Romantic movies have a way of tugging at our heartstrings, making us laugh, cry, and sometimes reflect on the deeper meanings of love and life. Me Before You, with its heartwarming yet bittersweet story, has captured the hearts of millions, becoming a staple in the genre of modern romantic films. If you’re looking to dive into more emotionally charged, tender stories like Me Before You, you’re in for a treat.

This list features ten films that evoke the same feelings of love, heartbreak, and personal growth. Whether you’re a sucker for soul-stirring romance or simply love films that celebrate human connections, these movies like Me Before You are sure to leave you inspired, touched, and thoroughly entertained.

So grab some popcorn (and a box of tissues), and let’s explore these beautiful tales!

1. The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

A poignant and deeply emotional love story, The Fault in Our Stars follows Hazel Grace and Augustus Waters, two teens who meet in a cancer support group. As their relationship blossoms, they grapple with the fragility of life and the strength of their love for each other. With its touching moments and unforgettable dialogue, this movie is perfect for fans of Me Before You.

2. A Walk to Remember (2002)

This Nicholas Sparks classic tells the story of Landon Carter, a rebellious high schooler, and Jamie Sullivan, a kind-hearted preacher’s daughter. What begins as an unlikely romance soon transforms into a journey of love, forgiveness, and self-discovery. With themes of personal growth and loss, it’s one of the most beloved films like Me Before You.

3. P.S. I Love You (2007)

After losing her husband, Gerry, Holly discovers a series of letters he left behind to help her navigate life without him. P.S. I Love You is a heartwarming and tear-jerking exploration of love, loss, and healing. If you loved the bittersweet emotional core of Me Before You, this movie will resonate deeply with you.

4. The Vow (2012)

Inspired by a true story, The Vow revolves around Paige and Leo, a married couple whose lives are turned upside down when Paige loses her memory in an accident. Determined to make her fall in love with him again, Leo takes viewers on a touching journey of devotion and resilience. It’s a film that beautifully captures the power of love, much like Me Before You.

5. Love, Rosie (2014)

Childhood best friends Rosie and Alex share a deep bond, but life continuously pulls them apart in unexpected ways. Filled with charm, humor, and heartache, Love, Rosie is a delightful romantic dramedy about missed opportunities and enduring connections. Its exploration of love against the odds makes it a must-watch for fans of Me Before You.

6. Five Feet Apart (2019)

Stella and Will are two teenagers with cystic fibrosis who fall in love despite being forced to stay physically apart due to their condition. Five Feet Apart is a tender and heartbreaking tale that delves into the complexities of love, loss, and hope, much like Me Before You did.

7. Remember Me (2010)

Starring Robert Pattinson and Emilie de Ravin, Remember Me is a touching drama about two young people from troubled pasts finding solace in each other. With a surprising and emotional ending, the film delivers a powerful message about love, family, and living in the moment, making it a great pick for fans of Me Before You.

8. One Day (2011)

Following the lives of Emma and Dexter over two decades, One Day explores how time and circumstance influence their love story. Their connection is tender and complicated, leading to moments of joy, heartbreak, and profound self-reflection. If you’re drawn to the emotional depth of Me Before You, this film won’t disappoint.

9. The Longest Ride (2015)

Based on another Nicholas Sparks novel, The Longest Ride weaves together two love stories, one between a young couple and another through the letters of an elderly man reflecting on his past. With its heartfelt narrative and romantic undertones, this film is a treasure for fans of Me Before You.

10. About Time (2013)

A delightful mix of romance and fantasy, About Time follows Tim, a young man who discovers he can time travel. Using his gift, he sets out to improve his love life but soon realizes the true beauty of life lies in cherishing the present. It’s a film full of warmth, humor, and poignant moments, perfect for those searching for me-before-you-similar movies.

If Me Before You left you longing for more heartfelt, soul-stirring romance, these films are sure to fill that void. From stories of first love and enduring connections to tales of loss and self-discovery, these movies like Me Before You offer plenty of reasons to laugh, cry, and reflect.

