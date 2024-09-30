Hey there, movie buffs! Ever caught yourself quoting funny Bollywood dialogues out of the blue? We’ve all been there! From classic comedies to recent blockbusters, Hindi cinema has given us a treasure trove of hilarious one-liners that never fail to crack us up. These funny dialogues have become such a big part of our lives that we use them in our everyday conversations, making them a cultural phenomenon.
In this article, we’re diving into the world of Bollywood’s funniest dialogues. We’ll take a look at some timeless gems from iconic films, witty one-liners that defined characters, and situational humour that had us rolling on the floor. We’ll also explore romantic comedy gold, modern classics that went viral, and the comic genius of legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Paresh Rawal. So, get ready for a laughter-filled journey through the best of Bollywood’s humour!
- “Teja main hoon, Mark idhar hai!” – Andaz Apna Apna
- “Crime master Gogo naam hai mera, aankhen nikal ke gotiyaan khelta hoon.” – Andaz Apna Apna
- “Vasco da Gama ka baap bhi yeh match nahi jeet sakta!” – Andaz Apna Apna
- “Utha le re baba, utha le! Mereko nahi re, in dono ko utha le!” -Hera Pheri
- “Yeh Baburao ka style hai!” -Hera Pheri
- “Agar main chahta, toh tumhari aankhon ke neeche do black spot hota, samjha kya?” – Hera Pheri
- “Rakh ke bol, rakh ke bol!” -Hera Pheri
- “25 din mein paisa double!” -Phir Hera Pheri
- “Ye bijness karne ka tareeka hai.” -Phir Hera Pheri
- “English is a very phunny language!” -Chupke Chupke
- “Mote mote log hamesha tez ghoorta hai.” -Chupke Chupke
- “Kahan chale gaya tha yeh phool, jo tumhare haath mein tha!” -Chupke Chupke
- “Circuit, ye chemical locha hai!” -Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.
- “Mamu, tum toh bade heavy driver nikle!” -Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.
- “Agar tumne mujhe ek baar aur ullu banaya, toh main tumhe ullu ki tarah seedha khamba par latka dunga!” -Golmaal: Fun Unlimited
- “Mujhe jo naam mila hai, main usi se khush hoon.” -Golmaal: Fun Unlimited
- “Dil ka raasta pet se hota hai.” -Golmaal Again
- “Kuch logon ki fitrat hoti hai logon ko hamesha confuse karna.” -Golmaal Again
- “Don’t underestimate the power of a common man!” -Chennai Express
- “Thangabali… Thangabali!” -Chennai Express
- “Iss umar mein sight de raha hai, buddhe!?” -Chennai Express
- “Jahanpanaah, tussi great ho, tohfa qubool karo.” -3 Idiots
- “Life is a race, if you don’t run fast, you’ll be like a broken anda!” -3 Idiots
- “Yeh toh asli painting hai! Itni badi painting dekh ke dimaag kaam nahi kar raha.” -Welcome
- “Control Uday, control!” -Welcome
- “Mera naam hai Manav, main akal se paidal hoon.” -Dhamaal
- “Sorry bolta hoon, sorry bolta hoon, bas sorry bolta hoon.” -Dhamaal
- “Maa da laadla bigad gaya!” -Dostana
- “Hum gay hai… fully, totally!” -Dostana
- “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.” -Om Shanti Om
- “Hum cake khane ke liye kahin bhi jaa sakte hain.” -Dil Chahta Hai
- “Ya toh dosti gehri hai, ya yeh photo 3D hai!” -Dil Chahta Hai
- “Confusion hi confusion hai, solution kuch pata nahi.” -PK
- “Tharki chokro!” -PK
- “Hum tum mein itne ched karenge ki confuse ho jaoge ki saans kahan se le aur… kahan se nahi!” -Dabangg
- “Aadmi hoon aadmi se pyaar karta hoon!” -Housefull
- “Apne ko to sirf baap banna hai, uska sasur nahi banna hai.” -Housefull
- “Mereko toh aisa dhak dhak ho raha hai!” -Housefull
- “Problem yeh hai ki woh ladki hai… aur kya problem chahiye!” -Pyaar Ka Punchnama
- “Hamare India mein shaadi ek aisi cheez hai jo family ke saamne jeena aur marna dono mushkil kar deti hai.” -Pyaar Ka Punchnama
- “Iska toh plan hi ulta hai!” -Hungama
- “Baap hamesha baap hota hai, beta hamesha beta hota hai!” -Hungama
- “Mere dad ne kaha tha, shaadi mat karna, tabhi mere dad happy hai.” -Garam Masala
- “Bahut jaldi shaadi karna, warna girlfriend dost ban jaati hai.” -Garam Masala
- “Tumhara naam kya hai? Chhota Bachchan, matlab Abhishek Bachchan.” -Bol Bachchan
- “Police station hai, tumhare baap ka ghar nahi!” -Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
- “Maal utha lo, phir bhaago!” -Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
- “Babulal, tumne ghanti kyun nahi bajayi?” -Hulchul
- “Shaadi ek aisi laddoo hai, jo khaye woh pachtaye, jo na khaye woh aur bhi zyada pachtaye.” -Hulchul
- “Mera pati mujhse kitna pyaar karta hai, par usko mere saath rehna bilkul pasand nahi.” -Queen
- “Mujhe bill dekhne ka bada shauk hai!” -Queen
Conclusion
Bollywood’s charm lies not just in its colorful songs and dances, but also in its unforgettable dialogues. These iconic lines, ranging from the absurdly funny to the unintentionally hilarious, have become an integral part of Indian pop culture. They’ve transcended the silver screen to become a part of our daily conversations, memes, and social media banter.
Whether it’s the over-the-top dramatic declarations of love, the exaggerated threats of villains, or the witty comebacks of heroes, these dialogues continue to tickle our funny bones years after their release. They serve as a testament to the unique flavor of Indian cinema and its ability to entertain across generations.
So, the next time you need a good laugh or want to add some Bollywood spice to your conversation, remember these golden nuggets of hilarity!
