Hey there, movie buffs! Remember that time when Bollywood gave us a love story that had us laughing, crying, and quoting every other line? Yep, I’m talking about “Jab We Met”! This romantic comedy stole our hearts with its unforgettable characters and witty Jab We Met dialogues. Kareena Kapoor as Geet and Shahid Kapoor as Aditya served up some of the best movie dialogues that we’re still using in our everyday chats.
We’ve rounded up over 20 classic Jab We Met quotes that’ll take you on a nostalgic trip. From Geet’s iconic “Main apni favourite hoon” to Aditya’s sarcastic comebacks, these famous dialogues are pure gold. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just love a good Bollywood romance, get ready to relive the magic of this beloved film. Trust me, by the end of this list, you’ll be saying, “Aap convince ho gaye ya main aur bolu?”
- Aisa lag raha tha jaise kuch galat ho raha ho, jaise koi train chhoot rahi ho…
- Tumhe uthakar museum mein rakhna chahiye… ticket lagni chahiye tumhe dekhne ke liye
- Tu original piece hai, maloom hai na tujhe? Aisa dosara nahi hai…
- Aap jo yeh bolte hai, iske paise charge karte hain ya muft ka gyaan hai? Kyunki chillar nahi hai mere paas…
- Cola soda sab apni jagah par hai, par paani ka kaam paani hie karta hai…
- Tum hamesha aaise hi bakwaas karti ho ya aaj koi special occasion hai?
- Main tumpar rape nahin karne waala hoon
- Jab koi pyaar mein hota hai, tab koi sahi galat nahi hota…
- Bachpan se hi na mujhe shaadi karne ka bahut craze hai, by god!
- Ismein sharam ki kya baat hai. Humein kuch hi ghanton ka kaam hai
- Aaj tak life mein ek train nahin chuti meri
- Mein apni favourite hoon!
- Aditya, ye meri behen hai Roop. Roop, ye Aditya hai. Tujhe iske saath bhaag ke shaadi karni hai
- Funda zyada ho gaya na?
- Ab toh mera haath chhod do… itni bhi sundar nahin hoon main
- Bhai sahab, aap convince ho gaye hai ya main aur bolun?
- Akeli ladki khuli hui tijori ke jaisi hoti hai
- Jo kuch insaan real mein chahta hai, actual mein, usko life me wahi milta hai…
- Mujhe na hero bann ne ka koi shauk nahi hai
- Sikhni hoon main Bhatinda ki!
- Kutte, ullu ke patthe, you bastard, saale suar ki aulad, tujhe kya laga tu mujhe chodd dega to mai zindagi bhar tadapti rahungi? Tadpega tu kaminey, keede padenge tere upar, kutte ki maut marega, aur marne ke baad hamesha hamesha ke liye narak ki aag mai jalega, teri maa ki…
Conclusion
To wrap up, Jab We Met’s dialogues have left an indelible mark on Bollywood cinema. These witty, relatable, and often hilarious lines have become part of our everyday conversations, showing the film’s lasting impact on popular culture. From Geet’s infectious optimism to Aditya’s sarcastic comebacks, each quote captures the essence of their characters and the film’s charm.
The movie’s ability to blend humour, romance, and life lessons through its dialogues is what makes it a timeless classic. It’s no wonder that even years after its release, fans continue to quote these lines, finding comfort and joy in their wisdom and humour. Jab We Met truly demonstrates the power of well-crafted dialogues to create a connection with the audience that lasts long after the credits roll.
