persona at the school prom, Jamie embarks on a journey of self-discovery and acceptance, challenging societal norms and inspiring others to embrace their true selves. The film celebrates individuality, courage, and the importance of following one’s dreams.

5. Bottoms (2023)

Bottoms is a teen comedy that centers around two unpopular queer girls in high school, PJ and Josie, who start a fight club as a way to meet girls and gain popularity. What begins as a misguided attempt to get attention quickly spirals into something bigger, as the fight club becomes a surprising success, empowering other girls at the school. Through their chaotic and hilarious journey, PJ and Josie learn about friendship, love, and self-respect, while also challenging the toxic masculinity and social hierarchies within their school. This is one of the best feel good movies on prime.

6. Saltburn (2023)

Saltburn is a psychological thriller that follows a young college student who becomes infatuated with his wealthy and enigmatic classmate. The student is invited to spend the summer at his classmate’s opulent family estate, Saltburn, a sprawling and decaying mansion. As the summer progresses, the student is drawn deeper into the mysterious and unsettling world of the family, uncovering dark secrets and facing moral dilemmas. The film explores themes of obsession, privilege, and the corrupting influence of wealth.

7. The Burial (2023)

The Burial is a legal drama inspired by true events. It follows a struggling funeral home owner who, facing bankruptcy, sues a wealthy and corrupt businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The funeral home owner hires a flashy and unconventional personal injury lawyer to represent him in court. As the case gains national attention, it evolves into a battle for justice and fairness, exposing corporate greed and systemic racism. The film highlights the importance of standing up for one’s rights, no matter the odds. This is one of the Feel Good Movies on amazon prime.

8. A Million Miles Away (2023)

A Million Miles Away is a biographical drama that tells the inspiring story of José Hernández, a Mexican-American farmworker who overcame numerous obstacles to become a NASA astronaut. The film follows José’s journey from working in the fields with his family to pursuing his education and eventually achieving his dream of space travel. Through perseverance, determination, and the support of his loved ones, José’s story serves as a testament to the power of hard work and the belief that no dream is too big. This is one of the Life Changing Movies.

9. Red, White, and Royal Blue (2023)

Red, White, and Royal Blue is a romantic comedy that explores the unlikely love story between Alex Claremont-Diaz, the First Son of the United States, and Prince Henry of England. Initially, the two young men are rivals, but after a public altercation, they are forced to stage a friendship for diplomatic reasons. As they spend more time together, their animosity turns into a deep, secret romance. The film navigates the challenges of their relationship, including the pressures of their public roles, the scrutiny of the media, and the expectations of their families, ultimately highlighting themes of love, identity, and acceptance.

10. Shin Masked Rider (2023)

Shin Masked Rider is a Japanese superhero film that reimagines the classic Kamen Rider series. The story follows Takeshi Hongo, a young man who is kidnapped by the evil organization Shocker and transformed into a cyborg with incredible powers. However, Hongo escapes before his mind can be controlled and becomes Masked Rider, a hero determined to fight against Shocker and protect humanity. As he battles various monstrous enemies, Hongo grapples with his new identity and the burden of being a hero, all while seeking justice and freedom for those oppressed by Shocker.

11. Air (2023)

Air is a sports drama that delves into the true story behind the creation of the iconic Air Jordan sneakers. The film focuses on the groundbreaking partnership between Nike, a then-struggling athletic shoe company, and Michael Jordan, a rookie NBA player. Led by Nike’s marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro, the company takes a bold risk by designing an entire line of shoes around Jordan, breaking industry norms. The film explores the challenges and triumphs of this venture, highlighting themes of innovation, ambition, and the cultural impact of sports marketing. This is one of the best english feel good movies.

12. Shotgun Wedding (2022)

Shotgun Wedding is a romantic action-comedy about Darcy and Tom, a couple whose destination wedding in the Philippines goes hilariously wrong when their entire wedding party is taken hostage by pirates. As the situation escalates, Darcy and Tom must work together to save their families and friends, all while confronting their own doubts about their relationship. The film blends romance with action and humor, showcasing the couple’s journey from nearly calling off the wedding to realizing their love for each other amidst the chaos. This is one of the feel good films on amazon prime.

13. Nanny (2022)

Nanny is a horror-drama that follows Aisha, an undocumented Senegalese immigrant working as a nanny for a wealthy family in New York City. As she struggles to provide for her own son back home, Aisha begins to experience disturbing visions and nightmares that blur the lines between reality and the supernatural. These experiences are tied to her past and the trauma of leaving her son behind. The film explores themes of motherhood, cultural dislocation, and the immigrant experience, using horror elements to depict the psychological toll of Aisha’s situation.

14. The Holiday (2006)

The Holiday is a romantic comedy that follows two women, Iris and Amanda, who are both dealing with heartbreak during the holiday season. Iris, a journalist from England, is in love with a man who is marrying someone else, while Amanda, a movie trailer producer in Los Angeles, has just ended a relationship. Seeking a change, they decide to swap homes for the holidays. Iris travels to Amanda’s luxurious LA home, while Amanda moves into Iris’s quaint English cottage. In their new surroundings, both women unexpectedly find love and healing—Amanda with Iris’s charming brother, Graham, and Iris with Miles, a kind-hearted composer. The film explores themes of love, self-discovery, and the idea that sometimes, a change of scenery is all you need to start anew. This is one of the Best Movies On Amazon Prime.

15. Chef (2014)

Chef is a feel-good comedy-drama that follows Carl Casper, a talented but frustrated chef working in a prestigious Los Angeles restaurant. After a public feud with a food critic goes viral, Carl quits his job and decides to return to his roots by starting a food truck business. With the help of his young son Percy and his loyal friend Martin, Carl embarks on a road trip across the country, rediscovering his passion for cooking and reconnecting with his family. The film is a celebration of food, creativity, and the importance of following one’s passion, with a strong emphasis on the bond between father and son.

16. Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009)

Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year is a Hindi-language drama that follows Harpreet Singh Bedi, a fresh college graduate with modest academic performance but big dreams of becoming a successful salesman. He joins a computer sales company, only to find himself disillusioned by the unethical practices and cutthroat environment. Refusing to compromise his values, Harpreet starts his own parallel sales company within the existing company, offering honest and reliable services. As his business grows, he faces challenges from his own company and must navigate the complexities of staying true to his principles while achieving success. The film is a heartwarming tale of integrity, entrepreneurship, and perseverance.

17. Middle Class Melodies (2020)

Middle Class Melodies is a Telugu-language comedy-drama that centers around Raghava, a young man from a small town in Andhra Pradesh who dreams of opening a tiffin center (a small restaurant) in the nearby city of Guntur. Despite facing financial difficulties and opposition from his father, Raghava is determined to make his dream a reality. The film captures the everyday struggles and joys of middle-class life, with a strong focus on family dynamics, love, and ambition. Raghava’s journey is both humorous and touching, as he learns valuable life lessons while pursuing his goal of culinary success.

18. Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Silver Linings Playbook is a romantic dramedy that follows Pat Solitano, a man with bipolar disorder who, after a stint in a mental institution, moves back in with his parents. Determined to reconcile with his estranged wife, Pat meets Tiffany, a young widow with her own emotional struggles. The two form an unlikely bond as they agree to help each other achieve their respective goals—Pat’s to win back his wife, and Tiffany’s to win a dance competition. As they spend more time together, they find solace in each other’s company and begin to heal from their past traumas. The film explores themes of mental health, love, and the pursuit of happiness, highlighting the importance of human connection and acceptance.

19. Catherine Called Birdy (2022)

Catherine Called Birdy is a coming-of-age historical comedy-drama set in medieval England. It follows the spirited and clever Lady Catherine, known as Birdy, a 14-year-old girl who resists her father’s attempts to marry her off to a wealthy suitor. Birdy uses her wit and resourcefulness to sabotage each potential match, determined to maintain her independence and avoid the constraints of a traditional marriage. The film captures Birdy’s struggles with societal expectations and her journey towards self-discovery, offering a humorous and heartfelt portrayal of a young girl’s fight for autonomy in a world that seeks to limit her.

20. Your Christmas or Mine? (2022)

Your Christmas or Mine? is a holiday romantic comedy that follows a young couple, James and Hayley, who are deeply in love but spend Christmas apart for the first time. In a spontaneous decision, they both decide to surprise each other by swapping trains at the last minute, only to accidentally switch places. James ends up spending Christmas with Hayley’s boisterous and chaotic family, while Hayley finds herself at James’s quiet and reserved family estate. The film explores the humorous and heartwarming challenges they face as they experience each other’s family traditions, leading to a deeper understanding of each other and their relationship.

21. The Big Sick (2017)

This OSCAR® nominee tells the true story of Kumail, a Pakistan-born comedian, and Emily, a grad student who fall head over heels. But uh-oh, their cultures clash big time! Kumail’s an Uber driver by day, stand-up comic by night. He meets Emily, and sparks fly! But his parents are all about arranged marriages. Drama alert! When Emily falls mysteriously ill, Kumail’s forced to face her parents and his true feelings. Talk about a rollercoaster!

22. Sylvie’s Love (2020)

Ready for a swoon-worthy romance that’ll transport you to the jazzy 1950s? “Sylvie’s Love” is your ticket to feel-good vibes on Amazon Prime! This dreamy flick stars Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha in a love story that’ll have you swooning. Picture this: Sylvie’s helping out at her dad’s record store when in walks Robert, a saxophonist with big dreams. Sparks fly, but life’s got other plans. Fast forward a few years, and bam! They meet again. Will their old flame rekindle? You’ll have to watch to find out!

22. The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (2021)

This 2021 sci-fi rom-com stars Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen as two teens stuck in a Groundhog Day situation. Mark’s living the same day on repeat when he meets Margaret, another time-looper. Together, they hunt for those tiny perfect moments that make life special. But here’s the twist: Margaret’s got a secret that’s keeping her from breaking free. Will they find a way out, or is this their forever?

23. Late Night (2019)

This hilarious flick stars Emma Thompson as Katherine Newbury, a legendary talk show host fighting to keep her crown. Katherine’s show is tanking, and the network’s ready to give her the boot. Enter Molly Patel (Mindy Kaling), a diversity hire with zero experience but tonnes of fresh ideas. Together, they shake things up and breathe new life into the show. But drama strikes when a scandalous email leaks! Can Katherine save her career and her marriage?

24. The Aeronauts (2019)

This thrilling flick stars Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne as two daredevils pushing the limits of human knowledge. Picture this: It’s 1862, and Amelia Wren, a fearless balloon pilot, teams up with James Glaisher, a weather-obsessed scientist. Their mission? To soar higher than anyone ever has before! But it’s not just about breaking records – they’re on a quest to unlock the secrets of the weather. Talk about a sky-high adventure!

25. Brittany Runs a Marathon (2019)

This flick follows Brittany, a 28-year-old party girl in NYC who’s hit rock bottom. When her doc drops the bombshell that she needs to shape up, Brittany laces up her sneakers and hits the pavement. From couch potato to marathon runner, Brittany’s transformation is a wild ride. She teams up with her neighbour Catherine and new pal Seth, setting their sights on the New York City Marathon. Along the way, there’s laughter, tears, and even a dash of romance with Jern, a fellow dog-sitter. Will Brittany cross that finish line? You’ll have to watch to find out!

26. The Vast of Night (2019)

Hey sci-fi lovers! Get ready for a mind-bending journey with “The Vast of Night” on Amazon Prime. This 2019 gem will transport you to 1950s New Mexico for a night you won’t forget! Picture this: It’s a quiet night in Cayuga when Fay, a switchboard operator, and Everett, a radio DJ, stumble upon a mysterious audio signal. As they dig deeper, they uncover a potential alien presence! With reports of strange sightings and hypnotic messages, the duo races against time to unravel the truth. Will they solve the mystery or become part of it?

27. Troop Zero (2019)

Get ready for a heartwarming adventure with “Troop Zero” on Amazon Prime! This feel-good flick takes you back to 1977 Georgia, where Christmas Flint, a quirky misfit, dreams of outer space. When a chance to be on NASA’s Golden Record pops up, Christmas assembles a ragtag Birdie Scout troop. They’re the underdogs, but they’re determined! Watch as they earn badges, face off against the snooty Troop Five, and perform a wild David Bowie dance. It’s all about friendship, self-discovery, and reaching for the stars!

28. Blinded by the Light (2019)

This heartwarming tale follows Javed, a Pakistani teen in Thatcher’s Britain, who discovers the power of Bruce Springsteen’s music. It’s 1987, and Javed’s life is a mess of family pressure, racism, and teen angst. But when he pops in a Springsteen cassette, bam! His world explodes with possibilities. Watch as Javed finds his voice, chases his dreams, and even serenades a girl with “The Boss’s” tunes. It’s a wild ride of self-discovery, family drama, and rockin’ good times!

29. The Farewell (2019)

This gem follows Billi, a Chinese-American writer, as she navigates a family secret that’ll blow your mind. Picture this: Billi’s beloved Nai Nai (grandma) in China has terminal cancer, but the family’s keeping it hush-hush! They cook up a fake wedding as an excuse to say goodbye. Talk about family drama! Billi’s torn between spilling the beans and respecting her family’s wild plan. Will she keep the secret? You’ll have to watch to find out!

30. Paterson (2016)

Hey movie lovers! Ready for a slice-of-life gem? “Paterson” on Amazon Prime is your ticket to a chill, poetic journey. This flick follows Paterson, a bus driver in Paterson, New Jersey, living his best low-key life. Picture this: Paterson’s got a simple routine. He drives his bus, eavesdrops on passengers, and scribbles poetry in his notebook. After work, it’s dog-walking time and a cold one at Shades Bar. His wife Laura’s his biggest fan, always pushing him to share his poems. But when their dog Marvin shreds his notebook, Paterson’s world turns upside down. Will a chance encounter with a Japanese poetry lover save the day?

31. The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

This 2019 gem follows Zak, a young man with Down syndrome, who’s chasing his wrestling dreams. Zak busts out of his nursing home to pursue his passion for wrestling. Along the way, he meets Tyler, a small-time outlaw who becomes his unlikely buddy and coach. Together, they hit the road, dodging the authorities and forming an unbreakable bond. It’s a wild ride down the Outer Banks of North Carolina, filled with laughs, tears, and plenty of heart.

32. Wonderstruck (2017)

This gem follows two deaf kids, 50 years apart, both running away to the Big Apple. Picture this: It’s 1927, and Rose, a deaf girl, is obsessed with silent film star Lillian Mayhew. Fast forward to 1977, and Ben’s just lost his hearing in a freak accident. Both kids end up at the American Museum of Natural History, their stories intertwining in the most unexpected ways. Will they find the answers they’re looking for?

33. The Tender Bar (2021)

This coming-of-age tale follows JR Maguire, a young boy growing up on Long Island in the 1970s. Picture this: JR’s deadbeat dad’s out of the picture, but his Uncle Charlie steps up, becoming the father figure he needs. Charlie owns a bar called “The Dickens” and shares his love for reading with JR. As JR grows up, he navigates family drama, first love, and his dream of becoming a writer. Will he make it to Yale? Can he win over his crush Sidney? You’ll have to watch to find out!

34. One Night in Miami (2020)

Picture this: It’s February 25, 1964, and Cassius Clay (soon to be Muhammad Ali) just shocked the world by beating Sonny Liston. To celebrate, he meets up with Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown in a Miami motel room. But this ain’t no ordinary party! As they chat about their roles in the civil rights movement, things get heated. Will they find common ground or will their differences tear them apart?

35. Beautiful Boy (2018)

This 2018 drama stars Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet as a father-son duo battling addiction.David’s world turns upside down when his son Nic goes missing. After a rehab stint, Nic seems on the mend, even heading off to college. But a single pill triggers a relapse, sending him spiralling back into drug use. It’s a gut-wrenching cycle of recovery and relapse that’ll have you on the edge of your seat. Will Nic find his way back to sobriety?

36. The Lost City of Z (2016)

Hey adventure seekers! Get ready for a wild ride with “The Lost City of Z” on Amazon Prime. This true-life drama follows British explorer Col. Percival Fawcett on his quest to find a mysterious city in the Amazon. It’s the dawn of the 20th century, and Fawcett’s off to the Amazon. He stumbles upon evidence of an advanced civilisation that might’ve once called the region home. But here’s the kicker – Fawcett disappears in the 1920s while searching for this lost city. Will he find it? You’ll have to watch to find out!

37. Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot (2018)

This flick follows John Callahan, a quadriplegic cartoonist on a rocky path to sobriety. John’s life takes a dramatic turn after a booze-fueled car crash leaves him paralysed. But here’s the kicker – he discovers his hidden talent for drawing edgy, hilarious cartoons! With the help of his quirky AA sponsor Donnie, John battles his demons and finds a new lease on life through art. Will he conquer his addiction and become a successful cartoonist? You’ll have to watch to find out!

38. The Only Living Boy in New York (2017)

This flick follows Thomas Webb, a college drop-out trying to figure out life in the Big Apple. Thomas’s world turns upside down when he catches his dad kissing another woman. Plot twist: he ends up falling for her too! As if that’s not enough drama, Thomas discovers his mysterious neighbour W.F. is actually his biological father. Talk about family secrets! Will Thomas find his way through this messy love triangle and uncover his true calling as a writer?

39. Brad’s Status (2017)

This 2017 gem stars Ben Stiller as Brad Sloan, a guy who’s got it all but still feels like he’s missing out. Brad’s taking his son Troy on a college tour, but his mind’s elsewhere. He’s obsessing over his old college buddies who seem to have it all – fame, fortune, and fancy lives. As Brad navigates the ups and downs of parenting and self-doubt, he learns some pretty big life lessons. Will he finally realise what really matters?

40. I Am Kalam (2010)

It is a heartwarming Indian film that tells the story of Chhotu, a bright and determined young boy from a poor rural family. Forced to work at a roadside dhaba (eatery) to support his family, Chhotu is inspired by former President of India, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, whose life story he learns about through television. Adopting the name “Kalam,” he dreams of getting an education and rising above his circumstances. Despite the challenges of poverty, Kalam’s optimism, intelligence, and thirst for knowledge lead him to form a friendship with the local prince, who recognizes Kalam’s potential. The film is a touching narrative about the power of dreams, the importance of education, and the belief that one can overcome any obstacle with determination and hope.

