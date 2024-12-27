Some thrillers leave an everlasting impact, gripping you with intense drama and twists that keep you guessing until the end. Drishyam is one such masterpiece, seamlessly blending family drama, crime, and psychological tension into a compelling narrative. If you loved Drishyam, you’re probably searching for more films that share its intrigue, clever storytelling, and nail-biting suspense.

This list of 20 movies like Drishyam offers some of the best thrillers that boast brilliant plots, unexpected twists, and edge-of-your-seat moments. From tales of hidden secrets to masterful cover-ups, these films are sure to satisfy your craving for mind-bending thrillers.

Also Read: Sci-fi Movies On Netflix

1. Kahaani (2012)

imdb

Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman, travels to Kolkata in search of her missing husband, only to find herself caught in a web of secrets and deception. As she navigates the chaotic streets of Kolkata and unravels one clue after another, the stakes rise, culminating in a jaw-dropping twist. With a fiercely determined protagonist and an intricately crafted plot, Kahaani delivers suspense in spades. This is one of the best Bollywood Thriller Movies.

2. Andhadhun (2018)

OTT play

A blind pianist, Akash, finds himself in a deadly situation after witnessing a murder while playing at a private concert. As Akash struggles to survive amidst murderers and conspiracies, his blindness becomes both his weakness and strength. This darkly comedic thriller keeps the audience guessing with its unpredictable twists, clever screenplay, and unforgettable climax. This is one of the Best Thriller Movies On Netflix.

Also Read: Shows Like Stranger Things

3. Talaash (2012)

rotten tomatoes

After a famous actor dies under mysterious circumstances, Inspector Surjan Singh investigates the case while grappling with his own personal tragedy. As the story unfolds, supernatural elements blend with crime and suspense, leading to a haunting revelation. With themes of guilt, grief, and redemption, Talaash offers a gripping and emotional experience.

4. Special 26 (2013)

imdb

This heist thriller follows a group of con artists who pose as CBI officers to conduct high-profile raids on corrupt officials and politicians. The film builds tension as the real CBI team closes in on them, leading to an ingenious and unexpected climax. With its razor-sharp execution and clever cat-and-mouse game, Special 26 is a true delight for fans of crime thrillers.

Also Read: shows like game of thrones

5. Memories (2013)

ADVERTISEMENT

imdb

Sam Alex, a once-brilliant police officer, is haunted by his family’s tragic murder and turns to alcohol to cope. When a series of brutal killings grip his town, he’s reluctantly pulled back into action. As he unravels the murderer’s chilling motives, the film dives deep into Sam’s emotional struggles and his path to redemption, delivering a tightly woven and emotional thriller. This is one of the good Serial Killer Movies On Netflix.

6. Ugly (2013)

imdb

This dark psychological thriller begins with the kidnapping of a little girl, Kali, but soon spirals into a grim exploration of human selfishness and greed. As Kali’s estranged parents and their associates try to find her, ulterior motives and personal vendettas come to light. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Ugly is a brutally realistic thriller that explores the darker side of human nature.

Also Read: movies like inception

7. Badla (2019)

bookmyshow

Naina, a successful businesswoman, finds herself accused of murdering her lover in a locked hotel room. She hires a sharp lawyer, Badal Gupta, to defend her, and their conversation unravels a complex web of lies, betrayal, and unexpected twists. The cat-and-mouse dynamic between Naina and Badal, coupled with the shocking finale, makes Badla an unforgettable thriller.

8. The Invisible Guest (2016)

imdb

Adrián, a wealthy businessman, is accused of murdering his lover. To prove his innocence, he hires a top defense attorney, and the story unfolds through flashbacks and startling revelations. As layers of deception are peeled back, the film delivers one twist after another, leading to an extraordinary and chilling conclusion.

Also Read: Movies Like Beast

9. Ratsasan (2018)

ADVERTISEMENT

popcorn reviews

Arun, an aspiring filmmaker-turned-police officer, finds himself chasing a brutal serial killer who targets schoolgirls. With chilling scenes, fast-paced storytelling, and a terrifying villain, Ratsasan builds suspense with every twist and turn, making it a highly intense thriller that will keep you at the edge of your seat.

10. Yavarum Nalam (13B, 2009)

imdb

Manohar moves into a new apartment with his family, but strange occurrences begin when they notice a TV soap opera mirroring their lives. As the unsettling events escalate, Manohar uncovers a dark history tied to the apartment. Blending supernatural elements with a suspenseful plot, 13B is a unique thriller that delivers plenty of chills. This is one of the chilling Underrated Bollywood Movies.

Also Read: series similar to vampire diaries

11. Vikram Vedha (2017)

imdb

A hard-nosed cop, Vikram, is on a mission to capture Vedha, a notorious gangster. But when Vedha voluntarily surrenders and begins narrating stories about his past, Vikram’s perception of justice and morality is challenged. With a gripping narrative and powerful performances, Vikram Vedha blurs the line between good and evil.

12. Evaru (2019)

imdb

Sameera, accused of murdering a high-ranking police officer in self-defense, hires a corrupt cop to investigate her case. As the cop delves deeper, shocking secrets emerge, flipping the narrative on its head. This Telugu thriller, inspired by The Invisible Guest, is a brilliant blend of deception and suspense.

Also Read: series like money heist

13. Drishyam 2 (2021)

ADVERTISEMENT

imdb

The sequel to Drishyam picks up six years after Georgekutty successfully outsmarted the police. When new evidence threatens to expose the truth, Georgekutty must outwit his adversaries once again. With even more layers of complexity and a nail-biting finale, Drishyam 2 is a worthy continuation of the original masterpiece.

14. No One Killed Jessica (2011)

bookmyshow

Based on a true story, this film follows the relentless pursuit of justice for Jessica Lall, a young woman murdered in cold blood. As her sister and a feisty journalist take on a corrupt system, the story unfolds as a gripping courtroom drama with powerful emotional stakes.

Also Read: series like sex education

15. Shutter Island (2010)

imdb

U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels is sent to investigate the disappearance of a patient at a psychiatric facility. As he digs deeper, he uncovers shocking truths about the hospital and himself. Directed by Martin Scorsese, Shutter Island is a mind-bending psychological thriller with a jaw-dropping twist.

16. Kaithi (2019)

imdb

An ex-convict, Dilli, is unexpectedly tasked with transporting a truckload of unconscious police officers to safety while evading a gang of criminals. As the night unfolds, Dilli’s courage and intelligence shine, making Kaithi a high-stakes action thriller with a heart.

Also Read: Web Series Like Panchayat

17. Vada Chennai (2018)

ADVERTISEMENT

imdb

This Tamil crime epic follows Anbu, a skilled carrom player, as he gets entangled in the violent politics of his neighborhood. The non-linear storytelling, combined with unpredictable twists and morally ambiguous characters, makes Vada Chennai a thrilling saga of power and betrayal.

Also Read: Web Series Like Paatal Lok

18. Searching (2018)

wikipedia

When his teenage daughter goes missing, David uses her laptop and online accounts to trace her steps. Told entirely through screens, Searching keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with its innovative storytelling and emotional depth, leading to a surprising conclusion. This is one of the best Spine-Chilling Hollywood Movies.

19. The Body (2019)

imdb

A murder victim’s body mysteriously vanishes from a morgue, leaving investigators baffled. As secrets and betrayals come to light, the truth behind the disappearance is revealed in a shocking twist. The Body is a tense thriller with plenty of unexpected turns.

Also Read: Shows Like Kota Factory

20. The Call (2020)

wikipedia

A woman receives phone calls from another woman, living in the same house, but 20 years in the past. As their lives become intertwined, their decisions lead to devastating consequences. This Korean thriller delivers high-stakes tension and a jaw-dropping climax.

These 20 movies like Drishyam showcase some of the best examples of suspenseful storytelling and unforgettable twists. So grab a cozy spot, dim the lights, and prepare for a rollercoaster of emotions with these thrilling gems.

Also Read: Movies Like Laapataa Ladies

Shows Like Heeramandi

Web Series Like Mirzapur