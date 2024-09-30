Hey there, movie buffs! Ever caught yourself quoting Salman Khan dialogues with your pals? We’ve all been there! Salman Khan, the ultimate Bollywood heartthrob, has given us some of the most unforgettable lines in Indian cinema. His dialogues aren’t just words; they’re a vibe, a mood, and sometimes, a whole way of life! From the streets to social media, these catchy phrases have taken on a life of their own.

In this article, we’re diving into the world of Salman Khan’s most iconic dialogues. We’ll be reliving those epic moments from ‘Wanted’, ‘Kick’, and many more blockbusters that have us all hooked. Get ready to laugh, feel nostalgic, and maybe even practise your best Bhai impression! Whether you’re a die-hard Salman fan or just love a good Bollywood quote, this journey through his most famous lines is going to be one wild ride. Let’s get this show on the road!

1. “Mujh par ek ehsaan karna, ke mujh par koi ehsaan mat karna.” –Bodyguard (2011)

2. “Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, toh main apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta.” –Wanted (2009)

3. “Dosti ka ek usool hai madam – no sorry, no thank you.” –Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)

4. “Dil mein aata hoon, samajh mein nahi.”-Kick (2014)

5. “Hum tum mein itne ched karenge ki confuse ho jaoge ke saans kahan se le aur paadein kahan se!” –Dabangg (2010)

6. “Swagat nahi karoge hamara?” –Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

7. “Mujhe jo karna hai main karta hoon, main wo karta hoon jo mujhe sahi lagta hai.”

-Kick (2014)

8. “Agar tumhe yaad na ho ke tumhari maa ka doodh kab gira tha, toh main tumhe yaad dila doon.” –Dabangg (2010)

9. “Do tarah ke log hote hain. Ek jo yeh sab karte hain, ek jo yeh sab nahi karte. Aur main jo karte hain unmein se hoon.” –Kick (2014)

10. “Mujhse jo takrayega, wo chur chur ho jayega!” –Dabangg (2010)

11. “Jalwa!” –Wanted (2009)

12. “Tiger abhi zinda hai!” –Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

13. “Suno… tumhare pyaar mein jungli ho gaya hoon main.” –Sultan (2016)

14. “Yeh jungli billi sirf sher ko shikaar karti hai.” –Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

15. “Kya tumhe yakeen hai ki tumhare saath jo main karne wala hoon, tum uske liye tayyar ho?”

–Race 3 (2018)

16. “Mujhe ladkiyon se baat karne ka experience bilkul nahi hai.”

–Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998)

17. “Mere bare mein itna mat sochna… Dil mein aata hoon, samajh mein nahi.” –Kick (2014)

18. “Baap hamesha kehta hai, galat time pe ladki se pyar kar betha.” –Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)

19. “Aaj se tumhara naam suraj, aur tumhara naam bijli.” –Ready (2011)

20. “Ek sher kabhi apna shikaar chhodega nahi.” –Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

21. “Mere bare mein jitna sochoge, utna complex hota jaaunga.” –Kick (2014)

22. “Dabangg hoon, dil se dabangg.” –Dabangg (2010)

23. “Tumhe agar pyar karna ho toh tumhe tumhare ghar wale ko chodna padega.”

–Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998)

24. “Tumhari awaaz pehele kahi suni hai, jaise poori duniya ke andhere ko roshni milti hai.”

–Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

25. “Aaj bhi log bolte hain, ek baar commitment karke chup baithta hai.” –Wanted (2009)

26. “Tumne toh humare doston ko ghoonsa maar diya!” –Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)

27. “Zindagi mein ek hi bar hoti hai, pyaar dusri bar nahi hota.” –Tere Naam (2003)

28. “Ek tha Tiger!” –Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

29. “Sher kabhi apna jungle nahi chhodta.” –Sultan (2016)

30. “Main tumhe bhool jaon yeh ho nahi sakta, aur tum mujhe bhool jao yeh main hone nahi doonga.” –Veer (2010)

31. “Mere baare mein jitna sochoge, utna confuse ho jaoge.” –Kick (2014)

32. “Yakeen tubelight ki tarah hota hai, der se jalta hai, lekin jab jalta hai to full light kar deta hai.” -Tubelight(2017)

33. “Zindagi mein teen cheezein kabhi underestimate nahi karna – I, me, and myself.”

-Ready (2011)

Conclusion

Salman Khan’s iconic dialogues have left an indelible mark on Bollywood and its fans. From the romantic charm of “Maine Pyaar Kiya” to the swaggering confidence of “Dabangg,” Bhai’s lines have become a part of our everyday conversations. These dialogues don’t just entertain; they have an impact on how we express ourselves and view the world around us.

To wrap up, Salman’s dialogue delivery, combined with his charismatic screen presence, has created a unique brand of entertainment that resonates with millions. Whether it’s a witty one-liner or a powerful statement, these dialogues showcase Salman’s versatility as an actor and his ability to connect with audiences. They’re not just movie lines; they’re a cultural phenomenon that continues to shape the way we talk, think, and even meme.

