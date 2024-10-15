If you’re a fan of nail-biting suspense, gruesome encounters, and the raw thrill of survival, you’ve likely found yourself drawn to movies like Wrong Turn. With its infamous blend of horror, tension, and relentless pursuit through isolated woods, Wrong Turn has set a high bar for survival horror. But don’t worry, because there are plenty of horror movies like Wrong Turn that deliver the same intense chills and terrifying thrills. Whether you’re looking for a Wrong Turn type movie that takes you on a terrifying journey through remote landscapes or a Wrong Turn type movies list that offers relentless suspense, we’ve got you covered with some of the best options out there.

1. The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

IMDb

A family on a road trip takes a detour through the desert, only to find themselves hunted by a group of mutant cannibals. The desolate setting and horrifying villains make this a nail-biting survival horror.

2. The Descent (2005)

IMDb

A group of adventurous women goes cave-diving but gets trapped underground with bloodthirsty creatures lurking in the dark. The claustrophobic scenes and shocking twists will keep you on edge.

3. Deliverance (1972)

IMDb

Four friends on a river-rafting trip find themselves battling nature—and some violent locals. This classic survival tale is both gritty and terrifying, with raw suspense that hasn’t aged a bit.

4. Eden Lake (2008)

IMDb

A couple’s peaceful weekend at a remote lake takes a turn for the worse when they encounter a group of violent teenagers. This brutal survival horror emphasizes the horrors of bullying and escalating violence.

5. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

IMDb

After picking up a hitchhiker, a group of friends ends up at the mercy of a family of cannibalistic killers, led by the infamous Leatherface. This remake is terrifying and pays homage to the original while dialing up the gore.

6. Wolf Creek (2005)

IMDb

Inspired by real events, this film follows three backpackers who become the targets of a sadistic killer in the Australian outback. The desolation of the outback adds to the horror, making escape seem almost impossible.

7. The Ritual (2017)

IMDb

Four friends take a hiking trip in the Scandinavian wilderness, only to be hunted by an ancient evil presence. The forest is creepy, the creature is terrifying, and the psychological horror is intense.

8. Backcountry (2014)

IMDb

A couple’s romantic camping trip turns into a nightmare as they get lost in the wilderness and are stalked by a predatory bear. This movie takes realistic fears of the wild and amplifies them to terrifying levels.

9. Wrong Turn 2: Dead End (2007)

IMDb

A group of reality TV contestants find themselves on the wrong side of the forest and hunted by a clan of deformed cannibals. This sequel to Wrong Turn ups the gore and the action.

10. Green Room (2015)

IMDb

A punk band gets trapped in a remote venue and must fight for survival against a group of violent skinheads. The suspense builds as they battle their way out, with brutal confrontations that don’t shy away from gore.

11. The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

IMDb

A group of friends on a trip to a remote cabin find themselves part of a horrifying ritual, controlled by unseen forces. This movie is a thrilling blend of horror and satire, with twists that will keep you guessing.

12. I Spit on Your Grave (2010)

IMDb

After a brutal assault, a woman takes revenge on her attackers in the most gruesome ways imaginable. It’s a controversial survival horror that explores the theme of vengeance with unflinching brutality.

13. Hatchet (2006)

IMDb

A group of tourists on a haunted swamp tour encounter a disfigured killer in the Louisiana bayou. With gruesome kills and a dark sense of humor, this is a must-watch for fans of gory horror.

14. Frontier(s) (2007)

IMDb

In this French horror film, a group of criminals on the run ends up at an inn run by a family of Nazi cannibals. Dark, disturbing, and packed with gore, it’s an intense addition to the survival horror genre.

15. High Tension (2003)

IMDb

Two friends head to the countryside for a weekend getaway but find themselves pursued by a sadistic killer. The film lives up to its name, with relentless suspense and a shocking twist.

16. The Last House on the Left (2009)

IMDb

When a couple’s daughter is attacked, they take matters into their own hands, hunting down the perpetrators with chilling vengeance. It’s a brutal film about survival and the lengths parents will go for their children.

17. Frozen (2010)

IMDb

Three friends are stranded on a ski lift overnight in freezing temperatures. Their desperate attempts to survive in extreme conditions make this a tense and realistic horror that doesn’t rely on monsters.

18. The Strangers (2008)

IMDb

A couple’s remote getaway turns into a fight for their lives as they’re terrorized by masked intruders. The suspense builds with every knock on the door, making you feel the same paranoia as the characters.

19. The Hills Run Red (2009)

IMDb

A group of film students searches for a lost horror movie and its killer star but end up becoming the victims. This one’s packed with scares, bloody scenes, and a chilling backstory.

20. Turistas (2006)

IMDb

After a bus accident, a group of tourists in Brazil discovers a dark underworld of organ trafficking. The exotic location turns into a deadly trap, and the suspense will have you clutching your seat.

Conclusion:

If you’re ready for a marathon of terror and suspense, these Wrong Turn type movies are perfect for a bone-chilling binge session. Each of these horror movies delivers the thrilling and intense survival scenarios that made Wrong Turn such a cult classic. So dim the lights, lock the doors, and prepare yourself for a journey into the most remote, sinister, and dangerous places where only the strongest make it out alive. Happy watching—if you dare!

Featured Image: IMDb