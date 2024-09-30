Hey there, movie buffs! Ever caught yourself quoting funny Bollywood dialogues out of the blue? We’ve all been there! From classic comedies to recent blockbusters, Hindi cinema has given us a treasure trove of hilarious one-liners that never fail to crack us up. These funny dialogues have become such a big part of our lives that we use them in our everyday conversations, making them a cultural phenomenon.

In this article, we’re diving into the world of Bollywood’s funniest dialogues. We’ll take a look at some timeless gems from iconic films, witty one-liners that defined characters, and situational humour that had us rolling on the floor. We’ll also explore romantic comedy gold, modern classics that went viral, and the comic genius of legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Paresh Rawal. So, get ready for a laughter-filled journey through the best of Bollywood’s humour!