Ever felt like you need a quick mood boost? Well, you’re in luck! Feel good songs have the power to turn your frown upside down and put a spring in your step. Whether you’re having a tough day or just want to add some extra pep to your routine, the right tunes can work wonders. From classic pop anthems to modern hits, there’s a whole world of happy songs waiting to lift your spirits.

Ready to dive into a musical mood makeover? We’ve got you covered with a playlist of over 60 joyful songs that’ll have you dancing, singing, and smiling in no time.

1. “Happy” by Pharrell Williams (2013)

Released as part of the “Despicable Me 2” soundtrack, “Happy” quickly became a global anthem for positivity. Pharrell’s infectious energy, combined with the song’s upbeat tempo, makes it impossible to listen without tapping your feet or breaking into a smile. It’s a go-to track when you need an instant mood lift. This is one of the best happiness songs.

2. “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen (1978)

Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” is the epitome of joyful rock. Freddie Mercury’s powerful vocals and the energetic instrumentation create a perfect feel-good track. It’s the kind of song that makes you feel invincible, urging you to keep pushing forward, no matter what life throws your way.

3. “Good Vibrations” by The Beach Boys (1966)

This iconic track from The Beach Boys captures the essence of California sunshine and good times. “Good Vibrations” is a masterful blend of harmonies and innovative production that still feels fresh today. Listening to this song is like a mini-vacation, transporting you to a place of pure bliss.

4. “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars (2014)

“Uptown Funk” is a modern-day funk explosion that pays homage to the 80s while staying fresh and exciting. With its infectious groove, catchy lyrics, and Bruno Mars’ electrifying performance, this track is a guaranteed party starter. It’s all about having fun, and you can’t help but feel good when it’s on.

5. “Walking on Sunshine” by Katrina and the Waves (1983)

Few songs capture the feeling of pure joy like “Walking on Sunshine.” The upbeat rhythm and jubilant lyrics make it an all-time favorite for lifting spirits. It’s the perfect track to play on a sunny day or whenever you need a reminder that life is full of bright moments.

6. “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire (1978)

The opening notes of “September” are instantly recognizable, and they never fail to bring a smile. This disco-funk classic is all about celebrating life and good times. With its infectious energy and joyful lyrics, it’s a song that makes you want to dance like no one’s watching.

7. “Dancing Queen” by ABBA (1976)

ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” is a pop masterpiece that’s synonymous with happiness and fun. Whether you’re hitting the dance floor or just grooving in your living room, this song has the power to make you feel like a star. It’s a timeless anthem of joy and freedom.

8. “I Gotta Feeling” by The Black Eyed Peas (2009)

“I Gotta Feeling” is the ultimate party anthem. With its optimistic lyrics and high-energy beat, it’s the perfect soundtrack for any celebration. The Black Eyed Peas created a song that’s all about living in the moment and embracing the good times, making it a feel-good staple.

9. “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift (2014)

It is Taylor Swift’s empowering response to negativity. With its catchy pop beat and lyrics that encourage you to let go of the bad vibes, this song is all about having fun and being yourself. It’s an anthem for anyone who needs a reminder to keep dancing through life, no matter what.

10. “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor (1978)

Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” is the ultimate anthem of resilience and empowerment. The disco beat and powerful lyrics make it an enduring favorite for anyone who needs a boost of confidence. It’s a song that reminds you that no matter what challenges you face, you can overcome them. This is one of the best happy songs.

11. “Good as Hell” by Lizzo (2016)

Lizzo’s “Good as Hell” is a self-love anthem that radiates positivity. With its uplifting message and catchy chorus, it’s impossible not to feel empowered after listening to this track. Lizzo encourages you to love yourself and embrace your worth, making it a perfect feel-good song.

12. “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell (1967)

This classic duet by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell is all about love and overcoming obstacles. “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” is an uplifting song that reminds you that with love, anything is possible. The powerful vocals and inspiring lyrics make it a timeless feel-good favorite.

13. “Lovely Day” by Bill Withers (1977)

Bill Withers’ smooth vocals and the soothing melody of “Lovely Day” create a perfect soundtrack for a peaceful, happy moment. The lyrics are a simple yet powerful reminder to appreciate the beauty of each day. It’s a song that fills you with warmth and positivity.

14. “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake (2016)

Written for the movie “Trolls,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” is an infectious pop tune that’s all about spreading joy. Justin Timberlake’s smooth vocals and the upbeat production make it a perfect feel-good anthem. It’s the kind of song that makes you want to get up and dance, no matter where you are.

15. “I’m a Believer” by The Monkees (1966)

“I’m a Believer” is a classic pop-rock track that’s bursting with infectious energy. The Monkees delivered a timeless hit that’s all about optimism and love. With its catchy chorus and upbeat tempo, it’s a song that never fails to lift your spirits.

16. “Three Little Birds” by Bob Marley and the Wailers (1977)

Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds” is a reggae classic with a simple but powerful message: “Don’t worry about a thing, ’cause every little thing gonna be alright.” The laid-back rhythm and positive lyrics make it a perfect song for when you need to relax and let go of stress.

17. “All Star” by Smash Mouth (1999)

“All Star” by Smash Mouth is a fun, upbeat track that became an anthem for positivity and self-confidence. Its catchy melody and quirky lyrics make it a feel-good song that encourages you to embrace your unique qualities and keep shining, no matter what.

18. “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor (1982)

“Eye of the Tiger” is the quintessential motivational anthem. Featured in the movie “Rocky III,” this track is all about perseverance and determination. The powerful guitar riff and inspiring lyrics make it a perfect song to get you pumped up and ready to conquer any challenge. This is one of the best joyful songs.

19. “She’s a Rainbow” by The Rolling Stone (1967)

Often described as a psychedelic pop masterpiece, the song is filled with rich, vivid descriptions that paint a picture of a woman who brings color and joy to everything around her. The bright piano melody, combined with the orchestral arrangement, creates a sound that’s both enchanting and uplifting. It’s a feel-good anthem that radiates positivity, capturing the essence of love and beauty in a way that only The Rolling Stones can. This track is a reminder of the joy that someone special can bring into your life, making everything seem brighter and more beautiful.

20. “Put Your Records On” by Corinne Bailey Rae (2006)

Corinne Bailey Rae’s “Put Your Records On” is a breezy, soulful track that feels like a warm summer day. The song’s soothing melody and encouraging lyrics remind you to relax, be yourself, and enjoy life’s simple pleasures. It’s a feel-good tune that wraps you in comfort and joy.

21. “Hey Ya!” by OutKast (2003)

“Hey Ya!” by OutKast is a funky, high-energy track that blends pop, hip-hop, and rock elements into a feel-good anthem. The song’s infectious rhythm and playful lyrics make it a party favorite that’s impossible to listen to without dancing along.

22. “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles (1969)

Written by George Harrison, “Here Comes the Sun” is a beautiful, optimistic song that celebrates the arrival of brighter days. The gentle melody and hopeful lyrics make it a timeless feel-good track that’s perfect for lifting your spirits on a gloomy day.

23. “Happy Together” by The Turtles (1967)

“Happy Together” by The Turtles is a classic pop song that’s all about love and togetherness. The cheerful melody and catchy chorus make it a feel-good anthem that’s perfect for celebrating love and friendship. It’s a song that never fails to bring a smile to your face.

24. “Good Times” by Chic (1979)

“Good Times” by Chic is a disco classic that’s all about, well, having a good time. The funky bassline and upbeat groove make it a perfect song for dancing and celebrating life. It’s a track that captures the essence of fun and joy.

25. “Roar” by Katy Perry (2013)

“Roar” is Katy Perry’s empowering anthem of self-confidence and strength. With its catchy chorus and powerful lyrics, it’s a song that encourages you to stand up for yourself and embrace your inner power. It’s a feel-good track that’s perfect for boosting your confidence. This is one of the best feel good songs.

26. “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin (1988)

It is a lighthearted and uplifting tune that’s become synonymous with positivity. Bobby McFerrin’s soothing voice and the song’s simple, yet powerful message make it an instant mood booster. Its carefree melody and infectious optimism encourage you to let go of stress and embrace a more joyful outlook on life. Whether you’re feeling down or just need a little pick-me-up, this track is the perfect reminder to take things easy and find happiness in the moment.

27. “You Make My Dreams” by Hall & Oates (1980)

It is an iconic pop-rock track that’s brimming with joy and optimism. The infectious chorus and upbeat tempo make it a perfect feel-good song for any occasion. Whether you’re celebrating a win or just need a boost, this song will have you singing along and feeling on top of the world.

28. “Walking on a Dream” by Empire of the Sun (2008)

“Walking on a Dream” by Empire of the Sun is a dreamy, electro-pop track that transports you to a world of euphoria. The ethereal vocals and synth-driven melody create a surreal atmosphere that’s both uplifting and inspiring. It’s the perfect soundtrack for daydreaming or simply enjoying a moment of bliss.

29. “Burn” by Ellie Goulding (2013)

“Burn” is an electrifying pop anthem by Ellie Goulding that’s all about unleashing your inner fire and shining bright. The pulsating beat and empowering lyrics make it an ideal feel-good track for when you need a confidence boost. It’s a song that encourages you to let your light shine and never hold back.

30. “Let’s Go Crazy” by Prince (1984)

Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy” is a high-energy track that embodies the spirit of living life to the fullest. With its electrifying guitar riffs and exuberant lyrics, this song is a celebration of life and all its wild possibilities. It’s a feel-good anthem that urges you to throw caution to the wind and embrace the moment.

31. “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd (2019)

“Blinding Lights” is a modern synth-pop masterpiece by The Weeknd that blends nostalgic 80s vibes with a fresh, contemporary sound. The driving beat and catchy melody make it an instant mood booster, perfect for lifting your spirits and getting you in the groove.

32. “Wake Me Up” by Avicii (2013)

“Wake Me Up” by Avicii is an uplifting EDM anthem that blends folk and electronic elements to create a unique, feel-good track. The song’s inspiring lyrics and energizing beat make it perfect for motivating you to embrace life’s adventures and live in the moment.

33. “Beautiful Day” by U2 (2000)

“Beautiful Day” by U2 is a soaring rock anthem that celebrates the beauty of life, even in the face of adversity. The uplifting lyrics and powerful melody make it a perfect song for finding hope and inspiration on even the toughest days.

34. “Shake It Out” by Florence + The Machine (2011)

“Shake It Out” is a powerful, cathartic track by Florence + The Machine that’s all about letting go of the past and embracing the future. The sweeping melody and Florence Welch’s soaring vocals make it an incredibly uplifting song that encourages you to shake off your worries and move forward with strength and optimism. This is one of the best Old Party Songs.

35. “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz (2008)

“I’m Yours” is a laid-back, feel-good track by Jason Mraz that radiates warmth and positivity. The acoustic melody and carefree lyrics make it a perfect song for relaxing and enjoying life’s simple pleasures. It’s a reminder to take it easy and embrace the beauty of the moment.

36. “Get Lucky” by Daft Punk ft. Pharrell Williams (2013)

“Get Lucky” is a funky, disco-inspired track by Daft Punk featuring Pharrell Williams that’s all about enjoying life’s good times. The smooth groove and catchy lyrics make it a perfect song for lifting your spirits and getting you in the mood to dance and have fun.

37. “Havana” by Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug (2017)

“Havana” by Camila Cabello is a sultry, Latin-inspired pop track that exudes warmth and energy. The infectious rhythm and catchy chorus make it a feel-good anthem that transports you to sunny Havana, making it impossible not to dance along.

38. “Sweet Disposition” by The Temper Trap (2008)

“Sweet Disposition” is an anthemic indie-rock track by The Temper Trap that’s all about capturing the fleeting beauty of life’s moments. The soaring melody and uplifting lyrics make it a perfect song for reflecting on the good times and feeling inspired to embrace the future with hope and optimism.

39. “Treasure” by Bruno Mars (2012)

“Treasure” is a funky, feel-good track by Bruno Mars that’s all about celebrating love and admiration. The retro-inspired groove and catchy chorus make it a perfect song for lifting your spirits and spreading positive vibes. It’s a track that makes you want to dance and share the love.

40. “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay (2008)

“Viva La Vida” is a majestic, uplifting track by Coldplay that reflects on life, power, and redemption. The sweeping melody and powerful lyrics make it a song that inspires reflection and celebration of life’s journey, making it a perfect feel-good anthem.

41. “Best Day of My Life” by American Authors (2013)

“Best Day of My Life” is an indie-pop anthem by American Authors that’s all about celebrating the highs of life. The upbeat melody and positive lyrics make it a perfect song for marking special moments and embracing the joy of the present.

43. “On Top of the World” by Imagine Dragons (2012)

“On Top of the World” is a cheerful indie-rock track by Imagine Dragons that’s all about celebrating achievements and living life to the fullest. The upbeat rhythm and positive lyrics make it a perfect song for marking milestones and feeling good about the future.

44. “Geronimo” by Sheppard (2014)

“Geronimo” is an energetic, feel-good track by Sheppard that’s all about taking bold leaps and embracing adventure. The infectious chorus and driving beat make it a perfect song for motivating yourself to take risks and enjoy life’s journey.

45. “Happy Now” by Zedd & Elley Duhé (2018)

“Happy Now” is an uplifting dance-pop track by Zedd and Elley Duhé that’s all about finding happiness and moving on from the past. The catchy melody and positive lyrics make it a perfect song for embracing the good things in life and feeling hopeful for the future.

46. “Everywhere” by Fleetwood Mac (1987)

“Everywhere” by Fleetwood Mac is a dreamy, feel-good track that’s all about love and happiness. The soothing melody and uplifting lyrics make it a perfect song for relaxing and enjoying the good things in life. It’s a feel-good track that wraps you in warmth and positivity.

47. “Dog Days Are Over” by Florence + The Machine (2008)

“Dog Days Are Over” is a powerful, uplifting track by Florence + The Machine that’s all about embracing change and moving forward. Florence Welch’s soaring vocals and the dynamic melody make it a perfect song for lifting your spirits and finding strength in the face of challenges. It’s a feel-good anthem that’s all about embracing the future.

48. “Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus (2009)

“Party in the U.S.A.” is a fun, upbeat pop track that’s all about celebrating the good times. Miley Cyrus’ catchy lyrics and the infectious melody make it a perfect song for lifting your spirits and getting in the mood to party. It’s a feel-good anthem that’s all about having fun and enjoying life.

49. “Ho Hey” by The Lumineers (2012)

“Ho Hey” is a folk-pop track that’s all about love and togetherness. The simple melody and heartfelt lyrics make it a perfect song for lifting your spirits and celebrating the good things in life. It’s a feel-good track that’s all about embracing love and happiness.

50. “Sunday Best” by Surfaces (2019)

“Sunday Best” is a bright, uplifting track by Surfaces that’s all about feeling good and enjoying life. The cheerful melody and positive lyrics make it a perfect song for lifting your spirits and embracing the good things in life. It’s a feel-good track that’s all about spreading positivity and joy.

51. “Brown Eyed Girl” by Van Morrison (1967)

“Brown Eyed Girl” is a classic pop-rock track by Van Morrison that’s all about nostalgia and good times. Van Morrison’s warm vocals and the catchy melody make it a perfect song for lifting your spirits and celebrating the good memories. It’s a feel-good track that’s all about embracing the joy of the past.

52. “Send Me on My Way” by Rusted Root (1994)

“Send Me on My Way” is a folk-rock track by Rusted Root that’s all about adventure and positivity. The upbeat melody and joyful lyrics make it a perfect song for lifting your spirits and embracing the journey of life. It’s a feel-good track that’s all about celebrating the road ahead.

53. “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins (1984)

“Footloose” is an upbeat pop-rock anthem by Kenny Loggins that’s synonymous with fun and freedom. The song’s energetic tempo and feel-good lyrics make it perfect for dancing your worries away and celebrating the joy of letting loose.

54. “Castle on the Hill” by Ed Sheeran (2017)

“Castle on the Hill” by Ed Sheeran is a nostalgic, uplifting track that celebrates the memories of youth and the place you call home. The energetic beat and heartfelt lyrics make it a perfect song for reminiscing and feeling good about where you’ve come from and where you’re headed.

55. “Some Nights” by fun. (2012)

“Some Nights” is a powerful, anthemic track by fun. that’s all about finding your place in the world and embracing the journey. The soaring melody and introspective lyrics make it a perfect song for lifting your spirits and feeling empowered to face whatever comes your way.

56. “Budapest” by George Ezra (2014)

“Budapest” is a charming, feel-good folk-pop track by George Ezra that’s all about love and the sacrifices we make for it. The catchy melody and upbeat lyrics make it a perfect song for feeling warm and happy, reminding you of the joys of love and life’s simple pleasures.

57. “Dancing in the Moonlight” by Toploader (2000)

“Dancing in the Moonlight” is a joyful, feel-good track by Toploader that’s all about celebrating the magic of nighttime fun. The upbeat rhythm and catchy chorus make it a perfect song for lifting your spirits and enjoying the moment.

58. “Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder (1976)

Released in 1976, the song was written in honor of Wonder’s newborn daughter, Aisha, capturing the overwhelming happiness and pride of becoming a parent. The upbeat melody, harmonica solos, and infectious rhythm reflect the pure delight and wonder that come with the arrival of a child. Wonder’s heartfelt lyrics express the deep emotional connection and the sense of awe that accompanies seeing someone so precious for the first time. It’s a timeless feel-good anthem that resonates with anyone who has experienced the beauty of new life, making it one of Stevie Wonder’s most beloved songs.

59. “I’m Still Standing” by Elton John (1983)

“I’m Still Standing” by Elton John is a feel-good anthem of resilience and strength. The upbeat tempo and empowering lyrics make it a perfect song for boosting your confidence and lifting your spirits, reminding you that no matter what, you’re still standing strong.

60. “We Found Love” by Rihanna ft. Calvin Harris (2011)

“We Found Love” by Rihanna and Calvin Harris is a dance-pop anthem that’s all about the euphoria of finding love. The energetic beat and uplifting lyrics make it a perfect feel-good track for dancing your heart out and celebrating the joys of love.

61. “All You Need Is Love” by The Beatles (1967)

“All You Need Is Love” is a timeless, feel-good anthem by The Beatles that reminds us of the power of love. The simple, yet profound lyrics and the uplifting melody make it a perfect song for lifting your spirits and spreading positivity and warmth.

62. “Say Hey (I Love You)” by Michael Franti & Spearhead (2008)

“Say Hey (I Love You)” is a joyful, feel-good track by Michael Franti & Spearhead that’s all about celebrating love and happiness. The infectious rhythm and upbeat lyrics make it a perfect song for spreading good vibes and celebrating life’s joyful moments.

63. “You’ve Got the Love” by Florence + The Machine (2008)

“You’ve Got the Love” by Florence + The Machine is a powerful, uplifting track that’s all about finding strength and comfort in love. Florence Welch’s soaring vocals and the inspiring lyrics make it a perfect song for lifting your spirits and reminding you of the power of love.

These happy songs will have you smiling, dancing, and feeling all kinds of good vibes.

