Romantic films have a magical way of transporting us into stories of passion, heartbreak, and unrelenting devotion. The Notebook has undoubtedly set the bar high for deeply emotional love stories, with Noah and Allie’s timeless romance continuing to resonate with audiences around the globe. But once you’ve cried your eyes out and fallen in love with their story, you might find yourself yearning for more films that tug at your heartstrings in the same way.

This list of 40 Notebook like movies will immerse you in tales of love, sacrifice, and unforgettable connections. These romantic films capture the essence of The Notebook and are guaranteed to leave you smiling, crying, and deeply moved. Let’s dive in!

1. A Walk to Remember (2002)

High school bad boy Landon Carter is forced to participate in a school play, where he forms an unlikely connection with Jamie Sullivan, the reserved and kind preacher’s daughter. As their love blossoms, Landon discovers Jamie’s devastating secret, changing both of their lives forever.

2. The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

Teenagers Hazel and Augustus meet in a cancer support group and fall deeply in love despite their shared struggles with illness. Their journey of love is equal parts uplifting and heartbreaking, teaching us that love can be found even in the most difficult circumstances.

3. P.S. I Love You (2007)

letterbxd

When Holly loses her husband, Gerry, she’s devastated, until she begins receiving letters he wrote before his death. Each letter guides her through her grief and encourages her to live life to the fullest, making this a powerful story of love and healing.

4. Dear John (2010)

imdb

John, a soldier, and Savannah, a college student, meet during a summer break and fall in love. When John is deployed overseas, their relationship is tested by time and distance. Their heartfelt letters sustain their love, but life has unexpected challenges in store for them.

5. Pride and Prejudice (2005)

crooked morquee

Elizabeth Bennet is an intelligent, spirited young woman who initially clashes with the brooding Mr. Darcy. Over time, their misunderstandings give way to mutual admiration and deep affection, making this Jane Austen classic a romantic masterpiece.

6. Blue Valentine (2010)

rotten tomatoes

This raw and emotional film portrays the beginning and end of a young couple’s marriage. Told through flashbacks, it contrasts their romantic beginnings with the struggles that ultimately drive them apart, offering a deeply realistic portrayal of love.

7. One Day (2011)

the guardian

Emma and Dexter meet on the day of their college graduation and form a lifelong bond. The film revisits their relationship on the same day each year, showing how time and circumstance shape their connection in unexpected ways.

8. The Best of Me (2014)

netflix

High school sweethearts Amanda and Dawson reconnect after many years when they return to their hometown for a funeral. Their reunion stirs up unresolved feelings and reveals the sacrifices they made for love.

9. Love, Rosie (2014)

imdb

Best friends Rosie and Alex navigate life, love, and missed opportunities as they grow up together but remain apart. Their undeniable connection is tested as they follow different paths, making this a touching story of love and timing.

10. The Longest Ride (2015)

variety

This film weaves together two love stories: a modern-day romance between a bull rider and an art student, and the memories of an elderly man reflecting on his lost love. Both stories explore sacrifice and the enduring power of love.

11. Five Feet Apart (2019)

imdb

Stella and Will are teens with cystic fibrosis who fall in love while undergoing treatment at the same hospital. Forced to stay physically apart due to their condition, their love story is filled with both hope and heartbreak.

12. Remember Me (2010)

youtube

Tyler and Ally are young lovers brought together by shared pain and tragedy. Their romance helps them heal and embrace the beauty of life, but the film’s shocking ending will leave you reflecting on their journey long after the credits roll.

13. About Time (2013)

the new york times

Tim discovers he can time travel and uses his ability to perfect his love life. As he falls in love with Mary, he learns that time travel can’t solve everything, and the true beauty of life lies in its imperfections.

14. Safe Haven (2013)

youtube

Katie, a young woman with a troubled past, moves to a small town and falls in love with a widower named Alex. As she finds happiness, her past catches up with her, forcing her to fight for her new life and love.

15. Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

the guardian

Adrienne, a woman at a crossroads in her life, meets Paul, a doctor with regrets of his own, at a secluded inn in Rodanthe. Their brief, passionate romance transforms them both in ways they never expected.

16. Ghost (1990)

cine chat

After Sam is murdered, his spirit lingers to protect his girlfriend Molly. With the help of a psychic, he tries to communicate with her, leading to one of the most iconic love stories of all time.

17. Titanic (1997)

the guardian

Jack and Rose, from vastly different social backgrounds, fall in love aboard the ill-fated Titanic. Their romance unfolds against the backdrop of one of history’s greatest tragedies, creating an unforgettable story of love and loss.

18. The Vow (2012)

rotten tomatoes

Paige loses her memory after a car accident, and her husband, Leo, must work to win her heart all over again. Inspired by a true story, this film highlights the resilience of love in the face of adversity.

19. Sweet November (2001)

imdb

Nelson, a workaholic, forms an unexpected bond with Sara, a free-spirited woman with a terminal illness. Their unconventional romance teaches them both to live life to the fullest.

20. If I Stay (2014)

rotten tomatoes

After a car accident leaves Mia in a coma, she must decide whether to wake up and face a world without her family or move on to the afterlife. Her love story with Adam plays a central role in her decision.

21. Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

into film

This heartwarming ensemble film follows multiple love stories, including a middle-aged man rediscovering love after divorce and his son’s puppy-love crush. It’s both funny and deeply touching.

22. The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009)

mubi

Clare has loved Henry her entire life, but his uncontrollable time travel complicates their relationship. This poignant film explores how love can endure even the most challenging circumstances.

23. La La Land (2016)

kmuw

Sebastian and Mia’s whirlwind romance is set against the backdrop of their dreams in Los Angeles. Their story explores the sacrifices we make for love and ambition.

24. Water for Elephants (2011)

rotten tomatoes

Jacob joins a traveling circus during the Great Depression and falls in love with Marlena, the wife of the circus’s abusive ringmaster. Their love blossoms amidst the chaos of circus life.

25. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

time out

After a painful breakup, Joel and Clementine undergo a procedure to erase memories of each other, only to rediscover their love in the process. This inventive film beautifully captures the complexities of relationships.

26. Chocolat (2000)

wordpress

When Vianne and her daughter open a chocolate shop in a conservative French village, they stir up passions and challenge the town’s rigid traditions. Amidst the resistance, Vianne develops an unexpected romance with a charming drifter, creating a story that’s both sweet and heartfelt.

27. Love Story (1970)

catwalk yourself

This timeless classic follows the romance of Oliver, a wealthy law student, and Jenny, a spirited music student from a working-class family. Their love defies societal expectations, but tragedy strikes, leaving audiences moved by their devotion and sacrifice.

28. Tristan & Isolde (2006)

imdb

This medieval romance tells the story of Tristan, a Cornish knight, and Isolde, an Irish princess, whose forbidden love sparks conflict between their kingdoms. With themes of loyalty and heartbreak, it’s a sweeping tale of passion and tragedy.

29. Brooklyn (2015)

imdb

Eilis, a young Irish immigrant, navigates her new life in 1950s Brooklyn. Torn between two countries and two loves, she must choose between her past and her future. This tender and beautifully crafted film captures the essence of longing and belonging.

30. The Lake House (2006)

mubi

Architect Alex and doctor Kate communicate across time through letters left in a lake house mailbox. As they fall in love, they must figure out how to bridge the two-year gap that separates them, creating a magical and heartwarming story.

31. Casablanca (1942)

roger ebert

Set during World War II, this iconic film follows Rick Blaine, a nightclub owner, and Ilsa Lund, his former lover, as they cross paths in Morocco. Their bittersweet romance and themes of sacrifice make it one of the most enduring love stories in cinematic history.

32. Legends of the Fall (1994)

great war films

This epic tale follows three brothers and their complicated relationships with the same woman, Susannah, in early 20th-century Montana. Passion, betrayal, and tragedy intertwine in this sweeping family drama.

33. Carol (2015)

imdb

In 1950s New York, aspiring photographer Therese falls in love with Carol, an older woman going through a difficult divorce. Their love story is tender, beautifully shot, and explores themes of self-discovery and courage.

34. The Age of Adaline (2015)

imdb

Adaline, a woman who hasn’t aged for nearly a century due to a mysterious accident, lives a solitary life to keep her secret. When she meets Ellis, a charming young man, she’s forced to confront her past and decide if she’s ready to embrace love again.

35. Anna Karenina (2012)

the flick chick

Set in 19th-century Russia, this adaptation of Tolstoy’s classic novel tells the tragic story of Anna, a married aristocrat who falls in love with the dashing Count Vronsky. Their passionate affair comes at a steep cost, making this a deeply moving tale of love and consequences.

36. Cyrano de Bergerac (1990)

dailymotion

Cyrano, a talented poet and swordsman with a self-consciousness about his large nose, helps his handsome but tongue-tied friend Christian woo the beautiful Roxane. The film’s themes of unrequited love and self-sacrifice are both poignant and timeless.

37. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

imdb

Lara Jean’s secret love letters to her crushes are accidentally sent out, forcing her to confront her feelings. This charming and modern teen romance is full of sweetness and heartfelt moments, perfect for fans of The Notebook.

38. The English Patient (1996)

imdb

Set during World War II, this epic romance follows a wounded Hungarian cartographer and his affair with a married woman. Their forbidden love unfolds through flashbacks, creating a story that’s as tragic as it is beautiful.

39. Sense and Sensibility (1995)

the guardian

The Dashwood sisters face love and heartbreak as they navigate societal expectations and financial struggles. This Jane Austen adaptation highlights the strength of sisterly bonds and the enduring power of love.

40. The Bridges of Madison County (1995)

cinema sips

Francesca, a housewife in 1960s Iowa, has a brief yet life-changing affair with Robert, a traveling photographer. Their fleeting romance is tender, deeply emotional, and beautifully explores the sacrifices made for love.

These 40 romantic films like The Notebook offer a treasure trove of love stories that are as captivating, emotional, and unforgettable as Noah and Allie’s.

