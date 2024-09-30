Hey there, movie buffs! Ever found yourself quoting lines from your favourite films? Well, if you’re a fan of Bollywood, I bet you’ve dropped a few Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara dialogues in your conversations. This iconic road trip movie has given us some of the most memorable quotes that still hit home years later. From funny one-liners to deep, thought-provoking words, ZNMD dialogues have become a part of our pop culture.
In this article, we’re gonna take a stroll down memory lane and revisit some of the best dialogues from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. We’ll look at the witty exchanges between Arjun, Kabir, and Imran, dive into Laila’s pearls of wisdom, and explore how these lines reflect friendship, love, and personal growth. So, buckle up! We’re about to relive those unforgettable ZNMD moments that make us laugh, cry, and think about life in a whole new way.
1. “Mera phone bahar fekna is not funny. Meri girlfriend ke sath involve hona WAS NOT FUNNY.”
2. “Apne kaam ko apni life ke saath confuse mat karo. Tumhara kaam tumhari life nahi, sirf uska ek hissa hai.”
3. “Seize the day my friend. Pehle is din ko puri tarah jiyo, phir 40 ke bare me sochna.”
4. “Kabhi pay cheque milte waqt, tumhaare aakhon mein aasu aaye hai?”
5. “Insan ka kartavya hota hai koshish karna. Kamyabi, nakamyabi sab uske hath me hai.”
6.”Imran, magar dost mujhe Majnu bulate hai.”
7. “Mujhe afsos karna nahi aata.”
8. “Just let it go.”
9. “A person should remain in a box only once he is dead.”
10. “Yaar duniya mein kahin bhi chale jao log ek jaise hi hote hain. It’s just human nature.”
11. “Apne andar chupe dar ko mitana chahte ho na? Toh ye raha hum sabka sabse bada darr – ‘Maut’. Let’s face it.”
12. “Apne liye ek pal chura lo yaar.”
13. “Yeh the mantally sick ho chuka hai.”
14. “Life is too short to do the things you don’t love doing.”
15. “I’m gonna live my life, the way I wanna live it”
16. “Dost toh har ek ko hote hai … lekin har ek ki kismat mein dost nahi hote.”
17. “Yehi toh problem hai hamari generation ki … hum khud ko kho chuke hai.”
18. “Agar hum apni zindagi ka steering wheel apne haath mein nahi lenge na, toh koi doosra driver seat par baith jayega.”
19. “Har ek minute ki value samjho, kyunki yeh kabhi wapas nahi aata.”
20. “Zindagi apne hisaab se chalti hai, hamesha perfect plan ke hisaab se nahi.”
21. “Kya Tum Mentally Challenged Ho My Bwoy?”
Conclusion
Wow, what a ride! ZNMD’s not just a movie; it’s a whole vibe. From Arjun’s workaholic struggles to Imran’s poetic soul-searching, this flick’s got it all. Remember when Laila dropped that truth bomb? “Life is too short to do the things you don’t love doing.” That’s the kinda stuff that sticks with you, you know?
But it’s not all deep and philosophical. ZNMD’s got some killer one-liners that’ll have you in stitches. And don’t even get me started on those shayaris! They’re pure gold, I tell ya.
So, next time you’re feeling stuck, just remember: “You’re not a drop in the ocean. You’re the entire ocean in a drop.”
