Friends set the gold standard for sitcoms with its perfect mix of humor, heartwarming friendships, and iconic moments. Whether you were drawn to Ross and Rachel’s rollercoaster romance or Chandler’s sarcastic quips, this show delivered laughs and heartfelt moments in equal measure. But once you’ve binge-watched every episode (for the umpteenth time), it’s only natural to search for more shows that evoke the same camaraderie and joy.

If you’re craving TV series like Friends that bring the laughs, charm, and feel-good vibes, look no further. Here are 30 shows like Friends with lovable characters and laugh-out-loud plots to keep you entertained.

1. How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)

Ted Mosby recounts to his kids the story of how he met their mother, weaving in anecdotes about his friendships with Marshall, Lily, Robin, and Barney. Set in New York, this sitcom explores Ted’s romantic misadventures, Barney’s legendary schemes, and the ups and downs of relationships. With its heartfelt moments and hilarious twists, How I Met Your Mother is often hailed as a spiritual successor to Friends.

2. The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019)

Sheldon, Leonard, Howard, and Raj are socially awkward scientists whose lives take an unexpected turn when Penny, an outgoing waitress and aspiring actress, moves in next door. The show humorously explores their geeky world, from comic books to complex scientific theories, while also delving into their personal growth, friendships, and romances.

3. New Girl (2011-2018)

Quirky schoolteacher Jess Day moves into a loft with three single men—Nick, Schmidt, and Winston—after a bad breakup. Together, they navigate life, love, and the hilarity that comes with cohabitation. With its eccentric characters and heartfelt moments, New Girl is a hilarious and heartwarming ride, making it a perfect pick for fans of Friends.

4. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013-2021)

Set in the NYPD’s 99th precinct, this workplace comedy revolves around the goofy yet talented Detective Jake Peralta and his diverse team of colleagues. From Jake’s prank wars with his partner Boyle to Captain Holt’s deadpan humor, Brooklyn Nine-Nine offers endless laughs while also tackling meaningful issues.

5. Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)

Leslie Knope, an enthusiastic and overly optimistic government worker in the small town of Pawnee, Indiana, is determined to improve her community. With help from her eccentric coworkers, including the stoic Ron Swanson and sarcastic April Ludgate, Leslie takes on ridiculous projects and political hurdles, creating a delightful mix of humor and heart.

6. The Office (2005-2013)

This mockumentary-style comedy captures the daily antics of employees at Dunder Mifflin, a mid-sized paper company. From Michael Scott’s hilariously inappropriate leadership to Jim and Pam’s heartwarming romance and Dwight’s eccentric behavior, The Office combines laugh-out-loud humor with relatable workplace dynamics.

7. Happy Endings (2011-2013)

Set in Chicago, Happy Endings follows six close-knit friends, Brad, Jane, Alex, Dave, Penny, and Max as they navigate dating, careers, and the occasional hilarious disaster. The show’s quick-witted humor, fast-paced jokes, and lovable characters make it an underrated gem for fans of ensemble sitcoms.

8. Cougar Town (2009-2015)

Jules Cobb, played by Courteney Cox, is a recently divorced woman in her 40s trying to navigate dating while raising her teenage son. With the help of her wine-loving friends and quirky neighbors, Jules learns to embrace her new chapter in life. The show’s humor and heart feel like a natural extension of Friends.

9. Two and a Half Men (2003-2015)

Charlie Harper, a wealthy bachelor with a penchant for luxury and women, finds his carefree lifestyle disrupted when his divorced brother, Alan, and Alan’s young son, Jake, move in with him. The show humorously explores the dynamics of this unconventional family, blending sharp wit with heartfelt moments.

10. Scrubs (2001-2010)

Set in Sacred Heart Hospital, this comedy-drama follows young doctors J.D., Turk, and Elliot as they navigate the challenges of their medical careers and personal lives. The show is a perfect mix of absurd humor, quirky fantasies, and deeply emotional moments, making it a standout comedy for fans of Friends.

11. Will & Grace (1998-2020)

This iconic sitcom follows Will, a successful gay lawyer, and Grace, a straight interior designer, as they navigate life, love, and friendship in New York City. Alongside their hilarious and eccentric friends, Jack and Karen, the show balances sharp humor with touching moments.

12. Modern Family (2009-2020)

This mockumentary-style sitcom captures the hilarity and chaos of three interconnected families. Whether it’s Phil’s goofy parenting, Gloria’s fiery personality, or Cam and Mitch’s heartwarming relationship, Modern Family offers plenty of laughs and touching moments, making it a perfect family-friendly sitcom.

13. That ’70s Show (1998-2006)

Set in the 1970s, this sitcom follows Eric Forman and his group of teenage friends as they hang out in his basement, navigate romantic relationships, and deal with the hilarity of growing up in suburban Wisconsin. With its nostalgic vibe and quirky characters, it’s a show full of charm and laughs.

14. Rules of Engagement (2007-2013)

This sitcom explores the complexities of relationships through the eyes of a married couple, an engaged duo, and their perpetually single friend. Packed with hilarious banter and relatable scenarios, it’s a fun and entertaining look at modern love and friendship.

15. My Wife and Kids (2001-2005)

Michael Kyle is a wisecracking father who uses humor to teach life lessons to his kids. Balancing discipline and laughter, Michael navigates the ups and downs of family life, creating plenty of hilarious and heartwarming moments.

16. Seinfeld (1989-1998)

Often dubbed “the show about nothing,” Seinfeld chronicles the misadventures of comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his eccentric friends George, Elaine, and Kramer. The show’s sharp wit and quirky humor make it a timeless classic in the comedy genre.

17. The Mindy Project (2012-2017)

Dr. Mindy Lahiri, a successful but eccentric OB/GYN, juggles her professional life with her quest for love in this witty sitcom. With its sharp humor and relatable protagonist, The Mindy Project offers a modern take on romantic comedies.

18. 2 Broke Girls (2011-2017)

Max, a sarcastic waitress, and Caroline, a once-rich socialite, team up to start a cupcake business while working at a Brooklyn diner. Their unlikely friendship and hilarious misadventures make 2 Broke Girls a fun and lighthearted sitcom.

19. Community (2009-2015)

Set in a quirky community college, this sitcom follows a diverse group of students who form an unlikely bond in their study group. With its meta-humor, pop culture references, and lovable characters, Community is a must-watch for fans of ensemble comedies.

20. Cheers (1982-1993)

Set in a Boston bar, this classic sitcom focuses on the lives of the bar’s employees and regular patrons. From Sam and Diane’s romantic tension to the quirky camaraderie among the cast, Cheers delivers humor and heart in equal measure.

21. Arrested Development (2003-2019)

This offbeat comedy follows the dysfunctional Bluth family after their patriarch, George Sr., is arrested for corporate fraud. Michael, the responsible son, tries to hold the family together while managing their chaotic lives. Packed with eccentric characters, witty dialogue, and a self-aware narrative, Arrested Development offers clever humor and an unforgettable ensemble cast.

22. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005-Present)

This dark comedy revolves around “The Gang,” a group of morally questionable friends who run Paddy’s Pub, a rundown bar in Philadelphia. Each episode dives into their outrageous schemes, petty rivalries, and absurd antics. With its irreverent humor and outlandish plots, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is a unique and wildly funny show.

23. Schitt’s Creek (2015-2020)

After losing their fortune, the wealthy Rose family is forced to move to a small town they once bought as a joke. The series focuses on their hilarious and heartwarming journey as they adapt to small-town life. With its sharp humor and heartfelt character arcs, Schitt’s Creek is an absolute gem for fans of Friends.

24. Fleabag (2016-2019)

Written by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag follows the chaotic life of a witty but emotionally struggling young woman in London. Breaking the fourth wall to narrate her thoughts, the show blends sharp humor with deeply personal moments, creating a beautifully crafted comedy-drama.

25. Veronica’s Closet (1997-2000)

Kirstie Alley stars as Veronica, the head of a lingerie company who’s navigating life after her divorce. With the help of her quirky colleagues and friends, Veronica tackles love, career, and everything in between. Its light-hearted comedy and focus on friendship make it a great show for Friends fans.

26. The Middle (2009-2018)

This family sitcom centers around Frankie Heck, a working-class mom, and her eccentric family living in small-town Indiana. As Frankie juggles her career, parenting three wildly different kids, and managing her goofy husband, the show delivers plenty of humor and heart.

27. The Golden Girls (1985-1992)

This classic friends similar shows follows four older women, Blanche, Dorothy, Rose, and Sophia living together in Miami. Their hilarious adventures, witty banter, and deep bond make this show timeless. The theme of friendship resonates deeply with Friends fans.

28. Everybody Loves Raymond (1996-2005)

Ray Barone, a sportswriter, deals with his hilariously nosy family, including his overbearing parents who live right across the street. The show expertly combines family humor with heartwarming lessons, making it a must-watch for fans of sitcoms.

29. Frasier (1993-2004)

This spin-off of Cheers follows Dr. Frasier Crane, a snobbish radio psychiatrist, as he navigates life in Seattle with his eccentric family and friends. Known for its clever humor and sophisticated dialogue, Frasier offers laughs and poignant moments in equal measure.

30. Better Things (2016-2022)

Sam Fox, a single mother and struggling actress, juggles her career in Hollywood while raising three daughters. With its mix of dry humor, relatable parenting moments, and honest storytelling, Better Things is a refreshing comedy-drama for anyone who enjoys heartfelt yet funny series.

These 30 comedy series like Friends promise plenty of laughs, heartfelt moments, and the kind of camaraderie that made Friends such a beloved show.

