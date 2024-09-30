Hey there, movie buffs! Remember that time when Bollywood gave us a love story that had us laughing, crying, and quoting every other line? Yep, I’m talking about “Jab We Met”! This romantic comedy stole our hearts with its unforgettable characters and witty Jab We Met dialogues. Kareena Kapoor as Geet and Shahid Kapoor as Aditya served up some of the best movie dialogues that we’re still using in our everyday chats.

We’ve rounded up over 20 classic Jab We Met quotes that’ll take you on a nostalgic trip. From Geet’s iconic “Main apni favourite hoon” to Aditya’s sarcastic comebacks, these famous dialogues are pure gold. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just love a good Bollywood romance, get ready to relive the magic of this beloved film. Trust me, by the end of this list, you’ll be saying, “Aap convince ho gaye ya main aur bolu?”